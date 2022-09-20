A comprehensive guide to top 10 robust speakers in India under 5,000

Is it possible to charge my speakers wirelessly?
Wireless inductive chargers are used to charge some wireless speakeRs In comparison, most speakers require you to connect them to a power adapter through a wire to charge.
Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Speakers are getting increasingly popular, and a wide range of choices are available on the market. Are you in search of a new affordable speaker? If that's the case, you're in luck. Because our extensive list of Bluetooth speakers includes portable, wireless, and simple-to-use speakers. The best part is that they are all under 5000; thus, you won't have to worry about your budget.
Moreover, these speakers can run for a whole day on a single charge. So no more stress about finding a charger before leaving on vacation or for an extended party!
1. Sony Srs-Xb13
The SRS-XB13 is both robust and portable, with a specially designed strap to make travelling with it more accessible. With an extra bass and powerful sound from a compact form factor packs a powerful punch and an incredibly extended battery life of up to 16 hours of battery life. SRS-XB13 is currently available at ₹3,480.
Specifications:
Brand: Sony
Special Feature: Waterproof
Model Name: SRSXB13/B
Connector Type: Bluetooth
Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth speakers
|Pros
|Cons
|The built-in microphone
|Bluetooth connectivity issues.
|Portable
2. boAt Stone 180
The speaker generates 5W of high-quality HD sound. It is IPX7 rated, Bluetooth version 5.0, with dual connectivity, and has a range of 10 meters.
The rechargeable lithium-ion 800 mAh battery lasts around 10 hours at 70% volume, ensuring extended indulgence in musical bliss.boAt Stone 180 is currently available at ₹1,299.
Specifications:
Brand: boAt`
Special Features: Wireless and Portable
Model Name: Stone 180
Connector Type: Bluetooth
Speaker Type: Portable Bluetooth speakers
|Pros
|Cons
|High definition sound
|No protective covering
|Smoothly integrated controls
|The aux port is unusable
3. Echo Dot
The Amazon Echo Dot is a smart speaker that can be controlled by voice, even from a distance. Alexa understands both English and Hindi, and new features are automatically updated.
Compared to the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), the Echo Dot (4th Gen) has a redesigned spherical shape and enhanced bass performance. Echo dot is currently available in India at ₹3,999.
Specifications:
Brand: Echo Dot
Special Feature: Alexa control
Language: Alexa speaks English and Hindi
Generation: Echo Dot (4th Gen) - 2020 release
Connector Type: Speakers/ headphones and Bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Improved bass
|Little bit heavy
|Low power mode
|Not so portable
4. Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500
With the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 portable speaker, you can enjoy powerful audio in a boombox design with RGB lights that add charm to your audio experience.
Enjoy music without worrying about spills or splashes because the ZEB-Sound Feast 500 as IPX5 is water-resistant. ZEB- is currently available at ₹4,499.
Specifications:
Brand: Zebronics
Special Feature: IPX5 waterproof
Model Number: ZEB-SOUND FEAST 500
Speaker Connectivity: Wired Aux / Wireless Bluetooth
Connector type: Auxiliary
|Pros
|Cons
|Rechargeable battery
|The Sound is not clear
|Voice assistant support
|Bluetooth connecting issues
If you are looking for a speaker with amazing features under 5000, look no further than this one. Croma comes outfitted with Bluetooth version 5.0 for reliable and smooth communication. It generates 40W True RMS audio output and has dual passive radiators for deep bass. Aux-in and Micro SD card functions are among the numerous connectivity options. Croma is currently available at ₹3,999.
Specifications:
Brand: Croma
Special Feature: IPX5 waterproof
Model Number: CREMP1902SBTBB
Speaker Connectivity: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary
Speaker Type: Boombox Speaker
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in RGB party lights
|Less battery backup
|Multiple connectivities
6. Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker
For people seeking a speaker that is portable plus offers excellent sound, your search ends here. Designed with two equalizer modes, normal and deep bass, you can customize your music/video listening experience to your preferences.
The tiny portable design with a simple loop strip allows you to take the rhythm wherever you go while remaining traditional and fashionable. Mi is currently available at ₹2,099.
Specifications:
Brand: MI
Special Feature: Waterproof, Built-in microphone
RMS Power Range: 16 Watts
Speake Connectivity: Bluetooth
Audio Output Mode: Stereo
|Pros
|Cons
|Dual EQ mode
|Less battery backup
|Delightful sound experience
7. JBL Go 3
Enjoy JBL's signature bass without distortion. The JBL Go 3 features a feather-light, ultra-portable grab-and-go design.
It is IP67 water- and dust-resistant and is designed to withstand splashes and sand. JBL Go 3 is currently available at ₹3,299.
Specifications:
Brand: JBL
Special Feature: IP67 water-resistant
RMS Power Range: 4.2 Watts
Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth
Model Number: JBLGO3BLK
|Pros
|Cons
|Quick-Connect
|Less quality sound
|Port-anywhere
8. BlaupunktAtomik BB30
The BlaupunktAtomik BB30 produces a monstrous 50W sound with the hardest-hitting bass. It's just what you need to amp up the fun at parties, outdoor gatherings, and other events that deserve better sound.
The fast charging function allows you to charge quickly, so you never miss a party. Thus, you can listen to music all day without needing to charge it repeatedly. Blaupunkt is currently available at ₹3,999.
Specifications:
Brand: Blaupunkt
Special Feature: RGB Lights
Model Number: ATOMIK BB30
Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth
Audio Output Mode: Stereo
|Pros
|Cons
|Simple connectivity
|Audio sound is not worth
|Long battery life
9. Honeywell Moxie V2000
The Honeywell Moxie V2000 has Bluetooth V5.0 for seamless connectivity. It has a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 1200 mAh battery with a standby time of up to 30 days. Through its TWS feature, you can easily connect two soundbaRs
With a micro-USB cable, you can get up to 15 hours of playtime in just 2.5 hours of charging time. Honeywell Moxie V2000 is currently available at ₹2,389, making it one of the best speakers under 5000.
Specifications:
Brand: Honeywell
Special Feature: Digital LED display
Model Number: HC000252/AUD/SB/V2000/BLK
Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth
Audio Output Mode: Stereo
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery life
|Poor sound quality
|Compatible connectivity
|Littlebit heavy
10. LUMIFORD 2.1
This product includes Amazon Alexa functionality, enabling a voice-forward experience in which Alexa plays music based on input. Download the intelligent U Lumiford app for voice assistance from the Google Play store.
This speaker's Advanced Bluetooth version follows the trend of connecting multiple devices such as mobile phones, audio players, tablets, desktop computers, cars, and PC laptops. LUMIFORD 2.1 speaker is currently available at ₹3,951.
Specifications:
Brand: LUMIFORD
Special Feature: 2.1 HD stereo
Model Number: BT04
Speake Connectivity: Wireless Bluetooth
Speaker Maximum Output Power: 26 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Automatic call pick up
|Heavyweight
|Hands-free calling
|Product
|Price
|Sony Srs-Xb13
|₹3,480
|boAt Stone 180
|₹1,299
|Echo Dot
|₹3,999
|Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500
|₹4,499
|Croma
|₹3,999
|Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker
|₹2,099
|JBL Go 3
|₹3,299
|BlaupunktAtomik BB30
|₹3,999
|Honeywell Moxie V2000
|₹2,389
|LUMIFORD 2.1
|₹3,951
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony SRS-XB13
|IP67 rated
|16 hours of battery life
|Built-In Mic
|boAt Stone 180
|800mAh battery
|10 hours of playtime
|Dust and Shock Shield
|Echo Dot
|Improved bass performance
|Operated by Alexa
|Hands-free music control
|Zebronics Zeb-Sound Feast 500
|IPX5 waterproof
|TWS function
|Up to 9H* backup time
|Croma
|Fast charging
|Built-in RGB party lights
|Wireless Stereo function
|Mi Speakers
|Dual EQ mode
|Built-in Microphone
|2600mAh high-capacity battery
|JBL Go 3
|IP67 water-resistant
|Grab-and-go design
|Quick-Connect
|BlaupunktAtomik BB30
|Big Passive Radiators
|Monstrous sound of 50W
|A battery of 3600 mAh
|Honeywell Moxie V2000
|Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion 1200 mAh battery
|TWS feature
|15 hours of playtime
|LUMIFORD 2.1
|Amazon Alexa built-in functionality
|Advanced Bluetooth Version
|True Bass 20 W subwoofer
Best value for money speakers for you under ₹5000
Boat Stone 180 is the best value-for-money speaker out of all the speakers listed under Rs5000, with immersive 5W trademark sound that can run for 10 hours in a row. IPX7 Sweat & Water Resistance allows you to push through your outdoor adventures.
These wireless speakers include two connectivity options, Bluetooth and AUX, for the best listening experience. Stone 180 provides the experience of sifting through your favourite music with seamless, integrated controls. So if you wish to buy speakers under 5000, this one should be your first choice.
Best overall speaker from the list
The JBL GO 3 is our best overall speaker from the list because it is a low-cost speaker that works everywhere and connects to practically all devices. On the surface, the JBL GO 3 is a lovely little gadget. For ₹3,299, you get a powerful, tiny Bluetooth speaker that is ideal for outdoor and indoor use.
Its robustness and portability are difficult to match, even if you pay much more. Its sound quality and battery life are pretty good, which you might not find in any other speaker in the same range.
How to find the perfect
The many options available make it challenging to decide which speaker to buy. Some offer remarkable features, while others have high-quality sound systems that will leave you speechless.
But how will you know which speaker to buy if you're hunting for the correct one?
Before purchasing a Bluetooth speaker, consider the following:
Design: Bluetooth speakers should be powerful enough to deliver decent audio and bass while remaining small enough to allow consumers mobility.
Durability: It should be composed of high-quality materials resistant to shock, water, and moisture. If they are designed for outdoor usage, they should also be lightweight.
Audio quality: Sound quality is the next item you should consider. It's also a plus if you can locate one with some bass but not so much that it sounds distorted or crackles at high levels.
Battery Life: This is one of the most important components of a Bluetooth speaker. Knowing how long it can run on a single charge is critical.
Price: The Bluetooth speaker's price is crucial since it decides whether or not you can afford it. In India, wireless speakers range in price from ₹1500 to ₹8000 or more.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Wireless inductive chargers are used to charge some wireless speakeRs In comparison, most speakers require you to connect them to a power adapter through a wire to charge.
A speaker takes between two and four hours to charge completely. But, it depends from model to model. You can check out the charging time using the product booklet.
The ideal speaker will be determined by several factors, including your budget and preferences for features like sound quality, battery life, convenience, and networking options. Some of the top Bluetooth speaker manufacturers in India are boAt, JBL, and Sony.
The speakers come in various forms and sizes, and several alternatives are available, including portable, indoor, and outdoor Bluetooth speakers.
Two Bluetooth speakers cannot be connected to the same device. However, a second speaker can be used as an additional source. This allows you to simultaneously play audio from both speakers, enabling genuine stereo sound whether playing content recorded in surround or using headphones for playback.