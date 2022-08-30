6000 mAh battery phones: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 31, 2022 10:43 IST





Summary: Many brands produce a series of smartphones designed and engineered with a 6000 mAh battery. Their vision is to create high-quality, well-designed smartphones to help you stay connected at all times and assist you in leading a better life.

With 6000 mAh battery, expect phones that offer latest technology at affordable prices.

6000 mAh battery mobile phones are equipped with a range of innovative features. Brands that produce 6000 mAh battery phones include Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and Tecno, focusing on designing and making smart mobile phones. Their targeted customers are young, stylish people interested in keeping up with the latest technology specifications at affordable rates. The Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and Tecno brands offer a different product experience, with their latest 6000mAh battery phones being top-of-the-line and more affordable. These phones come in various models, including Samsung Galaxy M33 5G & M13, Tecno Spark 7 & 7T, Pova Neo & 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, and Redmi 10 rime. These phones run different UI experiences based on android OS and feature high-end hardware at a competitive price point. Discover the latest-generation 6000 mAh battery phones that make it easy to stay in touch, get organised and take amazing photos. All at an even better price. 1.Samsung Galaxy M33 5 G The device comes in a deep ocean blue colour, 8GB RAM, an exynos 1280 processor, and 128 GB storage. It has a 50 MP+5 MP+2 MP+2 MP AI quad camera and 8 MP front camera. It has 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution on an LCD. It comes with updated features for ₹20,499. The galaxy M 33 5G smartphone offers increased processing power when playing performance-demanding games or switching between apps on your phone. This is thanks to its 8 GB RAM and exynos 1280 octa core processor. Specifications Brand: Samsung Model number: Samsung Galaxy M33 5 G Device interface - primary: touchscreen Cellular technology: 5G, 4G LTE OS: android 12.0

Pros Cons Storage Pricey Processor Heating issue Display Camera

2. Samsung Galaxy M13 This device comes in an aqua green colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It has 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear and 8 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 6000 mAh Li-ion battery. This phone efficiently handles tasks, loads apps swiftly, and supports smooth multitasking with an Exynos 850 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space. Specifications Brand: Samsung Model number: Samsung M13 Cellular technology: 5 G, 4 G LTE OS: android 12.0 Memory storage capacity: 4 GB Screen size: 6.6 inches

Pros Cons Performance Ultra-wide sensor not available Camera quality Not suitable for night photography Unique colour Fast charging

3. Tecno Spark 7 It comes in a morpheus blue colour with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage, 6.52 Inch HD+ dot notch display, and it features dual sim, 4G, 16 MP dual camera, 6000 mAh better battery, spreadtrum octa-core SC9863 processor, and trendy design. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes for only ₹8,999. You can also employ other tools like rear quad flash, front dual flash, slow motion, and others to improve your photographic skills. Specifications Brand: Tecno Model number: Tecno Spark 7 Device interface - primary: touchscreen Cellular technology: 4 G, 3 G, 2 G OS: Hi OS 7.5, android 11 (go edition)

Pros Cons Battery life Screen type LCD Budget-friendly User friendly

4. Realme Narzo 50A This device comes in an oxygen green colour with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with a 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP front and 8 MP front camera and a 16.51 cm HD+ display. The display has a 60 Hz refresh rate, ensuring the most extended possible battery life. The display also offers an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio for an excellent viewing experience. With its enormous 6000 mAh battery, this phone can stay up to 53 days on standby. Additionally, it boasts an 18 W quick charging interface with a 9V/2A adapter and also enables you to reverse charge other devices such as mobile phones, headphones, etc. Specifications Brand: Realme Model number: Realme Narzo 50 A Device interface - primary: touchscreen Cellular technology: 4 G OS: android 11 Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons Looks Mono speaker Storage Pricey Battery life

5.Tecno Pova 5G This phone comes in ather black colour and 128 GB plus 8 GB RAM. It has 50 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens rear and 16 MP front camera. It also has a mediatek dimesity 900 5G Processor and a 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The smartphone's native Hi OS 8.0 skin is applied on top of the android v11 operating system. Additionally, it features extra virtual RAM with memory fusion technology. Specifications Brand: Tecno Model number: Tecno POVA 5G Network service provider: unlocked for all carriers Cellular technology: 5 G, 4 G, 3 G, 2 G OS: Hi OS 8.0 based on android 11

Pros Cons Battery life The audio quality is not good Budget-friendly Performance Camera quality

6. Tecno Spark 7T This phone comes in nebula orange and has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 6000 mAh battery, a 48 MP + 2 MP rear, and an 8 MP front camera. The spark 7T, 4 GB RAM and a mediatek helio G 35 processor, offers extra processing capability for playing performance-centric games or switching between apps on your phone. The spark 7 T offers a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities. Specifications Brand: Tecno Model number: KF 8_128 Network service provider: unlocked for all carriers Cellular technology: 4 G, 3 G, 2 G OS: Hi OS 7.6, android 11

Pros Cons Battery life Sound quality Charging speed Fast charging is not fast No heating issues Lightweight

7. Tecno Pova Neo This phone comes in obsidian black and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has a mediatek helio G 25 Processor and 13 MP + AI lens rear, and an 8 MP front camera. It has a 6000 mAh battery. This phone will undoubtedly be a helpful companion in your daily life thanks to its exceptional fit and finish, excellent screen, and practical cameras. It provides outstanding performance in a tidy package. Specifications Brand: Tecno Model number: POVA Neo Device interface - primary: touchscreen Cellular technology: 4 G, 3 G, 2 G OS: Hi OS 7.6 based on android 11

Pros Cons Sound quality Average camera quality Battery life Looks

8.Redmi 10 Prime This device comes in phantom black colour with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. along with this it comes with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP Front camera and 16.5 cm full HD+ display. The smart display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the longest possible battery life. The display also offers a reading mode to protect your eyes. With its enormous 6000 mAh battery, this phone can operate for up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, it boasts an 18 W quick charging interface that lets you fully charge your phone quickly. Specifications Brand: Redmi Model number: Redmi 10 Prime Cellular technology: LTE OS: android (MIUI 12.5) Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

Pros Cons Looks Pricey Storage Battery life

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Samsung Galaxy M 33 5 G 8 MP front camera Fast fingerprint scanner 128 GB storage Samsung Galaxy M 13 6000 mAh battery. 64 GB of storage Good battery quality Tecno Spark 7 Octa-core processor 16 MP dual camera 6.52 inch HD+ display Realme Narzo 50 A 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP 128 GB storage 6000 mAh battery Tecno Pova 5G supporting 5 G WI FI 128 GB Dimensity 900 5 G processor Tecno Spark 7 T lightweight 128 GB storage Excellent charging speed Tecno Pova Neo 6000 mAh battery 8 MP front camera Good in looks Redmi 10 Prime 50 MP plus 8 MP front camera Unique colour Turbocharging

Best value for money Tecno spark 7T is the best budget phone. It has 128 GB of storage and fast charging. According to reviews and users, it is worth the price because it doesn't heat up. It is lightweight and stylish, so it is a great option at this price point. It has a good battery package and is an excellent phone for a gift with a minimal budget. Best overall Tecno Pova 5 G is the best overall phone with a 6000 mAh battery. It has many good features, such as a fast fingerprint scanner, a camera with a 50 MP+2 MP+AI lens, and a 16 MP front camera. This has a great battery life and stunning turbocharging. 128 GB of internal and external storage and 8 GB of RAM make it a powerful device. Overall it is the ultimate choice to make. Many people have given it positive reviews and say it is an excellent value for money. It is lightweight and straightforward to use with quick to charge, and there are no heating issues. How to find the perfect 6000mAh battery phone There are so many alternatives when purchasing a new mobile phone that it might be intimidating. There are several brands, models, and processors, each with its advantages and disadvantages. The first step in selecting the perfect phone is determining what you want from it and how much you are willing to spend. Once you've mastered that, it's time to get serious about shopping. To begin, list all your demands and desires on the phone. Every detail is crucial, so don't prioritise one over another until you've gone through the entire list. Then, consider your options and conduct some studies. Amazon is an excellent place to start because it has almost any brand and model. In addition, amazon's filters make it simple to locate precisely what you're looking for. When you've identified a product that suits your needs, compare pricing from other versions. Examine the discounts as well and choose the best one for you. Price of 6000 mAh battery phones at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Samsung Galaxy M 33 5 G 20,499 Samsung Galaxy M 13 13,999 Tecno Spark 7 8,999 Realme Narzo 50 A 11,499 Tecno Pova 5 G 15,999 Tecno Spark 7 T 10,099 Tecno Pova Neo 12,999 Redmi 10 Prime 13,499