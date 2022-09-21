A complete guide to buying smart TV 

Smart TVs makes entertainment far more enjoyable - you can watch content, play games and browse the internet.

If you're trying to buy the best smart TV in India that money can buy, look no further than this list! This list includes the best smart TVs along with their specifications. Some of these TVs support HDMI 2.1, making them perfect for anybody searching for a new high-end TV with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, most of them come loaded with the latest OS and offer a seamless visual experience for you and your family. Have a look at the best smart TVs to buy in India here. 1. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) With Android version 11 and a full HD display, the Redmi 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV (L43M6-RA) provides exceptional clarity and clear visuals when viewing movies and TV shows. For a truly immersive audio experience, the TV also includes 20W powerful stereo speakers that are compatible with Dolby Audio. You may explore between 75+ free live channels and 30+ content partner applications on this TV with ease. Specifications: Screen Size: 43 inches Model Name: ‎L43M6-RA Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 60-Hz Operating System: Android 11 Maximum Operating Distance: 10 Feet Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio Weight: ‎6 kg 520 g

Pros Cons Full HD display Limited one-year warranty on the panel Latest Android version Limited 8 GB storage and 1 GB RAM 75+ free live channels

2. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD One of the greatest LED TVs available right now is the Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C, which has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 178-degree broad viewing angle. The TV has Chromecast built-in and Android 9.0 installed. Additionally, the TV has 8 GB Storage + 1 GB RAM and Mali-450 GPU. You can also easily cast photos, videos, and music from your favourite device onto the TV with Chromecast. Specifications Screen Size: 43 inches Model Name: ‎Mi TV 4C 43 Refresh Rate: 60 hertz Operating System: Android TV 9.0 Display Technology: Full HD bezel-less LED panel display with 60 Hz Refresh Rate Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Storage: 8 GB Maximum Operating Distance: 8 Feet Sound: 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, DTS-HD RAM: 1 GB RAM Graphics Coprocessor: Mali-450 GPU

Pros Cons Over 16 million colours Limited 1-year comprehensive warranty Powerful quad-core 64-bit processor Resolution could have been higher

3. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) The Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is next on the list. The best feature of this TV is that it gives you the highest possible audio and visual quality at a very reasonable price. Specifications RAM: 1.25GB Sound System: 30W OS: Linux-based Bluetooth Support: No Refresh rate: 50 Hz Weight: 6.3 kg Warranty: One year on TV & one-year additional on panel HDMI Ports: 2 USB Ports: 2

Pros Cons Premium brand Quite expensive Fantastic display quality No Bluetooth Impressive sound quality Only 4GB of storage

4. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series The 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 43Y1S Pro from OnePlus boasts a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a resolution of 3840x216. Additionally, it contains two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and game consoles. The TV has a 24-watt sound output and Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding built in. Specifications Sound: 24 Watts Output Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Display: Bezel-less Design Decoding of HDR10+ HDR10, HLG Item Dimensions LxWxH : 106 x 14.1 x 63cm Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year on the panel

Pros Cons Good Picture Quality Sound output is 24 watts which might not be enough 24-watt output Dolby Audio Does not have an inbuilt memory Bezel-less design OnePlus Connect Ecosystem

5. Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD This TV is highly recommended if you're searching for something classy and understated that works effectively and is reasonably priced. Vivid Digital Pro gives it a fantastic display, excellent colour accuracy, and superb hue. It offers adaptive backlight dimming, which manages the display backlight to enhance the image contrast ratio and provide a clear picture. Specifications: RAM: 1GB OS: Android Bluetooth Support: Yes Refresh rate: 60Hz Weight: 5.9 kg Warranty: One-year manufacturer warranty HDMI Ports: Two

Pros Cons Full-HD Display Does not support 5G Wi-Fi Android Smart TV Budget-friendly

6. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD TCL 4K Smart LED TV is a fantastic choice if you want to purchase a 4K TV without spending a lot of money. This TV has decent viewing angles, HDR 10 Pro, an A+ grade panel, and support for Alexa. Specifications: Resolution: 4K RAM: 2GB OS: Certified Android Refresh rate: 60Hz Weight: 6.9 kg Warranty: 18 months warranty Bluetooth Support: Yes HDMI Ports: 3 USB Ports: 2

Pros Cons Inexpensive Average Sound Quality Alexa support 4K Resolution

7. AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD The AmazonBasics Fire TV edition TV is an excellent buy when it comes to 55-inch affordable TVs. This TV's strongest competitive advantage is its user interface. Its soundtrack is excellent, and the TV's picture quality is passable, leaving us wanting more. It is not, however, ideal for gaming. Specifications: Screen Size: 55 inches (139 cms) Resolution: 3480 x 2160 pixels Display Technology: LED panel 4K UHD Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, IR port Resolution: 3480 x 2160 pixels Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons Removable power cable Motion issues Remote control is functional and well built Medium sound quality Smooth and easy to use Supported audio formats are only MP3 and WMA Panel performance is good

8. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif Series Samsung Serif is an ideal option if you're looking for a TV with a simple and useful design. You get a 4K QLED display from it, along with remarkable colour accuracy and ideal viewing angles. Additionally, HDR 10+ capability ensures extremely detailed images. Specifications: Resolution: 4K OS: Tizen Bluetooth Support: Yes Refresh rate: 120 Hz Weight: 26.5 kg Warranty: 1-year warranty on TV & 1-year additional warranty on panel HDMI Ports: 4 USB Ports: 2

Pros Cons Impressive sound quality Expensive Innovative & unique design Top-notch display

Price of smart tv at a glance:

Product Price Redmi 108 cm (Android 11) Rs. 34,999 Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C | Rs. 34,999 Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Rs. 34,900 OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Rs. 39,999 Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV Rs. 36,990 TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Rs. 31,990 Amazon Basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Rs. 66,000 Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif Series Rs. 94,900

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 108 cm (Android 11) Good Ram Sufficient storage space Latest operating system Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C | Excellent sound system Good RAM Great design Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Great design Good RAM backup Good RAM OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Good speaker output 4K Resolution Large display with good resolution Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV Large display with good resolution Loaded with Android features Large display with good resolution TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD 4K Display Suitable for everyday use. HDMI & USB ports are available Amazon Basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Excellent Resolution Excellent sound system Good speaker output Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif Series Great graphic output Great design Ample storage space

Best value for money Redmi 108 cm (Android 11) HD Ready Android LED TV is the best Ultra HD TV because it offers many great features at an affordable price. It includes wireless support in addition to being supported by Android. Best overall Samsung Serif is one of the best smart TVs available in the market today. It has a 4K QLED display and HDR 10+ capability ensuring highly detailed images. The TV supports Bluetooth and comes with a 1-year warranty on the TV and a 1-year additional warranty on the panel. How to find the best smart TV? With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services' on-demand content streaming into your living room, the appropriate smart TV may significantly enhance your home entertainment experience. However, selecting the ideal setting for your viewing preferences necessitates choosing the platform that will act as the device's brains, the screen resolution, and the display technology. When looking for smart TVs for around Rs. 25,000, go for the latest operating system brimming with features. Check out the advantages and disadvantages that each TV has to offer before making your selection.