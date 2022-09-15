Sign out
7 best 21-inch TVs to buy today

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 15, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

21-inch TVs will make for a perfect addition to your bedroom, kitchen or office that will elevate your viewing experience.

Get home a 21-inch TV and enjoy binge-watching your favourite content on it.

Smart TV has been around us for over two decades now. 21 Inch TV is one of the most popular smart TV sizes as they fit in perfectly in every corner. They are small, sturdy and packed with amazing features which keep you hooked throughout the day and night. So, if you’re someone who loves to binge-watch your favourite shows at home without stepping out, 21 Inch Tv can be one of the best choices.

These come with features such as a powerful processor, extended Memory storage capacity, updated operating system and others which makes these smarter and better. This opens up you to a whole new world of entertainment! If you’re looking for the best 21 Inch TV that stands out in the horde, here is the complete list!

Here is the list of the best 21 Inch TV

1. Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor

Available in stunning black colour, Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor is a 15.4-inch tv that comes in dynamic colours. Since it is wall mountable, you can easily place it in your bedroom or living room for an enhanced viewing experience.

Specifications

Brand - ZEBRONICS

Manufacturer - Zebronics India Private Limited

Series - ZEB-V16HD LED

Colour - Black

Resolution - 1280 x 800 Pixels

Item height - 32.5 Centimetres

Colour - Black

ProsCons
sleek and elegant designComes in an only single colour
Excellent response time 
Great colour scheme 
Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor with15.4 with Supporting HDMI, has VGA Input, HD 1280 x 800, Glossy Panel, Slim Feature and Wall mountable.
28% off
3,600 4,999
Buy now

2. FRONTECH LED Monitor

The 20 inches LED monitor by FRONTECH is a LED TV which includes HDMI Slot. It is a great model if you’re looking for a TV under 21 inches. Unique features like Flicker Free keeps you hooked throughout the day.

Specifications

Brand: FRONTECH

Manufacturer: NUEVOTECH INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED

Package dimensions: 52.2 x 41.2 x 10.8 cm; 3.11 Kilograms

Hardware interface: HDMI

Special features - Flicker Free

ProsCons
Does not flickerOnly single colour option available
Excellent response time 
Great colour scheme 
FRONTECH LED Monitor 20" HDMI FT-1993
Check Price on Amazon

3. Secureye LED Monitor

Secureye LED Monitor is a 16 inches tv that offers a great viewing experience on every watch. This smart tv comes with a 1280 x 800 Pixels screen resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate to keep you going throughout.

Specifications

Brand - Secureye

Manufacturer - Secureye

Model - SE-MON-16H

Product dimensions - 21.8 x 8 x 16.5 cm; 1.47 Kilograms

Item model number - SE-MON-16H

Hardware interface - VGA, HDMI

Response time - 5 Milliseconds

ProsCons
Simple and sleek designSmall screen display
High memory storage capacityAvailable in only one colour
Excellent response timeLess RAM
Secureye LED Monitor 15.4 with HD port
46% off
3,219 5,999
Buy now

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch

Featuring a unique tv stand, ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd is an 18.5 Inch tv with an array of exciting features. These include 1366 x 768 Pixels display resolution, Anti Glare Screen and refresh rate for a better viewing experience.

Specifications

Brand - ZEBRONICS

Manufacturer - Zebronics India Private Limited

Series - ZEB-V19HD LED

Colour - Black

Item height - 33.5 Centimetres

Screen resolution - 1366 x 768 Pixels

Resolution - 1366 x 768 Pixels

ProsCons
Comes with LED display technologyComes in an only single colour
Excellent response timeInadequate RAM
Great colour scheme 
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch (46.99 cm) Led Monitor with Supporting Hdmi, Vga Input, Hd 1366 X 768 Pixels, 16.7M Colors, Glossy Panel, Slim Design & Wall Mountable, Black
18% off
4,939 5,999
Buy now

5. AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor

AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor LED TV is one such television that comes with VGA connectivity technology. It is known for its sleek and compact design, which is ideal for medium size rooms.

Specifications

Brand - AOC

Manufacturer - AOC International

Item height - 4.5 Inches

Standing screen display size - 19.5 Inches

Product dimensions - 52.07 x 10.67 x 11.43 cm; 3.18 Kilograms

Batteries - 1 Unknown battery required

Item model number - E2070SWN

ProsCons
Excellent response timeAvailable in only one colour
Adequate RAM 
Heavy in weight 
AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor, 19.5 inch (49.53 cm) LED Backlit Computer Monitor Full HD 1600 x 900 with VGA Port (E2070SWN)
18% off
4,939 5,999
Buy now

6. AmazonBasics 21.5-Inch Ultra-Wide Monitor tv

Launched by AmazonBasics, this 21.5-inch tv comes with an anti-glare screen to protect your eyes from harmful lights. Additionally, the Ultra-wide angle of 170°/160° prevents strains on the neck. Features such as Full HD (1080p @ 60Hz) visual quality, optimum brightness, 2 X 2W Built-In speakers and flagship performance make it one of the best options on this list. The best part is this Tv comes with a three-year warranty.

Specifications

Brand - AmazonBasics

Series - AB21M215001

Colour - Black

Item height - 30 Centimeters

Item width - 50.5 Centimeters

Standing screen display size - 21.5 Inches

ProsCons
Comes with 3-year warrantyLooks heavy and bulky
Full HD display 
Features ultra-wide angles 
AmazonBasics 21.5-Inch (54.5cm) Monitor, Full HD (1080p),75 Hz Refresh Rate, 5ms Response Time, 8-Bit (16.7 Million Colors),Ultra-Wide Monitor, HDMI & VGA Port, Built-In Speakers (2 X 2W)
33% off
8,999 13,500
Buy now

7. HP M22f 21.5-inch Full HD tv

The last on the list of the best 21 Inch smart Tv is by HP called the HP M22f 21.5-inch Full HD tv. This smart tv was launched by HP and came with a 21.5-inch screen size and Anti Glare Display to safeguard eyes. Additionally, the blue light filter keeps your eyes comfortable when watching for long hours without strain. This tv is also equipped with other features, such as excellent response time, Low blue light mode, decent refresh rate and 300 nits Brightness for an immersive viewing experience.

Specifications

BRAND - HP

Product dimensions - 53.6 x 17.7 x 39.7 cm; 2.5 Kilograms

Hardware interface - ‎VGA, HDMI

Response time - 5 Milliseconds

Resolution - FHD 1080p

Mounting hardware - Laptop, power adaptor, mouse

Standing screen display size - 21.5 Inches

ProsCons
Excellent response timeAvailable in only one colour
Light in weight 
High screen resolution 
HP M22f 21.5-inch(54.6 cm) FHD Monitor Eye Safe Certified Full HD IPS 3-Sided Micro-Edge Monitor, 75Hz, AMD Free Sync with 1xVGA, 1xHDMI 1.4 Ports, 300 nits (Silver)
22% off
12,000 15,400
Buy now

Price of 21-inch TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor 4,999
FRONTECH LED Monitor 12,000
Secureye LED Monitor 4,999
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch 6,999
AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor 10,599
AmazonBasics 21.5-Inch Ultra-Wide Monitor tv 13,500
HP M22f 21.5-inch Full HD tv 15,400

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED MonitorLED panelAmazing sound qualityExcellent viewing angles
FRONTECH LED MonitorVintage lookPacked with powerful featuresGreat display size
Secureye LED MonitorPowerful connectivityFlagship performanceCrystal clear screen
ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 InchExcellent sound qualityClear screenFits in budget
AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen MonitorExcellent viewing anglesDecent screen sizeHigh screen resolution
AmazonBasics 21.5-Inch Ultra-Wide Monitor tvPacked with powerful featuresAdequate performanceSimple and sturdy look
HP M22f 21.5-inch Full HD tvPowerful connectivityLight in weightOffers an immersive viewing experience

Best value for money

Although all products are priced decently listed under 21-inch tv, however, one tv that stands out in the price factor is the ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch. It is priced at 5,199 post discount. So, if you’re on a budget, you can invest in this tv.

Best overall product

This television comes with an array of exciting features such as high screen resolution, crystal clear screen, excellent viewing angles and flagship performance. Out of all the tv under 21 inches, AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor stands at the number position. It is priced moderately at 7,999 after a discount.

How to find the perfect 21-inch TV?

Finding a perfect 21-inch TV is essential to enhance the viewing experience. With ample choices available, it sometimes becomes challenging to pick the right one. Finding one on Amazon would be ideal if you’re looking for the best 21-inch TV, as you are prone to massive discounts.

While making your final choice, ensure the objective of buying the television is completed. Also, it must have features such as a great display, improved colour scheme, LED panel, high screen resolution and other features. Your budget is also a deciding factor.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Top 21-inch TVs to buy today

What factors should be considered before investing in a television?

The factors to be considered are:

Price of the tv 

Display screen size 

RAM size 

Smart features 

Screen resolution 

Sound quality 

What are the features of AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor TV? 

Here is the list of features: 

Brand - AOC 

Manufacturer - AOC international 

Item height - 4.5 Inches

Standing screen display size - 19.5 Inches

Product dimensions - 52.07 x 10.67 x 11.43 cm; 3.18 Kilograms

Batteries - 1 unknown battery required

Item model number - E2070SWN

 

Which brands are the best for smart TVs under 21 inches? 

The best brands for smart  TVs under 21 inches are the following - 

AOC 

ZEBRONICS

FRONTECH 

 

