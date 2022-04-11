1.5 ton AC under 40,000: As sun beats down on us, it is time cool the air

The tropical sun is fully upon us. With temperatures soaring high across many parts of India and humidity levels peaking in the coastal regions of the country, we are having to deal with summer heat in all its ferocity. An air conditioner (AC) can be a saviour in such times.

For medium-sized rooms in average Indian homes, a 1.5 ton AC can work wonders. Each of the AC manufacturers mention the room sizes for which their ACs are suitable. Just why is an AC effective against heat? For one, it pulls hot air from our homes, works to cool it down by releasing its heat outside, then distribute the newly-cooled air through a system of ducts back into our homes. ACs come at various prices. A 1.5 ton AC within the price range of ₹40,000 is affordable by many Indian households.

Prices of ACs at a glance:

Product Price Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC ₹ 36,490.00 LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC ₹ 39,850.00 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 37,290.00 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, Inverter Split AC ₹ 32,990.00

There are many brands in the market that sell such ACs and, sometimes, it can get confusing to sift through the maze of brands and get one that fits both one's consumption pattern and budget. We have shortlisted few ACs available online and you should take a look at them. It is important to note that all companies send technicians home to install the ACs, however, charges are applicable for the same.

Time to enjoy a cool night's sleep with these budget-friendly ACs.

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

This split 1.5 ton AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft). It comes with inverter compressor, which is a variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on heat load. It has copper condenser coils that facilitates better cooling and requires low maintenance.

Some other features:

1) Annual energy consumption: 826 Units. ISEER Value: 4.73

2) Intellisense inverter technology; 4-in-1 convert; ambient temperature: 52 degree Celsius

3) Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

This AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft). This split AC with inverter compressor comes with variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load. It is an energy-efficient AC and has lowest noise operation. It uses copper with a feature called ‘ocean black protection’ that prevents it from rust and corrosion and increases durability to give uninterrupted cooling. It can cool even at 52⁰ C.

Some other features:

1) Consumption: 920.82 units per year

2) Dual inverter compressor

3) Super convertible 5-in-1 cooling

4) 2-way swing

5) HD filter with anti-virus protection

6) Manufacturer warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB and 10 years on compressor with gas charging

7) Rating: 4-star AC

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This 1.5 ton AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms (up to 165 sq ft). This split AC with inverter compressor comes with variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on the heat load. It features a copper condenser coil that facilitates better cooling and requires low maintenance.

Some other features:

1) Annual energy consumption: 1002.84 units. ISEER Value: 3.98

2) Noise level: 45(db); Ambient temperature: 52 degree Celsius

3) 4-in-1 convertible cooling mode

4) Turbo cool

5) Dust filter

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Wi-Fi, Inverter Split AC

This Lloyd product is a voice and WiFi-enabled AC. This means that your AC can be operated through devices like Alexa and Google Assistant and through your smartphones. It comes with inverter compressor that automatically adjusts power. It is energy efficient with low noise operations. It comes with nano silver green anti-bacterial evaporator coils that kills bacteria, fungi, molds, spores and other microbes and ensures better cooling. This AC requires low maintenance and these coils enhance the durability of the product. It can cool a room even at 52 °C.

Some other features:

1) Annual energy consumption: 1107.96, ISEER Value: 3.67

2) 100 percent inner grooved copper tubes

3) Voice and WiFi enabled

4) Automatic humidity control

