42-inch smart TV: The ultimate 2022 buyer's guide

A 42-inch smart TV is your one-stop entertainment and information zone; enjoy great viewing experience while getting multiple benefits like browsing the internet, downloading games and more.

Purchasing a smart TV in the year 2022 involves going through a lot of information and considering the technology, features, and functionality. Since buying a smart TV can be expensive, you should research various brands to ensure that you're investing in a reliable product that will last you for years. The primary aim of this 42-inch Smart TV buying guide is to assist those in the market for a new TV that may feel overwhelmed due to the sheer number of choices. Please note that the industry standard is 43-inches which is why we have included some 43-inches smart TV (s) on our list in addition to the 42-inches TV(s). We go over everything from our top ten picks and their pros and cons to some questions most buyers face while making their purchasing decision.

Best value for money

This TV from redmi is an excellent offering with an A+ grade LED panel and support for Xiaomi's proprietary vivid picture engine, yielding amazing picture quality and brightness. The audio output is fairly decent as well, with 20 w speakers and support for dolby atmos. It also supports dual band wi-fi. If you're looking for the best budget tv on this list, this one is the perfect pick.

Best overall

If you're looking for the absolute best tv on this list, this one from Mi is one of the few tv(s) on this list that have a 4 k ultra HD resolution. Xiaomi's proprietary vivid picture engine and the patchwall OS allow the TV to deliver amazing performance along with an easy-to-use interface. The 4 k UHD support and good audio output at this price tag make it a fantastic choice.

How to find the perfect 42-inch smart TV?

Before you run out and buy a new television, here is a quick rundown of the most crucial factors to consider. First, 42-inches is not a standard tv size, so you'll have fewer options to choose from that are somewhat dated. We've taken the liberty of adding some 43-inch options to the mix to make your choice easier. Apart from that, if you're buying a tv in 2022, it would help if it had 4 k or greater resolution. But you don't need to go all out and buy something with a 6 k or 8 k resolution since you won't be able to tell the difference at this size. Unless you're using your tv for competitive gaming, the refresh rate does not matter all that much, but it can be a plus point.

Also, the connectivity options are of central importance since they determine the kind of peripherals you can hook your tv up to. Buying the perfect tv for you involves considering your requirements and budget before making a choice.

Price of 42-inch smart TV at a glance: