7 best 32 GB RAM laptops in 2022: A buyer's guide

Published on Jul 11, 2022





Summary: The laptops mentioned are from different price points and variant features. The only similarity is 32 GB RAM. Choose your pick according to your needs.

These laptops are best suited to boost productivity.

A lot of research goes into finding the perfect 32 GB RAM Laptops among the sea of laptops available. The 32 GB RAM Laptops are a big asset for facilitating various fields. These might include engineers, Gaming experts, Computer Scientists, 3D Modellers, and Machine learning enthusiasts. These 32 GB RAM Laptops are the best to help them boost productivity while managing the technologies that need a good RAM to process. Both for your increased data processing speed and decreased software loading time, we have come up with these 7 best 32 GB RAM Laptops. 7 best 32 GB RAM laptops 1. Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 11th Gen The ThinkPad P15v Gen 2 (15, Intel) is the ideal setup for any type of work, whether it be academic, professional, or artistic. It provides a comprehensive range of ISV certifications to guarantee that your system will perform flawlessly with the applications you want, whether you're working remotely or on the job site. Lenovo Think pad P15v 11th Gen laptop has a screen size of 15.6. It weighs 2.7 kg. The operating system is Windows 10 Professional (64-bit), with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Specifications MRP - ₹ 1,69,490.00

- 1,69,490.00 Screen Size - 15.6 Inches

- 15.6 Inches Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080

- ‎1920 x 1080 RAM - 32 GB

- 32 GB Processor - ‎‎Intel Core i7

- ‎‎Intel Core i7 Processor Speed - ‎2.3 GHz

- ‎2.3 GHz Graphics Card Description - Dedicated

- Dedicated Battery - ‎68 Watt Hours (Lithium)

Pros Cons Comes with a 1-year warranty The device has a heavyweight Anti-Glare Screen Present No optical drive present Stereo-type speakers No presence of VGA Port Octa-Core CPU present A touchscreen is not present Comes with a fingerprint sensor No ethernet cable-supported

2. HP Firefly 15 G8 Intel Core i7-1165U With an Intel Core i7 1165U processor running at 3.2 GHz, this computer allows you to multitask without any lag or interruptions. HP Firefly 15 G8 is a laptop of the 11th generation and has a screen size of 15.6 inches. The weight of this laptop is 2.54 kg. The operating system in use for this laptop is Windows 10 Pro and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Bluetooth connectivity is present, the version being v5.1., with 2 USB 20 slots and 1 USB 30 slots. With the presence of an HDMI slot, the Wireless LAN used is 802.11 b/g/n/ax. An inbuilt microphone is also present. With this laptop's strong, ergonomically designed backlit keyboard and full-length, you can work for prolonged periods of time with the utmost convenience. Additionally, there is absolutely no possibility of battery swelling or overheating. Specifications MRP - ₹ 1,58,300

- 1,58,300 Screen Size - 15.6 Inches

- 15.6 Inches Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080

- ‎1920 x 1080 RAM - 32 GB

- 32 GB Processor - ‎‎Intel Core i7-1165U

- ‎‎Intel Core i7-1165U Processor Speed - ‎3.2 GHz

- ‎3.2 GHz Graphics Card Description - Dedicated

- Dedicated Battery - 41 W AC Adapter W

Pros Cons Processor is fast Expensive for its level of performance Exceptionally responsive touch screen Can extend maximum to Quad-Core Processor Thin and light design Lacks an optical drive ISV Certification No SD Card reader present Sharp 4K screen

3. Dell Alienware x17 R1 (2021) The Intel Core i7 processor in this laptop powers it. Additionally, the screen resolution on this 17.3-inch laptop is 1920 x 1080 pixels. This laptop has 1 TB of inbuilt SSD storage and 32 GB of RAM. It also offers 8 GB of NVIDIA graphics to meet all of your visual graphics demands. Specifications MRP - ₹ 2,92,390

- 2,92,390 Screen Size - 17.3 Inches

- 17.3 Inches Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080

- ‎1920 x 1080 RAM - 32 GB

- 32 GB Processor - ‎‎Intel Core i7-11800H

- ‎‎Intel Core i7-11800H Processor Speed - ‎2.3 GHz

- ‎2.3 GHz Graphics Card Description - Dedicated

- Dedicated Battery - ‎56 Watt Hours

Pros Cons Processor is fast Expensive compared to other 32 GB laptops Display is fabulous Is heavyweight Has a sleek look Power Jack is not placed at the back An excellent option for a mechanical keyboard No full-sized SD Card reader present The port selection is strong

4. Lenovo 2019 Legion Y540 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop 9th Gen Intel® CoreTM laptop CPUs provide desktop-calibre gaming that you can carry anywhere. These processors are incredibly powerful and normally only seen in desktop computers. These CPUs enable Legion laptops to run demanding AAA games at speeds of up to 4.5GHz Turbo, 6 cores, and 12 threads. Specifications MRP - ₹ 1,65,175

- 1,65,175 Screen Size - 15.6 Inches

- 15.6 Inches Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080

- ‎1920 x 1080 RAM - 32 GB

- 32 GB Processor - ‎‎Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H

- ‎‎Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H Processor Speed - ‎2.6 GHz

- ‎2.6 GHz Graphics Card Description - Integrated

- Integrated Battery - ‎57 Watt Hours

Pros Cons Hexa Core CPU present No touch screen available A 64-bit Windows is present No optical drive is present Has a sleek look Windows OS is very basic Anti Glare screen is present VGA port is absent A dedicated graphic memory is present Very less USB Ports are present (only 2)

5. Dell 2021 Flagship Inspiron 15 5000 5515 Experience lightning-fast responsiveness and very long battery life with Radeon Graphics and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, which keeps you working wherever you go. The body of this laptop is made of metal, giving it a luxury feel without losing durability. Your laptop's fan operates silently and durably with a fluid dynamic bearing technology, keeping the computer operating at peak efficiency. Specifications MRP - ₹ 1,60,000

- 1,60,000 Screen Size - 15.6 Inches

- 15.6 Inches Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080

- ‎1920 x 1080 RAM - 32 GB

- 32 GB Processor - ‎‎AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700U

- ‎‎AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700U Processor Speed - ‎1.8 GHz

- ‎1.8 GHz Graphics Card Description - Integrated

- Integrated Battery - ‎57 Watt Hours

Pros Cons Lightweight (1.642 kg) An optical drive is absent Good battery life The average processor speed is low (1.8 GHz) hi-lo backlit keyboard No touchscreen feature present Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

6. HP Zbook - Intel i9 14 inch The ZBook goes through 19 rigorous MIL-STD 810H tests as part of its design for maximum durability to ensure that this PC lasts throughout your workday. Our most economical mobile ZBook is built to go and weighs just 1.89 kg. You are prepared for days away from the office thanks to 3X faster Wi-Fi and greater battery life. Specifications MRP - ₹ 2,25,000

- 2,25,000 Screen Size - 15.6 inches

- 15.6 inches Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080

- ‎1920 x 1080 RAM - 32 GB

- 32 GB Processor - Intel Core i9

- Intel Core i9 Processor Speed - ‎2.5 GHz

- ‎2.5 GHz Graphics Card Description - Dedicated

- Dedicated Battery - ‎83 Watt Hours

Pros Cons Best design and build quality No touch screen available The keyboard is spill-resistant International warranty only for software support 83 Watt-hour battery quality Expensive considering the performance

7. 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Nearly anything—even water—can be thrown at the ThinkPad E15 without it crashing. Tested by MIL-SPEC, it has been shown to function effectively in a wide range of conditions, including the icy Arctic and a scorching desert. Furthermore, even unintentional bumps, spills, and drops won't stop it from working. Specifications MRP - ₹ 1,34,208

- 1,34,208 Screen Size - 15.6 Inches

- 15.6 Inches Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080

- ‎1920 x 1080 RAM - 32 GB

- 32 GB Processor - ‎Intel 10th Quad Core i5-10210U

- ‎Intel 10th Quad Core i5-10210U Processor Speed - ‎1.6 GHz

- ‎1.6 GHz Graphics Card Description - ‎Integrated

- ‎Integrated Battery - Integrated 45Wh

Pros Cons RAM speed of 2.6 GHz Low battery life Easy and quick to set up Has a dim display ThinkPad is easily accessible McAfee and Microsoft office isn't pre-installed Starts up quickly No fingerprint unlock facility

