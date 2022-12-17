9 best V-Guard geysers you must consider buying

Best V-Guard geysers promise great efficiency and storage capacity.
Here is a list of the Best V-Guard geysers under a budget in the Indian market - the ideal spot to begin your search for the overall Best V-Guard geyser on a budget.
We will look at vital characteristics of each geyser, such as Build Quality, Heating capacity, Storage, Safety, Special features, and how they compare with their competitors. There is also a link to each geyser’s specifications and the best geysers under varying budgets by the same brand.
Top 9 Best V-Guard geysers
1. V-Guard Victo 15 Litre Water Heater
The V-Guard Storage Water Heater is a 15-litre unit that is extremely energy efficient with extra thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The V-Guard also has a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow. Additionally, it is designed for convenience with its temperature control knob for adjusting the temperature from 25-75°C and its stylish twin LED display indicators for power (green) and heating (red) status.
Specifications:
Capacity 15 litres
Power Source Corded Electric
Item Dimensions LxWxH 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters
Material PPGI
Item Weight 9.8 Kilograms
Maximum Operating Pressure 8 Bars
Maximum Pressure 116.03 Pound per Square Inch
Item Weight 9 kg 800 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Service could be better
|Value for money
|
|Temperature control
|
2. V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre
This V-Guard Storage Water Heater is a highly energy-efficient water heater with a Bee 5 Star Rating. It comes with a 66% reduction in leakage and is made of high-grade mild steel. The V-Guard Storage Water Heater also features a 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve that prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.
Specifications:
Capacity 25 litres
Item Dimensions LxWxH 40.1 x 38.1 x 53.3 Centimeters
Wattage 2000 Watts
The material Outer Body is made of High-Quality Steel with a special coating
Item Weight 11.8 Kilograms
Maximum Operating Pressure 8 Bars
Maximum Pressure 116.03 Pound per Square Inch
Item Weight 11 kg 800 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for Hard Water Usage
|
|Energy efficiency
|
|Extra Thick PUF Insulation
|
3. V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre
Are you in need of a storage water heater that is both energy efficient and able to withstand hard water usage? If so, the V-Guard water heater is perfect for you! With a 25-litre capacity, this water heater is perfect for a family. It also has a BEE 5-star rating, meaning it is extremely energy efficient. The 5-in-1 multi-function safety valve prevents excessive pressure build-up, vacuum formation, and reverse water flow.
Specifications:
Capacity 25 litres
Power Source Corded Electric
Item Dimensions LxWxH 34.1 x 32.1 x 50.1 Centimeters
Colour White
Material Alloy Steel
Style Victo Plus Digital
Maximum Operating Pressure 8 Bars
Item Weight 14 kg 800 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Durability
|The finishing could be better
|Value for money
|
|Safety features
|
4. V-Guard Zio Plus 3 L 3 kW Instant Water Heater | White | Energy Efficiency with Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features | High-Quality Stainless-Steel Tank | 2 Years Warranty
This V-Guard Geyser is powerful, made with a superior 3 kW heating element with a copper sheath for quick movement of heat. Additionally, it has an advanced 4-layer safety system with a pressure release valve, ISI-marked thermostat, disc-type snap action safety device and anti-siphon protection.
Specifications:
Capacity 3 litres
Item Dimensions LxWxH 17.4 x 18.2 x 30.7 Centimeters
Colour White
Material Stainless Steel, Copper
Item Weight 3 Kilograms
Style Zio Plus
Maximum Operating Pressure 6.5 Bars
Item Weight 3 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|The finishing could be better
|Temperature control
|
|Easy to install
|
5. V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6Lit LPG Gas Geyser (White)…
V-Guard 6-litre water heater is white in colour and is an indoor installation type. It is to be used with LPG fuel and must be installed in an open and well-ventilated space.
Specifications:
Manufacturer V-GUARD
Country of Origin India
Capacity 6 litres
Item Weight 6 kg 290 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Quality could have been better
|Decent performance
|
|Value for money
|
6. V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre Instant Water Geyser (Ivory) (3000 W)
This V-Guard 3-litre water heater is a high-quality, durable, and reliable product that is perfect for kitchen and bathroom applications. It features a powerful 3000-watt heating element and a four-layered safety system that includes a pressure release valve, and an ISI-marked thermostat. It also has twin neon indicators for power and heating status, making it a convenient and easy-to-use product.
Specifications:
Capacity 3 litres
Item Dimensions LxWxH 34.1 x 16.9 x 17.3 Centimeters
Wattage 3000 Watts
Voltage 230 Volts (AC)
Material Stainless Steel
Item Weight 3.5 Kilograms
Maximum Operating Pressure 6.5 Bars
Maximum Pressure 94.27 Pound per Square Inch
Item Weight 3 kg 500 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to install
|The finishing could be better
|Temperature control
|
|Value for money
|
7. V-Guard Calino DG 15 Storage 5 Star Water Heater with Remote Control & Digital Display; White (15 Litre)
The V-Guard 15-litre water heater is a Bee 5-star rated storage water heater that is extremely energy efficient with extra thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. The V-Guard water heater is also hygienic and pungent-free, with a 66% reduction in leakage and a single weld line high-grade mild steel tank. It is suitable for high-rise buildings and pressure pump applications.
Specifications:
Capacity 15 litres
Power Source Corded Electric
Item Dimensions LxWxH 32.3 x 38.5 x 38.5 Centimeters
Wattage 2000.00
Voltage 230 Volts
Material ABS Outer Body, Inner Tank made of High-Quality Steel
Maximum Operating Pressure 8 Bars
Maximum Pressure 116.03 Pound per Square Inch
Item Weight 11 kg 200 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money product
|Take a bit more time to heat
|Remote Control
|
|Energy efficiency
|
8. V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre Water Heater (Ivory)
The V-Guard 3-litre electric water heater is the perfect solution with automatic temperature regulation. The sturdy inner tank is made of 304-grade stainless steel, and the long-lasting outer body is made of rust-proof ABS material. The long-life heating element ensures superior performance and extended durability.
Specifications:
Capacity 3 litres
Power Source Electric
Item Dimensions LxWxH 22 x 22 x 39 Centimeters
Colour Ivory
Wattage 3000 Watts
Voltage 230 Volts
Item Weight 3 kg 810 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficiency
|
|Value for money
|
|Easy to install
|
9. V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre Water Heater (Geyser)
The V-guard 10-litre storage water heater is a BEE 5-star rated appliance with thick and high-density PUF insulation for maximum heat retention. It has an IPX4 rating for safeguarding from spills and splashes and an advanced thermostat and thermal cut-out mechanism for dual overheat protection. It is also suitable for hard water usage, thereby enabling the prevention of scale formation.
Specifications:
Capacity 10 litres
Power Source Corded Electric
Item Dimensions LxWxH 33.2 x 34.7 x 35.3 Centimeters
Colour white
Material Stainless Steel, Titanium
Style Pebble Shine
Maximum Operating Pressure 8 Bars
Item Weight: 9 kg 450 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficiency
|The finishing could be better
|Safety features
|
|Durability
|
Price of V-Guard geysers at a glance:
|Product
|Price
|V-Guard Victo 15 Litre
| ₹7,354
|V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre
| ₹7,351
|V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre
| ₹10,041
|V-Guard Zio Plus 3-Litre
| ₹2,998
|V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6 Litre
| ₹5,681
|V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre
| ₹2,699.
|V-Guard Calino DG 15L
| ₹10,896
|V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre
| ₹3,430
|V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre
| ₹8,999
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|V-Guard Victo 15 Litre
|Easy to use
|Value for money
|Temperature control
|V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 25 Litre
|Suitable for Hard Water Usage
|Extra Thick PUF Insulation
|Energy efficiency
|V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre
|Durability
|Value for money
|Safety features
|V-Guard Zio Plus 3-Litre
|Value for money
|Temperature control
|Easy to install
|V-Guard Safeflo Prime 6 Litre
|Easy to use
|Decent performance
|Value for money
|V-Guard Victo Insta Lite 3-Litre
|Easy to install
|Temperature control
|Value for money
|V-Guard Calino DG 15L
|Value for money product
|Remote Control
|Energy efficiency
|V-Guard Sprinhot 3 Litre
|Energy efficiency
|Value for money
|Easy to install
|V-Guard Pebble Shine 10 Litre
|Energy efficiency
|Safety features
|Durability
Best value for money
V-Guard Victo 15 Litre offers the best value for money under ₹10,000. It covers practically every aspect of being a good geyser. It has the excellent heating quality and plenty of storage. Additionally, it includes various other features like Temperature control and safety, which benefit your well-being and wallet.
Best overall
However, if we have to select the best geyser on a budget, we would opt for the V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 25 Litre. This geyser is a whole package, from Good heating and storage capacity to various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from V-Guard, a brand that is well known for the quality of household products it makes.
How to find the perfect geyser under a budget?
You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for geysers.
Good heating and storage quality: What purpose does a geyser serve if the heating and storage are not good? Customers should constantly search for the best heating quality and storage on a limited budget.
Build Quality: If you're planning to use the geyser for a reasonable amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted/dismounted or in general use.
Safety: It is best to have a geyser with safety features for your well-being. This is especially necessary when the household consists of children and old people who might forget after turning on the geyser by mistake.
Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and only then continue to open our wallet.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.