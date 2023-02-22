9 best alkaline water purifiers: Try these for healthy hydration By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 23, 2023 13:03 IST





Summary: This article discusses some of the best alkaline water purifiers (9 are listed here) that pack many health benefits and provide optimal hydration. Choose the right high-quality purifier to balance your body's pH levels and neutralise the acid in your bloodstream.

Alkaline water purifiers: Not many of us are aware that there is a need to neutralize toxins and acids present in water we consume.

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining good health and drinking alkaline water has become increasingly popular due to its potential health benefits. Alkaline water is believed to help balance the body's pH levels and neutralise the acid in the bloodstream, leading to better digestion, clearer skin, and improved energy levels. However, not all alkaline water has the same benefits, and it's important to choose a high-quality alkaline water purifier to ensure that you're getting the most benefits from your water. In this article, we'll explore the top 9 alkaline water purifiers available today, so you can make an informed decision and enjoy healthy, refreshing, and rejuvenating hydration. 1. KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier is a high-end water purification system that combines multiple purification technologies, including RO, UV, UF, alkaline, and TDS control, to provide 100% pure and safe drinking water. This patented mineral RO technology can remove dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides and kills bacteria and viruses. The alkaline feature enhances the pH of the purified water up to 9.5, providing healthy drinking water that helps reduce acidity, regulate the body’s pH levels, boost immunity, and fortify health. The TDS control system allows the adjustment of TDS levels in the purified water, retaining essential minerals. The purifier's UV LED light in the storage tank keeps purified water bacteria-free and pure. With a 20 LPH output, 8L storage, and 4 years of free service, this water purifier is a reliable and efficient choice for clean and healthy water. Specifications: Brand: KENT Product Dimension: ‎‎‎40L x 25W x 52.5H Centimetres Colour: White, Clear Special Features: UV, UF, RO

Pros Cons Good water quality Hidden charges reported by some users Easy Installation

2. KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier The KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier is a compact and efficient water purification system that combines RO, UF, TDS Control, UV In-tank, and alkaline technologies to provide 100% pure, alkaline, and healthy drinking water. This purifier uses patented mineral RO technology to remove dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides and kills bacteria and viruses. The alkaline feature enhances the pH of the purified water up to 9.5, providing alkaline and healthy drinking water that reduces acidity, regulates the body’s pH levels, and fortifies health. It also reduces the oxygen reduction potential (ORP) to make antioxidant alkaline water that tastes fresh and clean. The TDS control system allows adjustment of TDS levels in the purified water, retaining essential minerals. With a 15 LPH output, 8L storage, and 4 years of free service, this purifier is a reliable and efficient choice for clean and healthy water. Specifications: Brand: KENT Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎34L x 26W x 50H Centimetres Colour: White, Blue Special Feature: UV, UF, RO

Pros Cons Good water capacity High water wastage reported by some customers Easy Installation

3. Aquadpure RO Water Purifier With Alkaline The Aquadpure RO Water Purifier With Alkaline, UV+UF+TDS, Active Copper, and Taste Adjuster is a versatile and efficient water purification system that can be installed on walls or countertops. The purifier uses Copper Technology to provide the goodness of copper in water. The RO Purification technology reduces TDS and hardness and removes pesticides & heavy metals, eliminating harmful bacteria, viruses, protozoa & cysts. The Alkaline feature enhances the pH of the purified water up to 7.5, providing alkaline and healthy drinking water. The Copper+ Eco Mineral RO+UV+UF+TDS charges water with 99.8% pure copper in real-time, eliminating the need for overnight storage. The Taste Adjuster (TDS) controller enables taste adjustment depending on the water source, ensuring pure, clean, and great-tasting drinking water. With 12L storage, this purifier is a great choice for home and kitchen use. Specifications: Brand: AQUADPURE Product Dimensions: ‎‎55L x 26W x 16H Centimetres Colour: Black, Transparent Special Feature: RO UV UF TDS

Pros Cons Good storage Build quality is decent Simple installation process

4. AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier The AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier is a reliable solution for baby-safe water with 8 stages of purification technology that includes pre-filter, sediment filter, ART MAX, SCB filter, side stream RO membrane, alkaline min-tech, ZX double protection dual filter, post carbon block, and SCMT. It is suitable for mixed water sources such as municipal, tanker, and borewell water for TDS 200-2000. It removes all impurities with double protection of 100% RO and SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology), while the alkaline min-tech retains essential minerals and natural taste with a pH of 7-8.5. The digital display is easy to read and provides simple and intelligent information, and the product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty. Specifications: Brand: AO SMITH Product Dimension: ‎38L x 27W x 46H Centimetres Colour: White and Black Special Feature: RO

Pros Cons Easy to install 5 Litre capacity Smart Digital Display

5. Aquadpure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier The Aquadpure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier provides pure and safe drinking water with multiple purification technologies, including RO, UV, UF, Copper and TDS Control. It removes dissolved impurities and kills bacteria and viruses. The purifier also adds the goodness of copper and alkaline to the water for health benefits. The wall-mountable design is perfect for domestic use and is suitable for purifying brackish, tap water, and municipal water supply. With the TDS control system, you can modify the TDS level of purified water to maintain important natural minerals in drinking water. Specifications: Brand: AQUADPURE Product Dimension: ‎12L x 12W x 11H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: RO+UV+UF+Copper+ TDS Control

Pros Cons Good Filtered water quality Design needs improvement Easy Installation

6. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura RO+AUTO UV+Alkaline+Mineral Guard+Active Carbon Water Purifier is a 7-stage water purification system with a large 7-litre storage capacity. Its purification technology includes a Membrane Life Enhancer, I-Filter, Patented Mineral Guard, Chemi Block, RO Membrane, Alkaline Booster, and UV. The Alkaline Booster Technology instantly increases the pH level of the water. It makes it alkaline, while the Patented Mineral Guard Technology helps to retain all essential natural minerals like Calcium and Magnesium to provide a perfect blend of safe and healthy water. The purifier has flexible installation options and convenient features like a transparent tank, LED indications, and purified water dispensing without electricity. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty on the RO membrane and saves up to 60% water compared to ordinary RO+UV water purifiers. Specifications: Brand: EUREKA FORBES Product Dimension: ‎‎‎31.6L x 25.1W x 46.2H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: UV, RO

Pros Cons Indicator Lights Problem with service reported by customers, needs improvement Good design

7. Blue Star Eleanor 8-Liter The Blue Star Eleanor Water Purifier is a high-performing and reliable water purification system that offers triple-layered protection with RO+UV+UF technology. It produces Alkaline Antioxidant Water enriched with essential minerals, providing safe and healthy drinking water. It has a high purification capacity and features copper-impregnated activated carbon, which removes impurities and eliminates bacteria and viruses. The water purifier has an 8-litre storage capacity, with a tank full indicator and UV fail alert. The Blue Star Eleanor Water Purifier is an excellent choice to ensure clean, healthy drinking water access. Specifications: Brand: BLUE STAR Product Dimension: ‎‎36.1L x 23.4W x 47.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: RO, RO+

Pros Cons Good tasting water Customer service needs improvement

8. Havells Digitouch Alkaline 6 Litre The Havells Digitouch Alkaline Water Purifier offers 7 100% RO and UV purification stages, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. Its Membrane Performance Enhancer prevents scale formation on the RO membrane and improves its performance and life. The purifier delivers 8+ pH level water by adding essential alkaline minerals and trace elements such as Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium, Copper, and Zinc, making it healthier and tastier. The Double UV Purification gives 100% fresh and healthy water around the clock. The purifier also features a Revitalizer that restructures water molecules, improving hydration, alkalinity, and mineral absorption. The system diagnoses performance and displays error codes, and the tank has a capacity of 6 litres. Specifications: Brand: HAVELLS Product Dimension: ‎‎48.4L x 36W x 22.2H Centimeters Colour: Champagne & Black Special Feature: UV, RO

Pros Cons Elegant Design Customer service needs improvement

9. Havells Fab Alkaline 7 Litre The Havells Fab Alkaline water purifier ensures 100% RO & UV purified water with unique 7-stage purification technology, guaranteeing safe and healthy water. The Immuno Shield Technology adds essential alkaline minerals such as Calcium, Magnesium, Sodium, Copper, Zinc, etc., to improve pH balance and lower the Oxidation Reduction Potential, making the water antioxidant. The smart consumer interface includes a cartridge life indicator, a purification indicator, and error alerts. The transparent tank, brass touch with zero splashes and Germicidal UV-C at an optimum wavelength of 253.7 nm ensures the best balance between health and hygiene. The purifier is equipped with a Membrane Performance Enhancer, Revitalizer, and can be mounted in three ways. iProtect purification constantly monitors the purification process to ensure safe water, and the Electrical protection system protects the unit from voltage spikes. Specifications: Brand: HAVELLS Product Dimension: ‎38.2L x 27.3W x 49H Centimetres Colour: Sky Blue and White Special Feature: UV, RO

Pros Cons Good Design Build Quality needs improvement Better water taste

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water PurifierKENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier UV, UF, RO Alkaline Feature TDS control system KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier TDS Control System Multiple purification UV, UF, RO Aquadpure RO Water Purifier With Alkaline Copper Technology Taste Adjuster Reverse Osmosis AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier Smart Digital Display 8 stage Purification Auto Cut Off Aquadpure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier TDS control system Wall mountable Design Multiple Purification Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura LED Indicators 6 Stage purification Superior RO Blue Star Eleanor 8-Litre Alkaline antioxidant water High purification capacity Filter change alert Havells Digitouch Alkaline 6 Litre iProtect purification monitor Digitouch alkaline Electrical protection system Havells Fab Alkaline 7 Litre Brass quarter turn faucet Electrical protection system 8 stage purification system

Best overall product: The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier is the best overall product for clean and healthy drinking water. With multiple purification technologies, including RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control, this purifier effectively removes impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides while killing bacteria and viruses to make water 100% pure and safe to drink. The Alkaline feature enhances the pH of the purified water up to 9.5, providing alkaline and healthy drinking water. The TDS control system allows for adjustment of the TDS level of purified water, retaining essential natural minerals. Best value for money: The Aquadpure RO Water Purifier with Alkaline, UV+UF+TDS, Active Copper, and Taste Adjuster is a great choice for those looking for value. Its copper technology adds the benefits of copper to your drinking water, while the RO purification process eliminates harmful bacteria, viruses, protozoa, cysts, and heavy metals, providing pure water. The alkaline feature enhances the pH level of the water up to 7.5, making it healthy to drink. The Taste Adjuster (TDS) controller allows you to adjust the taste of the water to your liking based on your water source. With a 12-litre storage capacity, this purifier can be installed on the wall or countertop. How to find the best Alkaline water purifier for yourself? Finding the best alkaline water purifier for yourself involves considering several key factors. Firstly, determine the water quality in your area and the contaminants present. Next, decide on the type of filtration system you prefer - RO, UV, UF, or a combination of these. Look for purifiers with alkaline mineral cartridges to increase the pH level of the water. Also, consider the capacity of the purifier and the installation options. Look for additional features like TDS control, copper technology, and taste adjusters. Lastly, compare prices and warranties to ensure you get the best value for your money. Considering these factors, you can find the best alkaline water purifier that meets your needs and budget.

Topics Home Appliances