8 top hybrid solar inverters: A buyer’s guide

Published on Mar 07, 2023





Hybrid solar inverters are your go-to option whenever power outages happen. They are environment friendly too.

A hybrid solar inverter combines the capabilities of a conventional inverter, a battery charger, and a solar charge controller in a single, portable device. This kind of inverter functions with grid electricity and solar panels, making it possible to easily incorporate renewable energy into a house's or other structure's power system. The inverter can convert to backup battery mode in the case of a power failure to keep vital loads powered. Solar hybrid inverters are a practical solution for individuals and companies wishing to switch to renewable energy sources. They are small and simple to install. Compared to purchasing individual components, hybrid solar inverters can save money by combining many functions into one unit. Most hybrid solar inverters include control and monitoring software that enables users to keep tabs on their energy use and the system's performance. Product list 1. Luminous Solar Hybrid Inverter The Luminous NXG+ 1100 hybrid inverter combines the capabilities of a conventional inverter, a battery charger, and a solar battery charger in a single, portable device. It is made to function with grid electricity and solar panels, enabling the smooth integration of renewable energies into the electrical system of a house or other structure. Also, the battery for solar inverters with 150 Ah capacity, Luminous LPT12150H, comes in a tall tubular structure and a good capacity system. Specifications Brand: Luminous Power source: Battery powered Item Dimensions: 149 x 67 x 50 centimeters Colour: Black

Pros Cons The inverter is cost-effective. You get limited power output. The device installation is easy. It has good durability.

2. Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter Energy from The Flin A hybrid inverter explicitly made for solar energy installations is called the Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter. The inverter is a practical and affordable choice for individuals wishing to use sustainable power in their homes or companies is the Flinslim Mini Solar Hybrid Inverter. It is a fantastic fit for various applications because of its hybrid function and compact form. Specifications Rated Power: 3 kVA Voltage: 230 VAC AC Voltage Regulation (Batt. Mode): 230 VAC ±5% Surge Power: 6 kVA Voltage: 24 VDC

Pros Cons It offers good monitoring and controls. The device has limited compatibilities.

3. FlinInfini Turbo MPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter System The wide PV input range of the FlinInfini Turbo MPPT 5.6kW-48V Solar Hybrid Inverter is available. It features a sizable 4.3-inch LCD screen with touch controls, an adjustable LED ring with a 6kW solar panel, and an integrated kWh meter. Also, it offers options for net metering, customised supply priorities, flexible supply timing, and adjustable charging voltage and current opportunities. Additionally, this inverter has built-in Wi-Fi Monitoring dependent on an app. This inverter can be built in three phases if necessary and can be parallel up to 9 units. Moreover, they are suitable for lithium and LiFePO4 batteries and contain an internal BMS-RS485 communication interface. Specifications Brand: Flin energy Recommended uses for a product: Home Power source: solar powered Wattage: 5600 Watts Model name: FlinInfini Turbo MPPT 5.6kW Solar Hybrid Inverter

Pros Cons The inverter offers high power capacity. The inverter is expensive. You get the maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) feature.

4. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter The V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter transforms direct current (DC) electricity generated by your solar panels into alternating current (AC) energy, which can be utilised to power your house or place of business. With this specific model's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, you may use a smartphone app to remotely monitor and manage the inverter. The inverters have a 1200 VA capacity, which implies they can handle loads up to that much. Additionally, it contains a sophisticated MPPT (maximum power point tracking) algorithm that aids in maximising the solar panel's energy output. Thanks to its metallic grey appearance, the device has a sense of style, and installation is free PAN India. Specifications Brand: V-Guard Power source: Battery Powered Colour: Metallic Grey Item Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 12 centimeters

Pros Cons The device features excellent Wifi and Bluetooth connectivity. It has a limited capacity facility.

5. Luminous NXG 850 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter Direct current electricity generated by solar panels is transformed into alternating current (AC) electricity by the Luminous NXG 850 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter, which can then be utilised to power your house, office, or store. This model optimises the solar panel's energy output using ISOT (Intelligent Solar Optimization Technology), ensuring you receive the most energy from your solar panels. The inverter can support loads up to 850 VA due to its 850 VA capacity. Additionally, it has a pure sinewave output that offers a safe and reliable power source that is perfect for delicate electrical gadgets. The device has a stylish blue hue and a 2-year warranty for further peace of mind. Specifications Brand: Luminous Power source: Solar powered Colour: Blue Item Dimensions: 32 x 30.2 x 13 centimeters Model: NXG 850

Pros Cons The product installation is easy. The customer service could be better.

6. MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 3.5KVA (3500VA) 24V Hybrid Solar Inverter This type of solar hybrid inverter can work with solar panels and main power to deliver a steady and dependable power source. The inverter has a 3.5 KVA (3500 VA) capability; therefore, it can manage loads up to that much (3500 VA). Additionally, it has an integrated stabiliser to provide a steady power supply and 6 modes of AI charging to optimise the charging of your batteries. The inverter's gun metal hue adds a touch to the aesthetic appeal. Specifications Brand: MuscleGrid Colour: Gun Metal Input voltage:24 Volts Item Dimensions: 38 x 40 x 25 centimeters

Pros Cons The inverter consists of AI charging technology. The device needs to be budget-friendly. The inverter offers hybrid functionality.

7. MICROTEK Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V 1320- Watt 24X7 Hybrid Sinewave Inverter The excellent Microtek UPS HB 1650VA has several functions, including a built-in bypass valve and charge gravity management. Being a pure sinewave UPS, it is suggested for use with all sensitive appliances because it doesn't produce any buzzing noise. 2-year warranty, sinewave waveform, battery 2 battery system, rated capacity 1650 VA / 24V, output power 1320 watts. Key characteristics include hybrid technology with more extended backup and battery life for quieter and better performance. The battery selection switch has two charging modes: regular (10 Amps) and fast (14 Amps). By maintaining the proper battery gravity, IBGM technology extends battery life and improves battery performance. Multiphase ATM Automated Trickle Mode) charging under PWM control. Specifications Brand: Microtek Power source: Electric Colour: Metallic Blackish grey Model name: Microtek Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V 1320- Watt 24X7 Hybrid Sinewave Inverter

Pros Cons It operates efficiently all day long. There is no warranty guarantee.

8. Exide Technologies 12V 40Amps Solar Charge Controller with LCD The Exide technologies inverter comes with numerous technological advancements that increase its productivity and give you ample run load with the help of PCU technology, providing power by processing solar technology. You get sufficient solar charger efficiency that enhances the system's overall performance and makes it a favourable option for all your requirements. Specifications Brand: Exide Technologies Wattage: 850 watts Colour: Multicolour Item Weight: 23.32 pounds

Pros Cons It has a good LCD. The customer support service could be better. It reduces electricity bill costs.

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Luminous Solar Solution for Home, Office & Shops (1x NXG+ 1100 Hybrid Inverter) The design is compact. It offers nominal voltage. It is compatible with solar batteries. Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter You get a double surge power capacity. There is an in-built PWM high-quality solar charge controller. The device has a slim and lightweight design with a wall mount. FlinInfini Turbo MPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter It comes with in-built Wi-Fi monitoring. There is net metering available. The inverter has Power Point Tracking (MPPT) feature. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter The device has solar compatibility. It comes with pure Sinewave Output. It has a stylish and aesthetic appearance. Luminous NXG 850 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter The device is incorporated with ISOT Technology. It has low-voltage charging. It comes with three user setting saving modes. MuscleGrid Solar Sensation 3.5KVA (3500VA) 24V Hybrid Solar Inverter The product has good durability. It comes with an integrated stabiliser for a steady power supply. It has an alphanumeric Display feature. MICROTEK Digital UPS HB 1650VA 24V 1320- Watt 24X7 Hybrid Sinewave Inverter, It has a PWM-controlled multistage ATM. The inverter has an IBGM facility. The device features hybrid technology. Exide Technologies 12V 40Amps Solar Charge Controller You get a 40 Amps Solar Charge Controller with LCD. It has incredible solar efficiency capacity. The inverter is cost-efficient

Best overall product For individuals looking for large-capacity inverters with a hybrid system, the Luminous NXG+ 1100 Hybrid Inverter is a suitable choice. It provides ISOT technology and intelligent load sharing. The Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter is a lightweight, portable inverter that is simple to install. Additionally, a hybrid power supply system is provided. The FlinInfini Turbo MPPT Solar Hybrid Inverter System uses cutting-edge MPPT technology to maximise the energy produced by solar panels. It is a wise choice for those who wish to make the most of their solar panels. It is a fantastic option for a high-capacity inverter with cutting-edge capabilities. Best value for money The Luminous NXG 850 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter with ISOT Technology and the Flin Energy Flinslim Lite Solar Hybrid Inverter are also excellent for value. These inverters provide a decent ratio of value to features. It is crucial to remember that the customer's particular wants and requirements will also affect the value for money if a client wants a high-capacity inverter with cutting-edge features. How to find the best hybrid solar inverter? Power Capacity: Based on the combined energy usage of your electrical equipment, determine the energy capacity you require and select a converter that can support the load. Choose between a pure sinewave converter and a tuned sinewave inverter for your inverter type. While offering cleaner power, pure sinewave inverters are typically more expensive. Verify that the inverter you purchase suits the solar panels you currently have or intend to install. If you want to get the maximum benefit from solar panels, think about an inverter using MPPT technology.

