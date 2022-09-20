A comprehensive guide to top 10 robust speakers in India under ₹ 5,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: We have compiled a list of the top 10 speakers under ₹ 5,000, each with best-in-class audio quality, outstanding bass and premium build quality. Our selection of speakers mentioned below is picked from leading brands and is within your limited budget.

Speakers under ₹ 5000 are affordable and effective.

Speakers are getting increasingly popular, and a wide range of choices are available on the market. Are you in search of a new affordable speaker? If that's the case, you're in luck. Because our extensive list of Bluetooth speakers includes portable, wireless, and simple-to-use speakers. The best part is that they are all under 5000; thus, you won't have to worry about your budget. Moreover, these speakers can run for a whole day on a single charge. So no more stress about finding a charger before leaving on vacation or for an extended party! 1. Sony Srs-Xb13 The SRS-XB13 is both robust and portable, with a specially designed strap to make travelling with it more accessible. With an extra bass and powerful sound from a compact form factor packs a powerful punch and an incredibly extended battery life of up to 16 hours of battery life. SRS-XB13 is currently available at ₹3,480. Specifications: Brand: Sony Special Feature: Waterproof Model Name: SRSXB13/B Connector Type: Bluetooth Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth speakers

Pros Cons The built-in microphone Bluetooth connectivity issues. Portable

2. boAt Stone 180 The speaker generates 5W of high-quality HD sound. It is IPX7 rated, Bluetooth version 5.0, with dual connectivity, and has a range of 10 meters. The rechargeable lithium-ion 800 mAh battery lasts around 10 hours at 70% volume, ensuring extended indulgence in musical bliss.boAt Stone 180 is currently available at ₹1,299. Specifications: Brand: boAt` Special Features: ‎Wireless and Portable Model Name: Stone 180 Connector Type: Bluetooth Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth speakers

Pros Cons High definition sound No protective covering Smoothly integrated controls The aux port is unusable

3. Echo Dot The Amazon Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be controlled by voice, even from a distance. Alexa understands both English and Hindi, and new features are automatically updated. Compared to the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a redesigned spherical shape and enhanced bass performance. Echo dot is currently available in India at ₹3,999. Specifications: Brand: Echo Dot Special Feature: ‎Alexa control Language: Alexa speaks English and Hindi Generation: Echo Dot (4th Gen) - 2020 release Connector Type: Speakers/ headphones and Bluetooth

Pros Cons Improved bass Little bit heavy Low power mode Not so portable

4. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 With the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 portable speaker, you can enjoy powerful audio in a boombox design with RGB lights that add charm to your audio experience. Enjoy music without worrying about spills or splashes because the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 as IPX5 is water-resistant. ZEB- is currently available at ₹4,499. Specifications: Brand: Zebronics Special Feature: ‎IPX5 waterproof Model Number: ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500 Speaker Connectivity: Wired Aux / Wireless Bluetooth Connector type: Auxiliary

Pros Cons Rechargeable battery The Sound is not clear Voice assistant support Bluetooth connecting issues

If you are looking for a speaker with amazing features under 5000, look no further than this one. Croma comes outfitted with Bluetooth version 5.0 for reliable and smooth communication. It generates 40W True RMS audio output and has dual passive radiators for deep bass. Aux-in and Micro SD card functions are among the numerous connectivity options. Croma is currently available at ₹3,999. Specifications: Brand: Croma Special Feature: ‎IPX5 waterproof Model Number: CREMP1902SBTBB Speaker Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Speaker Type: Boombox Speaker

Pros Cons Built-in RGB party lights Less battery backup Multiple connectivities

6. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker For people seeking a speaker that is portable plus offers excellent sound, your search ends here. Designed with two equalizer modes, normal and deep bass, you can customize your music/video listening experience to your preferences. The tiny portable design with a simple loop strip allows you to take the rhythm wherever you go while remaining traditional and fashionable. Mi is currently available at ₹2,099. Specifications: Brand: MI Special Feature: ‎Waterproof, Built-in microphone RMS Power Range‎: 16 Watts Speake Connectivity: Bluetooth Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Pros Cons Dual EQ mode Less battery backup Delightful sound experience

7. JBL Go 3 Enjoy JBL's signature bass without distortion. The JBL Go 3 features a feather-light, ultra-portable grab-and-go design. It is IP67 water- and dust-resistant and is designed to withstand splashes and sand. JBL Go 3 is currently available at ₹3,299. Specifications: Brand: JBL Special Feature: ‎IP67 water-resistant RMS Power Range‎: 4.2 Watts Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth Model Number: JBLGO3BLK

Pros Cons Quick-Connect Less quality sound Port-anywhere

8. BlaupunktAtomik BB30 The BlaupunktAtomik BB30 produces a monstrous 50W sound with the hardest-hitting bass. It's just what you need to amp up the fun at parties, outdoor gatherings, and other events that deserve better sound. The fast charging function allows you to charge quickly, so you never miss a party. Thus, you can listen to music all day without needing to charge it repeatedly. Blaupunkt is currently available at ₹3,999. Specifications: Brand: Blaupunkt Special Feature: ‎RGB Lights Model Number: ATOMIK BB30 Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Pros Cons Simple connectivity Audio sound is not worth Long battery life

9. Honeywell Moxie V2000 The Honeywell Moxie V2000 has Bluetooth V5.0 for seamless connectivity. It has a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 1200 mAh battery with a standby time of up to 30 days. Through its TWS feature, you can easily connect two soundbaRs With a micro-USB cable, you can get up to 15 hours of playtime in just 2.5 hours of charging time. Honeywell Moxie V2000 is currently available at ₹2,389, making it one of the best speakers under 5000. Specifications: Brand: Honeywell Special Feature: Digital LED display Model Number: HC000252/AUD/SB/V2000/BLK Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth Audio Output Mode: Stereo

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Poor sound quality Compatible connectivity Littlebit heavy

10. LUMIFORD 2.1 This product includes Amazon Alexa functionality, enabling a voice-forward experience in which Alexa plays music based on input. Download the intelligent U Lumiford app for voice assistance from the Google Play store. This speaker's Advanced Bluetooth version follows the trend of connecting multiple devices such as mobile phones, audio players, tablets, desktop computers, cars, and PC laptops. LUMIFORD 2.1 speaker is currently available at ₹3,951. Specifications: Brand: LUMIFORD Special Feature: 2.1 HD stereo Model Number: BT04 Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Maximum Output Power: 26 Watts

Pros Cons Automatic call pick up Heavyweight Hands-free calling

Price of speakers at a glance:

Product Price Sony Srs-Xb13 ₹ 3,480 boAt Stone 180 ₹ 1,299 Echo Dot ₹ 3,999 Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 ₹ 4,499 Croma ₹ 3,999 Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker ₹ 2,099 JBL Go 3 ₹ 3,299 BlaupunktAtomik BB30 ₹ 3,999 Honeywell Moxie V2000 ₹ 2,389 LUMIFORD 2.1 ₹ 3,951

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony SRS-XB13 IP67 rated 16 hours of battery life Built-In Mic boAt Stone 180 800mAh battery 10 hours of playtime Dust and Shock Shield Echo Dot Improved bass performance Operated by Alexa Hands-free music control Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500 IPX5 waterproof TWS function Up to 9H* backup time Croma Fast charging Built-in RGB party lights Wireless Stereo function Mi Speakers Dual EQ mode Built-in Microphone 2600mAh high-capacity battery JBL Go 3 IP67 water-resistant Grab-and-go design Quick-Connect BlaupunktAtomik BB30 Big Passive Radiators Monstrous sound of 50W A battery of 3600 mAh Honeywell Moxie V2000 Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 1200 mAh battery TWS feature 15 hours of playtime LUMIFORD 2.1 Amazon Alexa built-in functionality Advanced Bluetooth Version True Bass 20 W subwoofer

Best value for money speakers for you under ₹5000 Boat Stone 180 is the best value-for-money speaker out of all the speakers listed under Rs5000, with immersive 5W trademark sound that can run for 10 hours in a row. IPX7 Sweat & Water Resistance allows you to push through your outdoor adventures. These wireless speakers include two connectivity options, Bluetooth and AUX, for the best listening experience. Stone 180 provides the experience of sifting through your favourite music with seamless, integrated controls. So if you wish to buy speakers under 5000, this one should be your first choice. Best overall speaker from the list The JBL GO 3 is our best overall speaker from the list because it is a low-cost speaker that works everywhere and connects to practically all devices. On the surface, the JBL GO 3 is a lovely little gadget. For ₹3,299, you get a powerful, tiny Bluetooth speaker that is ideal for outdoor and indoor use. Its robustness and portability are difficult to match, even if you pay much more. Its sound quality and battery life are pretty good, which you might not find in any other speaker in the same range. How to find the perfect The many options available make it challenging to decide which speaker to buy. Some offer remarkable features, while others have high-quality sound systems that will leave you speechless. But how will you know which speaker to buy if you're hunting for the correct one? Before purchasing a Bluetooth speaker, consider the following: Design: Bluetooth speakers should be powerful enough to deliver decent audio and bass while remaining small enough to allow consumers mobility. Durability: It should be composed of high-quality materials resistant to shock, water, and moisture. If they are designed for outdoor usage, they should also be lightweight. Audio quality: Sound quality is the next item you should consider. It's also a plus if you can locate one with some bass but not so much that it sounds distorted or crackles at high levels. Battery Life: This is one of the most important components of a Bluetooth speaker. Knowing how long it can run on a single charge is critical. Price: The Bluetooth speaker's price is crucial since it decides whether or not you can afford it. In India, wireless speakers range in price from ₹1500 to ₹8000 or more.

