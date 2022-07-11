Sign out
7 best 32 GB RAM laptops in 2022: A buyer’s guide

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Riya Gupta
  • Published on Jul 11, 2022 22:16 IST

Summary:

The laptops mentioned are from different price points and variant features. The only similarity is 32 GB RAM. Choose your pick according to your needs.

These laptops are best suited to boost productivity.

A lot of research goes into finding the perfect 32 GB RAM Laptops among the sea of laptops available. The 32 GB RAM Laptops are a big asset for facilitating various fields. These might include engineers, Gaming experts, Computer Scientists, 3D Modellers, and Machine learning enthusiasts.

These 32 GB RAM Laptops are the best to help them boost productivity while managing the technologies that need a good RAM to process. Both for your increased data processing speed and decreased software loading time, we have come up with these 7 best 32 GB RAM Laptops.

7 best 32 GB RAM laptops

1. Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 11th Gen

The ThinkPad P15v Gen 2 (15, Intel) is the ideal setup for any type of work, whether it be academic, professional, or artistic. It provides a comprehensive range of ISV certifications to guarantee that your system will perform flawlessly with the applications you want, whether you're working remotely or on the job site.

Lenovo Think pad P15v 11th Gen laptop has a screen size of 15.6. It weighs 2.7 kg. The operating system is Windows 10 Professional (64-bit), with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Specifications

  • MRP - 1,69,490.00
  • Screen Size - 15.6 Inches
  • Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Processor - ‎‎Intel Core i7
  • Processor Speed - ‎2.3 GHz
  • Graphics Card Description- Dedicated
  • Battery - ‎68 Watt Hours (Lithium)

Pros

Cons

Comes with a 1-year warrantyThe device has a heavyweight
Anti-Glare Screen PresentNo optical drive present
Stereo-type speakersNo presence of VGA Port
Octa-Core CPU presentA touchscreen is not present
Comes with a fingerprint sensorNo ethernet cable-supported

2. HP Firefly 15 G8 Intel Core i7-1165U

With an Intel Core i7 1165U processor running at 3.2 GHz, this computer allows you to multitask without any lag or interruptions.

HP Firefly 15 G8 is a laptop of the 11th generation and has a screen size of 15.6 inches. The weight of this laptop is 2.54 kg. The operating system in use for this laptop is Windows 10 Pro and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Bluetooth connectivity is present, the version being v5.1., with 2 USB 20 slots and 1 USB 30 slots. With the presence of an HDMI slot, the Wireless LAN used is 802.11 b/g/n/ax. An inbuilt microphone is also present.

With this laptop's strong, ergonomically designed backlit keyboard and full-length, you can work for prolonged periods of time with the utmost convenience. Additionally, there is absolutely no possibility of battery swelling or overheating.

Specifications

  • MRP - 1,58,300
  • Screen Size - 15.6 Inches
  • Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Processor - ‎‎Intel Core i7-1165U
  • Processor Speed - ‎3.2 GHz
  • Graphics Card Description- Dedicated
  • Battery - 41 W AC Adapter W

ProsCons
Processor is fastExpensive for its level of performance
Exceptionally responsive touch screenCan extend maximum to Quad-Core Processor
Thin and light designLacks an optical drive
ISV CertificationNo SD Card reader present
Sharp 4K screen

HP Firefly 15 G8 Intel Core i7-1165U 15.6 inches FHD Display ZBOOK (1920x1080) with Touchscreen (32GB DDR4 RAM/ 1TB GB SSD/ Windows 10 Pro/Backlit Keyboard / 4GB Nvidia Quadro T500 Graphics), 2.54kg
28% off
157,990 219,000
Buy now

3. Dell Alienware x17 R1 (2021)

The Intel Core i7 processor in this laptop powers it. Additionally, the screen resolution on this 17.3-inch laptop is 1920 x 1080 pixels. This laptop has 1 TB of inbuilt SSD storage and 32 GB of RAM. It also offers 8 GB of NVIDIA graphics to meet all of your visual graphics demands.

Specifications

  • MRP - 2,92,390
  • Screen Size - 17.3 Inches
  • Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Processor - ‎‎Intel Core i7-11800H
  • Processor Speed - ‎2.3 GHz
  • Graphics Card Description- Dedicated
  • Battery - ‎56 Watt Hours

ProsCons
Processor is fastExpensive compared to other 32 GB laptops
Display is fabulousIs heavyweight
Has a sleek lookPower Jack is not placed at the back
An excellent option for a mechanical keyboardNo full-sized SD Card reader present
The port selection is strong

4. Lenovo 2019 Legion Y540 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop

9th Gen Intel® CoreTM laptop CPUs provide desktop-calibre gaming that you can carry anywhere. These processors are incredibly powerful and normally only seen in desktop computers. These CPUs enable Legion laptops to run demanding AAA games at speeds of up to 4.5GHz Turbo, 6 cores, and 12 threads.

Specifications

  • MRP - 1,65,175
  • Screen Size - 15.6 Inches
  • Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Processor - ‎‎Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H
  • Processor Speed - ‎2.6 GHz
  • Graphics Card Description- Integrated
  • Battery - ‎57 Watt Hours

ProsCons
Hexa Core CPU presentNo touch screen available
A 64-bit Windows is presentNo optical drive is present
Has a sleek lookWindows OS is very basic
Anti Glare screen is presentVGA port is absent
A dedicated graphic memory is presentVery less USB Ports are present (only 2)

Lenovo 2019 Legion Y540 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop Computer, 9th Gen Intel Hexa-Core i7-9750H Up to 4.5GHz, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD/512GB PCIE SSD, GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, 802.11ac WiFi, Windows 10 Home
50% off
165,175 332,748
Buy now

5. Dell 2021 Flagship Inspiron 15 5000 5515

Experience lightning-fast responsiveness and very long battery life with Radeon Graphics and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, which keeps you working wherever you go. The body of this laptop is made of metal, giving it a luxury feel without losing durability. Your laptop's fan operates silently and durably with a fluid dynamic bearing technology, keeping the computer operating at peak efficiency.

Specifications

  • MRP - 1,60,000
  • Screen Size - 15.6 Inches
  • Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Processor - ‎‎AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700U
  • Processor Speed - ‎1.8 GHz
  • Graphics Card Description- Integrated
  • Battery - ‎57 Watt Hours

ProsCons
Lightweight (1.642 kg)An optical drive is absent
Good battery lifeThe average processor speed is low (1.8 GHz)
hi-lo backlit keyboardNo touchscreen feature present
Windows 10 Home (64-bit)

Dell 2021 Flagship Inspiron 15 5000 5515 Laptop 15.6" FHD WVA Touchscreen AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700U 32GB RAM 1TB SSD AMD Radeon Graphics Fingerprint Backlit USB-C WIFI6 Win10 Blue + HDMI Cable
52% off
147,769 308,706
Buy now

6. HP Zbook - Intel i9 14 inch

The ZBook goes through 19 rigorous MIL-STD 810H tests as part of its design for maximum durability to ensure that this PC lasts throughout your workday. Our most economical mobile ZBook is built to go and weighs just 1.89 kg. You are prepared for days away from the office thanks to 3X faster Wi-Fi and greater battery life.

Specifications

  • MRP - 2,25,000
  • Screen Size - 15.6 inches
  • Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Processor - Intel Core i9
  • Processor Speed - ‎2.5 GHz
  • Graphics Card Description- Dedicated
  • Battery - ‎83 Watt Hours

  

ProsCons
Best design and build qualityNo touch screen available
The keyboard is spill-resistantInternational warranty only for software support
83 Watt-hour battery qualityExpensive considering the performance

7. 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15

Nearly anything—even water—can be thrown at the ThinkPad E15 without it crashing. Tested by MIL-SPEC, it has been shown to function effectively in a wide range of conditions, including the icy Arctic and a scorching desert. Furthermore, even unintentional bumps, spills, and drops won't stop it from working.

Specifications

  • MRP - 1,34,208
  • Screen Size - 15.6 Inches
  • Resolution - ‎1920 x 1080
  • RAM - 32 GB
  • Processor - ‎Intel 10th Quad Core i5-10210U
  • Processor Speed - ‎1.6 GHz
  • Graphics Card Description- ‎Integrated
  • Battery - Integrated 45Wh

ProsCons
RAM speed of 2.6 GHzLow battery life
Easy and quick to set upHas a dim display
ThinkPad is easily accessibleMcAfee and Microsoft office isn't pre-installed
Starts up quicklyNo fingerprint unlock facility

2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15 15.6" FHD Full HD (1920x1080) Business Laptop (Intel 10th Quad Core i5-10210U, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD) Type-C, HDMI, Windows 10 Pro + HDMI Cable
46% off
134,208 249,000
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

Lenovo Thinkpad P15vHP Firefly 15 G8Dell Alienware x17 R1Lenovo Legion Y540Dell Inspiron 15 5515HP ZbookLenovo ThinkPad E15
Wi-Fi 6 AX201Super-bright touchscreen display17.3 inch display24mm thin design8-Core AMD processorIntel i9 processorThunderbolt 4 charging
i7 Octa-Core Turbo Boost processorHD Webcam8 dedicated graphics cardup to 144 Hz refresh rate displayTouchscreen displayMIL-STD 810H durabilityAntiglare display panel
Full HD Display50% charging in 30minFHD displayDolby Atmos soundBacklit Keyboard3 times faster Wi-Fi speedTPM data encryption

Best value for money

Given its 1TB SSD storage capacity, the Dell 2021 Flagship Inspiron 15 5000 5515 32 GB RAM laptop is a more efficient and useful choice for playing games. Enjoy top-notch performance with AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700U processor without any interference. The 15.6 inch display's fast refresh rate and FHD resolution guarantee speedy and efficient performance.

Best overall

Among the above 32 GB RAM Laptops, the best in performance might be the Dell Alienware x17 R1 (2021). But its price range makes it too expensive to be the best overall. Another option can be the 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15, priced as low as 1,34,208. It sure is budget-friendly, but the processing speed is only 1.6 GHz.

To find the best overall, we consider both performance and pricing, with various other features at optimal conditions. Thus the best fit comes out to be HP Firefly 15 G8 Intel Core i7-1165U. It is priced at Rs1,58,300 and has a processor speed of 3.2 GHz.

How to find the perfect 32 GB RAM laptop?

The perfect 32 GB RAM Laptops can be found by going through the well-researched article mentioned above. You will have to ensure the following points for finding the perfect 32 GB RAM laptop for you:

  • Check for the best-priced laptop, i.e., a laptop best suited for your budget.
  • Check the specifications. Make sure it has all the features you are looking for.
  • Check the warranty available with the laptop.
  • Make sure the best features of the laptop are the ones you need.
  • It should have a graphics card to handle video editing and gaming activities.

7 Best Priced 32 GB RAM Laptops

NamePrice
2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15 1,34,208
HP Firefly 15 G8 Intel Core i7-1165U 1,58,300
Dell 2021 Flagship Inspiron 15 5000 5515 1,60,000
Lenovo 2019 Legion Y540 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop 1,65,175
Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 11th Gen 1,69,490
HP Zbook - Intel i9 14 inch 2,25,000
Dell Alienware x17 R1 (2021 2,92,390

FAQs

1. Which is the best laptop among the 32 GB RAM Laptops?

The best laptop will be the one that is best suited for you. The 32 GB RAM laptop meets all your needs and will be the best laptop for you. Based on this article, the best laptop is HP Firefly 15 G8.

2. What is the usual price range for the 32 GB RAM laptops?

The 32 GB RAM Laptops are pricier than the usual 8 to 16 GB laptops. The 32 GB RAM laptops of trusted brands usually lie under the price range of 1,30,000 to 3,00,000.

3. Why should one buy a 32 GB laptop?

Most of the time 6 GB and 16 GB laptops work just fine in turning in the required productivity. But, if you desire to boost your productivity and you have heavy software to run, you should prefer the 32 GB RAM Laptops.

4. Is there a need for a 32 GB RAM Laptop when streaming?

When it comes to streaming, a RAM of 16 GB works wonders. Buying a 32-GB RAM laptop for streaming is unnecessary. But if you have to perform any RAM-intensive task, then 32 GB RAM laptops are your go-to.

5. Which is the cheapest 32 GB RAM laptop with good performance?

The cheapest 32 GB RAM laptop, as per the article, is the 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15. It is priced at 1,34,208 and has a processing speed of 1.6GHz, which is quite good at this price.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

