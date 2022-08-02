Story Saved
Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
7 top performing hot and cold air conditioners 

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 02, 2022 20:21 IST
Summary:

Stop changing appliances with changing weather conditions and get yourself the best hot and cold air conditioners in 2022.  

product info
Nothing compares to the convenience of a hot and cold air conditioner.

You know the hassle of changing appliances every season if you live in extreme weather conditions such as cold winters and hot summers. But now, that is a thing of the past. You can enjoy every season with India’s best hot and cold air conditioners. Here, we have listed the best hot and cold air conditioners and discussed their specifications, pros and cons. So, let us find the best AC in your budget.

Top hot and cold air conditioners 2022

1. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Dual Inverter Split AC

Enjoy the cooling in summer and warmth in winter with LG 3 Star Hot and Cold Split AC. It comes with a dual inverter compressor that ensures your surroundings are cooler faster and last longer. It also minimises the noise compared to other conventional compressors. The AC comes with an anti-pollution filter and anti-corrosion technique. It is suitable for medium to large size rooms.

Specifications:

  • Star Rating: 3 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Filters: Anti-pollution
  • Dimensions: 21 x 99.8 x 34.5 centimetres
  • Special features: Six fan speed settings, stabiliser-free operation, 100% copper condenser
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on PCB and 10 years on compressor
ProsCons
Anti-allergic and HD filters with pollution protectionNot energy efficient
Auto restart and auto cleanExpensive in the category
Low maintenance 
Stabiliser-free operation 
cellpic
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing & Anti Allergic Filter, 2022 Model, PS-H19VNXF, White)
45% off 43,893 79,990
Buy now

2. Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC

It is the perfect choice for anyone looking for low noise and energy-efficient hot and cold air conditioners. You can breathe odour-free and fresh air with its auto coil dry technology and auto filter cleaning technology. Its auto-dimming LED display and filter clean indicator make it suitable for modern homes. It is a perfect tropical AC, as it can work in temperatures up to 52°C.

Specifications

  • Star Rating: 3 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Filters: Micro-dust filters
  • Dimensions: 24 x 96.8 x 29.4 centimetres
  • Special features: Dehumidification, filter clean indicator,
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
ProsCons
Noise cancellationNot energy efficient
Dust filtersNot convertible
Filter clean indicatorsNot auto-restart
Big flow deflector 
Low dimming LED display 
Dehumidification 
Best in budget 
cellpic
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, RSNG318HDXA, Gold)
19% off 38,900 47,990
Buy now

3. Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Hot & Cold 3 Star Split AC

If you are looking for a relatively low maintenance hot and cold air conditioner, go for the Voltas 1.5 ton inverter hot & cold 3 star split AC. It comes with cross-flow air vents that ensure every corner of the room stays cool. It is suitable for medium to large size rooms. The anti-dust filters let you breathe fresh air. The dual function AC operates in the range of -7⁰ C to 50⁰C.

Specifications

  • Star Rating: 3 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Filters: Anti-dust filter
  • Dimensions: 53.7 x 182.5 x 55.5 centimetres
  • Special features: Cross flow air vents, wide operating range, anti-microbial protection
  • Warranty: 1 year on product
ProsCons
Self-diagnosisNot energy efficient
Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Swing ModeNo warranty on compressor
Dual temperature display 
Cross flow air vents 
Wide operating range 
Anti-bacterial filters 
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Hot & Cold 3 Star Split AC (183VH SZS, R-32, White)
39% off 46,590 76,000
Buy now

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC

This is the best precision control hot and cold air conditioner. It allows you to control the fan speed as per your needs. In addition, it is the most energy-efficient AC in the category, with a 4-star rating. Its super quiet performance and stabiliser-free operation allow you to enjoy your sleep without any disturbance.

Specifications

  • Star Rating: 4 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Filters: Dust filter
  • Dimensions: 9.5 x 38.1 x 12.6 centimetres
  • Special features: Dehumidifier, i-self clean technology, 2-gear mode, freeze protect technology
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 10 years on compressor
ProsCons
Self-clean, self-diagnosisExpensive
Energy efficient with 4 Star rating 
Operates from -5⁰ C to 50⁰ C 
Golden hydrophilic fins 
Turbo cool 
In-built sensors in remote 
cellpic
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, IH418SAFU, White)
14% off 43,900 51,000
Buy now

5. Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot & Cold Heat Pump Inverter Split Air Conditioner

This is the perfect low noise and low maintenance hot and cold air conditioner for your family. The AC has a 3D airflow that ensures even cooling for medium to large rooms. The Dew Clean Technology in this AC eliminates bacteria and other unwanted particles, helping you breathe clean air. The AC operates in the temperature range of -10⁰ C to 43⁰ C.

Specifications

  • Star Rating:4 Star
  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Filters: Dust filter
  • Dimensions: 88.5 x 29.8 x 22.9 centimetres
  • Special features: Dehumidifier, power consumption display, 3D airflow
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years PCB warranty, 10 years on compressor
ProsCons
Energy efficient with 4-star ratingHigh price
Low noise 
Indoor display brightness control 
Dehumidifier 
Anti-corrosion technology 
Power-airflow dual flaps 
Self-clean technology 
cellpic
Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot & Cold Heat Pump Inverter Split Air Conditioners (Copper, Upgraded Series, 2021 Model,FTHT50UV, White)
18% off 49,999 61,300
Buy now

6. Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot and Cold Split AC

With self-diagnosis technology and dual display feature, the Voltas 1.5 ton hot and cold split AC is one of the best and most affordable hot and cold air conditioners. The copper condenser coils ensure durability and efficient cooling. It has an active dehumidifier and advanced air purification technology. The split AC operates at low noise. It has anti-bacterial and dust filters.

Specifications

  • Star Rating: NA
  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Filters: Anti-Dust Filter
  • Dimensions: 54.2 x 183 x 85.5 centimetres
  • Special features: Cross flow air vents, wide operating range, anti-bacterial filter
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
ProsCons
Self diagnosisNot energy efficient
Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Swing Mode 
Dual temperature display 
Cross flow air vents 
Wide operating range 
Anti-bacterial filter 
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot and Cold Split AC (Copper 18H SZS White)
34% off 44,990 67,990
Buy now

7. Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot & Cold Window AC

Are you looking for an economical hot and cold window air conditioner? Well, then go for the Voltas 1.5 ton hot & cold window AC. It has advanced features such as turbo cool, sleep mode, anti-dust filter, and dehumidifier. And yet, it is affordable. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The copper condenser coil in this AC makes it durable and efficient. It is the perfect all-weather AC.

Specifications

  • Star Rating: NA
  • Capacity: 1.5 ton
  • Filters: Anti-dust filter
  • Dimensions: 75 x 66 x 43 centimetres
  • Special features: Wide operating range, anti-bacterial filter
  • Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year on condenser, 5 years on compressor
ProsCons
Sleep ModeNot energy efficient
Turbo Mode 
de operating range 
Anti-bacterial filters, dehumidifier 
Copper condenser coil 
Affordable 
cellpic
Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot & Cold Window AC (Copper 18H CZP White)
36% off 38,290 59,990
Buy now

Price of hot & cold air conditioners at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Dual Inverter Split AC (Save 34041) 45,949
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC (Save 1645) 38,900
Voltas 1.5 Ton Inverter Hot & Cold 3 Star Split AC  47,490
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC (Save 20010) 43,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split Air Conditioners  43,000
Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot and Cold Split AC 44,990
Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot & Cold Window AC 38,290

3 Best Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 1.5 Ton 3 StarLow noise operationsix cooling modesHD filters
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 StarFilter clean indicatormicro dust filtersauto-dimming LED display
Voltas 1.5 TonAnti microbial protection crossflow air ventslow maintenance
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 StarTurbo cool high temperature operating rangeenergy-efficient
Daikin 1.5 Ton 4 StarEnergy-efficientdehumidifieranti-corrosion technology
Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot and Cold Split ACDehumidifieranti-bacterial filterself-diagnosis
Voltas 1.5 Ton Hot & Cold Window ACAffordableanti-bacteria filterturbo cool

Best value for money

You can always find an AC at discounted prices. However, theHitachi 3-Star Hot & Cold Air Conditioneris the most affordable in the category, and offers the best value for your money. It has filter clean indicators, noise cancellation technology and dust filters. It also operates in a wide range of temperatures.

Best overall

All the ACs mentioned above are top-performing. They have dust filters, noise control technology, and several other features. However, theLG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Dual Inverter Split AC is the best overall in this category. It comes with a dual rotary motor that saves energy. In addition, it has a higher speed cooling range. The AC has auto-restart technology, so you do not have to worry about starting your AC after a power cut. It is a low-maintenance AC that operates in a wide temperature range. The LG AC is perfect for tropical weather conditions.

How to find the perfect hot and cold air conditioners?

The perfect hot and cold air conditioner comes with a wide temperature range, preferably -10⁰ C to 45⁰ C. It must also have dust filters that allow fresh airflow. The best AC should have an inverter technology, which makes it energy efficient and saves power consumption. The Star rating also plays an important role in deciding the performance of the AC. The 3-Star to 5-Star ACs are more efficient and cool down the room faster. Other factors to consider before purchasing an AC are auto restart, turbo cool technology, dust filters, anti-corrosion technology, capacity, and compressor warranty.

FAQs

1. Which hot & cold AC is best for a home in India in 2022?

All the ACs mentioned above work perfectly for homes. However, the LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Dual Inverter Split AC is the best buy. It is energy-efficient with 6-speed settings and noise control technology. It also has anti-microbial filters. It is so far the best in the category.

2. What is the temperature range of a hot and cold AC?

Hot and cold ACs operate in a wide range of temperatures. The ideal range is -10⁰ C to 45⁰ C. Some ACs operate at up to 50⁰ C. Some are suitable for extreme weather conditions and operate between -5⁰ C to 53⁰ C. The temperature range varies for different brands.

3. How does a hot and cold air conditioner work?

It works by producing hot or cool air through the vapour-compression refrigeration cycle. It means it produces cool or warm air through compressors depending on the temperature settings. The ideal temperature range is -10⁰ C to 45⁰ C for a medium to large room.

4. What is the advantage of a hot and cold air conditioner?

The most significant advantage of hot and cold ACs is that they work in all weather conditions. Some ACs also have a dehumidifier. They are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. You also save money because you do not have to buy another appliance during the winter season. They are priced in the same range as conventional ACs.

5. What is the disadvantage of a hot and cold air conditioner?

There is not any disadvantage of using hot and cold AC. On the contrary, they save money and energy. It also depends on the brand of ACs and their features. You should always prefer energy-efficient ACs with 3-Star to 5-Star ratings. Some ACs can be high maintenance.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

