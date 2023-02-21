5 best Aquasure water purifiers: A buying guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 22, 2023 18:12 IST





Summary: Discover the top 5 Aquasure water purifiers for clean and safe drinking water in your home. This article gives details on all the features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

When it comes to drinking water, it is always wise to invest in a good water purifier.

Clean and safe drinking water is essential for a healthy lifestyle. But with the rise of pollutants and contaminants in our water supply, it can be difficult to know just how pure the water we drink is. That's why many people are turning to aquasure water purifiers - they offer a reliable way to ensure that your water is clean, free from harmful contaminants, and safe to drink. In this guide, we'll take you through the best 5 aquasure purifiers on the market today and what makes them different. Read on to find out more! Product List 1. AquaSure Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier If you’re looking for an Aquasure water purifier with a large capacity and long-lasting cartridge, the AquaSure Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier is a great option. This purifier has a 7 litre capacity and can purify up to 6000L of water, making it ideal for families or larger households. It also features multi-stage purification, which removes impurities at every stage of the filtration process. This ensures that your water is as pure and clean as possible. Specifications: Capacity: 7 litres Material: Plastic Item Weight: 5.5 Kilograms

Pros Cons High capacity High maintenance Multi-stage purification

2. AquaSure Shield RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS Water Purifier If you're looking for an all-in-one water purifier that can give you clean, safe drinking water, then the AquaSure RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS Water Purifier is a great option to consider. This water purifier uses a five-stage filtration process to remove impurities from your water, including bacteria, viruses, and contaminants. The result is clean, great-tasting water that you and your family can drink. The AquaSure from RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS water purifier for home is easy to set up and use, and it comes with a variety of features that make it a great choice for your home or office. For example, the unit has a built-in storage tank, so you can have plenty of clean drinking water on hand at all times. Additionally, the purifier has an automatic shut-off feature that kicks in when the filter needs to be replaced, ensuring that you always have fresh, filtered water. Specifications: Capacity: 6 litres Material: Plastic Item Weight: 6 Kilograms

Pros Cons Multiple purification stages Expensive Versatile

3. AquaSure Shield RO+UV+MP+MTDS water purifier The AquaSure Shield RO+UV+MP+MTDS water purifier is one of the best options available in the market when it comes to water purifiers. It uses a 4-stage filtration process to remove impurities from water and make it safe for drinking. The RO membrane removes dissolved impurities from water, while the UV filter kills bacteria and viruses. The MP filter removes suspended particles from water, and the MTDS controller regulates the taste of water. It also is Suitable for all water sources, including borewells, tanks, and municipal taps. This water purifier in India is equipped with advanced features such as smart LED indicators, an auto-flushing facility, and a sediment filter to provide you with clean and safe drinking water making it one of the best water purifier online. Specifications: Capacity: 6 litres Material: Plastic Item Weight: 8.6 Kilograms

Pros Cons Advanced features Limited filtration stages Suitable for all water sources

4. AquaSure Amaze storage 7L UV+UF Water Purifier AquaSure Amaze storage 7L UV+UF Water Purifier is one of the best water purifiers in the market that offer a complete water solution. It uses ultraviolet and reverse osmosis technologies to remove all impurities from water and make it safe for drinking. The device also has an advanced filtration system that removes even the smallest particles from water, making it pure and healthy. AquaSure Amaze also has a large storage capacity of 7 litres, which is enough to meet the daily needs of a family. The purifier has an auto shut-off feature which turns off the machine when the tank is full, thereby preventing wastage of water and saving energy. It also comes with a digital display that shows the current status of the water quality in real-time. The device is also equipped with a taste enhancer which helps to improve the taste of water by removing foul odour and impurities. It is also designed to be easy to use and maintain, so you don’t have to worry about any complicated installation or maintenance process. Specifications: Capacity: 7 litres Material: Plastic Item Weight: 4.7 Kilograms

Pros Cons Advanced filtration system Limited storage capacity Auto shut-off feature

5. AquaSure Smart UV Water Purifier The AquaSure Smart UV Water Purifier is a compact and effective water purification solution that offers a reliable way to purify drinking water. With a water flow rate of 2 Litre per minute, it can quickly deliver clean and safe water for drinking and cooking. The purifier uses a powerful UV lamp to eliminate harmful bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms commonly found in untreated water. UV purification technology destroys the genetic material of the microorganisms, making them incapable of reproducing and causing illness. The purifier is easy to install and can be mounted on the wall or placed on a countertop, making it convenient for any kitchen or household. The purifier is also designed to be energy-efficient and consumes very little power, making it an eco-friendly option. The compact purifier makes it ideal for small homes, apartments, and offices with limited space. This is one of the best water purifier for domestic use The purifier requires minimal maintenance, and the UV lamp has a long life span, which means that it can provide clean and safe water for an extended period. Specifications: Material: Plastic Purification Method: Ultraviolet Item Weight: 4.97 Kg

Pros Cons Efficient purification Limited filtration Easy installation and maintenance

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AquaSure Reverse Osmosis Reverse Osmosis Multi-stage purification Long-lasting cartridge AquaSure RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS RO, UV, UF, MP 8-stage purification technology Suitable for all water sources AquaSure Shield RO+UV+MP+MTDS RO, UV, MP MTDS controller for regulating taste Auto-flushing facility AquaSure Amaze storage 7L UV+UF UV, UF Auto shut-off Digital display AquaSure Smart UV Water Purifier UV Compact and easy to install Energy-efficient

Best overall product AquaSure RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS is the best water purifier in the market as it provides complete protection against all kinds of water-borne diseases. It comes with a five-stage filtration process that removes all the impurities from water and makes it safe for drinking. The RO membrane removes all the dissolved impurities from water, while the UV filter kills all the bacteria and viruses in water. The UF filter removes all the suspended particles from the water, while the MP filter removes all the dissolved minerals from the water. Finally, the MTDS controller maintains the optimum level of TDS in water, making it safe for drinking. Best value for money If you are looking for the best value for money, then the AquaSure Amaze storage 7L UV+UF water purifier is perfect. This water purifier comes with a UV+UF filtration system that removes all impurities from your water and makes it safe to drink. It also has a storage capacity of 7L, enough for a family of four. How to find the perfect water purifier? There are a few things you should take into account when purchasing a water purifier. Here is a guide to help you find the perfect water purifier for your home. Water quality: The first thing you need to do is check the quality of your water. You can do this by contacting your local municipality or checking online. Once you know the quality of your water, you can narrow down your choices of purifiers. Water usage: The next thing to consider is how much water you and your family use daily. This will help determine the size and type of purifier you need. If you have a large family or use much water, you will need a purifier that can handle more daily gallons. Purifier features: There are many different features available on water purifiers. Some common features include filters, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet light, and distillation. You should decide which features are most important to you and choose a purifier with those features.

Topics Home Appliances