6000 mAh battery phones: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 10:43 IST

Summary:

Many brands produce a series of smartphones designed and engineered with a 6000 mAh battery. Their vision is to create high-quality, well-designed smartphones to help you stay connected at all times and assist you in leading a better life.

With 6000 mAh battery, expect phones that offer latest technology at affordable prices.

6000 mAh battery mobile phones are equipped with a range of innovative features. Brands that produce 6000 mAh battery phones include Samsung, Realme, Redmi, and Tecno, focusing on designing and making smart mobile phones. Their targeted customers are young, stylish people interested in keeping up with the latest technology specifications at affordable rates.

The Samsung, Redmi, Realme, and Tecno brands offer a different product experience, with their latest 6000mAh battery phones being top-of-the-line and more affordable. These phones come in various models, including Samsung Galaxy M33 5G & M13, Tecno Spark 7 & 7T, Pova Neo & 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, and Redmi 10 rime. These phones run different UI experiences based on android OS and feature high-end hardware at a competitive price point. Discover the latest-generation 6000 mAh battery phones that make it easy to stay in touch, get organised and take amazing photos. All at an even better price.

1.Samsung Galaxy M33 5 G

The device comes in a deep ocean blue colour, 8GB RAM, an exynos 1280 processor, and 128 GB storage. It has a 50 MP+5 MP+2 MP+2 MP AI quad camera and 8 MP front camera. It has 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution on an LCD. It comes with updated features for 20,499. The galaxy M 33 5G smartphone offers increased processing power when playing performance-demanding games or switching between apps on your phone. This is thanks to its 8 GB RAM and exynos 1280 octa core processor.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Model number: Samsung Galaxy M33 5 G

Device interface - primary: touchscreen

Cellular technology: 5G, 4G LTE

OS: android 12.0

ProsCons
StoragePricey
ProcessorHeating issue
Display 
Camera 
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
21% off
20,499 25,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M13

This device comes in an aqua green colour and 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB storage. It has 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP rear and 8 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 6000 mAh Li-ion battery. This phone efficiently handles tasks, loads apps swiftly, and supports smooth multitasking with an Exynos 850 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage space.

Specifications

Brand: Samsung

Model number: Samsung M13

Cellular technology: 5 G, 4 G LTE

OS: android 12.0

Memory storage capacity: 4 GB

Screen size: 6.6 inches

ProsCons
PerformanceUltra-wide sensor not available
Camera qualityNot suitable for night photography
Unique colour 
Fast charging 
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
20% off
11,999 14,999
Buy now

3. Tecno Spark 7

It comes in a morpheus blue colour with 2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage, 6.52 Inch HD+ dot notch display, and it features dual sim, 4G, 16 MP dual camera, 6000 mAh better battery, spreadtrum octa-core SC9863 processor, and trendy design. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes for only 8,999. You can also employ other tools like rear quad flash, front dual flash, slow motion, and others to improve your photographic skills.

Specifications

Brand: Tecno

Model number: Tecno Spark 7

Device interface - primary: touchscreen

Cellular technology: 4 G, 3 G, 2 G

OS: Hi OS 7.5, android 11 (go edition)

ProsCons
Battery lifeScreen type LCD
Budget-friendly 
User friendly 
Tecno Spark 7 (Morpheus Blue, 2GB RAM, 32 GB Storage) - 6000mAh Battery|16 MP Dual Camera| 6.52” Dot Notch Display| Octa Core Processor
8,999
Buy now

4. Realme Narzo 50A

This device comes in an oxygen green colour with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also comes with a 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP front and 8 MP front camera and a 16.51 cm HD+ display. The display has a 60 Hz refresh rate, ensuring the most extended possible battery life. The display also offers an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio for an excellent viewing experience. With its enormous 6000 mAh battery, this phone can stay up to 53 days on standby. Additionally, it boasts an 18 W quick charging interface with a 9V/2A adapter and also enables you to reverse charge other devices such as mobile phones, headphones, etc.

Specifications

Brand: Realme

Model number: Realme Narzo 50 A

Device interface - primary: touchscreen

Cellular technology: 4 G

OS: android 11

Memory storage capacity: 128 GB

Pros Cons
LooksMono speaker
StoragePricey
Battery life 
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Green , 4GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
11% off
12,499 13,999
Buy now

5.Tecno Pova 5G

This phone comes in ather black colour and 128 GB plus 8 GB RAM. It has 50 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens rear and 16 MP front camera. It also has a mediatek dimesity 900 5G Processor and a 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery. The smartphone's native Hi OS 8.0 skin is applied on top of the android v11 operating system. Additionally, it features extra virtual RAM with memory fusion technology.

Specifications

Brand: Tecno

Model number: Tecno POVA 5G

Network service provider: unlocked for all carriers

Cellular technology: 5 G, 4 G, 3 G, 2 G

OS: Hi OS 8.0 based on android 11

ProsCons
Battery lifeThe audio quality is not good
Budget-friendly 
Performance 
Camera quality 
Tecno POVA 5G (8GB+128GB) |3GB Extended Virtual RAM |Dimensity 900 5G Processor | 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6.9"(17.5cm) FHD+ | 6000mAh | 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera, Aether Black
45% off
15,999 28,999
Buy now

6. Tecno Spark 7T

This phone comes in nebula orange and has 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It has a 6000 mAh battery, a 48 MP + 2 MP rear, and an 8 MP front camera. The spark 7T, 4 GB RAM and a mediatek helio G 35 processor, offers extra processing capability for playing performance-centric games or switching between apps on your phone. The spark 7 T offers a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities.

Specifications

Brand: Tecno

Model number: KF 8_128

Network service provider: unlocked for all carriers

Cellular technology: 4 G, 3 G, 2 G

OS: Hi OS 7.6, android 11

ProsCons
Battery lifeSound quality
Charging speedFast charging is not fast
No heating issues 
Lightweight 
Tecno Spark 7T(Nebula Orange, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6000 mAh Battery| 48 MP AI Dual Rear Camera
17% off
9,999 11,999
Buy now

7. Tecno Pova Neo

This phone comes in obsidian black and has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It has a mediatek helio G 25 Processor and 13 MP + AI lens rear, and an 8 MP front camera. It has a 6000 mAh battery. This phone will undoubtedly be a helpful companion in your daily life thanks to its exceptional fit and finish, excellent screen, and practical cameras. It provides outstanding performance in a tidy package.

Specifications

Brand: Tecno

Model number: POVA Neo

Device interface - primary: touchscreen

Cellular technology: 4 G, 3 G, 2 G

OS: Hi OS 7.6 based on android 11

ProsCons
Sound qualityAverage camera quality
Battery life 
Looks 
Tecno POVA Neo (Obsidian Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery |6.82'' (17.32 cm) HD+Display | DTS Sound
16% off
12,999 15,499
Buy now

8.Redmi 10 Prime

This device comes in phantom black colour with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. along with this it comes with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 8 MP Front camera and 16.5 cm full HD+ display. The smart display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the longest possible battery life. The display also offers a reading mode to protect your eyes. With its enormous 6000 mAh battery, this phone can operate for up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, it boasts an 18 W quick charging interface that lets you fully charge your phone quickly.

Specifications

Brand: Redmi

Model number: Redmi 10 Prime

Cellular technology: LTE

OS: android (MIUI 12.5)

Memory storage capacity: 64 GB

ProsCons
LooksPricey
Storage 
Battery life 
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime (Phantom Black 4GB RAM 64GB | Helio G88 with extendable RAM Upto 2GB | FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync Display)
27% off
10,999 14,999
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Samsung Galaxy M 33 5 G8 MP front cameraFast fingerprint scanner128 GB storage
Samsung Galaxy M 136000 mAh battery.64 GB of storageGood battery quality
Tecno Spark 7Octa-core processor16 MP dual camera6.52 inch HD+ display
Realme Narzo 50 A50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP128 GB storage6000 mAh battery
Tecno Pova 5Gsupporting 5 G WI FI128 GBDimensity 900 5 G processor
Tecno Spark 7 Tlightweight128 GB storageExcellent charging speed
Tecno Pova Neo6000 mAh battery8 MP front cameraGood in looks
Redmi 10 Prime50 MP plus 8 MP front cameraUnique colourTurbocharging

Best value for money

Tecno spark 7T is the best budget phone. It has 128 GB of storage and fast charging. According to reviews and users, it is worth the price because it doesn't heat up. It is lightweight and stylish, so it is a great option at this price point. It has a good battery package and is an excellent phone for a gift with a minimal budget.

Best overall

Tecno Pova 5 G is the best overall phone with a 6000 mAh battery. It has many good features, such as a fast fingerprint scanner, a camera with a 50 MP+2 MP+AI lens, and a 16 MP front camera. This has a great battery life and stunning turbocharging. 128 GB of internal and external storage and 8 GB of RAM make it a powerful device. Overall it is the ultimate choice to make. Many people have given it positive reviews and say it is an excellent value for money. It is lightweight and straightforward to use with quick to charge, and there are no heating issues.

How to find the perfect 6000mAh battery phone

There are so many alternatives when purchasing a new mobile phone that it might be intimidating. There are several brands, models, and processors, each with its advantages and disadvantages. The first step in selecting the perfect phone is determining what you want from it and how much you are willing to spend. Once you've mastered that, it's time to get serious about shopping.

To begin, list all your demands and desires on the phone. Every detail is crucial, so don't prioritise one over another until you've gone through the entire list. Then, consider your options and conduct some studies. Amazon is an excellent place to start because it has almost any brand and model. In addition, amazon's filters make it simple to locate precisely what you're looking for.

When you've identified a product that suits your needs, compare pricing from other versions. Examine the discounts as well and choose the best one for you.

Price of 6000 mAh battery phones at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Samsung Galaxy M 33 5 G20,499
Samsung Galaxy M 1313,999
Tecno Spark 78,999
Realme Narzo 50 A11,499
Tecno Pova 5 G15,999
Tecno Spark 7 T10,099
Tecno Pova Neo12,999
Redmi 10 Prime13,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

