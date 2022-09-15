32-inch smart TV: Here are the top 10 picks

Summary:
Televisions are integral parts of our lives. With the advancements in technology, televisions have become smarter and better. They are equipped with a ton of exciting features, such as voice control and streaming services which keep you hooked from dawn to dusk. If you’re on a search for a great 32 inch smart tv, here is the complete list.
1.Samsung wondertainment LED smart TV
The first on the list is the samsung wondertainment LED smart TV. It comes with a 32 inch display and 60-hertz refresh rate. additionally, the 1366 x 768 HD ready resolution ensures crystal clear experience. Its major features include content guide, personal computer, screen share, music system and others.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|sleek and stylish look
|available in only one colour
|1366 x 768 HD resolution
|inadequate RAM
|excellent refresh rate
2. Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV
Next on the list is the Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV. It comes with an array of features such as 178 degree wide viewing angle for better viewing experience. It comes with a 32 inch display. additionally, it is supported by most internet services like hots star, netflix, browser and so on which makes it unique.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|cost-effective and value for money
|small screen size
|supported by most internet services
|low refresh rate
|it has adequate colour options
3. Fox sky HD ready smart LED TV
Foxy HD ready smart LED TV is another prominent tv in the list of best 32 inch smart TVs. Fox sky is a renowned name in the world of smart tv. This one is known for its remarkable performance, feature-rich, budget-friendly smart television. This smart tv comes with features such as 720 p resolution and built-in Wi-Fi. Additionally, it is supported by prime video, zee 5, netflix and eros now.
Specification
Display: A+ grade panel, micro dimming, true colour
|Pros
|Cons
|easy on pocket
|low refresh rate
|it has a big screen size
|inadequate sound quality
|millions of colour options
4. Redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV
Next prominent addition on the list is the redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV. It features a 32 inch display that offers an enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, features like HD ready display, vivid picture, dual band wi fi, etc, keep you hooked throughout the day.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|cost effective
|small in size
|great screen resolution
|low refresh rate
|rich and clear sound quality
5. One plus Y series HD ready LED smart TV
Comes in unique colours, the one plus Y series HD ready LED smart tv comes with a tv stand that offers a treat to eyes. It is equipped with the best features such as the one plus connect, chrome cast, play store and google assistant.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|adequate screen size
|inadequate RAM size
|lightweight and sturdy
|comes in only one colour
|comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface
Another TV by LG is the LG HD ready smart LED TV is a 32 inch smart tv. It is known for its compact design and sleek look. It is available in dark iron grey colour, which is popular among consumers. With 1366 x 768 screen resolution and 1 USB port, this television is one of the best options on the list.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|budget-friendly
|low refresh rate
|dynamic color enhancer
|active HDR for incredible detail
7. Amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV
Amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV is a 32 inch smart TV featuring a built-in fire TV, alexa and alexa voice controls to conduct operations easily. Additionally, it comes with a powerful processor designed for never-stopping performance. The best part is this product is priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|budget-friendly
|low refresh rate
|wide angle view
|parental control
Looking for a budget-friendly 32 inch smart tv? Why not choose the VW HD ready smart LED tv . It will not only save your money but offers a lifetime experience and a chance to dive deep into billions of colours. In all, it offers a PVR-like experience at home.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|smart TV under 10000 fits in the budget
|do not support bluetooth technology
|great screen resolution
|low refresh rate
|adequate special features
|low Ram memory installed size
9. Kevin HD ready smart LED TV
Launched recently in 2022, next on the list is the kevin HD ready smart LED TV. It comes with a 32 inches display supported by applications like netflix, zee5, prime video, eros now, hungama, sonyliv, you tube, Jio cinema and hot star. You can binge-watch anything here starting from cartoons to movies. If you’re on a search of the best 32 inch smart tv, this one is an ideal pick.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|budget-friendly
|do not support bluetooth technology
|wide angle view
|low refresh rate
|advanced HRDD technology
|no batteries included
Last on the list is a 32 inch smart tv by croma. It is a perfect add-up to your kitchen or living room aesthetics. Since the tv is priced below 10,000, it suits every pocket. Additionally, the tv comes with a series of exciting features designed to offer the best experience.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|offers value for money
|do not support bluetooth technology
|this smart TV under 10000 has 32 inches screen display
|low refresh rate
|wide viewing angle
|inadequate sound quality
Best three features for you:
|Product
|Feature- 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV
|excellent battery backup
|adequate sound quality
|supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime
|Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|LED panel
|amazing sound quality
|easy connectivity
|Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TV
|excellent viewing angle
|powerful sound quality
|budget-friendly
|Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV
|fits in budget
|ultra HD resolution
|family-friendly
|OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV
|high screen resolution
|HD picture quality
|sleek and stylish design
|LG HD Ready Smart LED TV
|vintage look
|packed with powerful features
|great display size
|AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|powerful connectivity
|flagship performance
|crystal clear screen
|VW HD Ready Smart LED TV
|excellent picture quality
|great RAM size
|future-ready technology
|Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV
|excellent viewing angle
|powerful sound quality
|high screen resolution
|Croma HD Ready LED TV
|packed with powerful features
|great display
|flagship performance
Best value for money
Out of all the products listed under 32 inch smart TV, one product that stands out is the VW HD ready smart LED TV. This smart TV comes with a 32 inch display and is loaded with features such as HD resolution, adequate sound quality and so on. It is priced at ₹8,299 only.
Best overall
With such a wide list of options, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to choose one. However, among all, one product which stands out is the redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV. This product is priced at ₹24,999. However, after discount, its price falls down to ₹13,999. Beside being pocket-friendly, it comes with an array of features such as built-in wifi design hot star. Additionally, it is supported by prime video, zee5, net flix, and eros now.
How to find the perfect 32 inch TV?
When looking for the best 32 Inch TV for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV
|22,900
|Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV
|24,999
|Foxsky HD Ready Smart LED TV
|22,499
|Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV
|24,999
|OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV
|19,999
|LG HD Ready Smart LED TV
|21,990
|AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV
|27,000
|VW HD Ready Smart LED TV
|16,999
|Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV
|16,999
|Croma HD Ready LED TV
|20,000
