4 best Nutricook air fryers with excellent features to check out for your home

Nutricook air fryers use innovative technology and have elegant design.

An air fryer has now become a popular kitchen appliance in modern homes. These appliances are equipped with the latest technology and features for healthy and even cooking. Air fryers are a great option if you’re looking to cook your food healthily, using less oil. Unhealthy foods like French fries, fried chicken, cakes, etc, can now be cooked in an air fryer with very little oil. Available in a variety of different sizes, and designs, you can find the best air fryer that suits your needs. When it comes to picking the right air fryer for your home, you must consider the Nutricook air fryers. Nutricook has some of the most elegant designed air fryers with innovative technology for cooking a variety of dishes. If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen with an air fryer, this guide will help you out. Here are the top four Nutricook air fryers that you must check out! 1. Nutricook Air Fryer Mini The Nutricook Mini Airfryer is a convenient and easy-to-use air fryer. Available in two colours – black and red, it’s the perfect size if you’re looking for a sleek design. This compact air fryer comes with excellent features for cooking a wide range of dishes with less oil. It’s a 1500-watt air fryer equipped with SmartTemp technology to automatically adjust the temperature according to your cooking needs. It also comes with the Shake Reminder feature that notifies you when to shake the contents for even cooking. The non-stick basket and the cooking tray are designed for easy cooking. With 8 different preset options and the one-touch feature, you can cook your favourite dishes without hassle. Specifications Wattage: 1500 Product dimensions: 23 x 28 x 29.8 cm Capacity: 3 litres Voltage: 220 volts Control: Touch

Pros Cons Easy to use Build quality needs improvement Compact design Preheating function 8 preset options SmartTemp technology Shake Reminder Dishwasher safe One touch feature

2. Nutricook Air Fryer 2 The Air Fryer 2 is another great product from Nutricook. It’s a sturdy design that’s perfect for all your healthy cooking needs. The stainless-steel design is classy and elegant, making it a good addition to your kitchen. The air fryer is equipped with SmartTemp technology so that you can easily adjust the temperature according to the dish. The Shake Reminder feature is designed to remind you to shake the contents for even cooking. With the square basket, you get additional space to cook for the entire family in one go! With the 10 preset options, you can cook all your favourite foods safely and quickly. Specifications ● Wattage: 1700 watts ● Product dimensions: 36 x 41.1 x 41.1 cm ● Capacity: 5.5 litres ● Voltage: 220 volts ● Control: Touch

Pros Cons Sturdy design Maybe bulky for smaller kitchens SmartTemp technology Price on the high end Shake Reminder Square basket for additional space Auto shut feature Touch screen Dishwasher safe

3. Nutricook Air Fryer This is another popular Nutricook Air Fryer that is available in a sleek stainless-steel design. The air fryer is designed with SmartTemp technology to automatically adjust the temperature settings according to your cooking needs. The Shake Reminder is a smart feature that reminds you to give the contents a shake so that your food cooks evenly. With 10 preset options, you can cook a variety of foods without hassle. The large square basket is designed for more space, making it a good option for large families. With this air fryer, you can cook for the entire family with easy Specifications ● Wattage: 1700 watts ● Product dimensions: 14.2 x 16.2 x 14.2 cm ● Capacity: 5.5 litres ● Voltage: 220 volts ● Control: Touch

Pros Cons Stainless-steel design Maybe bulky for smaller kitchens SmartTemp technology Price on the high end Shake Reminder Square basket for additional space Sleek design Touch screen Dishwasher safe

4. Nutricook Air Fryer Oven The Nutricook Air Fryer Oven is an efficient appliance that is perfect for your cooking needs. This air fryer comes with Rapid air technology to enjoy all your favourite foods guilt-free. This appliance is an air fryer, oven, dehydrator and rotisserie. With 8 preset options, you do not have to worry about adjusting the time and temperature. The one-touch feature allows you to just hit a button to cook a variety of dishes. The Perfect Crisp System and 360° Circulation Technology give you perfectly cooked food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Specifications ● Wattage: 1800 watts ● Product dimensions: 31 x 31 x 36 cm ● Capacity: 12 litres ● Voltage: 220 volts ● Control: Touch

Pros Cons Rapid Air Technology Maybe bulky for smaller kitchens 8 Preset Options Price on the high end 360° Circulation Technology Perfect Crisp System Air fryer, oven, dehydrator and rotisserie

Price of Nutricook air fryers at a glance:

Product Price Nutricook Mini Air Fryer Rs. 6,999 Nutricook Air Fryer 2 Rs. 8,999 Nutricook Air Fryer Rs. 8,999 Nutricook Air Fryer Oven Rs. 12,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nutricook Mini Air Fryer SmartTemp Technology 8 Preset Options Shake Reminder Nutricook Air Fryer 2 Shake Reminder SmartTemp Technology Square Basket Nutricook Air Fryer SmartTemp Technology Square Basket Shake Reminder Nutricook Air Fryer Oven 8 Preset Options 360° Circulation Technology Air fryer, oven, dehydrator and rotisserie

Best value for money Nutricook air fryers The air fryer that offers the best value for your money is the Nutricook Mini Air Fryer. This air fryer comes with some great features like SmartTemp Technology, 8 preset options and a Shake Reminder for even cooking. Available for Rs. 6,999, you can cook a wide range of tasty dishes with this reasonably priced air fryer. The sleek design also ensures that it’s not too bulky, making it a perfect option for small kitchens. Best overall Nutricook air fryer The Nutricook Air Fryer is considered the best overall air fryer as it comes equipped with some great features at a good price. The SmartTemp Technology allows you to adjust the temperature setting easily, while the Shake Reminder reminds you to shake the contents for even cooking. With the large square-shaped basket, you can cook large quantities of food for the entire family, making it a great option for large families. With 10 preset options, you can cook your favourite dishes without hassle. How to find the best air fryer? With a wide range of best air fryers available in the market, choosing the right one can be a difficult task. When picking the right air fryer for your home, it’s important to check the features of the product. Voltage, safety features, power consumption, temperature control, capacity and price are some of the essential things to look out for when purchasing an air fryer for your home.