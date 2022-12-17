Story Saved
9 best V-Guard geysers you must consider buying

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 16, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

If you are looking for the Best V-Guard geysers with good heating and storage but working under a budget, you have come to the right place.

product info
Best V-Guard geysers promise great efficiency and storage capacity.

Here is a list of the Best V-Guard geysers under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall Best V-Guard geyser on a budget.

We will look at vital characteristics of each geyser, such as Build Quality, Heating capacity, Storage, Safety, Special features, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each geyser’s specifications and the best geysers under varying budgets by the same brand.

Top 9 Best V-Guard geysers

1. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater

The V-Guard Storage Water Heater is a 15-litre unit that is extremely energy efficient with extra thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The V-Guard also has a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. Additionally, it is designed for convenience with its temperature control knob for adjusting the temperature from 25-75°C and its stylish twin LED display indicators for power (green) and heating (red) status.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎15 litres

Power Source ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters

Material ‎PPGI

Item Weight ‎9.8 Kilograms

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight 9 kg 800 g

ProsCons
Easy to useService could be better
Value for money 
Temperature control 
cellpic
V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater with Free Installation & Free Connection Pipes (BEE 5 Star Rated), White (15 Litre)
23% off 7,555 9,800
Buy now

2. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre

This V-Guard Storage Water Heater is a highly energy-efficient water heater with a Bee 5 Star Rating. It comes with a 66% reduction in leakage and is made of high-grade mild steel. The V-Guard Storage Water Heater also features a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎25 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 Centimeters

Wattage ‎2000 Watts

The material ‎Outer Body is made of High-Quality Steel with a special coating

Item Weight ‎11.8 Kilograms

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight 11 kg 800 g

ProsCons
Suitable for Hard Water Usage 
Energy efficiency 
Extra Thick PUF Insulation 
cellpic
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
23% off 7,349 9,500
Buy now

3. V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre

Are you in need of a storage water heater that is both energy efficient and able to withstand hard water usage? If so, the V-Guard water heater is perfect for you! With a 25-litre capacity, this water heater is perfect for a family. It also has a BEE 5-star rating, meaning it is extremely energy efficient. The 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎25 litres

Power Source ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters

Colour ‎White

Material ‎Alloy Steel

Style ‎Victo Plus Digital

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Item Weight 14 kg 800 g

ProsCons
DurabilityThe finishing could be better
Value for money 
Safety features 
cellpic
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre | In-built Safe Shock Module | Stylish Digital Display | 5 Star Rating Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | White-Black
29% off 10,341 14,500
Buy now

4. V-Guard Zio Plus 3 L 3 kW Instant Water Heater | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | High-Quality Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Years Warranty

This V-Guard Geyser is powerful, made with a superior 3 kW heating element with a copper sheath for quick movement of heat. Additionally, it has an advanced 4-layer safety system with a pressure release valve, ISI-marked thermostat, disc-type snap action safety device and anti-siphon protection.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎3 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎17.4 x 18.2 x 30.7 Centimeters

Colour ‎White

Material ‎Stainless Steel, Copper

Item Weight ‎3 Kilograms

Style ‎Zio Plus

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎6.5 Bars

Item Weight 3 kg

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe finishing could be better
Temperature control 
Easy to install 
cellpic
V-Guard Zio Plus Instant Water Heater | 3 Litre | 3000 W Powerful Heating | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Safety Features | High-Quality Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Year Warranty
37% off 2,949 4,700
Buy now

5. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser (White)…

V-Guard 6-litre water heater is white in colour and is an indoor installation type. It is to be used with LPG fuel and must be installed in an open and well-ventilated space.

Specifications:

Manufacturer ‎V-GUARD

Country of Origin ‎India

Capacity 6 litres

Item Weight 6 kg 290 g

ProsCons
Easy to useQuality could have been better
Decent performance 
Value for money 
cellpic
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser (White)…
22% off 5,332 6,800
Buy now

6. V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre Instant Water Geyser (Ivory) (3000 W)

This V-Guard 3-litre water heater is a high-quality, durable, and reliable product that is perfect for kitchen and bathroom applications. It features a powerful 3000-watt heating element and a four-layered safety system that includes a pressure release valve, and an ISI-marked thermostat. It also has twin neon indicators for power and heating status, making it a convenient and easy-to-use product.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎3 litres

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 16.9 x 17.3 Centimeters

Wattage ‎3000 Watts

Voltage ‎230 Volts (AC)

Material ‎Stainless Steel

Item Weight ‎3.5 Kilograms

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎6.5 Bars

Maximum Pressure ‎94.27 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight 3 kg 500 g

ProsCons
Easy to installThe finishing could be better
Temperature control 
Value for money 
cellpic
V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre Instant Water Geyser (Ivory) (3000 W)
40% off 2,699 4,500
Buy now

7. V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; White (15 Litre)

The V-Guard 15-litre water heater is a Bee 5-star rated storage water heater that is extremely energy efficient with extra thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The V-Guard water heater is also hygienic and pungent-free, with a 66% reduction in leakage and a single weld line high-grade mild steel tank. It is suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎15 litres

Power Source ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎32.3 x 38.5 x 38.5 Centimeters

Wattage ‎2000.00

Voltage ‎230 Volts

Material ‎ABS Outer Body, Inner Tank made of High-Quality Steel

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight 11 kg 200 g

ProsCons
Value for money productTake a bit more time to heat
Remote Control 
Energy efficiency 
cellpic
V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; Free PAN India Installation and Free Inlet Outlet Connection Pipes; White (15 Litre)
10% off 11,750 13,000
Buy now

8. V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre Water Heater (Ivory)

The V-Guard 3-litre electric water heater is the perfect solution with automatic temperature regulation. The sturdy inner tank is made of 304-grade stainless steel, and the long-lasting outer body is made of rust-proof ABS material. The long-life heating element ensures superior performance and extended durability.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎3 litres

Power Source ‎Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎22 x 22 x 39 Centimeters

Colour ‎Ivory

Wattage ‎3000 Watts

Voltage ‎230 Volts

Item Weight 3 kg 810 g

ProsCons
Energy efficiency 
Value for money 
Easy to install 
cellpic
V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre Water Heater (Ivory)
41% off 3,312 5,580
Buy now

9. V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre Water Heater (Geyser)

The V-guard 10-litre storage water heater is a BEE 5-star rated appliance with thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. It has an IPX4 rating for safeguarding from spills and splashes and an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism for dual overheat protection. It is also suitable for hard water usage, thereby enabling the prevention of scale formation.

Specifications:

Capacity ‎10 litres

Power Source ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎33.2 x 34.7 x 35.3 Centimeters

Colour ‎white

Material ‎Stainless Steel, Titanium

Style ‎Pebble Shine

Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars

Item Weight: 9 kg 450 g

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyThe finishing could be better
Safety features 
Durability 
cellpic
V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) with Rust-proof ABS Body | BEE 5 Star Rating for Superior Energy Efficiency | Enhanced Durability with Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating | Suitable for High-rise Buildings and Hard Water | Free PAN India Installation & Connection Pipes | White-Grape Frost
26% off 8,699 11,799
Buy now

Price of V-Guard geysers at a glance:

ProductPrice
V-Guard Victo 15 Litre 7,354
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre 7,351
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre 10,041
V-Guard Zio Plus 3-Litre 2,998
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6 Litre 5,681
V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre 2,699.
V-Guard Calino DG 15L 10,896
V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre 3,430
V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre 8,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
V-Guard Victo 15 LitreEasy to useValue for moneyTemperature control
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 LitreSuitable for Hard Water UsageExtra Thick PUF InsulationEnergy efficiency
V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 LitreDurabilityValue for moneySafety features
V-Guard Zio Plus 3-LitreValue for moneyTemperature controlEasy to install
V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6 LitreEasy to useDecent performanceValue for money
V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-LitreEasy to installTemperature controlValue for money
V-Guard Calino DG 15LValue for money productRemote ControlEnergy efficiency
V-Guard Sprinhot 3 LitreEnergy efficiencyValue for moneyEasy to install
V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 LitreEnergy efficiencySafety featuresDurability

Best value for money

V-Guard Victo 15 Litre offers the best value for money under 10,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good geyser. It has the excellent heating quality and plenty of storage. Additionally, it includes various other features like Temperature control and safety, which benefit your well-being and wallet.

Best overall

However, if we have to select the best geyser on a budget, we would opt for the V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre. This geyser is a whole package, from Good heating and storage capacity to various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from V-Guard, a brand that is well known for the quality of household products it makes.

How to find the perfect geyser under a budget?

You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for geysers.

Good heating and storage quality: What purpose does a geyser serve if the heating and storage are not good? Customers should constantly search for the best heating quality and storage on a limited budget.

Build Quality: If you're planning to use the geyser for a reasonable amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted/dismounted or in general use.

Safety: It is best to have a geyser with safety features for your well-being. This is especially necessary when the household consists of children and old people who might forget after turning on the geyser by mistake.

Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and only then continue to open our wallet.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

