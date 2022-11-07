7 Best set top boxes and their subscriptions in 2022

Best Set Top boxes

Nothing beats the joy of watching reruns of your favourite TV show with your family all crowded in the living room. For this 24*7 uninterrupted entertainment, you need the best set top box and the best subscription plan. Set top boxes have advanced significantly from their cable network days. Today users can stream OTT content in addition to watching satellite TV. Set top boxes provide a compromise between those looking for more affordable, TV app-compatible boxes and premium, content-rich choices with many free and subscription-based approaches. We can put set top boxes into three main categories. Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and 4K (Ultra HD). In this article, you will find the best set top boxes across a range of price points with varied features. To establish whether they function as intended and provide the best value, we evaluated their video and audio performance, as well as how easy it was to use their interfaces and use their recording features. Take a look at this comprehensive guide before you make your decision. 1. TATA SKY HD Connection First on our list is a bestseller and a reliable option when it comes to the best set top boxes. The 16:9 aspect ratio paired with the 1080i resolution will guarantee great picture quality. You will get an image five times sharper with these specs. Additionally, the set top box hosts Dolby audio, a great surround sound experience that will turn your living room into the cinema. TATA Sky also has great client service. To ensure that all of your difficulties are resolved as soon as possible, customer service representatives are available around-the-clock. If you need to shift residences, your new set-top box connection can be moved anywhere in India. You can purchase a brand-new DTH connection with confidence knowing that it will receive professional maintenance for the first three years, once a year. Specifications Brand: Tata Sky

Product Dimensions: 500 x 200 x 200 cm

Connector Type: ‎HDMI

Item Weight: ‎22 kg

Resolution: 1080i resolution

Device Type: High-Definition Compression

Pros Cons Unmatched picture quality The connection can be faulty sometimes Good customer service Variety of channels

2. Airtel Digital TV HD Airtel offers you HD Premium Quality Video (1080i resolution) and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound. The Airtel HD Set Top Box makes it to our list of the best set top boxes because it successfully recreates the theatre experience at home. It also allows you to pause, record, and watch live TV. With the live recording feature, you will never miss a cricket match or your favourite TV show, simply record and watch whenever it's convenient for you. Airtel also gives you 550+ SD & HD channels to choose from. Specifications Brand: Airtel DigitalTV

Product Dimensions: ‎222 x 222 x 222 cm

Special Features: ‎Record & Play (Charges Applicable), Dolby Digital Sound, Premium Video Quality

Display Resolution Maximum: 1080i

Mounting Hardware: ‎HD Set Top Box, Remote, AV Cable, Outdoor Unit

Total USB Ports: ‎1

Connector Type: HDMI

Item Weight: 22 kg

Pros Cons Superior UI Channels are pricier than competitive services Free HD pack for the first month Some features require additional charges

3. d2h HD Set Top Box D2H offers both SD and HD services. The set top box comes with a remote control with two batteries, an antenna, a power adapter, an LNBF, and an HDMI or AV cable. You can operate the set top box with a smart remote installed on your mobile. It also hosts radio frequency technology. d2H set top boxes are one of the due to their warranty plan. The set top box has a five-year warranty along with a one-year visit guarantee, the remote, power adapter, and LNBF all have one-year warranties. Specifications Brand: d2h

Product Dimensions: ‎15 x 10 x 5 cm

Compatible Devices: ‎TV, LED TV, SMART TV

Special Features: 5x picture clarity and 5.1 surround sound

Mounting Hardware: Power Adapter, LNBF, Remote, HDMI or AV Cable, D2H Antenna, 10 m, HD DTH Set top Box

Remote Control Description: Smart remote

Display Technology: SD and HD are both available ‎

Resolution: ‎‎1080i

Total USB Ports: ‎1

Connector Type: ‎HDMI

Image Stabilization: ‎Digital

Includes Rechargeable Battery: ‎Yes

Remote Control Included: ‎Yes

Item Weight: 3.3 kg

Pros Cons Multiple remote-control options Subscription plans can be expensive Both SD and HD Tons of regional channels

4. DishTV HD Set Top Box DishTV HD Set Top Box hosts an impressive a1080i resolution. This gives you 5x improved picture clarity and surround sound. The set-top box comes with a five-year warranty. This set top box has a stereophonic sound and a high-range remote. Additional features include 'Add Reminders', 'Add Favourite Channels', 'Multilingual channels', etc. Not only that, but they also have round-the-clock customer service, and support for regional languages. Specifications Brand: ‎Dish TV

Product Dimensions: 19.3 x 13 x 2 cm

Compatible Devices: ‎LED TV, SMART TV

Mounting Hardware: ‎LNBF, Power Adapter, HDMI Cable/AV Cable, DTH HD Set top Box, Remote, Dish Antenna, 10 Meter Wire

Remote Control Description: ‎Universal remote

Amplifier Type: Hybrid

Image Stabilization: Digital

Display Resolution Maximum: 1080p Full HD

Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: Yes

Display Technology: ‎Hi-Definition

Total USB Ports: 1

Connector Type: ‎HDMI

Item Weight: ‎500 g

Pros Cons Multiple affordable subscription plans Charges applied for DishSMRT Stick and accessories Good picture quality Universal Remote

5. Tata Play HD Box Tata Play HD Set Top Box raises the bar for television viewing with its excellent visual quality, outstanding surround sound, amazingly vibrant colours, and crisper images. The 16:9 aspect ratio and 1080i resolution provide a superior viewing experience. The TV programmes are produced with 7.1 surround sound. Tata play allows you to pay for the stuff they must see, which also includes excellent regional programming. There are numerous ways for the user to recharge a set-top box. Specifications Brand: ‎Tata Play

Package Dimensions: ‎18.9 x 16.7 x 12.3 cm

Item Weight: ‎25 kg

Mounting Hardware: HD Set Top Box & FTA Basic SD, Antenna, Remote, HDMI Cable, Digi card, 10 Meter Cable.

Display Resolution: 1080i Resolution

Audio: Dolby Digital Surround Sound

Pros Cons Genuine HD HD plans are pricey Multiple recharge options 7.1 surround sound

6. Catvision FreeDish Set Top Box Catvision's FreeDish Set Top Box with Wi-Fi is a cutting-edge, high-performance gadget. With the DD Free Dish Set Top Box service, you have free access to 115+ channels of movies, entertainment, news, and sports. This set top box allows for SD/HD and Wi-Fi streaming, and it works with a satellite dish. Using the potent Tubio software, you can watch videos from OTT platforms like YouTube, Daily Motion, Instagram Reels, and others on your Android or iOS mobile device. You can also record shows to watch later with a USB PVR. Specifications Brand: CATVISION

Item Dimensions: 16.5 x 11.5 x 5 Centimeters

Connector Type: RCA, HDMI, Wi-Fi

Item Weight: 660 Grams

Model: ‎With Wifi

Compatible Devices: ‎Android Phone, IOS

Mounting Hardware: ‎Set Top Box, Power Adaptor, Remote Control Unit, AV Cable

Resolution: ‎1080p Full HD

Batteries Required: No

Total USB Ports: ‎1

Pros Cons You can record shows Limited channels on the free version Connects with Wi Fi 1080p resolution

7. Airtel Xstream This set top box is truly a versatile gadget. It is one of the best set top boxes as it lets you enjoy 5000+ apps and games on the big screen by converting your TV into a smart TV. You can access the Google Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix all with a simple voice command. It includes a Voice remote powered by Google Assistant, you can control your TV while exploring your favourite content. With high-definition 4K picture quality (1080i resolution) and a 5.1 Dolby Surround System, you're in for a treat. Airtel Xstream also lets you create your personalised package with 550+ channels of your choosing, and quickly switch between TV, OTT, and YouTube. With this set top box you get access to Amazon Prime, Sony LIV & 10+ more top OTT apps. You can use your smartphone as a remote and gamepad to embrace modern entertainment. Specifications Brand: ‎Airtel Xstream

Compatible Devices: ‎TV, smartphone

Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, HDMI

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, SonyLIV, YouTube

Controller Type: Remote Control, Voice Control

Compatible Devices: TV, smartphone

Mounting Hardware: Airtel Xstream Box, 1-month Dabang Sports Pack Subscription, HDMI Cable, Dish Antenna, Remote, LNB, Cable up to 10 Meters

Pros Cons Bluetooth Connectivity You need a smart TV to access voice control Voice control Built-in Chromecast Powered by the latest Android Pie

3 Best features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TATA SKY HD Connection Good audio experience Good picture quality Best subscription plan Airtel Digital TV HD Record & Play Dolby Digital Sound (Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound) Premium Video Quality (1080i resolution) d2h HD Set Top Box Multiple remote-control options 5x picture clarity 5.1 Dolby surround sound DishTV HD Set Top Box Compatible with Smart TV stereophonic sound high range remote Tata Play HD Box 7.1 surround sound Good picture quality Good customer service Catvision FreeDish Set Top Box Connects with Wi Fi SD/HD Record and watch Airtel Xstream 4K picture quality (1080i resolution) and 5.1 Dolby Surround System Voice Control Bluetooth connectivity

Best value for money We choose the DishTV HD Set Top Box for this category. All of the set top boxes listed above are impressive and the best set top boxes. However, when you look at the specs of this product and the price point as well as the subscription plan, we believe it's the best value for your money. The impressive a1080i resolution and surround sound coupled with a few unique features put it on top. Best overall set top box The Airtel Xstream Set Top Box leaps and bounds ahead of any set top bx available on the market today. It runs on the latest Android 9.0 and has some impressive features that you will not find in this price range. Not only can you watch traditional cable TV, but you can also stream OTT content. What makes it the best overall in this list of best set top boxes is the voice control powered by Google Assistant. This set top box is the future of at-home viewing with its HD picture quality and superior sound quality. Bring the theatre home with Airtel Xstream, one of the best set top boxes in 2022. How to find the perfect set top box? The best set top boxes should meet some of the basic criteria but also host some additional features at a reasonable price. Firstly, choosing between a standard Set-Top Box and an Android Set-Top Box should be your priority. As you have seen, with the Airtel Xstream Set Top Boxes have improved and developed into intelligent and versatile devices. On Smart or Android set top boxes, you can perform a variety of tasks that you can perform on your smartphone. These tasks include browsing the internet, streaming OTT content, playing games, and more. Therefore, begin by deciding whether you want a smart set top box or a standard set top box. Secondly, a set-top box is only useful if it can assist you in finding the content you want to watch. It can be difficult to find a plan that works for you. So, check out multiple service providers before settling on one. Lastly, your budget is an important factor to consider. Some are highly expensive and some are affordable ones with great features. If you go for a standard definition set top box you get DVD picture quality and CD quality sound. On the other hand, a high-definition set top box gives you 1080p resolution with Dolby 5.1 surround sound. We suggest you don't compromise on picture quality but also keep in mind your necessities and usage. Products price list

S.no Product Price 1. TATA SKY HD ₹ 1,150 2. Airtel Digital TV HD Set ₹ 1,118 3. d2h HD Set Top Box ₹ 1,118 4. DishTV HD Set Top Box ₹ 1,619 5. Tata Play HD Box ₹ 3,780 6. Catvision FreeDish Set Top Box with WiFi ₹ 1,550 7. Airtel Xstream ₹ 1,864