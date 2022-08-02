7 top performing hot and cold air conditioners 

Enjoy the cooling in summer and warmth in winter with LG 3 Star Hot and Cold Split AC. It comes with a dual inverter compressor that ensures your surroundings are cooler faster and last longer. It also minimises the noise compared to other conventional compressors. The AC comes with an anti-pollution filter and anti-corrosion technique. It is suitable for medium to large size rooms.

You know the hassle of changing appliances every season if you live in extreme weather conditions such as cold winters and hot summers. But now, that is a thing of the past. You can enjoy every season with India’s best hot and cold air conditioners . Here, we have listed the best hot and cold air conditioners and discussed their specifications, pros and cons. So, let us find the best AC in your budget.

It is the perfect choice for anyone looking for low noise and energy-efficient hot and cold air conditioners. You can breathe odour-free and fresh air with its auto coil dry technology and auto filter cleaning technology. Its auto-dimming LED display and filter clean indicator make it suitable for modern homes. It is a perfect tropical AC, as it can work in temperatures up to 52°C.

If you are looking for a relatively low maintenance hot and cold air conditioner, go for the Voltas 1.5 ton inverter hot & cold 3 star split AC. It comes with cross-flow air vents that ensure every corner of the room stays cool. It is suitable for medium to large size rooms. The anti-dust filters let you breathe fresh air. The dual function AC operates in the range of -7⁰ C to 50⁰C.

This is the best precision control hot and cold air conditioner. It allows you to control the fan speed as per your needs. In addition, it is the most energy-efficient AC in the category, with a 4-star rating. Its super quiet performance and stabiliser-free operation allow you to enjoy your sleep without any disturbance.

This is the perfect low noise and low maintenance hot and cold air conditioner for your family. The AC has a 3D airflow that ensures even cooling for medium to large rooms. The Dew Clean Technology in this AC eliminates bacteria and other unwanted particles, helping you breathe clean air. The AC operates in the temperature range of -10⁰ C to 43⁰ C.

With self-diagnosis technology and dual display feature, the Voltas 1.5 ton hot and cold split AC is one of the best and most affordable hot and cold air conditioners. The copper condenser coils ensure durability and efficient cooling. It has an active dehumidifier and advanced air purification technology. The split AC operates at low noise. It has anti-bacterial and dust filters.

Are you looking for an economical hot and cold window air conditioner? Well, then go for the Voltas 1.5 ton hot & cold window AC. It has advanced features such as turbo cool, sleep mode, anti-dust filter, and dehumidifier. And yet, it is affordable. It is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The copper condenser coil in this AC makes it durable and efficient. It is the perfect all-weather AC.

Best value for money

You can always find an AC at discounted prices. However, theHitachi 3-Star Hot & Cold Air Conditioneris the most affordable in the category, and offers the best value for your money. It has filter clean indicators, noise cancellation technology and dust filters. It also operates in a wide range of temperatures.

Best overall

All the ACs mentioned above are top-performing. They have dust filters, noise control technology, and several other features. However, theLG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Dual Inverter Split AC is the best overall in this category. It comes with a dual rotary motor that saves energy. In addition, it has a higher speed cooling range. The AC has auto-restart technology, so you do not have to worry about starting your AC after a power cut. It is a low-maintenance AC that operates in a wide temperature range. The LG AC is perfect for tropical weather conditions.

How to find the perfect hot and cold air conditioners?

The perfect hot and cold air conditioner comes with a wide temperature range, preferably -10⁰ C to 45⁰ C. It must also have dust filters that allow fresh airflow. The best AC should have an inverter technology, which makes it energy efficient and saves power consumption. The Star rating also plays an important role in deciding the performance of the AC. The 3-Star to 5-Star ACs are more efficient and cool down the room faster. Other factors to consider before purchasing an AC are auto restart, turbo cool technology, dust filters, anti-corrosion technology, capacity, and compressor warranty.

FAQs

1. Which hot & cold AC is best for a home in India in 2022?

All the ACs mentioned above work perfectly for homes. However, the LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Dual Inverter Split AC is the best buy. It is energy-efficient with 6-speed settings and noise control technology. It also has anti-microbial filters. It is so far the best in the category.

2. What is the temperature range of a hot and cold AC?

Hot and cold ACs operate in a wide range of temperatures. The ideal range is -10⁰ C to 45⁰ C. Some ACs operate at up to 50⁰ C. Some are suitable for extreme weather conditions and operate between -5⁰ C to 53⁰ C. The temperature range varies for different brands.

3. How does a hot and cold air conditioner work?

It works by producing hot or cool air through the vapour-compression refrigeration cycle. It means it produces cool or warm air through compressors depending on the temperature settings. The ideal temperature range is -10⁰ C to 45⁰ C for a medium to large room.

4. What is the advantage of a hot and cold air conditioner?

The most significant advantage of hot and cold ACs is that they work in all weather conditions. Some ACs also have a dehumidifier. They are energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. You also save money because you do not have to buy another appliance during the winter season. They are priced in the same range as conventional ACs.

5. What is the disadvantage of a hot and cold air conditioner?

There is not any disadvantage of using hot and cold AC. On the contrary, they save money and energy. It also depends on the brand of ACs and their features. You should always prefer energy-efficient ACs with 3-Star to 5-Star ratings. Some ACs can be high maintenance.

