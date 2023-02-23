Story Saved
9 best alkaline water purifiers: Try these for healthy hydration

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 23, 2023 13:03 IST
Summary:

This article discusses some of the best alkaline water purifiers (9 are listed here) that pack many health benefits and provide optimal hydration. Choose the right high-quality purifier to balance your body's pH levels and neutralise the acid in your bloodstream.

product info
Alkaline water purifiers: Not many of us are aware that there is a need to neutralize toxins and acids present in water we consume.

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining good health and drinking alkaline water has become increasingly popular due to its potential health benefits. Alkaline water is believed to help balance the body's pH levels and neutralise the acid in the bloodstream, leading to better digestion, clearer skin, and improved energy levels. However, not all alkaline water has the same benefits, and it's important to choose a high-quality alkaline water purifier to ensure that you're getting the most benefits from your water. In this article, we'll explore the top 9 alkaline water purifiers available today, so you can make an informed decision and enjoy healthy, refreshing, and rejuvenating hydration.

1. KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier is a high-end water purification system that combines multiple purification technologies, including RO, UV, UF, alkaline, and TDS control, to provide 100% pure and safe drinking water. This patented mineral RO technology can remove dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides and kills bacteria and viruses. The alkaline feature enhances the pH of the purified water up to 9.5, providing healthy drinking water that helps reduce acidity, regulate the body’s pH levels, boost immunity, and fortify health. The TDS control system allows the adjustment of TDS levels in the purified water, retaining essential minerals. The purifier's UV LED light in the storage tank keeps purified water bacteria-free and pure. With a 20 LPH output, 8L storage, and 4 years of free service, this water purifier is a reliable and efficient choice for clean and healthy water.

Specifications:

Brand: KENT

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎40L x 25W x 52.5H Centimetres

Colour: White, Clear

Special Features: UV, UF, RO

ProsCons
Good water qualityHidden charges reported by some users 
Easy Installation 
cellpic 24% off
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier | Alkaline pH 8+ Water | Patented Mineral RO Technology | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV In-tank, 20 LPH Output, 8L Storage, 4 Years Free Service
4.3 (10,849)
4.3 (10,849)
24% off
15,999 21,000
Buy now

2. KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier

The KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier is a compact and efficient water purification system that combines RO, UF, TDS Control, UV In-tank, and alkaline technologies to provide 100% pure, alkaline, and healthy drinking water. This purifier uses patented mineral RO technology to remove dissolved impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides and kills bacteria and viruses. The alkaline feature enhances the pH of the purified water up to 9.5, providing alkaline and healthy drinking water that reduces acidity, regulates the body’s pH levels, and fortifies health. It also reduces the oxygen reduction potential (ORP) to make antioxidant alkaline water that tastes fresh and clean. The TDS control system allows adjustment of TDS levels in the purified water, retaining essential minerals. With a 15 LPH output, 8L storage, and 4 years of free service, this purifier is a reliable and efficient choice for clean and healthy water.

Specifications:

Brand: KENT

Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎34L x 26W x 50H Centimetres

Colour: White, Blue

Special Feature: UV, UF, RO

ProsCons
Good water capacityHigh water wastage reported by some customers
Easy Installation 
cellpic 23% off
KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier, Alkaline pH 8+ Water, Patented Mineral RO Technology, RO + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV In-tank, 15 LPH Output, 8L Storage, 4 Years Free Service
4.3 (2,649)
4.3 (2,649)
23% off
14,999 19,500
Buy now

3. Aquadpure RO Water Purifier With Alkaline

The Aquadpure RO Water Purifier With Alkaline, UV+UF+TDS, Active Copper, and Taste Adjuster is a versatile and efficient water purification system that can be installed on walls or countertops. The purifier uses Copper Technology to provide the goodness of copper in water. The RO Purification technology reduces TDS and hardness and removes pesticides & heavy metals, eliminating harmful bacteria, viruses, protozoa & cysts. The Alkaline feature enhances the pH of the purified water up to 7.5, providing alkaline and healthy drinking water. The Copper+ Eco Mineral RO+UV+UF+TDS charges water with 99.8% pure copper in real-time, eliminating the need for overnight storage. The Taste Adjuster (TDS) controller enables taste adjustment depending on the water source, ensuring pure, clean, and great-tasting drinking water. With 12L storage, this purifier is a great choice for home and kitchen use.

Specifications:

Brand: AQUADPURE

Product Dimensions: ‎‎55L x 26W x 16H Centimetres

Colour: Black, Transparent

Special Feature: RO UV UF TDS

ProsCons
Good storage Build quality is decent
Simple installation process 
cellpic 79% off
Aquadpure RO Water Purifier With Alkaline, UV+UF+TDS, Active Copper and Taste Adjuster, Wall or Countertop Installation, 12L Storage Black Transparent Home and Kitchen Use
4.5 (347)
4.5 (347)
79% off
5,149 24,999
Buy now

4. AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier

The AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier is a reliable solution for baby-safe water with 8 stages of purification technology that includes pre-filter, sediment filter, ART MAX, SCB filter, side stream RO membrane, alkaline min-tech, ZX double protection dual filter, post carbon block, and SCMT. It is suitable for mixed water sources such as municipal, tanker, and borewell water for TDS 200-2000. It removes all impurities with double protection of 100% RO and SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Technology), while the alkaline min-tech retains essential minerals and natural taste with a pH of 7-8.5. The digital display is easy to read and provides simple and intelligent information, and the product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: AO SMITH

Product Dimension: ‎38L x 27W x 46H Centimetres

Colour: White and Black

Special Feature: RO

ProsCons
Easy to install5 Litre capacity
Smart Digital Display 
cellpic 26% off
AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier, Alkaline Mineralizer Tech, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Digital Display, Wall Mount Water Purifier, White & Black
4.5 (659)
4.5 (659)
26% off
14,499 19,500
Buy now

5. Aquadpure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier

The Aquadpure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier provides pure and safe drinking water with multiple purification technologies, including RO, UV, UF, Copper and TDS Control. It removes dissolved impurities and kills bacteria and viruses. The purifier also adds the goodness of copper and alkaline to the water for health benefits. The wall-mountable design is perfect for domestic use and is suitable for purifying brackish, tap water, and municipal water supply. With the TDS control system, you can modify the TDS level of purified water to maintain important natural minerals in drinking water.

Specifications:

Brand: AQUADPURE

Product Dimension: ‎12L x 12W x 11H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: RO+UV+UF+Copper+ TDS Control

ProsCons
Good Filtered water qualityDesign needs improvement
Easy Installation 
cellpic 74% off
Aquadpure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 12 L | RO+UV+UF+ Active Copper + Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV | Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline(Copper Alkaline RO Water Purifier Black Secure)
4.3 (859)
4.3 (859)
74% off
5,149 19,999
Buy now

6. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura

The Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura RO+AUTO UV+Alkaline+Mineral Guard+Active Carbon Water Purifier is a 7-stage water purification system with a large 7-litre storage capacity. Its purification technology includes a Membrane Life Enhancer, I-Filter, Patented Mineral Guard, Chemi Block, RO Membrane, Alkaline Booster, and UV. The Alkaline Booster Technology instantly increases the pH level of the water. It makes it alkaline, while the Patented Mineral Guard Technology helps to retain all essential natural minerals like Calcium and Magnesium to provide a perfect blend of safe and healthy water. The purifier has flexible installation options and convenient features like a transparent tank, LED indications, and purified water dispensing without electricity. Additionally, it comes with a 1-year warranty on the RO membrane and saves up to 60% water compared to ordinary RO+UV water purifiers.

Specifications:

Brand: EUREKA FORBES

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎31.6L x 25.1W x 46.2H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: UV, RO

ProsCons
Indicator LightsProblem with service reported by customers, needs improvement
Good design 
cellpic 22% off
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura RO+AUTO UV+Alkaline+Mineral Guard+Active Carbon Water Purifier (Black & Copper), 7 Liter
4 (12,931)
4 (12,931)
22% off
15,500 20,000
Buy now

7. Blue Star Eleanor 8-Liter

The Blue Star Eleanor Water Purifier is a high-performing and reliable water purification system that offers triple-layered protection with RO+UV+UF technology. It produces Alkaline Antioxidant Water enriched with essential minerals, providing safe and healthy drinking water. It has a high purification capacity and features copper-impregnated activated carbon, which removes impurities and eliminates bacteria and viruses. The water purifier has an 8-litre storage capacity, with a tank full indicator and UV fail alert. The Blue Star Eleanor Water Purifier is an excellent choice to ensure clean, healthy drinking water access.

Specifications:

Brand: BLUE STAR

Product Dimension: ‎‎36.1L x 23.4W x 47.5H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: RO, RO+

ProsCons
Good tasting waterCustomer service needs improvement
cellpic 52% off
Blue Star Eleanor 8-Liter,RO + UV + UF + IBT + Alkaline Water Purifier, Black, EL5BLAM01
4.1 (736)
4.1 (736)
52% off
10,999 22,900
Buy now

8. Havells Digitouch Alkaline 6 Litre

The Havells Digitouch Alkaline Water Purifier offers 7 100% RO and UV purification stages, ensuring safe and healthy drinking water. Its Membrane Performance Enhancer prevents scale formation on the RO membrane and improves its performance and life. The purifier delivers 8+ pH level water by adding essential alkaline minerals and trace elements such as Calcium, Magnesium, Potassium, Sodium, Copper, and Zinc, making it healthier and tastier. The Double UV Purification gives 100% fresh and healthy water around the clock. The purifier also features a Revitalizer that restructures water molecules, improving hydration, alkalinity, and mineral absorption. The system diagnoses performance and displays error codes, and the tank has a capacity of 6 litres.

Specifications:

Brand: HAVELLS

Product Dimension: ‎‎48.4L x 36W x 22.2H Centimeters

Colour: Champagne & Black

Special Feature: UV, RO

ProsCons
Elegant DesignCustomer service needs improvement
cellpic 54% off
Havells Digitouch Alkaline 6 Litre Absolutely Safe RO + UV Purified pH Balanced Water Purifier with 8 Stages and Double UV Purification (Champagne and Black)
3.3 (112)
3.3 (112)
54% off
13,159 28,323
Buy now

9. Havells Fab Alkaline 7 Litre

The Havells Fab Alkaline water purifier ensures 100% RO & UV purified water with unique 7-stage purification technology, guaranteeing safe and healthy water. The Immuno Shield Technology adds essential alkaline minerals such as Calcium, Magnesium, Sodium, Copper, Zinc, etc., to improve pH balance and lower the Oxidation Reduction Potential, making the water antioxidant. The smart consumer interface includes a cartridge life indicator, a purification indicator, and error alerts. The transparent tank, brass touch with zero splashes and Germicidal UV-C at an optimum wavelength of 253.7 nm ensures the best balance between health and hygiene. The purifier is equipped with a Membrane Performance Enhancer, Revitalizer, and can be mounted in three ways. iProtect purification constantly monitors the purification process to ensure safe water, and the Electrical protection system protects the unit from voltage spikes.

Specifications:

Brand: HAVELLS

Product Dimension: ‎38.2L x 27.3W x 49H Centimetres

Colour: Sky Blue and White

Special Feature: UV, RO

ProsCons
Good DesignBuild Quality needs improvement
Better water taste 
cellpic 34% off
Havells Fab Alkaline 7 Litre Absoulety safe, RO + UV Purified Water Purifier with 7 Stages and Alkaline Water Technology (White and Sky Blue)
4.1 (397)
4.1 (397)
34% off
13,999 21,229
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water PurifierKENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier UV, UF, RO Alkaline Feature TDS control system
 KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier TDS Control System Multiple purification UV, UF, RO
 Aquadpure RO Water Purifier With Alkaline Copper Technology Taste Adjuster Reverse Osmosis
 AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier Smart Digital Display 8 stage Purification Auto Cut Off
 Aquadpure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier TDS control system Wall mountable Design Multiple Purification
 Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura LED Indicators 6 Stage purification Superior RO
 Blue Star Eleanor 8-Litre Alkaline antioxidant water High purification capacity Filter change alert
 Havells Digitouch Alkaline 6 Litre iProtect purification monitor Digitouch alkaline Electrical protection system
 Havells Fab Alkaline 7 Litre Brass quarter turn faucet Electrical protection system 8 stage purification system

Best overall product:

The KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier is the best overall product for clean and healthy drinking water. With multiple purification technologies, including RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control, this purifier effectively removes impurities such as arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides while killing bacteria and viruses to make water 100% pure and safe to drink. The Alkaline feature enhances the pH of the purified water up to 9.5, providing alkaline and healthy drinking water. The TDS control system allows for adjustment of the TDS level of purified water, retaining essential natural minerals.

Best value for money:

The Aquadpure RO Water Purifier with Alkaline, UV+UF+TDS, Active Copper, and Taste Adjuster is a great choice for those looking for value. Its copper technology adds the benefits of copper to your drinking water, while the RO purification process eliminates harmful bacteria, viruses, protozoa, cysts, and heavy metals, providing pure water. The alkaline feature enhances the pH level of the water up to 7.5, making it healthy to drink. The Taste Adjuster (TDS) controller allows you to adjust the taste of the water to your liking based on your water source. With a 12-litre storage capacity, this purifier can be installed on the wall or countertop.

How to find the best Alkaline water purifier for yourself?

Finding the best alkaline water purifier for yourself involves considering several key factors. Firstly, determine the water quality in your area and the contaminants present. Next, decide on the type of filtration system you prefer - RO, UV, UF, or a combination of these. Look for purifiers with alkaline mineral cartridges to increase the pH level of the water. Also, consider the capacity of the purifier and the installation options. Look for additional features like TDS control, copper technology, and taste adjusters. Lastly, compare prices and warranties to ensure you get the best value for your money. Considering these factors, you can find the best alkaline water purifier that meets your needs and budget.

Product Price
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO+UV Water Purifier | Alkaline pH 8+ Water | Patented Mineral RO Technology | RO + UV + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV In-tank, 20 LPH Output, 8L Storage, 4 Years Free Service ₹ 15,999
KENT Elegant Alkaline Compact RO+UF Water Purifier, Alkaline pH 8+ Water, Patented Mineral RO Technology, RO + UF + Alkaline + TDS Control + UV In-tank, 15 LPH Output, 8L Storage, 4 Years Free Service ₹ 14,999
Aquadpure RO Water Purifier With Alkaline, UV+UF+TDS, Active Copper and Taste Adjuster, Wall or Countertop Installation, 12L Storage Black Transparent Home and Kitchen Use ₹ 5,149
AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier, Alkaline Mineralizer Tech, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Digital Display, Wall Mount Water Purifier, White & Black ₹ 14,499
Aquadpure Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier | 12 L | RO+UV+UF+ Active Copper + Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV | Purified Water with Goodness of Copper and Alkaline(Copper Alkaline RO Water Purifier Black Secure) ₹ 5,149
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura RO+AUTO UV+Alkaline+Mineral Guard+Active Carbon Water Purifier (Black & Copper), 7 Liter ₹ 15,500
Blue Star Eleanor 8-Liter,RO + UV + UF + IBT + Alkaline Water Purifier, Black, EL5BLAM01 ₹ 10,999
Havells Digitouch Alkaline 6 Litre Absolutely Safe RO + UV Purified pH Balanced Water Purifier with 8 Stages and Double UV Purification (Champagne and Black) ₹ 13,159
Havells Fab Alkaline 7 Litre Absoulety safe, RO + UV Purified Water Purifier with 7 Stages and Alkaline Water Technology (White and Sky Blue) ₹ 13,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
