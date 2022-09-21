Story Saved
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
A complete guide to buying smart TV

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 21, 2022 21:00 IST
Summary:

If you are looking for great smart TVs on a tight budget, here is a complete list of the options you can consider.

product info
Smart TVs makes entertainment far more enjoyable - you can watch content, play games and browse the internet. 

If you're trying to buy the best smart TV in India that money can buy, look no further than this list! This list includes the best smart TVs along with their specifications. Some of these TVs support HDMI 2.1, making them perfect for anybody searching for a new high-end TV with the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, most of them come loaded with the latest OS and offer a seamless visual experience for you and your family.

Have a look at the best smart TVs to buy in India here.

1. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches)

With Android version 11 and a full HD display, the Redmi 43-inch Full HD Smart LED TV (L43M6-RA) provides exceptional clarity and clear visuals when viewing movies and TV shows. For a truly immersive audio experience, the TV also includes 20W powerful stereo speakers that are compatible with Dolby Audio. You may explore between 75+ free live channels and 30+ content partner applications on this TV with ease.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Model Name: ‎L43M6-RA

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate: 60-Hz

Operating System: Android 11

Maximum Operating Distance: 10 Feet

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Weight: ‎6 kg 520 g

ProsCons
Full HD displayLimited one-year warranty on the panel
Latest Android versionLimited 8 GB storage and 1 GB RAM
75+ free live channels 
cellpic
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD

One of the greatest LED TVs available right now is the Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C, which has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 178-degree broad viewing angle. The TV has Chromecast built-in and Android 9.0 installed. Additionally, the TV has 8 GB Storage + 1 GB RAM and Mali-450 GPU. You can also easily cast photos, videos, and music from your favourite device onto the TV with Chromecast.

Specifications

Screen Size: 43 inches

Model Name: ‎Mi TV 4C 43

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Operating System: Android TV 9.0

Display Technology: Full HD bezel-less LED panel display with 60 Hz Refresh Rate

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Storage: 8 GB

Maximum Operating Distance: 8 Feet

Sound: 20 Watts Powerful Stereo Speakers, DTS-HD

RAM: 1 GB RAM

Graphics Coprocessor: Mali-450 GPU

ProsCons
Over 16 million coloursLimited 1-year comprehensive warranty
Powerful quad-core 64-bit processorResolution could have been higher
cellpic
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C | L43M6-INC (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches)

The Sony Bravia 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV is next on the list. The best feature of this TV is that it gives you the highest possible audio and visual quality at a very reasonable price.

Specifications

RAM: 1.25GB

Sound System: 30W

OS: Linux-based

Bluetooth Support: No

Refresh rate: 50 Hz

Weight: 6.3 kg

Warranty: One year on TV & one-year additional on panel

HDMI Ports: 2

USB Ports: 2

ProsCons
Premium brandQuite expensive
Fantastic display qualityNo Bluetooth
Impressive sound qualityOnly 4GB of storage
cellpic
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32W6100 (Black) (2020 Model)
13% off 25,900 29,900
Buy now

4. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series

The 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 43Y1S Pro from OnePlus boasts a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a resolution of 3840x216. Additionally, it contains two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices and three HDMI connections for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and game consoles. The TV has a 24-watt sound output and Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding built in.

Specifications

Sound: 24 Watts Output

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Display: Bezel-less Design

Decoding of HDR10+ HDR10, HLG

Item Dimensions LxWxH : 106 x 14.1 x 63cm

Resolution : 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year on the panel

ProsCons
Good Picture QualitySound output is 24 watts which might not be enough
24-watt output Dolby AudioDoes not have an inbuilt memory
Bezel-less design 
OnePlus Connect Ecosystem 
cellpic
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD

This TV is highly recommended if you're searching for something classy and understated that works effectively and is reasonably priced. Vivid Digital Pro gives it a fantastic display, excellent colour accuracy, and superb hue. It offers adaptive backlight dimming, which manages the display backlight to enhance the image contrast ratio and provide a clear picture.

Specifications:

RAM: 1GB

OS: Android

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Weight: 5.9 kg

Warranty: One-year manufacturer warranty

HDMI Ports: Two

ProsCons
Full-HD DisplayDoes not support 5G Wi-Fi
Android Smart TV 
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TV TH-40HS450DX (Black) (2020 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

6. TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD

TCL 4K Smart LED TV is a fantastic choice if you want to purchase a 4K TV without spending a lot of money. This TV has decent viewing angles, HDR 10 Pro, an A+ grade panel, and support for Alexa.

Specifications:

Resolution: 4K

RAM: 2GB

OS: Certified Android

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Weight: 6.9 kg

Warranty: 18 months warranty

Bluetooth Support: Yes

HDMI Ports: 3

USB Ports: 2

ProsCons
InexpensiveAverage Sound Quality
Alexa support 
4K Resolution 
cellpic
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart LED TV 43P615 (Black)
44% off 29,190 51,990
Buy now

7. AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD

The AmazonBasics Fire TV edition TV is an excellent buy when it comes to 55-inch affordable TVs. This TV's strongest competitive advantage is its user interface. Its soundtrack is excellent, and the TV's picture quality is passable, leaving us wanting more. It is not, however, ideal for gaming.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 55 inches (139 cms)

Resolution: 3480 x 2160 pixels

Display Technology: LED panel 4K UHD

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, IR port

Resolution: 3480 x 2160 pixels

Warranty: 1-year

ProsCons
Removable power cableMotion issues
Remote control is functional and well builtMedium sound quality
Smooth and easy to useSupported audio formats are only MP3 and WMA
Panel performance is good 
cellpic
AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif Series

Samsung Serif is an ideal option if you're looking for a TV with a simple and useful design. You get a 4K QLED display from it, along with remarkable colour accuracy and ideal viewing angles. Additionally, HDR 10+ capability ensures extremely detailed images.

Specifications:

Resolution: 4K

OS: Tizen

Bluetooth Support: Yes

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Weight: 26.5 kg

Warranty: 1-year warranty on TV & 1-year additional warranty on panel

HDMI Ports: 4

USB Ports: 2

ProsCons
Impressive sound qualityExpensive
Innovative & unique design 
Top-notch display 
cellpic
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS01TAKXXL (Cloud White)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of smart tv at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi 108 cm (Android 11)Rs. 34,999
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C |Rs. 34,999
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TVRs. 34,900
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HDRs. 39,999
Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TVRs. 36,990
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HDRs. 31,990
Amazon Basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4KRs. 66,000
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif SeriesRs. 94,900

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 108 cm (Android 11)Good RamSufficient storage spaceLatest operating system
Mi 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Android LED TV 4C |Excellent sound systemGood RAMGreat design
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TVGreat designGood RAM backupGood RAM
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HDGood speaker output4K ResolutionLarge display with good resolution
Panasonic 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Android Smart LED TVLarge display with good resolutionLoaded with Android featuresLarge display with good resolution
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD4K DisplaySuitable for everyday use.HDMI & USB ports are available
Amazon Basics 139 cm (55 inches) 4KExcellent ResolutionExcellent sound systemGood speaker output
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) The Serif SeriesGreat graphic outputGreat designAmple storage space

Best value for money

Redmi 108 cm (Android 11) HD Ready Android LED TV is the best Ultra HD TV because it offers many great features at an affordable price. It includes wireless support in addition to being supported by Android.

Best overall

Samsung Serif is one of the best smart TVs available in the market today. It has a 4K QLED display and HDR 10+ capability ensuring highly detailed images. The TV supports Bluetooth and comes with a 1-year warranty on the TV and a 1-year additional warranty on the panel.

How to find the best smart TV?

With Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services' on-demand content streaming into your living room, the appropriate smart TV may significantly enhance your home entertainment experience. However, selecting the ideal setting for your viewing preferences necessitates choosing the platform that will act as the device's brains, the screen resolution, and the display technology. When looking for smart TVs for around Rs. 25,000, go for the latest operating system brimming with features. Check out the advantages and disadvantages that each TV has to offer before making your selection.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

A complete guide to buying smart TV 

What is the best streaming TV for HDR?

What distinguishes a smart TV from a standard LED TV?

Which is better, UHD or LED?

What's better, OLED or UHD?

Can smart TVs be used as regular TVs?

