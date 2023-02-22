Story Saved
New Delhi 27oCC
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
New Delhi 27oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

5 best Aquasure water purifiers: A buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 22, 2023 18:12 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Discover the top 5 Aquasure water purifiers for clean and safe drinking water in your home. This article gives details on all the features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision.

product info
When it comes to drinking water, it is always wise to invest in a good water purifier.

Clean and safe drinking water is essential for a healthy lifestyle. But with the rise of pollutants and contaminants in our water supply, it can be difficult to know just how pure the water we drink is. That's why many people are turning to aquasure water purifiers - they offer a reliable way to ensure that your water is clean, free from harmful contaminants, and safe to drink. In this guide, we'll take you through the best 5 aquasure purifiers on the market today and what makes them different. Read on to find out more!

Product List

1. AquaSure Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier

If you’re looking for an Aquasure water purifier with a large capacity and long-lasting cartridge, the AquaSure Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier is a great option. This purifier has a 7 litre capacity and can purify up to 6000L of water, making it ideal for families or larger households. It also features multi-stage purification, which removes impurities at every stage of the filtration process. This ensures that your water is as pure and clean as possible.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 litres

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 5.5 Kilograms

ProsCons
High capacityHigh maintenance
Multi-stage purification 
cellpic
AquaSure from Aquaguard Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier - 7L
3.8 (30)
3.8 (30)
13,000
Buy now

2. AquaSure Shield RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS Water Purifier

If you're looking for an all-in-one water purifier that can give you clean, safe drinking water, then the AquaSure RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS Water Purifier is a great option to consider. This water purifier uses a five-stage filtration process to remove impurities from your water, including bacteria, viruses, and contaminants. The result is clean, great-tasting water that you and your family can drink. The AquaSure from RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS water purifier for home is easy to set up and use, and it comes with a variety of features that make it a great choice for your home or office. For example, the unit has a built-in storage tank, so you can have plenty of clean drinking water on hand at all times. Additionally, the purifier has an automatic shut-off feature that kicks in when the filter needs to be replaced, ensuring that you always have fresh, filtered water.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6 litres

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 6 Kilograms

ProsCons
Multiple purification stagesExpensive
Versatile 
cellpic 49% off
AquaSure from Aquaguard Shield RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water|From Eureka Forbes
5 (3)
5 (3)
49% off
9,199 18,000
Buy now

3. AquaSure Shield RO+UV+MP+MTDS water purifier

The AquaSure Shield RO+UV+MP+MTDS water purifier is one of the best options available in the market when it comes to water purifiers. It uses a 4-stage filtration process to remove impurities from water and make it safe for drinking. The RO membrane removes dissolved impurities from water, while the UV filter kills bacteria and viruses. The MP filter removes suspended particles from water, and the MTDS controller regulates the taste of water. It also is Suitable for all water sources, including borewells, tanks, and municipal taps. This water purifier in India is equipped with advanced features such as smart LED indicators, an auto-flushing facility, and a sediment filter to provide you with clean and safe drinking water making it one of the best water purifier online.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6 litres

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 8.6 Kilograms

ProsCons
Advanced featuresLimited filtration stages
Suitable for all water sources 
cellpic 46% off
AquaSure From Aquaguard Shield RO+UV+MP+MTDS water purifier|Suitable for all water sources|Water saving up to 60%|from Eureka Forbes
4 (12)
4 (12)
46% off
9,249 16,999
Buy now

4. AquaSure Amaze storage 7L UV+UF Water Purifier

AquaSure Amaze storage 7L UV+UF Water Purifier is one of the best water purifiers in the market that offer a complete water solution. It uses ultraviolet and reverse osmosis technologies to remove all impurities from water and make it safe for drinking. The device also has an advanced filtration system that removes even the smallest particles from water, making it pure and healthy. AquaSure Amaze also has a large storage capacity of 7 litres, which is enough to meet the daily needs of a family. The purifier has an auto shut-off feature which turns off the machine when the tank is full, thereby preventing wastage of water and saving energy. It also comes with a digital display that shows the current status of the water quality in real-time. The device is also equipped with a taste enhancer which helps to improve the taste of water by removing foul odour and impurities. It is also designed to be easy to use and maintain, so you don’t have to worry about any complicated installation or maintenance process.

Specifications:

Capacity: 7 litres

Material: Plastic

Item Weight: 4.7 Kilograms

ProsCons
Advanced filtration systemLimited storage capacity
Auto shut-off feature 
cellpic 30% off
AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze storage 7L UV+UF Water Purifier,suitable for Municipal Water(TDS below 200ppm)|Eureka Forbes
3.8 (966)
3.8 (966)
30% off
7,999 11,500
Buy now

5. AquaSure Smart UV Water Purifier

The AquaSure Smart UV Water Purifier is a compact and effective water purification solution that offers a reliable way to purify drinking water. With a water flow rate of 2 Litre per minute, it can quickly deliver clean and safe water for drinking and cooking. The purifier uses a powerful UV lamp to eliminate harmful bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms commonly found in untreated water. UV purification technology destroys the genetic material of the microorganisms, making them incapable of reproducing and causing illness.

The purifier is easy to install and can be mounted on the wall or placed on a countertop, making it convenient for any kitchen or household. The purifier is also designed to be energy-efficient and consumes very little power, making it an eco-friendly option. The compact purifier makes it ideal for small homes, apartments, and offices with limited space. This is one of the best water purifier for domestic use The purifier requires minimal maintenance, and the UV lamp has a long life span, which means that it can provide clean and safe water for an extended period.

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

Purification Method: Ultraviolet

Item Weight: 4.97 Kg

ProsCons
Efficient purificationLimited filtration
Easy installation and maintenance 

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AquaSure Reverse OsmosisReverse OsmosisMulti-stage purificationLong-lasting cartridge
AquaSure RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDSRO, UV, UF, MP8-stage purification technologySuitable for all water sources
AquaSure Shield RO+UV+MP+MTDSRO, UV, MPMTDS controller for regulating tasteAuto-flushing facility
AquaSure Amaze storage 7L UV+UFUV, UFAuto shut-offDigital display
AquaSure Smart UV Water PurifierUVCompact and easy to installEnergy-efficient

Best overall product

AquaSure RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS is the best water purifier in the market as it provides complete protection against all kinds of water-borne diseases. It comes with a five-stage filtration process that removes all the impurities from water and makes it safe for drinking. The RO membrane removes all the dissolved impurities from water, while the UV filter kills all the bacteria and viruses in water. The UF filter removes all the suspended particles from the water, while the MP filter removes all the dissolved minerals from the water. Finally, the MTDS controller maintains the optimum level of TDS in water, making it safe for drinking.

Best value for money

If you are looking for the best value for money, then the AquaSure Amaze storage 7L UV+UF water purifier is perfect. This water purifier comes with a UV+UF filtration system that removes all impurities from your water and makes it safe to drink. It also has a storage capacity of 7L, enough for a family of four.

How to find the perfect water purifier?

There are a few things you should take into account when purchasing a water purifier. Here is a guide to help you find the perfect water purifier for your home.

Water quality: The first thing you need to do is check the quality of your water. You can do this by contacting your local municipality or checking online. Once you know the quality of your water, you can narrow down your choices of purifiers.

Water usage: The next thing to consider is how much water you and your family use daily. This will help determine the size and type of purifier you need. If you have a large family or use much water, you will need a purifier that can handle more daily gallons.

Purifier features: There are many different features available on water purifiers. Some common features include filters, reverse osmosis, ultraviolet light, and distillation. You should decide which features are most important to you and choose a purifier with those features.

Product Price
AquaSure from Aquaguard Reverse Osmosis Water Purifier - 7L ₹ 13,000
AquaSure from Aquaguard Shield RO+UV+UF+MP+MTDS Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water|From Eureka Forbes ₹ 9,199
AquaSure From Aquaguard Shield RO+UV+MP+MTDS water purifier|Suitable for all water sources|Water saving up to 60%|from Eureka Forbes ₹ 9,249
AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze storage 7L UV+UF Water Purifier,suitable for Municipal Water(TDS below 200ppm)|Eureka Forbes ₹ 7,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 D-link Wi-Fi routers: Buyer's guide
Top 10 juicers: Extract beetroot juice in no time
10 best Dell i3 laptops: Buyer's guide
Looking for sugarcane juicers? Here's a list of top 10
10 best hand juicers for traditional and portable juicing

best aquasure water purifiers

What are the different types of water purifiers available in the market, and which one should I choose for my home?

How do I know if a water purifier effectively removes impurities from water and makes it safe for consumption?

What is a water purifier's maintenance and replacement cost, and how frequently do I need to change the filters or other parts?

Can a water purifier be installed in my home if I do not have access to electricity or running water?

View More
electronics FOR LESS