7 best set-top boxes and their subscriptions in 2022

Published on Dec 27, 2022





A set-top box makes it possible to view satellite TV as well as streaming content with ease.

Nothing compares to the excitement of gathering your family around you in the living room to watch repeats of your favorite TV show. You need the greatest set-top box and subscription plan for this nonstop entertainment available 24 hours a day. Since the cable network era, set-top boxes have come a long way. Users can now view satellite TV in addition to streaming OTT content. This box will provide everything you want, including daily soap operas, celebrity interviews, and sporting events. Set-top boxes offer a middle ground between more expensive, TV app-compatible devices and more expensive, content-rich options with various free and subscription-based options. Product details 1. TATA SKY HD. The No. 1 set-top box on our list is a well-liked and dependable choice. Excellent picture quality is ensured with the 1080i resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. With these specifications, the image will be five times sharper. The set-top box also includes Dolby audio, an excellent surround sound feature that will transform your living room into a theatre. Prepare to enjoy continuous entertainment every day of the week with the Tata Sky set-top box. This set-top box, which works with all TVs, enables you to customize and create your channel pack to watch what you want. Specifications Brand: Tata Sky. Product Dimensions: 500 x 200 x 200 cm. Item Weight: ‎22 kg. Resolution: 1080i resolution. Connector Type: ‎HDMI. Device Type: High-Definition Compression.

Pros Cons Superior image quality. In some cases, the connection may be bad Satisfactory clientele. choice of various channels. Durable Build Quality

2. Airtel Digital TV HD. The Airtel TV set-top box offers the most cinematic experience. You can get Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound and HD Premium Quality Video (1080i resolution) from Airtel. In addition, when you buy a set-top box from one of the top set-top box suppliers in India, you will receive a free installation service, an HDMI cable, and a dish antenna. Because it accurately replicates the theatre experience at home, the Airtel HD Set Top Box is included on our list of the best set-top boxes. You can also pause, record, and watch live TV with it. With the live recording option, you won't ever miss a cricket match or your favorite TV show again; just record and view whenever it's convenient for you. You can choose from more than 550 SD and HD channels through Airtel. Specifications The Airtel DigitalTV brand. 222 x 222 x 222 cm, for the product. 22 kilogrammes for the item. Dolby Digital Sound, Record & Play (Applicable Fees), Premium Video Quality. 1080i is the maximum display resolution. AV cable, HD set-top box, universal remote, outdoor unit: mounting hardware. One USB ports. HDMI is a type of connector.

Pros Cons Strong user interface. Channels cost more than similar services. HD bundle is free for the first month. Certain features have an additional cost.

3. Videocon d2h HD Set Top Box. SD and HD services are available via D2H. An antenna, a power adapter, an LNBF, an HDMI cable, and a remote control with two batteries are all included with the set-top box. You can control the set-top box with a smart remote downloaded to your phone. In addition, radio frequency technology is included. The warranty plan of d2H set-top boxes makes them one of the best. In addition to a one-year visit assurance, the set-top box comes with a five-year warranty. The remote control, power adapter, and LNBF all have one-year warranties. Specifications The d2h brand. Dimension: 15 x 10 x 5 cm. Weight: 3.3 kg. Supported gadgets include LED, SMART, and TVs. Added Bonuses: 5.1 surround sound and 5x image sharpness. Hardware for Mounting: 10 m D2H antenna, HDMI or AV cable, power adapter, LNBF, remote, and HD DTH Set-top Box. Smart remote. SD and HD display technologies are both available. a 1080i resolution. One USB port. HDMI connector type. Digital image stabilization. Includes rechargeable battery. Remote control is included.

Pros Cons Several remote-control choices. The cost of subscription services might vary. SD and HD both Rainy weather results in poor signal quality Regional channels in plenty.

4. DishTV HD Set Top Box. Dish TV is one of the most well-known brands in India, and its set-top box is a great option for the best possible visual quality. The setup box offers numerous advantages across the board and is supplied with an HDMI cable, a dish antenna, and a premium control. This DTH connection is ideal for you if you speak many languages or prefer multilingual material. Specifications Dimensions: 19.3 x 13 x 2 cm. Compatible gadgets include LED and SMART TVs. LNBF, a power adapter, an HDMI cable or AV cable, a DTH HD set-top box, a remote control, a dish antenna, and ten meters of wire make up the mounting hardware. Universal remote, as described by the remote control. Hybrid amplifier type. Digital image stabilization. Full HD 1080p display resolution at its highest. Channel configuration for surround sound speakers: Yes. Hi-Definition display technology. One USB port. HDMI connector type. Weight: 500 g.

Pros Cons A range of reasonably priced membership options DishSMRT Stick and accessories are subject to fees High-quality images Universal remote

5. Tata Play HD Box. With its exceptional surround sound, stunningly brilliant colors, and clearer images, the Tata Play HD Set Top Box elevates the bar for television viewing. The 1080i resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio offer an improved viewing experience. Television programs use 7.1 surround sound production. With Tata Play, you may purchase the must-see content, including top-notch regional programming. The user can recharge a set-top box in a variety of methods. This gadget can broadcast at least 24 HD channels and is powered by MPEG4 compression technology. Additionally, it has a 3-year warranty, which guarantees worry-free long-term use. Specifications Dimensions: ‎18.9 x 16.7 x 12.3 cm. Weight: ‎25 kg. Mounting Hardware: HD Set Top Box & FTA Basic SD, Antenna, Remote, HDMI Cable, Digi card, 10 Meter Cable. Display Resolution: 1080i Resolution. Audio: Dolby Digital Surround Sound.

Pros Cons A range of reasonably priced membership options DishSMRT Stick and accessories are subject to fees High-quality images. Universal remote.

Pros Cons Advantageous client service Using the UI can be a little challenging Multiple choices for charging. HD plans cost a lot 7.1 surround sound High-definition pictures Over 100 SD channels , Simple-to-use channels

7. Catvision FreeDish Set Top Box. Catvision's FreeDish Set Top Box is a modern, high-performance device with Wi-Fi. With the DD Free Dish Set Top Box service, you may watch 115+ channels of entertainment, news, and sports for free. This set-top box utilizes a satellite dish and supports Wi-Fi, SD/HD, and streaming. On your Android or iOS mobile device, you may watch videos from OTT services like YouTube, Daily Motion, Instagram Reels, and others by using the powerful Tubio software. A USB PVR can also be used to record programs for later viewing. Specifications Size in cms: 16.5 x 11.5 x 5. RCA, HDMI, and Wi-Fi connector types. Weight: 660 Grams. Model: WiFi-equipped. Android and iOS mobile devices are compatible. Set-top box, power adaptor, remote control, and AV cable comprise the mounting hardware. Full HD 1080p resolution. One USB port.

Pros Cons The ability to record concerts The free version's a few channels. Wi-fi connection with 1080p resolution

8. Airtel Xstream. Undoubtedly a useful device, this set-top box. Playing 5000+ apps and games on the big screen by turning your TV into a smart TV makes it one of the best set-top boxes. Straightforward voice commands will allow you to access the Google Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix. You can operate your TV while viewing your favorite entertainment thanks to a voice remote powered by Google Assistant. You're in for a treat with a 5.1 Dolby Surround System and a high-definition 4K picture quality (1080i resolution). You can swiftly move between TV, OTT, and YouTube with Airtel Xstream while building your customized package from among 550+ channels. Amazon Prime, Sony LIV, and more than ten more popular OTT apps are accessible with this set-top box. Utilize current entertainment by using your smartphone as a remote control and gamepad. Specifications Compatible Devices: ‎TV, smartphone. Connector Type: ‎Bluetooth, HDMI. Supported Internet Services: Netflix, SonyLIV, YouTube. Controller Type: Remote Control, Voice Control. Compatible Devices: TV, smartphone. Mounting Hardware: Airtel Xstream Box, 1-month Dabang Sports Pack Subscription, HDMI Cable, Dish Antenna, Remote, LNB, Cable up to 10 Meters.

Pros Cons Bluetooth connectivity. To use voice control, you need a smart tv Chromecast built-in. The most recent version of android pie Voice activation

Price of set top boxes at a glance:

Product Price TATA SKY HD ₹ 1,290 Airtel Digital TV HD Set ₹ 1,115 Videocon d2h HD Set Top Box ₹ 1,118 DishTV HD Set Top Box ₹ 1,669 Tata Play HD Box ₹ 3,795 Catvision FreeDish Set Top Box with WiFi ₹ 1,550 Airtel Xstream ₹ 1,864

Three best features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Tata sky HD Good audio clarity Excellent optical image stabilization Ideal subscription strategy Airtel digital tv HD set-top box Both Records and play Dolby Digital Sound (Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 surround sound) Premium Video Quality (1080i resolution) Videocon d2h HD set-top box Multiple remote-control options 5x picture clarity 5.1 Dolby surround sound Dishtv HD set-top box Compatible with Smart TV Stereophonic sound High range remote Tata play HD box 7.1 surround sound High quality images Satisfactory clientele Catvision free dish set-top box with wifi Free Wi-Fi enabled dish SD/HD Record and watch Airtel xtream 4K video (1080p resolution) with 5.1 Dolby Surround System. Voice Control Bluetooth compatibility

Best value for money For this category, here chosen, the DishTV HD Set Top Box. The top set-top boxes are all those mentioned above; they are all excellent. But when you consider the features of this product, the price range, and the subscription plan, offers the best value for your money. It is superior due to the striking 1080i resolution, surrounds sound, and a few special features. Best overall Every other set-top box on the market today pales in comparison to the Airtel Xstream Set Top Box. It offers some outstanding features that you won't find in this price range, and it works on the most recent version of Android, 9.0. You can stream OTT content in addition to watching cable TV as usual. The Google Assistant-powered voice control elevates it to the top spot on this list of the best set-top boxes. With HD picture clarity and enhanced sound quality, this set-top box represents the future of at-home entertainment. With one of the finest set-top boxes of 2022, Airtel Xstream, you may enjoy the theatre at home. How can you choose the ideal set-top box? The greatest set-top boxes should cover fundamental requirements and offer a few more capabilities at a fair price. Your first consideration should be deciding between a traditional Set-Top Box and an Android Set-Top Box. As you can see, set-top boxes have become smarter and more adaptable thanks to the Airtel Xstream technology. You can carry out several actions on Smart or Android set-top boxes that you can carry out on your smartphone. These activities include online browsing, watching OTT content, playing games, and more. Decide whether you want to start with a smart or traditional set-top box. A set-top box is only helpful if it can help you find the media you want to view, which brings us to our main part. The search for a strategy that works for you can be challenging. So, research several service providers before choosing one. You should think about your budget. Some are very pricey, while others are less expensive yet still have excellent characteristics. Choose a set-top box with a standard definition, and you'll get audio and video in DVD quality. On the other hand, you can get 1080p resolution and Dolby 5.1 surround sound via a high-definition set-top box. It is advised not to skimp on picture quality while considering your usage and needs.

