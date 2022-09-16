Story Saved
42-inch smart TV: The ultimate 2022 buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 16, 2022 17:34 IST
Summary:

Whether you're looking to buy your first smart TV or want to upgrade from an old one, there are a lot of factors to consider. It would help if you knew about the latest trends and how they could affect your purchase decision. Read on to know all.

product info
A 42-inch smart TV is your one-stop entertainment and information zone; enjoy great viewing experience while getting multiple benefits like browsing the internet, downloading games and more.

Purchasing a smart TV in the year 2022 involves going through a lot of information and considering the technology, features, and functionality. Since buying a smart TV can be expensive, you should research various brands to ensure that you're investing in a reliable product that will last you for years. The primary aim of this 42-inch Smart TV buying guide is to assist those in the market for a new TV that may feel overwhelmed due to the sheer number of choices. Please note that the industry standard is 43-inches which is why we have included some 43-inches smart TV(s) on our list in addition to the 42-inches TV(s). We go over everything from our top ten picks and their pros and cons to some questions most buyers face while making their purchasing decision.

1. Kodak 106 cm (42 inches) full HD certified android smart LED TV

Specification

Screen size: 42 inches

Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display: durable A+ grade DLED panel, ultra bright screen

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 30 watts output

Weight: 6.4 kg

ProsCons
anti-glare displaysupports only FHD resolution
supports side loading of appsbuild quality could use some improvement
top-notch user experienceafter-sales support is not exactly the best

2. Onida 107 cm (42 inches) full HD smart IPS LED fire TV

specification

Screen size: 42 inches

Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080)|

Display: IPS panel panel, ultra bright screen

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 20 watts output, dolby atmos

Weight: 6.4 kg

ProsCons
fire TV OSbluetooth home theatre is detected as a headset
decent clarityquestionable sound quality
alexa built-inthe build quality of the wall mount and stand could use some improvement.

3. Panasonic 105 cm (42 inches) full HD smart android LED TV

Specification

Screen size: 42 inches

Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080 p)

Display: A+ grade panel with 178 degrees viewing angles, micro dimming, and noise reduction

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 20 watts output

Weight: 8.4 kg

ProsCons
decent clarityover priced for a TV with FHD resolution
micro dimming and noise reductionmediocre audio output
  

4. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) android 11 series full HD smart LED TV

specification

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display: A+ grade LED panel, vivid picture engine, dynamic contrast and backlight

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 20 watts output, dolby atmos support

Weight: 6.52 kg

ProsCons
decent picture quality and brightnesspatchwall can be laggy at times
the sound is clear and loudvoice recognition with the remote does not work well
support for dual-band Wi-Fidoes not include a wall mount in the package

5. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart LED TV

Specification

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: 4 k ultra HD LED display with 4 k upscaler and AI brightness controls

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 20 watts output with auto volume levelling and bluetooth surround

Weight: 8 kg

ProsCons
beautiful 4 k display panelHDR does not work well with certain DTH providers
great colour representationthe audio output could use some improvement
supports nearly all connectivity optionsads within the UI

6. One plus 108 cm (43 inches) Y series full HD LED smart android TV

Specification

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4 k UHD (3840 x 2160)

Display: LED panel with colour space mapping, dynamic contrast, and anti-aliasing

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 20 watts output, dolby audio

Weight: 5.7 kg

ProsCons
competitive pricingsomewhat laggy UI
excellent sound quality with features like dolby audio enhancement and dialogue enhancerdefault audio and display settings need some fine-tuning
integrations with amazon echo dot and google assistantwall mount not included in the package

7. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD android smart LED TV

Specification

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: LED panel, vivid picture engine and 4 k HDR 10 support

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 20 watts output, dolby atmos

Weight: 7.13 kg

ProsCons
decent picture quality4 k playback does not work well inside you tube
great sound qualityreflective display, cannot be placed in bright spaces
attractive pricethe remote lacks a mute button

8. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) wondertainment series full HD LED smart TV

Specification

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: full HD (1920 x 1080)

Display: LED panel with mega contrast, purcolor, and a slim design

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 20 watts output, dolby digital plus

Weight: 8 kg

ProsCons
great picture qualityonly FHD resolution
personal computer mode allows you to use it as an extended display for your work computersound is distorted at high volumes
home cloud 

9. Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart certified android LED TV 43A6GE (black)

Specification

Screen size: 43 inches

Resolution: 4 k UHD (3840 x 2160)

Display: 4 k LED panel, dolby vision HDR, ultra dimming, UHD AI upscaler, HDR 10, HLG support

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 24 watts output, dolby atmos

Weight: 6.9 kg

ProsCons
narrow bezelsformats like AVI and MP 4 are not supported.
quick response timegreat AI upscaling support
the sound quality is good for the pricelacks support for HDMI 2.1

10. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4 k ultra HD certified android smart LED TV 43P615 (black)

Specification

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k UHD (3840 x 2160)

Display: 4 k LED panel, one billion colours, HDR 10+ support, UHD dimming, auto game mode

Refresh rate: 60 hz

Storage: 8 GB

Sound: 20 watts output, dolby digital + support

Weight: 14.2 kg

ProsCons
purcolor results in better performanceexpensive when compared to other brands
excellent colour mappingthick, bulky build
support for HDR 10+lacks an IPS panel, so viewing angles could have been better.

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Kodak 106 cm full HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 30 w
Onida 107 cmfull HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 20 w
Panasonic 105 cmfull HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 20 w
Redmi 108 cmfull HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 20 w
LG 108 cm4 k ultra HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 20 w
One Plus 108 cm4 k ultra HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 20 w
Mi 108 cm4 k ultra HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 20 w
Samsung 108 cmfull HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 20 w
Hisense 108 cm4 k ultra HD resolutionstorage: 16 GBspeakers output: 24 w
TCL 108 cm4 k ultra HD resolutionstorage: 8 GBspeakers output: 20 w

Best value for money

This TV from redmi is an excellent offering with an A+ grade LED panel and support for Xiaomi's proprietary vivid picture engine, yielding amazing picture quality and brightness. The audio output is fairly decent as well, with 20 w speakers and support for dolby atmos. It also supports dual band wi-fi. If you're looking for the best budget tv on this list, this one is the perfect pick.

Best overall

If you're looking for the absolute best tv on this list, this one from Mi is one of the few tv(s) on this list that have a 4 k ultra HD resolution. Xiaomi's proprietary vivid picture engine and the patchwall OS allow the TV to deliver amazing performance along with an easy-to-use interface. The 4 k UHD support and good audio output at this price tag make it a fantastic choice.

How to find the perfect 42-inch smart TV?

Before you run out and buy a new television, here is a quick rundown of the most crucial factors to consider. First, 42-inches is not a standard tv size, so you'll have fewer options to choose from that are somewhat dated. We've taken the liberty of adding some 43-inch options to the mix to make your choice easier. Apart from that, if you're buying a tv in 2022, it would help if it had 4 k or greater resolution. But you don't need to go all out and buy something with a 6 k or 8 k resolution since you won't be able to tell the difference at this size. Unless you're using your tv for competitive gaming, the refresh rate does not matter all that much, but it can be a plus point.

Also, the connectivity options are of central importance since they determine the kind of peripherals you can hook your tv up to. Buying the perfect tv for you involves considering your requirements and budget before making a choice.

Price of 42-inch smart TV at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Kodak 106 cm19,999
Onida 107 cm24,999
Panasonic 105 cm33,999
Redmi 108 cm23,999
LG 108 cm30,990
One Plus 108 cm 25,999
Mi 108 cm27,999
Samsung 108 cm28,990
Hisense 108 cm 26,980
TCL 108 cm26,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

