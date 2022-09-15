Sign out
32-inch smart TV: Here are the top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 12:20 IST

Summary:

Smart TVs are a new jam! With many advanced features under the belt, let us explore our list of best 32 inch smart TVs to find the most ideal one for yourself! Click here to read more!

A 32 inch smart TV is a good option for daily use.

Televisions are integral parts of our lives. With the advancements in technology, televisions have become smarter and better. They are equipped with a ton of exciting features, such as voice control and streaming services which keep you hooked from dawn to dusk. If you’re on a search for a great 32 inch smart tv, here is the complete list.

1.Samsung wondertainment LED smart TV

The first on the list is the samsung wondertainment LED smart TV. It comes with a 32 inch display and 60-hertz refresh rate. additionally, the 1366 x 768 HD ready resolution ensures crystal clear experience. Its major features include content guide, personal computer, screen share, music system and others.

Specification

  • Brand - samsung
  • Model year - 2021
  • RAM - 1.5 GB
  • Operating system - tizen
  • Display technology - LED
  • Resolution - 768 p
  • Screen size - 32 inches

ProsCons
sleek and stylish look available in only one colour 
1366 x 768 HD resolution inadequate RAM 
excellent refresh rate  

2. Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV

Next on the list is the Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV. It comes with an array of features such as 178 degree wide viewing angle for better viewing experience. It comes with a 32 inch display. additionally, it is supported by most internet services like hots star, netflix, browser and so on which makes it unique.

Specification

  • Brand - MI
  • Model - L32M7-5AIN
  • Model name - xiaomi TV 5 A 32
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 kilograms
  • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

ProsCons
cost-effective and value for money small screen size 
supported by most internet services low refresh rate 
it has adequate colour options  

3. Fox sky HD ready smart LED TV

Foxy HD ready smart LED TV is another prominent tv in the list of best 32 inch smart TVs. Fox sky is a renowned name in the world of smart tv. This one is known for its remarkable performance, feature-rich, budget-friendly smart television. This smart tv comes with features such as 720 p resolution and built-in Wi-Fi. Additionally, it is supported by prime video, zee 5, netflix and eros now.

Specification

  • Screen resolution - HD ready (1366 x 768)
  • Sound: 30 watts output
  • Refresh rate: 60 hertz
  • Features - built-in Wi-Fi.
  • Built-in youtube, netflix, built-in miracast, and media centre

Display: A+ grade panel, micro dimming, true colour

ProsCons
easy on pocket low refresh rate 
it has a big screen size inadequate sound quality 
millions of colour options  

4. Redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV

Next prominent addition on the list is the redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV. It features a 32 inch display that offers an enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, features like HD ready display, vivid picture, dual band wi fi, etc, keep you hooked throughout the day.

Specification

  • Brand - redmi
  • Model - L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA
  • Model name - redmi smart tv 32
  • Model year - 2021
  • Product dimensions - 73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 kilograms
  • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
  • Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

ProsCons
cost effective small in size 
great screen resolutionlow refresh rate 
rich and clear sound quality  

5. One plus Y series HD ready LED smart TV

Comes in unique colours, the one plus Y series HD ready LED smart tv comes with a tv stand that offers a treat to eyes. It is equipped with the best features such as the one plus connect, chrome cast, play store and google assistant.

Specification

  • Brand - one plus
  • Model year - 2020
  • RAM - 1 GB
  • Operating system - android
  • Hardware interface USP and HDMI
  • Resolution - 720 p
  • Remote control type - bluetooth, IR

ProsCons
adequate screen size inadequate RAM size 
lightweight and sturdy comes in only one colour 
comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface  

6. LG HD ready smart LED TV

Another TV by LG is the LG HD ready smart LED TV is a 32 inch smart tv. It is known for its compact design and sleek look. It is available in dark iron grey colour, which is popular among consumers. With 1366 x 768 screen resolution and 1 USB port, this television is one of the best options on the list.

Specification

  • Brand - LG
  • Model - 32LM563BPTC
  • Model name - LED SMART
  • Model year - 2020
  • Product dimensions - 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm; 5.1 kilograms
  • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
  • Item model number - 32LM563BPTC

ProsCons
budget-friendly low refresh rate 
dynamic color enhancer 
active HDR for incredible detail 

7. Amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV

Amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV is a 32 inch smart TV featuring a built-in fire TV, alexa and alexa voice controls to conduct operations easily. Additionally, it comes with a powerful processor designed for never-stopping performance. The best part is this product is priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget.

Specification

  • Brand - amazon basics
  • Model - AB32E10SS
  • Model year - 2020
  • Product dimensions -‎73.2x 8.3x 43.9cm; 3.65 kilograms
  • Ram memory installed size - 1 GB
  • Operating system - fire OS

ProsCons
budget-friendly low refresh rate 
wide angle view 
parental control 

8. VW HD ready smart LED TV

Looking for a budget-friendly 32 inch smart tv? Why not choose the VW HD ready smart LED tv . It will not only save your money but offers a lifetime experience and a chance to dive deep into billions of colours. In all, it offers a PVR-like experience at home.

Specification

  • The screen size of this smart tv under 10000 is 32 inches
  • Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Colour - black
  • Product dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 kilograms
  • Graphics co processor - multi-core mali-400 MP 2
  • Operating system - android
  • Special features - super slim bezel, ‎A+ grade panel, HDR-10 picture quality, dynamic crystal colour, eco vision, quantum lucent technology, quad-core processor.
  • Audio wattage - 20 wattage

ProsCons
smart TV under 10000 fits in the budget  do not support bluetooth technology 
great screen resolutionlow refresh rate 
adequate special features low Ram memory installed size

9. Kevin HD ready smart LED TV

Launched recently in 2022, next on the list is the kevin HD ready smart LED TV. It comes with a 32 inches display supported by applications like netflix, zee5, prime video, eros now, hungama, sonyliv, you tube, Jio cinema and hot star. You can binge-watch anything here starting from cartoons to movies. If you’re on a search of the best 32 inch smart tv, this one is an ideal pick.

Specification

  • Product dimensions - 80 x 8 x 50 cm; 4.5 kilograms
  • Ram memory installed size - 512 MB
  • Graphics co processor - multi core mali-400 MP 2
  • Resolution- 720 p
  • Remote control description - keypad remote
  • Display type - A+
  • Viewing angle - 178 degrees
  • Screen resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

ProsCons
budget-friendly do not support bluetooth technology 
wide angle viewlow refresh rate 
advanced HRDD technologyno batteries included 

10. Croma HD ready LED TV

Last on the list is a 32 inch smart tv by croma. It is a perfect add-up to your kitchen or living room aesthetics. Since the tv is priced below 10,000, it suits every pocket. Additionally, the tv comes with a series of exciting features designed to offer the best experience.

Specification

  • Display technology of this smart tv under 10000 is LED
  • Screen resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels
  • Speaker surround - 2.0
  • Audio wattage - 20 watts
  • Resolution - 720 p
  • Hardware interface -‎VGA, USB, HDMI, headphone
  • Viewing angle - 178 degrees

ProsCons
offers value for money do not support bluetooth technology 
this smart TV under 10000 has 32 inches screen display low refresh rate 
wide viewing angle inadequate sound quality 

Best three features for you:

ProductFeature- 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TVexcellent battery backupadequate sound quality supports apps like netflix, you tube, and prime 
Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV LED panel amazing sound quality easy connectivity 
Foxy HD Ready Smart LED TVexcellent viewing angle powerful sound quality budget-friendly 
Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV fits in budget ultra HD resolution family-friendly 
OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TVhigh screen resolution HD picture quality sleek and stylish design 
LG HD Ready Smart LED TV vintage look packed with powerful features great display size 
AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV powerful connectivity flagship performance crystal clear screen 
VW HD Ready Smart LED TV excellent picture quality great RAM size future-ready technology 
Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV excellent viewing angle powerful sound quality high screen resolution 
Croma HD Ready LED TVpacked with powerful features great display flagship performance 

Best value for money

Out of all the products listed under 32 inch smart TV, one product that stands out is the VW HD ready smart LED TV. This smart TV comes with a 32 inch display and is loaded with features such as HD resolution, adequate sound quality and so on. It is priced at 8,299 only.

Best overall

With such a wide list of options, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to choose one. However, among all, one product which stands out is the redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV. This product is priced at 24,999. However, after discount, its price falls down to 13,999. Beside being pocket-friendly, it comes with an array of features such as built-in wifi design hot star. Additionally, it is supported by prime video, zee5, net flix, and eros now.

How to find the perfect 32 inch TV?

When looking for the best 32 Inch TV for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind

  • Do not go for the look and feel of the TV. Rather prioritise its features and quality.
  • Pick the one which is not too heavy or bulky.
  • Look for a feature-rich setup.
  • Keep a budget range fixed.
  • Screen size matters.

Price of 32-inch smart TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Samsung Wondertainment LED Smart TV22,900
Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 24,999
Foxsky HD Ready Smart LED TV22,499 
Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV 24,999
OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart TV19,999
LG HD Ready Smart LED TV 21,990
AmazonBasics HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV 27,000
VW HD Ready Smart LED TV 16,999 
Kevin HD Ready Smart LED TV 16,999 
Croma HD Ready LED TV20,000 

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

1. Which brands are the best for 32 Inch TV?

The best brands for 32 Inch TV are the following - 

  • eAirtec 
  • VW
  • Sony Bravia

 

2. Name 2 best 32 Inch TVs

Here is the list of top two 32 Inch TVs- 

  • VW 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32S (Black) (2021 Model)
  • Foxsky 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32FSELS-PRO (Black) (2021 Model)

3. Mention the specifications of Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

Here they are - 

  • Brand - MI
  • Model - L32M7-5AIN
  • Model name - Xiaomi TV 5A 32
  • Model year - 2022
  • Product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 Kilograms
  • Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required
