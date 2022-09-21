A complete guide to buying smart TV 

What is the best streaming TV for HDR?
High Dynamic Range, or HDR, televisions are relatively pricey. The Samsung Serif Series, measuring 108 cm (43 inches), is the finest streaming TV for HDR in India.
Summary:
If you're trying to buy the best smart TV in India that money can buy, look no further than this list! This list includes the best smart TVs along with their specifications. Some of these TVs support HDMI 2.1, making them perfect for anybody searching for a new high-end TV with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, most of them come loaded with the latest OS and offer a seamless visual experience for you and your family.
Have a look at the best smart TVs to buy in India here.
1. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches)
With Android version 11 and a full HD display, the Redmi 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV (L43M6-RA) provides exceptional clarity and clear visuals when viewing movies and TV shows. For a truly immersive audio experience, the TV also includes 20W powerful stereo speakers that are compatible with Dolby Audio. You may explore between 75+ free live channels and 30+ content partner applications on this TV with ease.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 43 inches
Model Name: L43M6-RA
Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Refresh Rate: 60-Hz
Operating System: Android 11
Maximum Operating Distance: 10 Feet
Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio
Weight: 6 kg 520 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD display
|Limited one-year warranty on the panel
|Latest Android version
|Limited 8 GB storage and 1 GB RAM
|75+ free live channels
2. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD
One of the greatest LED TVs available right now is the Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C, which has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 178-degree broad viewing angle. The TV has Chromecast built-in and Android 9.0 installed. Additionally, the TV has 8 GB Storage + 1 GB RAM and Mali-450 GPU. You can also easily cast photos, videos, and music from your favourite device onto the TV with Chromecast.
Specifications
Screen Size: 43 inches
Model Name: Mi TV 4C 43
Refresh Rate: 60 hertz
Operating System: Android TV 9.0
Display Technology: Full HD bezel-less LED panel display with 60 Hz Refresh Rate
Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels
Storage: 8 GB
Maximum Operating Distance: 8 Feet
Sound: 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, DTS-HD
RAM: 1 GB RAM
Graphics Coprocessor: Mali-450 GPU
|Pros
|Cons
|Over 16 million colours
|Limited 1-year comprehensive warranty
|Powerful quad-core 64-bit processor
|Resolution could have been higher
3. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches)
The Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is next on the list. The best feature of this TV is that it gives you the highest possible audio and visual quality at a very reasonable price.
Specifications
RAM: 1.25GB
Sound System: 30W
OS: Linux-based
Bluetooth Support: No
Refresh rate: 50 Hz
Weight: 6.3 kg
Warranty: One year on TV & one-year additional on panel
HDMI Ports: 2
USB Ports: 2
|Pros
|Cons
|Premium brand
|Quite expensive
|Fantastic display quality
|No Bluetooth
|Impressive sound quality
|Only 4GB of storage
4. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series
The 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 43Y1S Pro from OnePlus boasts a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a resolution of 3840x216. Additionally, it contains two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and game consoles. The TV has a 24-watt sound output and Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding built in.
Specifications
Sound: 24 Watts Output
Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz
Display: Bezel-less Design
Decoding of HDR10+ HDR10, HLG
Item Dimensions LxWxH : 106 x 14.1 x 63cm
Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)
1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year on the panel
|Pros
|Cons
|Good Picture Quality
|Sound output is 24 watts which might not be enough
|24-watt output Dolby Audio
|Does not have an inbuilt memory
|Bezel-less design
|OnePlus Connect Ecosystem
5. Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD
This TV is highly recommended if you're searching for something classy and understated that works effectively and is reasonably priced. Vivid Digital Pro gives it a fantastic display, excellent colour accuracy, and superb hue. It offers adaptive backlight dimming, which manages the display backlight to enhance the image contrast ratio and provide a clear picture.
Specifications:
RAM: 1GB
OS: Android
Bluetooth Support: Yes
Refresh rate: 60Hz
Weight: 5.9 kg
Warranty: One-year manufacturer warranty
HDMI Ports: Two
|Pros
|Cons
|Full-HD Display
|Does not support 5G Wi-Fi
|Android Smart TV
|Budget-friendly
6. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD
TCL 4K Smart LED TV is a fantastic choice if you want to purchase a 4K TV without spending a lot of money. This TV has decent viewing angles, HDR 10 Pro, an A+ grade panel, and support for Alexa.
Specifications:
Resolution: 4K
RAM: 2GB
OS: Certified Android
Refresh rate: 60Hz
Weight: 6.9 kg
Warranty: 18 months warranty
Bluetooth Support: Yes
HDMI Ports: 3
USB Ports: 2
|Pros
|Cons
|Inexpensive
|Average Sound Quality
|Alexa support
|4K Resolution
7. AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD
The AmazonBasics Fire TV edition TV is an excellent buy when it comes to 55-inch affordable TVs. This TV's strongest competitive advantage is its user interface. Its soundtrack is excellent, and the TV's picture quality is passable, leaving us wanting more. It is not, however, ideal for gaming.
Specifications:
Screen Size: 55 inches (139 cms)
Resolution: 3480 x 2160 pixels
Display Technology: LED panel 4K UHD
Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, IR port
Resolution: 3480 x 2160 pixels
Warranty: 1-year
|Pros
|Cons
|Removable power cable
|Motion issues
|Remote control is functional and well built
|Medium sound quality
|Smooth and easy to use
|Supported audio formats are only MP3 and WMA
|Panel performance is good
8. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif Series
Samsung Serif is an ideal option if you're looking for a TV with a simple and useful design. You get a 4K QLED display from it, along with remarkable colour accuracy and ideal viewing angles. Additionally, HDR 10+ capability ensures extremely detailed images.
Specifications:
Resolution: 4K
OS: Tizen
Bluetooth Support: Yes
Refresh rate: 120 Hz
Weight: 26.5 kg
Warranty: 1-year warranty on TV & 1-year additional warranty on panel
HDMI Ports: 4
USB Ports: 2
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive sound quality
|Expensive
|Innovative & unique design
|Top-notch display
|Product
|Price
|Redmi 108 cm (Android 11)
|Rs. 34,999
|Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C |
|Rs. 34,999
|Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Rs. 34,900
|OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD
|Rs. 39,999
|Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV
|Rs. 36,990
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD
|Rs. 31,990
|Amazon Basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K
|Rs. 66,000
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif Series
|Rs. 94,900
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Redmi 108 cm (Android 11)
|Good Ram
|Sufficient storage space
|Latest operating system
|Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C |
|Excellent sound system
|Good RAM
|Great design
|Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV
|Great design
|Good RAM backup
|Good RAM
|OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD
|Good speaker output
|4K Resolution
|Large display with good resolution
|Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV
|Large display with good resolution
|Loaded with Android features
|Large display with good resolution
|TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD
|4K Display
|Suitable for everyday use.
|HDMI & USB ports are available
|Amazon Basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K
|Excellent Resolution
|Excellent sound system
|Good speaker output
|Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif Series
|Great graphic output
|Great design
|Ample storage space
Best value for money
Redmi 108 cm (Android 11) HD Ready Android LED TV is the best Ultra HD TV because it offers many great features at an affordable price. It includes wireless support in addition to being supported by Android.
Best overall
Samsung Serif is one of the best smart TVs available in the market today. It has a 4K QLED display and HDR 10+ capability ensuring highly detailed images. The TV supports Bluetooth and comes with a 1-year warranty on the TV and a 1-year additional warranty on the panel.
How to find the best smart TV?
With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services' on-demand content streaming into your living room, the appropriate smart TV may significantly enhance your home entertainment experience. However, selecting the ideal setting for your viewing preferences necessitates choosing the platform that will act as the device's brains, the screen resolution, and the display technology. When looking for smart TVs for around Rs. 25,000, go for the latest operating system brimming with features. Check out the advantages and disadvantages that each TV has to offer before making your selection.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
A typical LED TV is thin and capable of streaming videos over cable, USB, HDMI, and other connections. A smart TV, on the other hand, can immediately connect to the internet, run apps like a smartphone, and stream videos from websites like YouTube and Netflix.
Although LED TVs might have greater problems with screen uniformity, it's crucial to remember that Crystal UHD TVs frequently have issues with colour shifting. Therefore, as LED TVs feature more vibrant colour displays, they can be a better option for you if you're particularly interested in bright screens and beautiful colours.
OLED provides a significantly larger and wider viewing angle than 4k UHD LED TVs. OLED has better pixels with self-illumination capabilities, in contrast to LEDs, which still have shutter issues with screen pixels. Therefore, OLED is the winner in this case.
Yes, your smart TV will function properly even without an internet connection. Just like a standard TV, you can attach Blu-ray/DVD players, speakers, and a cable box to watch TV channels.