8 best full HD TVs: Bring home top-notch entertainment By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 21, 2022 16:35 IST





Summary: Various companies have introduced budget-friendly HD TVs without any compromise on performance and features. Here is a list of the best full HD TVs in India.

A full HD TV makes viewing movies and sports events with family even more enjoyable.

With better display and sound quality, home entertainment has improved over the last few years. Modern LED and LCD televisions have replaced outdated CRT TVs, providing you with a richer experience. A TV with full HD 4K resolution will make watching a show or a movie with your family more enjoyable, whether you're watching a sporting event or a movie. While you can decide based on your budget, it's important to remember to go for the highest resolution you can afford because it is often less fatiguing on the eyes. Many companies like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL, Sony, Panasonic, etc. manufacture Full HD TVs these days. Here is a comprehensive list of the best Full HD TVs, along with their price and primary characteristics. 1. LG HD Ready Smart LED TV If you want to buy the best Full HD TV for your home, look no further than LG HD Ready Smart LED TV. This LG product is ideal if you have a limited budget and are looking for the best features any full HD TV can offer. Key Specifications Resolution: 720 P RAM: 1GB Bluetooth Support: Yes HDMI Ports: Two Refresh Rate: 50Hz Warranty: One-Year Warranty Storage: 4GB OS: WebOS Wright: 6.3 Kg USB Ports: 1 Processor: Dynamic Colour Enhancing

Pros Cons Pocket-friendly No Bluetooth Great display quality

2. Sony Bravia HD Ready Smart LED TV The Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is the item that follows next on the list. The best feature of this TV is that it gives you access to all of its essential features, including the highest possible audio and visual quality. Key Specifications Resolution: 1080p Refresh Rate: 50 Hz Weight: 6.3 kg RAM: 1.25 GB OS: Linux-Based HDMI Ports: 2 Bluetooth Support: No USB Ports: 2 Sound System: 30 W

Pros Cons Excellent display quality Quite expensive Excellent sound quality Only 4 GB of storage No Bluetooth

3. TLC 4K Smart LED TV This is a fantastic choice if you want to purchase a 4K TV without spending much money. This TV comes with HDR 10 Pro, an A+ grade panel, and support for Alexa. Key Specifications Resolution: 4K Bluetooth Support: Yes Refresh Rate: 60 Hz RAM: 2 GB Weight: 6.9 kg HDMI Ports: 3 OS: Certified Android USB Ports: 2 Audio System: 30W

Pros Cons Affordable Average sound quality 4 K resolution Alexa support

4. Panasonic Full HD Android Smart LED TV This TV is highly recommended if you're searching for something classy and understated that works effectively and is reasonably priced. Vivid Digital Pro gives it a fantastic display, excellent colour accuracy, and great hue. It offers adaptive backlight dimming, which manages the display backlight to enhance the image contrast ratio and provide a clear picture. Key Specifications Resolution: 1080p RAM: 1 GB Weight: 5.9 kg HDMI Ports: 2 USB Ports: 2 OS: Android Bluetooth Support: Yes Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Audio System: 16 W

Pros Cons Budget-friendly RAM could be better Android smart TV Full HD

5. Samsung The Serif 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Samsung The Serif is the ideal option if you're looking for a TV with a simple and useful design. You get a 4K QLED display from it, along with remarkable colour accuracy and ideal viewing angles. Additionally, HDR 10+ capability ensures extremely detailed photographs. Key Specifications Resolution: 4K Bluetooth Support: Yes Refresh Rate: 120 Hz HDMI Ports: 4 OS: Tizen Weight: 26.5 kg USB Ports: 2

Pros Cons Impressive sound quality Quite expensive Excellent display Cannot mount it on the wall Unique and innovative design

6. TCL 4K UHD QLED Smart TV If you want a 50-inch TV, this is the greatest LED TV in India. Although it is somewhat pricey, this TV is still worth every penny compared to the alternatives. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and two parts that allow you to connect your smart devices without difficulty. Key Specifications Resolution: 4K Weight: 12.1 kg OS: Certified Android Bluetooth Support: Yes Refresh Rate: 60 Hz HDMI Ports : 3 RAM: 2 GB USB Ports: 2

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality Quite expensive Certified Android TV QLED display

7. Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV This is a good choice in the best LED TVs category if the price is not an issue for you. This TV has an intelligent mode that changes the picture brightness and volume based on the environment and the content being viewed. Key Specifications Resolution: 4K RAM: 2.5 GB Refresh Rate: 120 Hz HDMI Ports: 4 USB Ports: 2 OS: Tizen Bluetooth Support: Yes Weight: 18.6 kg

Pros Cons QLED display The sound quality could have been better Reasonable price range

8. Samsung Q Series 4 K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV Although it is one of the priciest LED TVs on the market right now, it is a worth-it investment. With QLED technology, 4K resolution, HDR 10+, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a single remote, this TV gives you the most pleasing user experience. With this TV, you can even manage your smart home appliances. Key Specifications Resolution: 4K RAM: 3 GB Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Weight: 31 kg OS: Tizen Bluetooth Support: No

Pros Cons 65 – inch screen size Expensive QLED display No Bluetooth

Price of best HD TVs at a glance:

Product Price LG HD Ready Smart LED TV Rs. 21,990 Sony Bravia HD Ready Smart LED TV Rs. 29,900 TLC 4K Smart LED TV Rs. 31,990 Panasonic Full HD Android Smart LED TV Rs. 36,990 Samsung The Serif 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Rs. 1,63,900 TCL 4K UHD QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,09,990 Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 75,990 Samsung Q Series 4 K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV Rs. 1,79,999

3 best features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG HD Ready Smart LED TV Dynamic colour enhancing Pocket-friendly Great display quality Sony Bravia HD Ready Smart LED TV Excellent display quality Excellent sound quality 50 Hz refresh rate TLC 4K Smart LED TV Affordable 4 K resolution Alexa support Panasonic Full HD Android Smart LED TV Budget-friendly Android smart TV Full HD Samsung The Serif 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Excellent display Impressive sound quality Unique and innovative design TCL 4K UHD QLED Smart TV Excellent sound quality Certified Android TV QLED display Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QLED display Reasonable price range 120 Hz refresh rate Samsung Q Series 4 K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV 65 – inch screen size QLED display 120 Hz refresh rate

Best value for money The Panasonic Full HD Android Smart LED TV is the best value for money TV on the list. For a very reasonable price, the TV offers excellent display and sound quality along with Bluetooth technology at a very affordable price. Best overall The Sony Bravia HD Ready Smart LED TV is a great option. You can access all kinds of entertainment applications on this Sony smart TV, so you may watch your preferred content whenever you want, in full HD. How to find the best full HD TV? No matter what screen size you wish to have or whatever your budget is, you need to look at some factors before buying a full HD TV. Remember that 4K content is necessary for getting the most out of your 4K TV display, so splurge on a 4K TV only if you're sure that the content you will be consuming will also be in 4K. Also, since LED TVs are often slim in design, you won't get solid audio output. Therefore, invest in TVs that enable Dolby Atmos or digital for improved sound quality. Make sure the non-Android TV you choose has all your preferred apps. TVs with more RAM than 1GB are preferable since they perform better. Also, choose a TV that supports Bluetooth for connecting.

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."