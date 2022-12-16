Sign out
9 best V-Guard geysers you must consider buying

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 16, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

If you are looking for the Best V-Guard geysers with good heating and storage but working under a budget, you have come to the right place.

Best V-Guard geysers promise great efficiency and storage capacity.

Here is a list of the Best V-Guard geysers under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall Best V-Guard geyser on a budget.

We will look at vital characteristics of each geyser, such as Build Quality, Heating capacity, Storage, Safety, Special features, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each geyser’s specifications and the best geysers under varying budgets by the same brand.

Top 9 Best V-Guard geysers

1. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater

The V-Guard Storage Water Heater is a 15-litre unit that is extremely energy efficient with extra thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The V-Guard also has a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. Additionally, it is designed for convenience with its temperature control knob for adjusting the temperature from 25-75°C and its stylish twin LED display indicators for power (green) and heating (red) status.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎15 litres

Power Source ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters

Material ‎PPGI

Item Weight ‎9.8 Kilograms

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight 9 kg 800 g

ProsCons
Easy to useService could be better
Value for money 
Temperature control 
V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre)
23% off
7,555 9,800
Buy now

2. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre

This V-Guard Storage Water Heater is a highly energy-efficient water heater with a Bee 5 Star Rating. It comes with a 66% reduction in leakage and is made of high-grade mild steel. The V-Guard Storage Water Heater also features a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎25 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 Centimeters

Wattage ‎2000 Watts

The material ‎Outer Body is made of High-Quality Steel with a special coating

Item Weight ‎11.8 Kilograms

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight 11 kg 800 g

ProsCons
Suitable for Hard Water Usage 
Energy efficiency 
Extra Thick PUF Insulation 
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
23% off
7,349 9,500
Buy now

3. V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre

Are you in need of a storage water heater that is both energy efficient and able to withstand hard water usage? If so, the V-Guard water heater is perfect for you! With a 25-litre capacity, this water heater is perfect for a family. It also has a BEE 5-star rating, meaning it is extremely energy efficient. The 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎25 litres

Power Source ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters

Colour ‎White

Material ‎Alloy Steel

Style ‎Victo Plus Digital

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Item Weight 14 kg 800 g

ProsCons
DurabilityThe finishing could be better
Value for money 
Safety features 
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre | In-built Safe Shock Module | Stylish Digital Display | 5 Star Rating Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | White-Black
29% off
10,341 14,500
Buy now

4. V-Guard Zio Plus 3 L 3 kW Instant Water Heater | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | High-Quality Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Years Warranty

This V-Guard Geyser is powerful, made with a superior 3 kW heating element with a copper sheath for quick movement of heat. Additionally, it has an advanced 4-layer safety system with a pressure release valve, ISI-marked thermostat, disc-type snap action safety device and anti-siphon protection.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎3 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎17.4 x 18.2 x 30.7 Centimeters

Colour ‎White

Material ‎Stainless Steel, Copper

Item Weight ‎3 Kilograms

Style ‎Zio Plus

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎6.5 Bars

Item Weight 3 kg

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe finishing could be better
Temperature control 
Easy to install 
V-Guard Zio Plus Instant Water Heater | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | High-Quality Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty
37% off
2,949 4,700
Buy now

5. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser (White)…

V-Guard 6-litre water heater is white in colour and is an indoor installation type. It is to be used with LPG fuel and must be installed in an open and well-ventilated space.

Specifications:

Manufacturer ‎V-GUARD

Country of Origin ‎India

Capacity 6 litres

Item Weight 6 kg 290 g

ProsCons
Easy to useQuality could have been better
Decent performance 
Value for money 
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser (White)…
22% off
5,332 6,800
Buy now

6. V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre Instant Water Geyser (Ivory) (3000 W)

This V-Guard 3-litre water heater is a high-quality, durable, and reliable product that is perfect for kitchen and bathroom applications. It features a powerful 3000-watt heating element and a four-layered safety system that includes a pressure release valve, and an ISI-marked thermostat. It also has twin neon indicators for power and heating status, making it a convenient and easy-to-use product.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎3 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 16.9 x 17.3 Centimeters

Wattage ‎3000 Watts

Voltage ‎230 Volts (AC)

Material ‎Stainless Steel

Item Weight ‎3.5 Kilograms

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎6.5 Bars

Maximum Pressure ‎94.27 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight 3 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Easy to installThe finishing could be better
Temperature control 
Value for money 
V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre Instant Water Geyser (Ivory) (3000 W)
40% off
2,699 4,500
Buy now

7. V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; White (15 Litre)

The V-Guard 15-litre water heater is a Bee 5-star rated storage water heater that is extremely energy efficient with extra thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The V-Guard water heater is also hygienic and pungent-free, with a 66% reduction in leakage and a single weld line high-grade mild steel tank. It is suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎15 litres

Power Source ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎32.3 x 38.5 x 38.5 Centimeters

Wattage ‎2000.00

Voltage ‎230 Volts

Material ‎ABS Outer Body, Inner Tank made of High-Quality Steel

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight 11 kg 200 g

ProsCons
Value for money productTake a bit more time to heat
Remote Control 
Energy efficiency 
V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White (15 Litre)
10% off
11,750 13,000
Buy now

8. V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre Water Heater (Ivory)

The V-Guard 3-litre electric water heater is the perfect solution with automatic temperature regulation. The sturdy inner tank is made of 304-grade stainless steel, and the long-lasting outer body is made of rust-proof ABS material. The long-life heating element ensures superior performance and extended durability.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎3 litres

Power Source ‎Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎22 x 22 x 39 Centimeters

Colour ‎Ivory

Wattage ‎3000 Watts

Voltage ‎230 Volts

Item Weight 3 kg 810 g

ProsCons
Energy efficiency 
Value for money 
Easy to install 
V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre Water Heater (Ivory)
41% off
3,312 5,580
Buy now

9. V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre Water Heater (Geyser)

The V-guard 10-litre storage water heater is a BEE 5-star rated appliance with thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. It has an IPX4 rating for safeguarding from spills and splashes and an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism for dual overheat protection. It is also suitable for hard water usage, thereby enabling the prevention of scale formation.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎10 litres

Power Source ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎33.2 x 34.7 x 35.3 Centimeters

Colour ‎white

Material ‎Stainless Steel, Titanium

Style ‎Pebble Shine

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Item Weight: 9 kg 450 g

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyThe finishing could be better
Safety features 
Durability 
V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) with Rust-proof ABS Body | BEE 5 Star Rating for Superior Energy Efficiency | Enhanced Durability with Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating | Suitable for High-rise Buildings and Hard Water | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes | White-Grape Frost
26% off
8,699 11,799
Buy now

Price of V-Guard geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
V-Guard Victo 15 Litre 7,354
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre 7,351
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre 10,041
V-Guard Zio Plus 3-Litre 2,998
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6 Litre 5,681
V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre 2,699.
V-Guard Calino DG 15L 10,896
V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre 3,430
V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre 8,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
V-Guard Victo 15 LitreEasy to useValue for moneyTemperature control
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 LitreSuitable for Hard Water UsageExtra Thick PUF InsulationEnergy efficiency
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 LitreDurabilityValue for moneySafety features
V-Guard Zio Plus 3-LitreValue for moneyTemperature controlEasy to install
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6 LitreEasy to useDecent performanceValue for money
V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-LitreEasy to installTemperature controlValue for money
V-Guard Calino DG 15LValue for money productRemote ControlEnergy efficiency
V-Guard Sprinhot 3 LitreEnergy efficiencyValue for moneyEasy to install
V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 LitreEnergy efficiencySafety featuresDurability

Best value for money

V-Guard Victo 15 Litre offers the best value for money under 10,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good geyser. It has the excellent heating quality and plenty of storage. Additionally, it includes various other features like Temperature control and safety, which benefit your well-being and wallet.

Best overall

However, if we have to select the best geyser on a budget, we would opt for the V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre. This geyser is a whole package, from Good heating and storage capacity to various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from V-Guard, a brand that is well known for the quality of household products it makes.

How to find the perfect geyser under a budget?

You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for geysers.

Good heating and storage quality: What purpose does a geyser serve if the heating and storage are not good? Customers should constantly search for the best heating quality and storage on a limited budget.

Build Quality: If you're planning to use the geyser for a reasonable amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted/dismounted or in general use.

Safety: It is best to have a geyser with safety features for your well-being. This is especially necessary when the household consists of children and old people who might forget after turning on the geyser by mistake.

Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and only then continue to open our wallet.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best V-Guard geysers

What is the best geyser under 10,000 in the year 2022?

V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre would be a good option to go with. The brand produces some of the best geysers. The heating and storage capacity is also decent. The geyser also comes with safety features and temperature control, making it much easier to operate. An added benefit is the price point of the said product. 

What are the best features in a geyser that one should look out for?

Consumers should look out for Build quality, Heating time and capacity, Safety Features, and energy efficiency a geyser offers. But, most important of all, the consumer must check customer reviews.

 

How do I know if my water geyser needs to be replaced?

If your water geyser is more than 10 years old, it may be time to replace it. Other signs that you may need a new water geyser include leaks, strange noises, or uneven heating.

 

