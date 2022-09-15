32-inch smart TV: Here are the top 10 picks By Affiliate Desk

A 32 inch smart TV is a good option for daily use.

Televisions are integral parts of our lives. With the advancements in technology, televisions have become smarter and better. They are equipped with a ton of exciting features, such as voice control and streaming services which keep you hooked from dawn to dusk. If you’re on a search for a great 32 inch smart tv, here is the complete list. 1.Samsung wondertainment LED smart TV The first on the list is the samsung wondertainment LED smart TV. It comes with a 32 inch display and 60-hertz refresh rate. additionally, the 1366 x 768 HD ready resolution ensures crystal clear experience. Its major features include content guide, personal computer, screen share, music system and others. Specification Brand - samsung

Model year - 2021

RAM - 1.5 GB

Operating system - tizen

Display technology - LED

Resolution - 768 p

Screen size - 32 inches

Pros Cons sleek and stylish look available in only one colour 1366 x 768 HD resolution inadequate RAM excellent refresh rate

2. Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV Next on the list is the Mi 5 A series HD ready smart android LED TV. It comes with an array of features such as 178 degree wide viewing angle for better viewing experience. It comes with a 32 inch display. additionally, it is supported by most internet services like hots star, netflix, browser and so on which makes it unique. Specification Brand - MI

Model - L32M7-5AIN

Model name - xiaomi TV 5 A 32

Model year - 2022

Product dimensions - 71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm; 4 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Pros Cons cost-effective and value for money small screen size supported by most internet services low refresh rate it has adequate colour options

3. Fox sky HD ready smart LED TV Foxy HD ready smart LED TV is another prominent tv in the list of best 32 inch smart TVs. Fox sky is a renowned name in the world of smart tv. This one is known for its remarkable performance, feature-rich, budget-friendly smart television. This smart tv comes with features such as 720 p resolution and built-in Wi-Fi. Additionally, it is supported by prime video, zee 5, netflix and eros now. Specification Screen resolution - HD ready (1366 x 768)

Sound: 30 watts output

Refresh rate: 60 hertz

Features - built-in Wi-Fi.

Built-in youtube, netflix, built-in miracast, and media centre Display: A+ grade panel, micro dimming, true colour

Pros Cons easy on pocket low refresh rate it has a big screen size inadequate sound quality millions of colour options

4. Redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV Next prominent addition on the list is the redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV. It features a 32 inch display that offers an enhanced viewing experience. Additionally, features like HD ready display, vivid picture, dual band wi fi, etc, keep you hooked throughout the day. Specification Brand - redmi

Model - L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA

Model name - redmi smart tv 32

Model year - 2021

Product dimensions - 73 x 8.7 x 47.6 cm; 3.92 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Memory storage capacity - 8 GB

Pros Cons cost effective small in size great screen resolution low refresh rate rich and clear sound quality

5. One plus Y series HD ready LED smart TV Comes in unique colours, the one plus Y series HD ready LED smart tv comes with a tv stand that offers a treat to eyes. It is equipped with the best features such as the one plus connect, chrome cast, play store and google assistant. Specification Brand - one plus

Model year - 2020

RAM - 1 GB

Operating system - android

Hardware interface USP and HDMI

Resolution - 720 p

Remote control type - bluetooth, IR

Pros Cons adequate screen size inadequate RAM size lightweight and sturdy comes in only one colour comes with USB and HDMI hardware interface

6. LG HD ready smart LED TV Another TV by LG is the LG HD ready smart LED TV is a 32 inch smart tv. It is known for its compact design and sleek look. It is available in dark iron grey colour, which is popular among consumers. With 1366 x 768 screen resolution and 1 USB port, this television is one of the best options on the list. Specification Brand - LG

Model - 32LM563BPTC

Model name - LED SMART

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions - 8.4 x 73.9 x 44.1 cm; 5.1 kilograms

Batteries - 2 AAA batteries required

Item model number - 32LM563BPTC

Pros Cons budget-friendly low refresh rate dynamic color enhancer active HDR for incredible detail

7. Amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV Amazon basics HD ready smart LED fire TV is a 32 inch smart TV featuring a built-in fire TV, alexa and alexa voice controls to conduct operations easily. Additionally, it comes with a powerful processor designed for never-stopping performance. The best part is this product is priced decently to fit in everyone’s budget. Specification Brand - amazon basics

Model - AB32E10SS

Model year - 2020

Product dimensions -‎73.2x 8.3x 43.9cm; 3.65 kilograms

Ram memory installed size - 1 GB

Operating system - fire OS

Pros Cons budget-friendly low refresh rate wide angle view parental control

8. VW HD ready smart LED TV Looking for a budget-friendly 32 inch smart tv? Why not choose the VW HD ready smart LED tv . It will not only save your money but offers a lifetime experience and a chance to dive deep into billions of colours. In all, it offers a PVR-like experience at home. Specification The screen size of this smart tv under 10000 is 32 inches

Resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Colour - black

Product dimensions - 75 x 15 x 50 cm; 4.22 kilograms

Graphics co processor - multi-core mali-400 MP 2

Operating system - android

Special features - super slim bezel, ‎A+ grade panel, HDR-10 picture quality, dynamic crystal colour, eco vision, quantum lucent technology, quad-core processor.

Audio wattage - 20 wattage

Pros Cons smart TV under 10000 fits in the budget do not support bluetooth technology great screen resolution low refresh rate adequate special features low Ram memory installed size

9. Kevin HD ready smart LED TV Launched recently in 2022, next on the list is the kevin HD ready smart LED TV. It comes with a 32 inches display supported by applications like netflix, zee5, prime video, eros now, hungama, sonyliv, you tube, Jio cinema and hot star. You can binge-watch anything here starting from cartoons to movies. If you’re on a search of the best 32 inch smart tv, this one is an ideal pick. Specification Product dimensions - 80 x 8 x 50 cm; 4.5 kilograms

Ram memory installed size - 512 MB

Graphics co processor - multi core mali-400 MP 2

Resolution- 720 p

Remote control description - keypad remote

Display type - A+

Viewing angle - 178 degrees

Screen resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Pros Cons budget-friendly do not support bluetooth technology wide angle view low refresh rate advanced HRDD technology no batteries included

10. Croma HD ready LED TV Last on the list is a 32 inch smart tv by croma. It is a perfect add-up to your kitchen or living room aesthetics. Since the tv is priced below 10,000, it suits every pocket. Additionally, the tv comes with a series of exciting features designed to offer the best experience. Specification Display technology of this smart tv under 10000 is LED

Screen resolution - 1366 x 768 pixels

Speaker surround - 2.0

Audio wattage - 20 watts

Resolution - 720 p

Hardware interface -‎VGA, USB, HDMI, headphone

Viewing angle - 178 degrees

Pros Cons offers value for money do not support bluetooth technology this smart TV under 10000 has 32 inches screen display low refresh rate wide viewing angle inadequate sound quality

Best three features for you:

Best value for money Out of all the products listed under 32 inch smart TV, one product that stands out is the VW HD ready smart LED TV. This smart TV comes with a 32 inch display and is loaded with features such as HD resolution, adequate sound quality and so on. It is priced at ₹8,299 only. Best overall With such a wide list of options, it sometimes becomes overwhelming to choose one. However, among all, one product which stands out is the redmi android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV. This product is priced at ₹24,999. However, after discount, its price falls down to ₹13,999. Beside being pocket-friendly, it comes with an array of features such as built-in wifi design hot star. Additionally, it is supported by prime video, zee5, net flix, and eros now. How to find the perfect 32 inch TV? When looking for the best 32 Inch TV for yourself or someone you know. Keep these pointers in mind Do not go for the look and feel of the TV. Rather prioritise its features and quality.

Pick the one which is not too heavy or bulky.

Look for a feature-rich setup.

Keep a budget range fixed.

Screen size matters. Price of 32-inch smart TVs at a glance:

