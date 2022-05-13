1.5 ton split AC: Ideal for medium-sized Indian homes, energy efficient too

Summary:
Indian summers can be long and punishing. Northern and central parts of India can see dry heat take a toll on the body and mind. In coastal parts of India, which sees lesser rise in temperature, the humidity levels can sap all energy out of an individual.
In olden times, humans had devised ways to deal with it like house-building techniques with high ceilings, use of straw as a coolant on rooftops, painting walls white to reflect light back into the atmosphere; cooling methods and tools like Khus Khus grass chick blinds; consuming cooling drinks and fruits and wearing breathable fabrics.
However, lifestyle changes and global warming has meant that these methods may fall short of expectation and may be hard to achieve with paucity of time and resource in today's world. Hence, the need for air coolers and air conditioners.
Talking of air conditioners, there will be many who will argue that they are hugely responsible for ozone layer depletion. However, ever since the introduction of refrigerants like R-32, the stress on environment has reduced. Among ACs too, there is the debate on which is better - window or split?
For this discussion, we will stick to split ACs. If you believe in quality of life and care for aesthetics, then split AC is for you. As their indoor units are quiet and mounted on the wall, they look nice. Though they are higher priced as compared to Window ACs, but once installed, month on month their electricity consumption is lesser than the latter. Of them, a 1.5 AC is ideally suited for middle-class Indian homes.
If we have convinced you to bring one of these home, then Amazon is a good place to begin your search. Here's a list curated by us. Check them out. The ones we have considered are all inverter ACs, which means that they change motor speed as per the temperature and do not need any manual intervention for operating the ‘On and Off’ button of the motor.
LG 1.5 Ton AI DUAL Inverter Split AC
This split AC with inverter compressor comes with variable speed compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load. This is ideally suited for medium sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft).
Some other features:
1) Capacity: 1.5 ton
2) Energy rating: 5 star
3) Annual energy consumption: 818.81 units per year | ISEER value: 4.73
4) Copper with ocean black protection: Prevents rust and corrosion; increases durability; provides uninterrupted cooling
Lloyd 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC
This inverter AC is recommended for room size of up to 160 square feet. It also comes with anti-viral and PM 2.5 filter, which ensure that the air you breathe is pollution free. Its smart and elegant design makes it suitable for your office and homes.
Some other features:
1) Capacity: 1.5 ton
2) Energy rating: 5 star
3) Annual energy consumption: 864.66 units
4) ISEER value: 4.57
5) 100% inner grooved copper tubes: Enhances cooling and also ensures durability of the product
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC
This split AC with inverter compressor comes with a variable speed compressor which adjusts power depending on heat load. This AC is suitable for medium sized rooms (111 to 150 square feet). It comes with a dust filter that keeps pollutants at bay. It is cool even at 52 degree celsius. - it is cool? You mean the ac is cool?
Some other features:
1) Capacity: 1.5 ton
2) Energy rating: 5 star
3) Annual energy consumption: 826 units. ISEER value: 4.73
4) Copper condenser coil: Better cooling and requires low maintenance
5) Special features: Auto restart, sleep function, gas leak indicator
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC
This AC is ideally suited for rooms of up to 111 to 150 square feet. Hitachi ACs are designed to keep you cool and work efficiently up to 52°celsius. - need slight reframing This machine has undergone 43 quality, rigorous factory tests.
Some other features:
1) 100% inner grooved copper tube
2) Noise level at 36 dB
3) Refrigerant: R410A
4) Super fine mesh filter: Hitachi's unique SuperFine mesh filter captures micro dust particles and also offers hassle-free cleaning
Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
This spilt AC comes with inverter compressor. Its variable speed compressor adjusts power depending on heat load. This machine is energy efficient and has low noise operation.
Some other features:
1) Energy rating: 5 star
2) Annual energy consumption: 781.42, ISEER value: 5.25
3) R290 refrigerant: This eco-friendly refrigerant has zero ozone depletion potential
4) Silent operation
5) Self diagnosis
6) Healthy auto blow
7) Tri filtration
