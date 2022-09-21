Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

8 best full HD TVs: Bring home top-notch entertainment

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 21, 2022 16:35 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Various companies have introduced budget-friendly HD TVs without any compromise on performance and features. Here is a list of the best full HD TVs in India.

product info
A full HD TV makes viewing movies and sports events with family even more enjoyable.

With better display and sound quality, home entertainment has improved over the last few years. Modern LED and LCD televisions have replaced outdated CRT TVs, providing you with a richer experience. A TV with full HD 4K resolution will make watching a show or a movie with your family more enjoyable, whether you're watching a sporting event or a movie. While you can decide based on your budget, it's important to remember to go for the highest resolution you can afford because it is often less fatiguing on the eyes.

Many companies like Samsung, LG, Xiaomi, TCL, Sony, Panasonic, etc. manufacture Full HD TVs these days. Here is a comprehensive list of the best Full HD TVs, along with their price and primary characteristics.

1. LG HD Ready Smart LED TV

If you want to buy the best Full HD TV for your home, look no further than LG HD Ready Smart LED TV. This LG product is ideal if you have a limited budget and are looking for the best features any full HD TV can offer.

Key Specifications

Resolution: 720 P

RAM: 1GB

Bluetooth Support: Yes

HDMI Ports: Two

Refresh Rate: 50Hz

Warranty: One-Year Warranty

Storage: 4GB

OS: WebOS

Wright: 6.3 Kg

USB Ports: 1

Processor: Dynamic Colour Enhancing

ProsCons
Pocket-friendlyNo Bluetooth
Great display quality 
cellpic
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
18% off 16,499 19,999
Buy now

2. Sony Bravia HD Ready Smart LED TV

The Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is the item that follows next on the list. The best feature of this TV is that it gives you access to all of its essential features, including the highest possible audio and visual quality.

Key Specifications

Resolution: 1080p

Refresh Rate: 50 Hz

Weight: 6.3 kg

RAM: 1.25 GB

OS: Linux-Based

HDMI Ports: 2

Bluetooth Support: No

USB Ports: 2

Sound System: 30 W

ProsCons
Excellent display qualityQuite expensive
Excellent sound qualityOnly 4 GB of storage
 No Bluetooth
cellpic
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32W6103 (Black) (2021 Model)
20% off 23,990 29,900
Buy now

3. TLC 4K Smart LED TV

This is a fantastic choice if you want to purchase a 4K TV without spending much money. This TV comes with HDR 10 Pro, an A+ grade panel, and support for Alexa.

Key Specifications

Resolution: 4K

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

RAM: 2 GB

Weight: 6.9 kg

HDMI Ports: 3

OS: Certified Android

USB Ports: 2

Audio System: 30W

ProsCons
AffordableAverage sound quality
4 K resolution 
Alexa support 
cellpic
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)
44% off 29,190 51,990
Buy now

4. Panasonic Full HD Android Smart LED TV

This TV is highly recommended if you're searching for something classy and understated that works effectively and is reasonably priced. Vivid Digital Pro gives it a fantastic display, excellent colour accuracy, and great hue. It offers adaptive backlight dimming, which manages the display backlight to enhance the image contrast ratio and provide a clear picture.

Key Specifications

Resolution: 1080p

RAM: 1 GB

Weight: 5.9 kg

HDMI Ports: 2

USB Ports: 2

OS: Android

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Audio System: 16 W

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyRAM could be better
Android smart TV 
Full HD 
cellpic
Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV TH-40HS450DX (Black) (2020 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Samsung The Serif 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Samsung The Serif is the ideal option if you're looking for a TV with a simple and useful design. You get a 4K QLED display from it, along with remarkable colour accuracy and ideal viewing angles. Additionally, HDR 10+ capability ensures extremely detailed photographs.

Key Specifications

Resolution: 4K

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

HDMI Ports: 4

OS: Tizen

Weight: 26.5 kg

USB Ports: 2

ProsCons
Impressive sound qualityQuite expensive
Excellent displayCannot mount it on the wall
Unique and innovative design 
cellpic
Samsung The Serif Series 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS01TAKXXL (Cloud White)
31% off 99,990 145,000
Buy now

6. TCL 4K UHD QLED Smart TV

If you want a 50-inch TV, this is the greatest LED TV in India. Although it is somewhat pricey, this TV is still worth every penny compared to the alternatives. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and two parts that allow you to connect your smart devices without difficulty.

Key Specifications

Resolution: 4K

Weight: 12.1 kg

OS: Certified Android

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

HDMI Ports : 3

RAM: 2 GB

USB Ports: 2

ProsCons
Excellent sound qualityQuite expensive
Certified Android TV 
QLED display 
cellpic
TCL 125.7 cm (50 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV 50C715 (Metallic Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

This is a good choice in the best LED TVs category if the price is not an issue for you. This TV has an intelligent mode that changes the picture brightness and volume based on the environment and the content being viewed.

Key Specifications

Resolution: 4K

RAM: 2.5 GB

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

HDMI Ports: 4

USB Ports: 2

OS: Tizen

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Weight: 18.6 kg

ProsCons
QLED displayThe sound quality could have been better
Reasonable price range 
cellpic
Samsung 138 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55Q60RAKXXL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Samsung Q Series 4 K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV

Although it is one of the priciest LED TVs on the market right now, it is a worth-it investment. With QLED technology, 4K resolution, HDR 10+, 120 Hz refresh rate, and a single remote, this TV gives you the most pleasing user experience. With this TV, you can even manage your smart home appliances.

Key Specifications

Resolution: 4K

RAM: 3 GB

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Weight: 31 kg

OS: Tizen

Bluetooth Support: No

ProsCons
65 – inch screen sizeExpensive
QLED displayNo Bluetooth
cellpic
Samsung 163 cm (65 Inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65Q6FNAK (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of best HD TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG HD Ready Smart LED TVRs. 21,990
Sony Bravia HD Ready Smart LED TVRs. 29,900
TLC 4K Smart LED TVRs. 31,990
Panasonic Full HD Android Smart LED TVRs. 36,990
Samsung The Serif 4K Ultra HD Smart TVRs. 1,63,900
TCL 4K UHD QLED Smart TVRs. 1,09,990
Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TVRs. 75,990
Samsung Q Series 4 K Ultra HD QLED Smart TVRs. 1,79,999

3 best features for you: 

 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG HD Ready Smart LED TVDynamic colour enhancingPocket-friendlyGreat display quality
Sony Bravia HD Ready Smart LED TVExcellent display qualityExcellent sound quality50 Hz refresh rate
TLC 4K Smart LED TVAffordable4 K resolutionAlexa support
Panasonic Full HD Android Smart LED TVBudget-friendlyAndroid smart TVFull HD
Samsung The Serif 4K Ultra HD Smart TVExcellent displayImpressive sound qualityUnique and innovative design
TCL 4K UHD QLED Smart TVExcellent sound qualityCertified Android TVQLED display
Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TVQLED displayReasonable price range120 Hz refresh rate
Samsung Q Series 4 K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV65 – inch screen sizeQLED display120 Hz refresh rate

Best value for money

The Panasonic Full HD Android Smart LED TV is the best value for money TV on the list. For a very reasonable price, the TV offers excellent display and sound quality along with Bluetooth technology at a very affordable price.

Best overall

The Sony Bravia HD Ready Smart LED TV is a great option. You can access all kinds of entertainment applications on this Sony smart TV, so you may watch your preferred content whenever you want, in full HD.

How to find the best full HD TV?

No matter what screen size you wish to have or whatever your budget is, you need to look at

some factors before buying a full HD TV. Remember that 4K content is necessary for getting the most out of your 4K TV display, so splurge on a 4K TV only if you're sure that the content you will be consuming will also be in 4K. Also, since LED TVs are often slim in design, you won't get solid audio output. Therefore, invest in TVs that enable Dolby Atmos or digital for improved sound quality. Make sure the non-Android TV you choose has all your preferred apps. TVs with more RAM than 1GB are preferable since they perform better. Also, choose a TV that supports Bluetooth for connecting.

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

RELATED STORIES
List of best Nokia mobile phones under 7000
POCO 5000mAh battery phones: top buying options
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get as much as 50% off on shampoo
Top 8 Infinix mobile phones under 12000
Best pocket-friendly Nokia mobile phones under 6000: Here are your top picks

Explore these 8 best full HD TVs, and bring home top-notch entertainment

Full HD TV vs LED TV: Which is preferable?

Do I really need a TV in full HD?

What makes Full HD and LED HD different from one another?

Can Full HD videos be played on HD TVs?

Can a full HD TV be used for gaming?

View More
electronics FOR LESS