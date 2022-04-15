6 GB RAM smartphones: Enjoy great speed and high-end performance

We all multi-task on our smartphones. At one point of time, we can be listening to music, playing a game, using WhatsApp, talking to someone and much more. Do you know what makes multitasking a smooth experience on mobile phones? The answer is RAM. Yes, RAM that stands for random access memory basically stores data of all the running or active apps. The data that you are able to access readily from different apps in the background is due to RAM. So, the larger the size of RAM, the more efficient performance of your mobile phone. A 6 GB RAM in a smartphone is decent enough for you to enjoy a great user-friendly experience.

There are a number of 6 GB smartphones available online. To help you with selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. Scroll down to take a look at them.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (Black,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime

This smartphone from Samsung comes in two variants. One has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage capacity and the second one runs on 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage capacity. It is also available in three striking colours - black, blue and white. A lightweight phone, it packs in a slew of interesting features.

Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP quad camera setup | 8MP front camera

2) Battery: 6000mAH lithium-ion battery

3) Display: 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD - infinity v-cut display, 90 Hz screen refresh rate

OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

This OPPO smartphone has a sleek body and is a lightweight device. It is available in two colours - Mystery Black and Fantasy White. It runs on Android Pie v9.0 based on ColorOS 6.1 operating system and you can enjoy the user-friendly experience it provides. It runs on 6 GB RAM and has a memory storage capacity of 128 GB.

Other features:

1) Camera: 12 + 2 + 2 MP triple rear camera with portrait bokeh | 8MP front camera

2) Display: 6.5 inches water drop multi-touch screen with an 89% screen to body ratio | 1600 x 720 pixels resolution | 269 ppi pixel density

3) Processor: 2.3GHz Mediatek 6765 octa core processor

4) Battery: 4230mAH lithium-polymer battery



Redmi Note 10S (Deep Sea Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) -Super Amoled Display

This come is available in different colours and two variants - one with 6 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and the other one is 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage. A sturdy and lightweight device, this Redmi smartphone runs fast and is smooth to operate. You can also enjoy hands-free Alexa on this smartphone by downloading the app.

Other features:

1) Display: 6.43 inch FHD+ AMOLED Dot display | 1080x2400 pixel resolution

2) Camera: 64 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens| 13 MP front camera

3) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core; 12nm process; Up to 2.05 GHz clock speed

4) Battery: 5000 mAh large battery

Tecno Spark 7 Pro (Alps Blue, 6GB RAM 64GB Storage)

This Tecno smartphone is available in different colours and comes in two variants - one is smartphone plus earbuds and another is smartphone alone. It is a sleek and lightweight smartphone that feels awesome to hold and provides a user-friendly experience. It runs on 6 GB RAM, which means it has a fast speed and great performance. Besides, the internal memory storage capacity of this smartphone is 64 GB.

Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP AI triple rear camera with super night mode

2) Display: 6.6 Dot-in IPS display, 180Hz Touch Sampling Rate, 90Hz refresh rate

3) Processor: Helio G80 gaming processor

4) Battery: 5000mAh battery

