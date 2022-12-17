9 best V-Guard geysers you must consider buying

Best V-Guard geysers promise great efficiency and storage capacity.

Here is a list of the Best V-Guard geysers under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall Best V-Guard geyser on a budget. We will look at vital characteristics of each geyser, such as Build Quality, Heating capacity, Storage, Safety, Special features, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each geyser’s specifications and the best geysers under varying budgets by the same brand. Top 9 Best V-Guard geysers 1. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater The V-Guard Storage Water Heater is a 15-litre unit that is extremely energy efficient with extra thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The V-Guard also has a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. Additionally, it is designed for convenience with its temperature control knob for adjusting the temperature from 25-75°C and its stylish twin LED display indicators for power (green) and heating (red) status. Specifications: Capacity ‎15 litres Power Source ‎Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters Material ‎PPGI Item Weight ‎9.8 Kilograms Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch Item Weight 9 kg 800 g

Pros Cons Easy to use Service could be better Value for money Temperature control

2. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre This V-Guard Storage Water Heater is a highly energy-efficient water heater with a Bee 5 Star Rating. It comes with a 66% reduction in leakage and is made of high-grade mild steel. The V-Guard Storage Water Heater also features a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. Specifications: Capacity ‎25 litres Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 Centimeters Wattage ‎2000 Watts The material ‎Outer Body is made of High-Quality Steel with a special coating Item Weight ‎11.8 Kilograms Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch Item Weight 11 kg 800 g

Pros Cons Suitable for Hard Water Usage Energy efficiency Extra Thick PUF Insulation

3. V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre Are you in need of a storage water heater that is both energy efficient and able to withstand hard water usage? If so, the V-Guard water heater is perfect for you! With a 25-litre capacity, this water heater is perfect for a family. It also has a BEE 5-star rating, meaning it is extremely energy efficient. The 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. Specifications: Capacity ‎25 litres Power Source ‎Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters Colour ‎White Material ‎Alloy Steel Style ‎Victo Plus Digital Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars Item Weight 14 kg 800 g

Pros Cons Durability The finishing could be better Value for money Safety features

4. V-Guard Zio Plus 3 L 3 kW Instant Water Heater | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | High-Quality Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Years Warranty This V-Guard Geyser is powerful, made with a superior 3 kW heating element with a copper sheath for quick movement of heat. Additionally, it has an advanced 4-layer safety system with a pressure release valve, ISI-marked thermostat, disc-type snap action safety device and anti-siphon protection. Specifications: Capacity ‎3 litres Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎17.4 x 18.2 x 30.7 Centimeters Colour ‎White Material ‎Stainless Steel, Copper Item Weight ‎3 Kilograms Style ‎Zio Plus Maximum Operating Pressure ‎6.5 Bars Item Weight 3 kg

Pros Cons Value for money The finishing could be better Temperature control Easy to install

5. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser (White)… V-Guard 6-litre water heater is white in colour and is an indoor installation type. It is to be used with LPG fuel and must be installed in an open and well-ventilated space. Specifications: Manufacturer ‎V-GUARD Country of Origin ‎India Capacity 6 litres Item Weight 6 kg 290 g

Pros Cons Easy to use Quality could have been better Decent performance Value for money

6. V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre Instant Water Geyser (Ivory) (3000 W) This V-Guard 3-litre water heater is a high-quality, durable, and reliable product that is perfect for kitchen and bathroom applications. It features a powerful 3000-watt heating element and a four-layered safety system that includes a pressure release valve, and an ISI-marked thermostat. It also has twin neon indicators for power and heating status, making it a convenient and easy-to-use product. Specifications: Capacity ‎3 litres Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎34.1 x 16.9 x 17.3 Centimeters Wattage ‎3000 Watts Voltage ‎230 Volts (AC) Material ‎Stainless Steel Item Weight ‎3.5 Kilograms Maximum Operating Pressure ‎6.5 Bars Maximum Pressure ‎94.27 Pound per Square Inch Item Weight 3 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Easy to install The finishing could be better Temperature control Value for money

7. V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; White (15 Litre) The V-Guard 15-litre water heater is a Bee 5-star rated storage water heater that is extremely energy efficient with extra thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The V-Guard water heater is also hygienic and pungent-free, with a 66% reduction in leakage and a single weld line high-grade mild steel tank. It is suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications. Specifications: Capacity ‎15 litres Power Source ‎Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎32.3 x 38.5 x 38.5 Centimeters Wattage ‎2000.00 Voltage ‎230 Volts Material ‎ABS Outer Body, Inner Tank made of High-Quality Steel Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars Maximum Pressure ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch Item Weight 11 kg 200 g

Pros Cons Value for money product Take a bit more time to heat Remote Control Energy efficiency

8. V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre Water Heater (Ivory) The V-Guard 3-litre electric water heater is the perfect solution with automatic temperature regulation. The sturdy inner tank is made of 304-grade stainless steel, and the long-lasting outer body is made of rust-proof ABS material. The long-life heating element ensures superior performance and extended durability. Specifications: Capacity ‎3 litres Power Source ‎Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎22 x 22 x 39 Centimeters Colour ‎Ivory Wattage ‎3000 Watts Voltage ‎230 Volts Item Weight 3 kg 810 g

Pros Cons Energy efficiency Value for money Easy to install

9. V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre Water Heater (Geyser) The V-guard 10-litre storage water heater is a BEE 5-star rated appliance with thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. It has an IPX4 rating for safeguarding from spills and splashes and an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism for dual overheat protection. It is also suitable for hard water usage, thereby enabling the prevention of scale formation. Specifications: Capacity ‎10 litres Power Source ‎Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH ‎33.2 x 34.7 x 35.3 Centimeters Colour ‎white Material ‎Stainless Steel, Titanium Style ‎Pebble Shine Maximum Operating Pressure ‎8 Bars Item Weight: 9 kg 450 g

Pros Cons Energy efficiency The finishing could be better Safety features Durability

Price of V-Guard geysers at a glance:

Product Price V-Guard Victo 15 Litre ₹ 7,354 V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre ₹ 7,351 V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre ₹ 10,041 V-Guard Zio Plus 3-Litre ₹ 2,998 V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6 Litre ₹ 5,681 V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre ₹ 2,699. V-Guard Calino DG 15L ₹ 10,896 V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre ₹ 3,430 V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre ₹ 8,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Easy to use Value for money Temperature control V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre Suitable for Hard Water Usage Extra Thick PUF Insulation Energy efficiency V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre Durability Value for money Safety features V-Guard Zio Plus 3-Litre Value for money Temperature control Easy to install V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6 Litre Easy to use Decent performance Value for money V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre Easy to install Temperature control Value for money V-Guard Calino DG 15L Value for money product Remote Control Energy efficiency V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre Energy efficiency Value for money Easy to install V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre Energy efficiency Safety features Durability

Best value for money V-Guard Victo 15 Litre offers the best value for money under ₹10,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good geyser. It has the excellent heating quality and plenty of storage. Additionally, it includes various other features like Temperature control and safety, which benefit your well-being and wallet. Best overall However, if we have to select the best geyser on a budget, we would opt for the V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre. This geyser is a whole package, from Good heating and storage capacity to various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from V-Guard, a brand that is well known for the quality of household products it makes. How to find the perfect geyser under a budget? You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for geysers. Good heating and storage quality: What purpose does a geyser serve if the heating and storage are not good? Customers should constantly search for the best heating quality and storage on a limited budget. Build Quality: If you're planning to use the geyser for a reasonable amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted/dismounted or in general use. Safety: It is best to have a geyser with safety features for your well-being. This is especially necessary when the household consists of children and old people who might forget after turning on the geyser by mistake. Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and only then continue to open our wallet.