8 best coffee vending machines to try in 2023: Buying guide

For coffee addicts, a coffee vending machine is a must.

Every moment we desire a cup of coffee during the day, the coffee vending machine saves us time. Any hot beverage, including tea, espresso, soft drinks, and even soups, can be dispensed by it. These devices are incredibly simple to use and make it simple to prepare coffee or espresso at the office. Numerous well-known companies provide the finest and most modern coffee vending machines on the market. But it can be difficult to discover the kind that meets all of your requirements. Do not feel anxious; we have created a list of the 8 finest coffee vending machines in India in our informative buying guide so you can choose the best. Product list 1. Cafe DESIRE Coffee Machine 4 Lane The country's leading vending machine provider, Café Desire, primarily provides coffee vending machines. Instant Coffee vending machines, and Filtant Tea and Coffee vending machines are just a few of the vending machines that the company sells. The fact that this device can simultaneously prepare four different hot beverage types is its best feature. The machine can dispense 305 cups a day, making it the best coffee vending machine for offices, stores, and restaurants. The model tops our list because of its excellent performance, high calibre, and impressive features. Specifications: Capacity: 4.00 kilograms Item Volume: 250.00 cups Operation Mode: Fully Automatic Runtime: 24.00 hours

Pros Cons Aesthetic design and appearance Suitable only with Café Desire premixes

2. ATLANTIS Cafe Classic 2 Coffee Machine This Atlantis tea and coffee vending machine has a ton of amazing functions to provide you with the best possible experience. The fact that it has two lanes implies that it can dispense two different kinds of caffeinated beverages simultaneously. It has a 2-litre hot tank storage capacity, a dispensing speed of up to three cups per minute, and a capacity of up to 22pc 100 ml cups at a time. This vending machine provides tea and coffee premixes. It doesn't use any form of liquid milk. Specifications: Capacity: ‎2 litres Special Feature: ‎Thermal Item Volume: 220.00 cups per litter Wattage: 700 Watts

Pros Cons strong and durable structure This machine may sustain permanent harm from liquid milk.

3. Nescafe 2 Lane Coffee Vending Machine Because of its real, lavish, and powerful flavours, Nescafe is frequently the first brand that comes to mind when people think of coffee. Not mentioning a product from this manufacturer would also be impolite. Nescafe's two-lane coffee vending machine, which has a sturdy construction and a simple installation procedure, is now available. It is a retail vending machine for the dispensing of two hot beverage items, such as soup, coffee, tea, peppermint tea, spice tea, and herbal tea. Specifications: Material: Metal Capacity: 400 Cups/Day approx. Dispensing Rate: 4 Cups/Min Operation Mode: Semi-Automatic

Pros Cons You can use any premix There are only two dispensing lanes.

4. Swaggers Coffee Vending Machine With 2 Lane One of the well-known producers and distributors of coffee vending machines with quality assurance is Swaggers Technologies. primarily praised for their attractive designs, minimal maintenance requirements, and extended useful lives. This Swagger's item is made of ABS and is available in red. Utilizing stainless steel, it was created by worldwide standards and norms. It has a small, lightweight magnetic lock that seals. It has characteristics like hot water functionality, front door ABS, and a half-cup option. Its substantial construction allows for constant dispensing at a rate of four cups per minute. Specifications: Dispensing Capacity: 4 cups/ Min Special Feature: Magnetic Door Canister Capacity: 1.2 kg each (2) Power: 2000 W

Pros Cons Double option for a hot beverage vendor Below-average customer service

5. Cafe DESIRE I DRINK SUCCESS Coffee Machine 2 Lane Use Cafe DESIRE I DRINK SUCCESS Coffee Machine completely automated vending machine to quickly prepare a hot cup of coffee or tea. With just a push of a button, this vending machine for tea and coffee makes your cup of tea. Milk, sugar, and coffee/tea powder are not required. This hybrid vending machine model can produce two different hot beverage varieties simultaneously. The machine contains two canisters. This coffee maker features an internal digital monitor that allows you to monitor usage and link it to purchases of premix powder. Get this coffee vending machine for home, eatery, or workplace and you'll have complete control over selling and consumption. Specifications: Capacity: 2 Kilograms Special Feature: ‎Programmable Operation Mode: ‎Fully Automatic Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Pros Cons Simple to use Coin operated feature is not available

6. Godrej 2cvmexcella Tea Coffee Vending Machine This standalone model from the company Godrej is unquestionably a good buy. Its sleek European design adheres to the highest requirements for efficiency and elegance. To let you understand when to refill the machine once more, it has a water level indicator. It serves as a practical feature as a result. Also, a special heated water tank design is included that makes it simple to wash the tank to maintain hygiene. Also, it offers the option of modifying the amount of premix powder and water in each cup, allowing you to change it to suit your tastes. Furthermore, the full and half cup options let you only obtain what you need, so there is no waste. This coffee vending machine price is well justified by its features. Specifications: Indicator: Double-line display Dimensions of the package: 35 x 35 x 35 centimeters Weight: 18 Kilograms Special Feature: ‎Water Level Indicator

Pros Cons For your comfort, there are numerous indicators. Only effective with Godrej premixes

7. California Metal Vending Machine 2 Option California Metal Vending Machine is an inexpensive model from the California company and is the best option for homes, small businesses, and even workplaces. The machine is ideal for easy portability due to its small size and lightweight. Additionally, the appliance is long-lasting and durable thanks to its sturdy metal structure. You can purchase your preferred drinks from this two-option vending machine, such as coffee, vegetable soup, low-sugar tea, mint tea, and spice tea. It is an ideal coffee vending machine for office use. Specifications: Dispensing Capacity: 5-6 cups/ Min Special Feature: Separate water supply Voltage: 230 Volts Item Weight: 18 kg

Pros Cons 5–6 glasses can be dispensed per minute Use only premixes; don't use raw milk

8. Swaggers Heavy Duty Coffee Vending Machine With 3 Lane Swaggers Coffee Vending Machines are praised for their appealing styles, minimal maintenance requirements, and extended useful lives. This Swagger's item is made of ABS and is available in red. Utilizing stainless steel, it was created to comply with worldwide norms and standards. Furthermore, it has a 3-litter capacity. It has a small, lightweight magnetic lock that seals. It has features like a half-cup choice and a microprocessor-controlled cup monitor. It also has a heated water function. Its substantial construction supports constant dispensing at a respectable pace. Specifications: Dispensing Capacity: 4 cups/ Min Special Feature: Magnetic Door Voltage: 220 Volts Item Weight: 21 kg

Pros Cons It has a start-up time of 8 min , ABS moulded front door Below-average customer service

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Cafe DESIRE Coffee Machine 4 Lane The dispensing capacity of 305 cups a day Fully Automatic Auto Clean Function ATLANTIS Cafe Classic 2 Coffee Machine Half Cup Feature with Counter Dispensing Speed of up to 3 cups per minute Auto Flush Available Nescafe 2 Lane Coffee Vending Machine 2 Lane Coffee Vending Machine The capacity of 400 Cups/Day approximately Compatible with any premix Swaggers Coffee Vending Machine With 2 Lane Adjustable Powder & Water Setting Half Cup and Flushing Function Cup Counter Microprocessor controlled Magnetic sealing door Cafe DESIRE I DRINK SUCCESS Coffee Machine 2 Lane Fully automatic vending machine Features an internal digital monitor Easy installation Godrej 2cvmexcella Tea Coffee Vending Machine Double line display Water level indicator European design California Metal Vending Machine 2 Option Dispensing Capacity of 5-6 cups/ Min Two-option vending machine Sturdy metal structure Swaggers Heavy Duty Coffee Vending Machine With 3 Lane 3-litter capacity Lightweight magnetic lock Microprocessor-controlled cup monitor