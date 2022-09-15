7 best 21-inch TVs to buy today By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 15, 2022 20:00 IST





Summary: 21-inch TVs will make for a perfect addition to your bedroom, kitchen or office that will elevate your viewing experience.

Get home a 21-inch TV and enjoy binge-watching your favourite content on it.

Smart TV has been around us for over two decades now. 21 Inch TV is one of the most popular smart TV sizes as they fit in perfectly in every corner. They are small, sturdy and packed with amazing features which keep you hooked throughout the day and night. So, if you’re someone who loves to binge-watch your favourite shows at home without stepping out, 21 Inch Tv can be one of the best choices. These come with features such as a powerful processor, extended Memory storage capacity, updated operating system and others which makes these smarter and better. This opens up you to a whole new world of entertainment! If you’re looking for the best 21 Inch TV that stands out in the horde, here is the complete list! Here is the list of the best 21 Inch TV 1. Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor Available in stunning black colour, Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor is a 15.4-inch tv that comes in dynamic colours. Since it is wall mountable, you can easily place it in your bedroom or living room for an enhanced viewing experience. Specifications Brand - ZEBRONICS Manufacturer - Zebronics India Private Limited Series - ZEB-V16HD LED Colour - Black Resolution - 1280 x 800 Pixels Item height - 32.5 Centimetres Colour - Black

Pros Cons sleek and elegant design Comes in an only single colour Excellent response time Great colour scheme

2. FRONTECH LED Monitor The 20 inches LED monitor by FRONTECH is a LED TV which includes HDMI Slot. It is a great model if you’re looking for a TV under 21 inches. Unique features like Flicker Free keeps you hooked throughout the day. Specifications Brand: FRONTECH Manufacturer: NUEVOTECH INDUSTRIES PRIVATE LIMITED Package dimensions: 52.2 x 41.2 x 10.8 cm; 3.11 Kilograms Hardware interface: HDMI Special features - Flicker Free

Pros Cons Does not flicker Only single colour option available Excellent response time Great colour scheme

3. Secureye LED Monitor Secureye LED Monitor is a 16 inches tv that offers a great viewing experience on every watch. This smart tv comes with a 1280 x 800 Pixels screen resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate to keep you going throughout. Specifications Brand - Secureye Manufacturer - Secureye Model - SE-MON-16H Product dimensions - 21.8 x 8 x 16.5 cm; 1.47 Kilograms Item model number - SE-MON-16H Hardware interface - VGA, HDMI Response time - 5 Milliseconds

Pros Cons Simple and sleek design Small screen display High memory storage capacity Available in only one colour Excellent response time Less RAM

4. ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch Featuring a unique tv stand, ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd is an 18.5 Inch tv with an array of exciting features. These include 1366 x 768 Pixels display resolution, Anti Glare Screen and refresh rate for a better viewing experience. Specifications Brand - ZEBRONICS Manufacturer - Zebronics India Private Limited Series - ZEB-V19HD LED Colour - Black Item height - 33.5 Centimetres Screen resolution - 1366 x 768 Pixels Resolution - 1366 x 768 Pixels

Pros Cons Comes with LED display technology Comes in an only single colour Excellent response time Inadequate RAM Great colour scheme

5. AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor LED TV is one such television that comes with VGA connectivity technology. It is known for its sleek and compact design, which is ideal for medium size rooms. Specifications Brand - AOC Manufacturer - AOC International Item height - 4.5 Inches Standing screen display size - 19.5 Inches Product dimensions - 52.07 x 10.67 x 11.43 cm; 3.18 Kilograms Batteries - 1 Unknown battery required Item model number - E2070SWN

Pros Cons Excellent response time Available in only one colour Adequate RAM Heavy in weight

6. AmazonBasics 21.5-Inch Ultra-Wide Monitor tv Launched by AmazonBasics, this 21.5-inch tv comes with an anti-glare screen to protect your eyes from harmful lights. Additionally, the Ultra-wide angle of 170°/160° prevents strains on the neck. Features such as Full HD (1080p @ 60Hz) visual quality, optimum brightness, 2 X 2W Built-In speakers and flagship performance make it one of the best options on this list. The best part is this Tv comes with a three-year warranty. Specifications Brand - AmazonBasics Series - AB21M215001 Colour - Black Item height - 30 Centimeters Item width - 50.5 Centimeters Standing screen display size - 21.5 Inches

Pros Cons Comes with 3-year warranty Looks heavy and bulky Full HD display Features ultra-wide angles

7. HP M22f 21.5-inch Full HD tv The last on the list of the best 21 Inch smart Tv is by HP called the HP M22f 21.5-inch Full HD tv. This smart tv was launched by HP and came with a 21.5-inch screen size and Anti Glare Display to safeguard eyes. Additionally, the blue light filter keeps your eyes comfortable when watching for long hours without strain. This tv is also equipped with other features, such as excellent response time, Low blue light mode, decent refresh rate and 300 nits Brightness for an immersive viewing experience. Specifications BRAND - HP Product dimensions - 53.6 x 17.7 x 39.7 cm; 2.5 Kilograms Hardware interface - ‎VGA, HDMI Response time - 5 Milliseconds Resolution - FHD 1080p Mounting hardware - Laptop, power adaptor, mouse Standing screen display size - 21.5 Inches

Pros Cons Excellent response time Available in only one colour Light in weight High screen resolution

Price of 21-inch TVs at a glance:

Product Price Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor ₹ 4,999 FRONTECH LED Monitor ₹ 12,000 Secureye LED Monitor ₹ 4,999 ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch ₹ 6,999 AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor ₹ 10,599 AmazonBasics 21.5-Inch Ultra-Wide Monitor tv ₹ 13,500 HP M22f 21.5-inch Full HD tv ₹ 15,400

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Zebronics Zeb-V16HD LED Monitor LED panel Amazing sound quality Excellent viewing angles FRONTECH LED Monitor Vintage look Packed with powerful features Great display size Secureye LED Monitor Powerful connectivity Flagship performance Crystal clear screen ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch Excellent sound quality Clear screen Fits in budget AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor Excellent viewing angles Decent screen size High screen resolution AmazonBasics 21.5-Inch Ultra-Wide Monitor tv Packed with powerful features Adequate performance Simple and sturdy look HP M22f 21.5-inch Full HD tv Powerful connectivity Light in weight Offers an immersive viewing experience

Best value for money Although all products are priced decently listed under 21-inch tv, however, one tv that stands out in the price factor is the ZEBRONICS Zeb-V19Hd 18.5 Inch. It is priced at ₹5,199 post discount. So, if you’re on a budget, you can invest in this tv. Best overall product This television comes with an array of exciting features such as high screen resolution, crystal clear screen, excellent viewing angles and flagship performance. Out of all the tv under 21 inches, AOC 19.5 LED Widescreen Monitor stands at the number position. It is priced moderately at ₹7,999 after a discount. How to find the perfect 21-inch TV? Finding a perfect 21-inch TV is essential to enhance the viewing experience. With ample choices available, it sometimes becomes challenging to pick the right one. Finding one on Amazon would be ideal if you’re looking for the best 21-inch TV, as you are prone to massive discounts. While making your final choice, ensure the objective of buying the television is completed. Also, it must have features such as a great display, improved colour scheme, LED panel, high screen resolution and other features. Your budget is also a deciding factor.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.