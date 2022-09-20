Sign out
A comprehensive guide to top 10 robust speakers in India under 5,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 20, 2022 21:00 IST

We have compiled a list of the top 10 speakers under 5,000, each with best-in-class audio quality, outstanding bass and premium build quality. Our selection of speakers mentioned below is picked from leading brands and is within your limited budget.

Speakers under 5000 are affordable and effective.

Speakers are getting increasingly popular, and a wide range of choices are available on the market. Are you in search of a new affordable speaker? If that's the case, you're in luck. Because our extensive list of Bluetooth speakers includes portable, wireless, and simple-to-use speakers. The best part is that they are all under 5000; thus, you won't have to worry about your budget.

Moreover, these speakers can run for a whole day on a single charge. So no more stress about finding a charger before leaving on vacation or for an extended party!

1. Sony Srs-Xb13

The SRS-XB13 is both robust and portable, with a specially designed strap to make travelling with it more accessible. With an extra bass and powerful sound from a compact form factor packs a powerful punch and an incredibly extended battery life of up to 16 hours of battery life. SRS-XB13 is currently available at 3,480.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Special Feature: Waterproof

Model Name: SRSXB13/B

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth speakers

ProsCons
The built-in microphoneBluetooth connectivity issues.
Portable 
Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Black), Small
30% off
3,490 4,990
Buy now

2. boAt Stone 180

The speaker generates 5W of high-quality HD sound. It is IPX7 rated, Bluetooth version 5.0, with dual connectivity, and has a range of 10 meters.

The rechargeable lithium-ion 800 mAh battery lasts around 10 hours at 70% volume, ensuring extended indulgence in musical bliss.boAt Stone 180 is currently available at 1,299.

Specifications:

Brand: boAt`

Special Features: ‎Wireless and Portable

Model Name: Stone 180

Connector Type: Bluetooth

Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth speakers

ProsCons
High definition soundNo protective covering
Smoothly integrated controlsThe aux port is unusable
boAt Stone 180 5W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 10 Hours Playback, 1.75" Driver, IPX7 & TWS Feature(Blue)
48% off
1,299 2,490
Buy now

3. Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be controlled by voice, even from a distance. Alexa understands both English and Hindi, and new features are automatically updated.

Compared to the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a redesigned spherical shape and enhanced bass performance. Echo dot is currently available in India at 3,999.

Specifications:

Brand: Echo Dot

Special Feature: ‎Alexa control

Language: Alexa speaks English and Hindi

Generation: Echo Dot (4th Gen) - 2020 release

Connector Type: Speakers/ headphones and Bluetooth

ProsCons
Improved bassLittle bit heavy
Low power modeNot so portable
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)| Smart speaker with Alexa (Black)
11% off
3,999 4,499
Buy now

4. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500

With the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 portable speaker, you can enjoy powerful audio in a boombox design with RGB lights that add charm to your audio experience.

Enjoy music without worrying about spills or splashes because the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 as IPX5 is water-resistant. ZEB- is currently available at 4,499.

Specifications:

Brand: Zebronics

Special Feature: ‎IPX5 waterproof

Model Number: ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500

Speaker Connectivity: Wired Aux / Wireless Bluetooth

Connector type: Auxiliary

ProsCons
Rechargeable batteryThe Sound is not clear
Voice assistant supportBluetooth connecting issues
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 Bluetooth 5.0 Portable Speaker with 70W, 9H* Backup, TWS, IPX5 Waterproof, Call Function, RGB Lights, AUX, mSD, Voice Assistant, Type C and Grill Finish
53% off
4,499 9,499
Buy now

If you are looking for a speaker with amazing features under 5000, look no further than this one. Croma comes outfitted with Bluetooth version 5.0 for reliable and smooth communication. It generates 40W True RMS audio output and has dual passive radiators for deep bass. Aux-in and Micro SD card functions are among the numerous connectivity options. Croma is currently available at 3,999.

Specifications:

Brand: Croma

Special Feature: ‎IPX5 waterproof

Model Number: CREMP1902SBTBB

Speaker Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Speaker Type: Boombox Speaker

ProsCons
Built-in RGB party lightsLess battery backup
Multiple connectivities 
Croma Portable Bluetooth Boombox Speaker with 40W Audio Output, Multiple connectivity: Built in mic and RGB Party Lights, Type-C Charging Port (12 Months Warranty) (CREMP1902sBTBB, Black)
60% off
3,999 10,000
Buy now

6. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

For people seeking a speaker that is portable plus offers excellent sound, your search ends here. Designed with two equalizer modes, normal and deep bass, you can customize your music/video listening experience to your preferences.

The tiny portable design with a simple loop strip allows you to take the rhythm wherever you go while remaining traditional and fashionable. Mi is currently available at 2,099.

Specifications:

Brand: MI

Special Feature: ‎Waterproof, Built-in microphone

RMS Power Range‎: 16 Watts

Speake Connectivity: Bluetooth

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

ProsCons
Dual EQ modeLess battery backup
Delightful sound experience 
Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 16W Hi-Quality Speaker, Type C Charging, Upto 13hrs of Playback Time & IPX7 Waterproof (Black)
29% off
2,499 3,499
Buy now

7. JBL Go 3

Enjoy JBL's signature bass without distortion. The JBL Go 3 features a feather-light, ultra-portable grab-and-go design.

It is IP67 water- and dust-resistant and is designed to withstand splashes and sand. JBL Go 3 is currently available at 3,299.

Specifications:

Brand: JBL

Special Feature: ‎IP67 water-resistant

RMS Power Range‎: 4.2 Watts

Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth

Model Number: JBLGO3BLK

ProsCons
Quick-ConnectLess quality sound
Port-anywhere 
JBL Go 3, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, JBL Pro Sound, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black)
21% off
3,144 3,999
Buy now

8. BlaupunktAtomik BB30

The BlaupunktAtomik BB30 produces a monstrous 50W sound with the hardest-hitting bass. It's just what you need to amp up the fun at parties, outdoor gatherings, and other events that deserve better sound.

The fast charging function allows you to charge quickly, so you never miss a party. Thus, you can listen to music all day without needing to charge it repeatedly. Blaupunkt is currently available at 3,999.

Specifications:

Brand: Blaupunkt

Special Feature: ‎RGB Lights

Model Number: ATOMIK BB30

Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

ProsCons
Simple connectivityAudio sound is not worth
Long battery life 
Blaupunkt Atomik BB30 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker 50 watts I Powerful Sound and Monstrous Bass I Fast Charging I RGB Lights I 3600mAh Battery I Siri & Google Voice Assist & TWS Function
50% off
3,999 7,990
Buy now

9. Honeywell Moxie V2000

The Honeywell Moxie V2000 has Bluetooth V5.0 for seamless connectivity. It has a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 1200 mAh battery with a standby time of up to 30 days. Through its TWS feature, you can easily connect two soundbaRs

With a micro-USB cable, you can get up to 15 hours of playtime in just 2.5 hours of charging time. Honeywell Moxie V2000 is currently available at 2,389, making it one of the best speakers under 5000.

Specifications:

Brand: Honeywell

Special Feature: Digital LED display

Model Number: HC000252/AUD/SB/V2000/BLK

Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth

Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Pros Cons
Long-lasting battery lifePoor sound quality
Compatible connectivityLittlebit heavy
Honeywell Moxie V2000 Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar 41 cm, Premium Stereo Sound, TWS Feature with Bluetooth 5.0 (Black)
41% off
2,349 3,999
Buy now

10. LUMIFORD 2.1

This product includes Amazon Alexa functionality, enabling a voice-forward experience in which Alexa plays music based on input. Download the intelligent U Lumiford app for voice assistance from the Google Play store.

This speaker's Advanced Bluetooth version follows the trend of connecting multiple devices such as mobile phones, audio players, tablets, desktop computers, cars, and PC laptops. LUMIFORD 2.1 speaker is currently available at 3,951.

Specifications:

Brand: LUMIFORD

Special Feature: 2.1 HD stereo

Model Number: BT04

Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth

Speaker Maximum Output Power: 26 Watts

ProsCons
Automatic call pick upHeavyweight
Hands-free calling 
LUMIFORD 2.1 Subwoofer Dock with Alexa built-in Voice Control Bluetooth Speaker, Powerful 26 Watt Wireless Docking System, 10 hours play time (Dark grey)
65% off
4,514 12,999
Buy now

Price of speakers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Sony Srs-Xb13 3,480
boAt Stone 180 1,299
Echo Dot 3,999
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 4,499
Croma 3,999
Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2,099
JBL Go 3 3,299
BlaupunktAtomik BB30 3,999
Honeywell Moxie V2000 2,389
LUMIFORD 2.1 3,951

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony SRS-XB13IP67 rated16 hours of battery lifeBuilt-In Mic
boAt Stone 180800mAh battery10 hours of playtimeDust and Shock Shield
Echo DotImproved bass performanceOperated by AlexaHands-free music control
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500IPX5 waterproofTWS functionUp to 9H* backup time
CromaFast chargingBuilt-in RGB party lightsWireless Stereo function
Mi SpeakersDual EQ modeBuilt-in Microphone2600mAh high-capacity battery
JBL Go 3IP67 water-resistantGrab-and-go designQuick-Connect
BlaupunktAtomik BB30Big Passive RadiatorsMonstrous sound of 50WA battery of 3600 mAh
Honeywell Moxie V2000Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 1200 mAh batteryTWS feature15 hours of playtime
LUMIFORD 2.1Amazon Alexa built-in functionalityAdvanced Bluetooth VersionTrue Bass 20 W subwoofer

Best value for money speakers for you under 5000

Boat Stone 180 is the best value-for-money speaker out of all the speakers listed under Rs5000, with immersive 5W trademark sound that can run for 10 hours in a row. IPX7 Sweat & Water Resistance allows you to push through your outdoor adventures.

These wireless speakers include two connectivity options, Bluetooth and AUX, for the best listening experience. Stone 180 provides the experience of sifting through your favourite music with seamless, integrated controls. So if you wish to buy speakers under 5000, this one should be your first choice.

Best overall speaker from the list

The JBL GO 3 is our best overall speaker from the list because it is a low-cost speaker that works everywhere and connects to practically all devices. On the surface, the JBL GO 3 is a lovely little gadget. For 3,299, you get a powerful, tiny Bluetooth speaker that is ideal for outdoor and indoor use.

Its robustness and portability are difficult to match, even if you pay much more. Its sound quality and battery life are pretty good, which you might not find in any other speaker in the same range.

How to find the perfect

The many options available make it challenging to decide which speaker to buy. Some offer remarkable features, while others have high-quality sound systems that will leave you speechless.

But how will you know which speaker to buy if you're hunting for the correct one?

Before purchasing a Bluetooth speaker, consider the following:

Design: Bluetooth speakers should be powerful enough to deliver decent audio and bass while remaining small enough to allow consumers mobility.

Durability: It should be composed of high-quality materials resistant to shock, water, and moisture. If they are designed for outdoor usage, they should also be lightweight.

Audio quality: Sound quality is the next item you should consider. It's also a plus if you can locate one with some bass but not so much that it sounds distorted or crackles at high levels.

Battery Life: This is one of the most important components of a Bluetooth speaker. Knowing how long it can run on a single charge is critical.

Price: The Bluetooth speaker's price is crucial since it decides whether or not you can afford it. In India, wireless speakers range in price from 1500 to 8000 or more.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Is it possible to charge my speakers wirelessly?

Wireless inductive chargers are used to charge some wireless speakeRs In comparison, most speakers require you to connect them to a power adapter through a wire to charge.

 

What should be the charging time for the Bluetooth Speaker?

A speaker takes between two and four hours to charge completely. But, it depends from model to model. You can check out the charging time using the product booklet.

 

Which brand manufactures the best Bluetooth speakers

The ideal speaker will be determined by several factors, including your budget and preferences for features like sound quality, battery life, convenience, and networking options. Some of the top Bluetooth speaker manufacturers in India are boAt, JBL, and Sony.

 

