1.5 ton split AC: Ideal for medium-sized Indian homes, energy efficient too

Indian summers can be long and punishing. Northern and central parts of India can see dry heat take a toll on the body and mind. In coastal parts of India, which sees lesser rise in temperature, the humidity levels can sap all energy out of an individual.

In olden times, humans had devised ways to deal with it like house-building techniques with high ceilings, use of straw as a coolant on rooftops, painting walls white to reflect light back into the atmosphere; cooling methods and tools like Khus Khus grass chick blinds; consuming cooling drinks and fruits and wearing breathable fabrics.

However, lifestyle changes and global warming has meant that these methods may fall short of expectation and may be hard to achieve with paucity of time and resource in today's world. Hence, the need for air coolers and air conditioners.

Talking of air conditioners, there will be many who will argue that they are hugely responsible for ozone layer depletion. However, ever since the introduction of refrigerants like R-32, the stress on environment has reduced. Among ACs too, there is the debate on which is better - window or split?

For this discussion, we will stick to split ACs. If you believe in quality of life and care for aesthetics, then split AC is for you. As their indoor units are quiet and mounted on the wall, they look nice. Though they are higher priced as compared to Window ACs, but once installed, month on month their electricity consumption is lesser than the latter. Of them, a 1.5 AC is ideally suited for middle-class Indian homes.

If we have convinced you to bring one of these home, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. Here's a list curated by us. Check them out. The ones we have considered are all inverter ACs, which means that they change motor speed as per the temperature and do not need any manual intervention for operating the ‘On and Off’ button of the motor.

LG 1.5 Ton AI DUAL Inverter Split AC

This split AC with inverter compressor comes with variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load. This is ideally suited for medium sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft).

Some other features:

1) Capacity: 1.5 ton

2) Energy rating: 5 star

3) Annual energy consumption: 818.81 units per year | ISEER value: 4.73

4) Copper with ocean black protection: Prevents rust and corrosion; increases durability; provides uninterrupted cooling