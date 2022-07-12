Sign out
7 best 12 MP front camera phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 12, 2022 19:07 IST

Summary:

A brief introduction to a list of 12 MP front camera phones with their key specifications & features as well as the pros and cons of these smartphones.

These selfie phones are also great value for money options

Are you looking for the best 12 MP front camera phones and excited to know about the top-notch features of these smartphones? Don’t worry! We've done all the hard work for you.

Despite the fact that nearly every smartphone in the market has a selfie camera, you'd have to figure out which one is the best phone for selfies. So, in this article, we have compiled a list of the seven best 12 MP front camera phones, taking into account value for money and overall the best phone, as well as providing you with the mobile phone price list.

7 best 12 MP front camera phones

1. Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the best phones among the 12 MP front camera phones which features an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP Ultra-wide front camera and wide cameras with night mode. If you are interested in a 12 MP front camera phone with superb camera quality, the Apple iPhone 12 is a brilliant option to consider.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.1 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1170 x 2532 pixels
  • Display:Super Retina XDR OLED
  • Battery:2815 mAH Li-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:12 MP (f/1.6, wide) + 12 MP (f/2.4, ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera:12 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory:4 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB

ProsCons
Great build qualityAverage battery function
Feels lightweight with a good gripCannot set Google Maps as the default Maps application
Exceptional camera qualityAverage screen size
Depth/biometrics sensor 
Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Blue
14% off
60,900 70,900
Buy now

2. Apple iPhone 13

Apple really hit it out of the park with the camera specifications on this smartphone. Currently, it is among the top 12 MP front camera phoneswith advanced dual-camera systems, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording, and smart HDR 4 features.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.1 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1170 x 2532 pixels
  • Display:Super Retina XDR OLED
  • Battery:3240 mAH Li-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:12 MP (f/1.6, wide) + 12 MP (f/2.4, ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera:12 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory:4 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB

ProsCons
Sharp & bright displayMore on the expensive side
Good battery lifeCharging bricks need to be purchased separately
Versatile cameras with excellent camera qualityOptical zoom is not great
Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Starlight
10% off
71,990 79,900
Buy now

3. Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 is one of the best-selling 12 MP front camera phones, allowing you to take stunning self-portraits. This phone comes equipped with a dual-camera system with wide and ultra-wide 12 MP cameras. It also has impressive features like night mode, 4K video at up to 60 frames per second, and portrait mode. The phone has a 12 MP camera on the front for taking stunning selfies and making video calls.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size: 6.1 inches
  • Screen Resolution: 828 x 1792 pixels
  • Display: Liquid Retina IPS HD display
  • Battery: 3110 mAH Li-ion battery
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8, wide) + 12 MP (f/2.4, ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Awesome camera qualityNotch still enormous
Long battery lifeThick bezels
Optical image stabilisation (Wide)Autofocus and Night Mode are absent from the ultra-wide camera.
Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) - Green
5% off
47,199 49,900
Buy now

4. Apple iPhone 12 Mini

If you are looking to buy a reasonable 12 MP front camera phone, the iPhone 12 Mini is a wonderful bet. It has a 12 MP front camera and a dual-camera system, comprising 12 MP wide and ultra-wide cameras at the back of the phone.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size: 5.4 inches
  • Screen Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Display: Super Retina XDR OLED
  • Battery: 2227 mAH Li-ion battery
  • Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.6, wide) + 12 MP (f/2.4, ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory: 4 GB RAM
  • Storage: 64 GB

ProsCons
Cheapest in the iPhone 12 seriesProne to performance throttling 
Sleek and optimally designed deviceSlower MagSafe charging
Superb night mode cameraNo fingerprint sensor
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) - (Product) RED
Buy now

5. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is a smartphone that does almost everything you could want. Its excellent cameras, 120Hz display, and longer battery life combine to make it a nearly perfect phone. This phone also has a more pleasing portrait mode and video recording capabilities, including the very appealing Cinematic mode and macro mode.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.7 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1284 x 2778 pixels
  • Display:Super Retina XDR OLED
  • Battery:4352 mAH Li-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:12 MP (f/1.5, wide) + 12 MP (f/2.8, telephoto) + 12 MP (f/1.8, ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera:12 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory:6 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB

ProsCons
Beautifully durable & outstanding designReally big & heavy
Unrivalled and robust performanceThere is no on/off switch for macro photography
Top-notch camerasThe fast charging isn't particularly quick
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) - Sierra Blue
2% off
126,900 129,900
Buy now

6. Apple iPhone 13 Mini

If you are craving for a compact and powerful 12 MP front camera phone, the Apple iPhone 13 mini is a good option to consider. It's a true pocket powerhouse that deserves your attention. This phone has a 12 MP front camera that takes advantage of the A15 Bionic Chip's built-in image signal processor to take your self-portraits to the next level.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:5.4 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Display:Super Retina XDR OLED
  • Battery:2438 mAH Li-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:12 MP (f/1.6, wide) + 12 MP (f/2.4, ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera:12 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory:4 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB

ProsCons
Class-leading design, lightweight, and durable.Smaller display and form factor
Excellent cameras with advanced camera featuresNo fast refresh-rate display
Powerful & best compact smartphoneLimited battery life
Apple iPhone 13 Mini (128GB) - Pink
7% off
65,299 69,900
Buy now

7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the most powerful 12 MP front camera phones ever made. This latest iPhone is a beast with an excellent display, improved battery life and cameras. Its front camera supports Night Mode selfies, and lets you capture the right amount of warmth from the scene.

Key Specification & Features

  • Screen Size:6.1 inches
  • Screen Resolution:1170 x 2532 pixels
  • Display:Super Retina XDR OLED
  • Battery:3095 mAH Li-ion battery
  • Rear Camera:12 MP (f/1.5, wide) + 12 MP (f/2.8, telephoto) + 12 MP (f/1.8, ultra-wide)
  • Front Camera:12 MP (f/2.2)
  • Memory:6 GB RAM
  • Storage:128 GB

ProsCons
Gorgeous and bright 120Hz displayFast charging limited to 20W
Spectacular cameras4K ProRes video limited to 256GB and above
Significantly increased battery lifeLess expensive than the similarly impressive iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) - Sierra Blue
3% off
116,900 119,900
Buy now

Price of best 12 MP front camera phones at a glance:

ProductCons
Apple iPhone 12 59,999
Apple iPhone 13 71,990
Apple iPhone 11  42,999
Apple iPhone 12 Mini 54,990
Vivo X21 20,490
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,26,900
Apple iPhone 13 Mini 64,999
Apple iPhone 13 Pro  1,16,900

Best 3 important features Of 12 MP front camera phones to know

ProductFeature 1Feature 2 Feature 3
Apple iPhone 12(6.1″) Super Retina XDR display64GB 128GB 256 GB CapacitySmart HDR 3 for photos
Apple iPhone 13(6.1″) Super Retina XDR display128GB 256 GB 512 GB CapacitySmart HDR 4 for photos
Apple iPhone 11 (6.1″) Liquid Retina HD display64GB 128GB CapacityNext-generation Smart HDR for photos
Apple iPhone 12 Mini (5.4″) Super Retina XDR display64GB 128GB 256 GB CapacitySmart HDR 3 for photos
Vivo X21Super AMOLED 19:9 Notch Display6 GB RAM, 128 GB StorageA.I. powered cameras
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max(6.7″) Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion128GB 256 GB 512 GB 1 TB CapacitySmart HDR 4 for photos
Apple iPhone 13 Mini(5.4″) Super Retina XDR display128GB 256 GB 512 GB CapacitySmart HDR 4 for photos

Best 12 MP front camera phone value for money

Among all the aforementioned 12 MP front camera phones, Apple iPhone 12 Mini is considered to have the best value for money. It is the cheapest in the iPhone 12 series packing all the necessary features just like the other iPhones. You can capture good quality photos across the board, day and night at a reasonable price.

Best overall 12 MP front camera phone

In terms of overall features, the Apple iPhone 13 Mini is the best 12 MP front camera phone. This is the most powerful small phone ever, with great cameras and longer battery life, as well as 128GB of storage to begin with and class-leading performance.

The iPhone 13 mini demonstrates that you don't need a big phone to have big power. While it is smaller than almost any other phone available today, it still has some of the best cameras and performance in the industry.

How to find the perfect 12 MP front camera phones?

It is very easy to find the perfect 12 MP front camera phone. You can visit any retail mobile selling shops or search online for Apple iPhones.Further, if you wish your phone to have a lot of camera tools that can help you achieve fantastic shots, you then need to compare their key specifications & features as well as their pros & cons which we have already provided above.

Nonetheless, your primary goal towards finding an ideal 12 MP front camera phone would be to make a list matching your budget and all the other features that you want from your dream phone.

FAQs

1. Are 12 MP front camera phones good?

For smartphone sensors, yes. Phones with 12 MP front cameras have the best resolutions. Furthermore, given some hardware constraints such as storage space, processing power, and lens quality, there isn't a compelling reason to push for higher-resolution sensors right now. You can take perfect canvas-sized photos with these phones' front cameras.

2. Which phone features a 12 MP front camera?

If you want a phone with a 12 MP front camera and advanced features, Apple iPhones are the best choice. All of the aforementioned Apple iPhones have a 12 MP front camera. As a result, you can take stunning selfies or groupies with any of these phones.

3. Is it easy to switch from Android to iOS platform?

Switching your contacts and data from Android to iOS is simple because most popular apps are also available on iOS. However, if you are used to the Android UI, it will take some unlearning, relearning, and patience to get used to the iOS platform.

4. Which Apple iphones are 5G compatible?

With 5G, you can stream higher-quality video, download movies, and FaceTime in HD at lightning-fast speeds. The Apple iPhones that are compatible with 5G support includes iPhone SE (2022), iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

5. What is the warranty period of the Apple iPhone 12?

The Apple iPhone 12 comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty for the phone and a six-month manufacturer warranty for the in-box accessories, including batteries, starting from the date of purchase.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

