42-inch smart TV: The ultimate 2022 buyer's guide

Summary:
Purchasing a smart TV in the year 2022 involves going through a lot of information and considering the technology, features, and functionality. Since buying a smart TV can be expensive, you should research various brands to ensure that you're investing in a reliable product that will last you for years. The primary aim of this 42-inch Smart TV buying guide is to assist those in the market for a new TV that may feel overwhelmed due to the sheer number of choices. Please note that the industry standard is 43-inches which is why we have included some 43-inches smart TV(s) on our list in addition to the 42-inches TV(s). We go over everything from our top ten picks and their pros and cons to some questions most buyers face while making their purchasing decision.
1. Kodak 106 cm (42 inches) full HD certified android smart LED TV
Specification
Screen size: 42 inches
Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080)
Display: durable A+ grade DLED panel, ultra bright screen
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 30 watts output
Weight: 6.4 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|anti-glare display
|supports only FHD resolution
|supports side loading of apps
|build quality could use some improvement
|top-notch user experience
|after-sales support is not exactly the best
2. Onida 107 cm (42 inches) full HD smart IPS LED fire TV
specification
Screen size: 42 inches
Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080)|
Display: IPS panel panel, ultra bright screen
Refresh rate: 60 hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 20 watts output, dolby atmos
Weight: 6.4 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|fire TV OS
|bluetooth home theatre is detected as a headset
|decent clarity
|questionable sound quality
|alexa built-in
|the build quality of the wall mount and stand could use some improvement.
3. Panasonic 105 cm (42 inches) full HD smart android LED TV
Specification
Screen size: 42 inches
Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080 p)
Display: A+ grade panel with 178 degrees viewing angles, micro dimming, and noise reduction
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 20 watts output
Weight: 8.4 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|decent clarity
|over priced for a TV with FHD resolution
|micro dimming and noise reduction
|mediocre audio output
4. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) android 11 series full HD smart LED TV
specification
Screen size: 43 inches
Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080)
Display: A+ grade LED panel, vivid picture engine, dynamic contrast and backlight
Refresh rate: 60 hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 20 watts output, dolby atmos support
Weight: 6.52 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|decent picture quality and brightness
|patchwall can be laggy at times
|the sound is clear and loud
|voice recognition with the remote does not work well
|support for dual-band Wi-Fi
|does not include a wall mount in the package
5. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV
Specification
Screen size: 43 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display: 4 k ultra HD LED display with 4 k upscaler and AI brightness controls
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 20 watts output with auto volume levelling and bluetooth surround
Weight: 8 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|beautiful 4 k display panel
|HDR does not work well with certain DTH providers
|great colour representation
|the audio output could use some improvement
|supports nearly all connectivity options
|ads within the UI
6. One plus 108 cm (43 inches) Y series full HD LED smart android TV
Specification
Screen size: 43 inches
Resolution: 4 k UHD (3840 x 2160)
Display: LED panel with colour space mapping, dynamic contrast, and anti-aliasing
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 20 watts output, dolby audio
Weight: 5.7 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|competitive pricing
|somewhat laggy UI
|excellent sound quality with features like dolby audio enhancement and dialogue enhancer
|default audio and display settings need some fine-tuning
|integrations with amazon echo dot and google assistant
|wall mount not included in the package
7. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV
Specification
Screen size: 43 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display: LED panel, vivid picture engine and 4 k HDR 10 support
Refresh rate: 60 hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 20 watts output, dolby atmos
Weight: 7.13 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|decent picture quality
|4 k playback does not work well inside you tube
|great sound quality
|reflective display, cannot be placed in bright spaces
|attractive price
|the remote lacks a mute button
8. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) wondertainment series full HD LED smart TV
Specification
Screen size: 43 inches
Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080)
Display: LED panel with mega contrast, purcolor, and a slim design
Refresh rate: 60 hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 20 watts output, dolby digital plus
Weight: 8 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|great picture quality
|only FHD resolution
|personal computer mode allows you to use it as an extended display for your work computer
|sound is distorted at high volumes
|home cloud
9. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart certified android LED TV 43A6GE (black)
Specification
Screen size: 43 inches
Resolution: 4 k UHD (3840 x 2160)
Display: 4 k LED panel, dolby vision HDR, ultra dimming, UHD AI upscaler, HDR 10, HLG support
Refresh rate: 60 hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 24 watts output, dolby atmos
Weight: 6.9 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|narrow bezels
|formats like AVI and MP 4 are not supported.
|quick response time
|great AI upscaling support
|the sound quality is good for the price
|lacks support for HDMI 2.1
10. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD certified android smart LED TV 43P615 (black)
Specification
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k UHD (3840 x 2160)
Display: 4 k LED panel, one billion colours, HDR 10+ support, UHD dimming, auto game mode
Refresh rate: 60 hz
Storage: 8 GB
Sound: 20 watts output, dolby digital + support
Weight: 14.2 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|purcolor results in better performance
|expensive when compared to other brands
|excellent colour mapping
|thick, bulky build
|support for HDR 10+
|lacks an IPS panel, so viewing angles could have been better.
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|Kodak 106 cm
|full HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 30 w
|Onida 107 cm
|full HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 20 w
|Panasonic 105 cm
|full HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 20 w
|Redmi 108 cm
|full HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 20 w
|LG 108 cm
|4 k ultra HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 20 w
|One Plus 108 cm
|4 k ultra HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 20 w
|Mi 108 cm
|4 k ultra HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 20 w
|Samsung 108 cm
|full HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 20 w
|Hisense 108 cm
|4 k ultra HD resolution
|storage: 16 GB
|speakers output: 24 w
|TCL 108 cm
|4 k ultra HD resolution
|storage: 8 GB
|speakers output: 20 w
Best value for money
This TV from redmi is an excellent offering with an A+ grade LED panel and support for Xiaomi's proprietary vivid picture engine, yielding amazing picture quality and brightness. The audio output is fairly decent as well, with 20 w speakers and support for dolby atmos. It also supports dual band wi-fi. If you're looking for the best budget tv on this list, this one is the perfect pick.
Best overall
If you're looking for the absolute best tv on this list, this one from Mi is one of the few tv(s) on this list that have a 4 k ultra HD resolution. Xiaomi's proprietary vivid picture engine and the patchwall OS allow the TV to deliver amazing performance along with an easy-to-use interface. The 4 k UHD support and good audio output at this price tag make it a fantastic choice.
How to find the perfect 42-inch smart TV?
Before you run out and buy a new television, here is a quick rundown of the most crucial factors to consider. First, 42-inches is not a standard tv size, so you'll have fewer options to choose from that are somewhat dated. We've taken the liberty of adding some 43-inch options to the mix to make your choice easier. Apart from that, if you're buying a tv in 2022, it would help if it had 4 k or greater resolution. But you don't need to go all out and buy something with a 6 k or 8 k resolution since you won't be able to tell the difference at this size. Unless you're using your tv for competitive gaming, the refresh rate does not matter all that much, but it can be a plus point.
Also, the connectivity options are of central importance since they determine the kind of peripherals you can hook your tv up to. Buying the perfect tv for you involves considering your requirements and budget before making a choice.
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Kodak 106 cm
|19,999
|Onida 107 cm
|24,999
|Panasonic 105 cm
|33,999
|Redmi 108 cm
|23,999
|LG 108 cm
|30,990
|One Plus 108 cm
|25,999
|Mi 108 cm
|27,999
|Samsung 108 cm
|28,990
|Hisense 108 cm
|26,980
|TCL 108 cm
|26,990
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
43-inch TV(s) are industry-standard, opening up many more options for you as a buyer. 42-inch TV(s) are not all that common, which makes buying a better, improved 43-inch TV an attractive choice.
If you're buying a new TV in 2022, it will help to go for a 4K option since 4K TVs have become incredibly affordable these days. Even if you're on a tight budget, going for an FHD TV to save a couple of thousand rupees does not make sense since a good 4 K TV will last years.
The onboard audio output system on these TV(s) functions pretty well, and you do not need to connect a home theatre system. But if you can, it won't hurt. It will only add to your viewing experience.
HDR greatly enlarges the contrast and colour range of a scene. In this case, the brighter the image, the more "depth" it will appear to have. Compared to 4K, the visual impact of HDR is greater because it provides a wider range of colours and brightness.
Most external peripherals connect to your TV through a wired connection using HDMI or a wireless connection using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. But you could benefit from additional options like ethernet that will enable you to establish a