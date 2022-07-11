7 best 32 GB RAM laptops in 2022: A buyer’s guide

Summary:
A lot of research goes into finding the perfect 32 GB RAM Laptops among the sea of laptops available. The 32 GB RAM Laptops are a big asset for facilitating various fields. These might include engineers, Gaming experts, Computer Scientists, 3D Modellers, and Machine learning enthusiasts.
These 32 GB RAM Laptops are the best to help them boost productivity while managing the technologies that need a good RAM to process. Both for your increased data processing speed and decreased software loading time, we have come up with these 7 best 32 GB RAM Laptops.
7 best 32 GB RAM laptops
1. Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 11th Gen
The ThinkPad P15v Gen 2 (15, Intel) is the ideal setup for any type of work, whether it be academic, professional, or artistic. It provides a comprehensive range of ISV certifications to guarantee that your system will perform flawlessly with the applications you want, whether you're working remotely or on the job site.
Lenovo Think pad P15v 11th Gen laptop has a screen size of 15.6. It weighs 2.7 kg. The operating system is Windows 10 Professional (64-bit), with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
Specifications
Pros Cons
Comes with a 1-year warranty The device has a heavyweight Anti-Glare Screen Present No optical drive present Stereo-type speakers No presence of VGA Port Octa-Core CPU present A touchscreen is not present Comes with a fingerprint sensor No ethernet cable-supported
Pros
Cons
2. HP Firefly 15 G8 Intel Core i7-1165U
With an Intel Core i7 1165U processor running at 3.2 GHz, this computer allows you to multitask without any lag or interruptions.
HP Firefly 15 G8 is a laptop of the 11th generation and has a screen size of 15.6 inches. The weight of this laptop is 2.54 kg. The operating system in use for this laptop is Windows 10 Pro and has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.
Bluetooth connectivity is present, the version being v5.1., with 2 USB 20 slots and 1 USB 30 slots. With the presence of an HDMI slot, the Wireless LAN used is 802.11 b/g/n/ax. An inbuilt microphone is also present.
With this laptop's strong, ergonomically designed backlit keyboard and full-length, you can work for prolonged periods of time with the utmost convenience. Additionally, there is absolutely no possibility of battery swelling or overheating.
Specifications
Pros Cons Processor is fast Expensive for its level of performance Exceptionally responsive touch screen Can extend maximum to Quad-Core Processor Thin and light design Lacks an optical drive ISV Certification No SD Card reader present Sharp 4K screen
3. Dell Alienware x17 R1 (2021)
The Intel Core i7 processor in this laptop powers it. Additionally, the screen resolution on this 17.3-inch laptop is 1920 x 1080 pixels. This laptop has 1 TB of inbuilt SSD storage and 32 GB of RAM. It also offers 8 GB of NVIDIA graphics to meet all of your visual graphics demands.
Specifications
Pros Cons Processor is fast Expensive compared to other 32 GB laptops Display is fabulous Is heavyweight Has a sleek look Power Jack is not placed at the back An excellent option for a mechanical keyboard No full-sized SD Card reader present The port selection is strong
4. Lenovo 2019 Legion Y540 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop
9th Gen Intel® CoreTM laptop CPUs provide desktop-calibre gaming that you can carry anywhere. These processors are incredibly powerful and normally only seen in desktop computers. These CPUs enable Legion laptops to run demanding AAA games at speeds of up to 4.5GHz Turbo, 6 cores, and 12 threads.
Specifications
Pros Cons Hexa Core CPU present No touch screen available A 64-bit Windows is present No optical drive is present Has a sleek look Windows OS is very basic Anti Glare screen is present VGA port is absent A dedicated graphic memory is present Very less USB Ports are present (only 2)
5. Dell 2021 Flagship Inspiron 15 5000 5515
Experience lightning-fast responsiveness and very long battery life with Radeon Graphics and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, which keeps you working wherever you go. The body of this laptop is made of metal, giving it a luxury feel without losing durability. Your laptop's fan operates silently and durably with a fluid dynamic bearing technology, keeping the computer operating at peak efficiency.
Specifications
Pros Cons Lightweight (1.642 kg) An optical drive is absent Good battery life The average processor speed is low (1.8 GHz) hi-lo backlit keyboard No touchscreen feature present Windows 10 Home (64-bit)
6. HP Zbook - Intel i9 14 inch
The ZBook goes through 19 rigorous MIL-STD 810H tests as part of its design for maximum durability to ensure that this PC lasts throughout your workday. Our most economical mobile ZBook is built to go and weighs just 1.89 kg. You are prepared for days away from the office thanks to 3X faster Wi-Fi and greater battery life.
Specifications
Pros Cons Best design and build quality No touch screen available The keyboard is spill-resistant International warranty only for software support 83 Watt-hour battery quality Expensive considering the performance
7. 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15
Nearly anything—even water—can be thrown at the ThinkPad E15 without it crashing. Tested by MIL-SPEC, it has been shown to function effectively in a wide range of conditions, including the icy Arctic and a scorching desert. Furthermore, even unintentional bumps, spills, and drops won't stop it from working.
Specifications
Pros Cons RAM speed of 2.6 GHz Low battery life Easy and quick to set up Has a dim display ThinkPad is easily accessible McAfee and Microsoft office isn't pre-installed Starts up quickly No fingerprint unlock facility
Best 3 features for you
Lenovo Thinkpad P15v HP Firefly 15 G8 Dell Alienware x17 R1 Lenovo Legion Y540 Dell Inspiron 15 5515 HP Zbook Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Super-bright touchscreen display 17.3 inch display 24mm thin design 8-Core AMD processor Intel i9 processor Thunderbolt 4 charging i7 Octa-Core Turbo Boost processor HD Webcam 8 dedicated graphics card up to 144 Hz refresh rate display Touchscreen display MIL-STD 810H durability Antiglare display panel Full HD Display 50% charging in 30min FHD display Dolby Atmos sound Backlit Keyboard 3 times faster Wi-Fi speed TPM data encryption
Best value for money
Given its 1TB SSD storage capacity, the Dell 2021 Flagship Inspiron 15 5000 5515 32 GB RAM laptop is a more efficient and useful choice for playing games. Enjoy top-notch performance with AMD 8-Core Ryzen 7 5700U processor without any interference. The 15.6 inch display's fast refresh rate and FHD resolution guarantee speedy and efficient performance.
Best overall
Among the above 32 GB RAM Laptops, the best in performance might be the Dell Alienware x17 R1 (2021). But its price range makes it too expensive to be the best overall. Another option can be the 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15, priced as low as ₹1,34,208. It sure is budget-friendly, but the processing speed is only 1.6 GHz.
To find the best overall, we consider both performance and pricing, with various other features at optimal conditions. Thus the best fit comes out to be HP Firefly 15 G8 Intel Core i7-1165U. It is priced at Rs1,58,300 and has a processor speed of 3.2 GHz.
How to find the perfect 32 GB RAM laptop?
The perfect 32 GB RAM Laptops can be found by going through the well-researched article mentioned above. You will have to ensure the following points for finding the perfect 32 GB RAM laptop for you:
|Name
|Price
|2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15
|₹1,34,208
|HP Firefly 15 G8 Intel Core i7-1165U
|₹1,58,300
|Dell 2021 Flagship Inspiron 15 5000 5515
|₹1,60,000
|Lenovo 2019 Legion Y540 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop
|₹1,65,175
|Lenovo Thinkpad P15v 11th Gen
|₹1,69,490
|HP Zbook - Intel i9 14 inch
|₹2,25,000
|Dell Alienware x17 R1 (2021
|₹2,92,390
1. Which is the best laptop among the 32 GB RAM Laptops?
The best laptop will be the one that is best suited for you. The 32 GB RAM laptop meets all your needs and will be the best laptop for you. Based on this article, the best laptop is HP Firefly 15 G8.
2. What is the usual price range for the 32 GB RAM laptops?
The 32 GB RAM Laptops are pricier than the usual 8 to 16 GB laptops. The 32 GB RAM laptops of trusted brands usually lie under the price range of ₹1,30,000 to 3,00,000.
3. Why should one buy a 32 GB laptop?
Most of the time 6 GB and 16 GB laptops work just fine in turning in the required productivity. But, if you desire to boost your productivity and you have heavy software to run, you should prefer the 32 GB RAM Laptops.
4. Is there a need for a 32 GB RAM Laptop when streaming?
When it comes to streaming, a RAM of 16 GB works wonders. Buying a 32-GB RAM laptop for streaming is unnecessary. But if you have to perform any RAM-intensive task, then 32 GB RAM laptops are your go-to.
5. Which is the cheapest 32 GB RAM laptop with good performance?
The cheapest 32 GB RAM laptop, as per the article, is the 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad E15. It is priced at ₹1,34,208 and has a processing speed of 1.6GHz, which is quite good at this price.
