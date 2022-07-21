8 best electric kettles in India By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 21, 2022 20:39 IST





Summary: If you are looking to invest in an electric kettle but do not know what to consider before buying one, your search stops here.

An electric kettle is a utility kitchen appliance one cant do without.

It isn’t easy to imagine modern kitchens without electronic appliances. From heavy-duty blenders and mixers to induction cooktops to chimneys to electric kettles, cooking methods in Indian households have changed manifolds with the introduction of technology. While many kitchen appliances have made a place for themselves in the Indian kitchens, one particular appliance that has gained the most popularity is the electric kettle. An electric kettle is far more efficient, easy to carry, and comes in varying sizes, making it travel-friendly. Below is the list of the 8 best electric kettles in India: 1. Havells Aqua PlusKettle This Havells electric kettle does all the work that you would need your electric kettle to do. Its simple and elegant exterior makes it a great addition to your kitchen. Though the kettle has a stainless steel exterior, its body does not heat up when you boil the water. Other cool features are its energy-saving and auto shut-off features. The kettle also comes in two colours for you to choose from and has a capacity of 1.2 L, and can be among the best electric kettles in the market. Product specifications: Brand: Havells Colour: Black, Blue Capacity: 1.2 L Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 1,500 W Dimensions: 22.6 x 21.4 x 19.5 cm

Pros Cons Wide mouth for easy usage and cleaning High price Energy saving Short cord length Cool-touch body Auto-shut off function

2. Inalsa Electric Kettle Absa This Inalsa electric kettle is simple in design with a powerful 1,500-watt motor. It claims to boil 1.5 L of water within 3 minutes, which means you can instantly make coffee/tea for 4-5 people in less than 5 minutes.The kettle is made of stainless steel and comes in two colours - black and silver. It comes with a concealed heating element to ensure user safety. The kettle has a unique feature to avoid calcification, making it last longer. The kettle is easy to place on any kitchen corner with a cord winder at the top. Product specifications: Brand: Inalsa Colour: Black/Silver Capacity: 1.5 L Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 1,500 W Dimensions: 23.3 x 17.6 x 21.5 cm

Pros Cons Several safety features Light built quality Low price The plastic handle tends to heat up

3. Cello Electric Kettle This electric kettle has a capacity of 1 litre and is suitable for boiling water and soups. This kettle, made of stainless steel, is easy to clean with a wide mouth for optimum cleaning accessibility and efficient maintenance of its durability and freshness. Its powerful motor is helpful in quick heating. This one has to be when we talk about the best electric kettles in the market. Cello electric kettle has a pull-lid opening that enables a simple locking and unlocking operation, preventing water splatter. The kettle can be detached from its circular base, making it easy to directly serve water/tea/coffee from the kettle itself. Product specifications: Brand: Cello Colour: Silver with black Capacity: 1 L Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 1,000 W Dimensions: 7.9 x 6.3 x 7.9 cm

Pros cons Light indicator Cord length is short Easy cleaning Only one colour is available Detachable cord

4. Butterfly EKN Electric Kettle The Butterfly electric kettle comes with a 1,500-watt motor and has a capacity of 1.5 litres. It comes in silver with black colour. A simple and sturdy design looks good with every kitchen design. The kettle’s 360-degree swivelling base allows you to plug in the kettle from any direction. The concealed element makes it easy to clean as you and helps avoid corrosion. Features like auto power cut-off, dry boiling protection, light indicator, heat-resistant handle and extra-wide mouth make this kettle a smart purchase. Product specifications: Brand: Butterfly Colour: Silver with black Capacity: 1.5 L Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 1,500 W Dimensions: 19.5 x 15.2 x 21 cm

Pros Cons 360-degree swivelling base Cord length is short Easy cleaning Light built quality Low price No plastic elements

5. KENT Electric Glass Kettle This beautiful-looking kettle is always an option when the best electric kettles in India are discussed. Kent electric kettle has an elegant glass design that will make it stand out on your kitchen counter. It’s powered by a 2,000-watt motor and has a capacity of 1.7 litres, serving up to 4-5 people. The kettle body is made of borosilicate glass, and the lid is stainless steel. Its 360° swivel technology makes it handy and perfect for easy pouring. You can remove the kettle from the base, take it anywhere, and serve it directly. Features like auto switch-off protect the kettle from overheating and dry boiling. Product specifications: Brand: Kent Colour: Transparent Capacity: 1.7 L Material: Borosilicate Glass Wattage: 2,000 W Dimensions: 18 x 17 x 20 cm

Pros Cons Scratch-resistant Cord length is short Beautiful design Needs care while handling Water level indicator High price No plastic elements

6. Philips Electric Kettle This kettle has a powerful 1,800-watt motor and a capacity of 1.5 litres. This electric kettle is made from food-grade stainless steel and has a wide opening for easy pouring and cleaning. It comes with various safety options like concealed heating elements, steam sensors and dry boiling and overheating prevention. The kettle is designed to keep the user’s safety in mind. The cord winder not just lets you pack the kettle back for safe storage but also allows you to adjust the cord as per requirement. This Philips electric kettle is a great investment as it packs elegant design, powerful features and safety for a great overall experience. Product specifications: Brand: Philips Colour: Multicolour Capacity: 1.5 L Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 1,800 W Dimensions: 21.6 x 16.2 x 22.1 cm

Pros Cons Sturdy body High price Adjustable cord One-touch spring lid Several safety features

7. Hafele Electric Stainless Steel Kettle If you are looking for one of the best electric kettles in a higher price range, this one is it. This electric kettle from Hafele has all the necessary features and looks nothing less than a piece of art. This will look impressive on your kitchen counter and is extremely efficient. With a powerful motor of 2150 Watts, this kettle comes with a good capacity of 1.7L. This kettle comes with a temperature display slot so that you can boil the water at a temperature of your liking. It is the best electric kettle in India, though it’s expensive. The water level markings, non-drip spout and removable limescale filters for easy cleaning are some of the features that make this Hafele electric kettle extremely durable. Product specifications: Brand: Hafele Colour: Black, Red Capacity: 1.7L Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 2150 W Dimensions: 9.5 x 7.6 x 9.6 cm

Pros Cons Temperature analogue display High price Detachable micro-mesh display The exterior can get hot Water level indicator Boil dry protection

8. AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle Agaro Esteem is one of the best electric kettles regarding price and multi-functionality. It comes with a motor of 600w and a capacity of 1.2 L. It is an excellent multi kettle. It comes with three heating modes – boiling, heating and keeping warm. A wide mouth that helps in cleaning it properly. This is a great multi kettle as you can also do basic cooking. For this very purpose, the kettle comes with accessories like stainless steel grill, an egg boiler rack and a plastic bowl. The transparent lid helps you supervise your cooking. The 360-degree base ensures easy serving without the cord. Product specifications: Brand: Agaro Colour: Black Capacity: 1.2L Material: Stainless Steel Wattage: 600 W Dimensions: 16.6 x 16.6 x 24.4 cm

Pros Cons 360-degree swivel base The base is not non-stick Can be used for basic cooking Cool-touch handle Comes with accessories to cook

Price of best electric kettles at a glance:

Product Price Havells Aqua Plus Black Kettle ₹ 1423 Inalsa Electric Kettle Absa ₹ 699 Cello Electric Kettle ₹ 1099 Butterfly EKN Electric Kettle ₹ 679 KENT Electric Glass Kettle ₹ 1299 Philips Electric Kettle ₹ 2324 Hafele Electric Stainless Steel Kettle ₹ 4734 AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle ₹ 1299

Best 3 features for you

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Havells Aqua Plus Black Kettle Good design Energy saving Exterior doesn't get hot Inalsa Electric Kettle Absa Concealed heating element Large capacity No calcification Cello Electric Kettle Strong build Light indicator Detachable cord Butterfly EKN Electric Kettle 360-degree swivelling base Light indicator Detachable cord KENT Electric Glass Kettle Water level indicator Scratch-resistant Detachable from its power base Philips Electric Kettle Sturdy body Adjustable cord Easy opening and closing lid Hafele Electric Stainless Steel Kettle Boil dry protection Temperature adjustment Powerful motor AGARO Esteem Multi Kettle Multi-usage kettle Multi-purpose accessories Three heating modes