A guide to choosing the best LED smart TV

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 28, 2022 21:00 IST

Summary:

Since the market is flooded with various options, choosing the right one could be daunting. This post will also discuss popular TV brands sold in India. Additionally, you will get the best advice that will enable you to choose a LED smart TV wisely.

Thanks to LED smart TVs, viewers can get the advantage of a smart TV experience coupled with good backlight technology.   

After an extensive study on the top TVs available in India, there are considerations before purchasing. Consumers consider the three most critical factors before making a purchase: size, technology, and pricing.

Here are all the relevant details regarding smart TVs, including pros and cons, so you can pick the best LED smart TVs that cater to your budget. Read more to choose one!

1. Redmi Android 11 Series Smart LED TV

Featuring a full-HD display and Android version 11, the Redmi Smart LED TV offers excellent visuals for the best viewing experience. This LED TV also features 20-watt speakers with Dolby Audio for excellent audio quality.

Specifications:

Model Name: ‎L43M6-RA

Screen Size: 43 inches

Model Year: 2021

Sound: Dolby Audio and 20 Watts Output

Operating Distance: 10 Feet

RAM and Storage: 1 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage

Operating System: Android 11

Display Technology: Full HD with over 16 million colours

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

ProsCons
Features a full-HD displayComes with only 1GB RAM and 8GB storage
Latest Android version 
75+ live channels for free 
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Sony Bravia

The Sony Bravia KD-55X74K is one of India's most incredible smart TVs. This TV offers a 178-degree viewing angle, a 3840 x 2160 resolution, and a 60-hertz refresh rate. It has an open-baffle speaker with 20-watt sound output. Additionally, it comes with Dolby Audio and includes three HDMI ports for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and other devices. It also has two USB ports. With Google TV and a 60-hertz refresh rate, the smart TV is ideal for gaming, watching movies, and TV shows.

Specifications:

Resolution: 3840 x 21600

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Display Technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Display Type: ‎4K HDR

Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio ‎16:09

Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports

Sound Output: 20 watts

ProsCons
Best sound qualitySome niggles with the software
Google Assistant is a built-in convenient voice search 
Excellent build quality with a premium design 
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. OnePlus Y Series

Another excellent LED smart TV offering a decent viewing experience is the OnePlus Y Series LED smart TV, which features a 60-hertz refresh rate. Besides this, a resolution of 3840 x 216 promises a joyful experience. Additionally, it comes with two USB ports for easy connection. This LED smart TV also features Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and 24-watt sound output for exceptional audio quality.

Specifications:

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Sound: 24 watts Output | Dolby Audio | Dolby Atmos Decoding

Item Dimensions: 106 x 14.1 x 63 centimetres

ProsCons
Comes with the Dolby AudioDoes not features any in-built memory
Features a Bezel-less Design 
Good picture quality 
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
33% off
26,999 39,999
Buy now

4. Mi Horizon Edition

20W Stereo Speakers provide the best entertainment experience with DTS HD, which delivers enveloping, room-filling sound. Increase your level of entertainment while being enhanced with various tools and software. To watch kid-friendly content, switch to Kids Mode with Parental Lock. It comes with Safe Universal Search, limiting content unsuitable for children. A Smart Remote is also included with this TV, so you can effortlessly use it. The Android TV 9 operating system powers it.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 40 Inches

Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080

Supported Image Type: JPEG

Display Type: ‎Bezel-less Design

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: ‎16:09

ProsCons
20 w Powerful Stereo Speakers with DTS-HDNone that we could find!
Bezel-less design 
PatchWall interface for easy content discovery 
Immersive Horizon display full HD 
Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Samsung Crystal 4K

A 50-inch 4K LED TV offers excellent picture quality and various features, making it ideal for streaming video, playing games, and watching movies. The design is clean and contemporary, with a slender air form that makes it simple to fit into any room. With a refresh rate of 60 hertz and a resolution of Crystal 4K Pro UHD (3840 x 2160), you can watch the action unfold without lag or blur. You'll receive even better contrast and colour reproduction when watching HDR video on the TV because it also supports HDR 10+.

Specifications:

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Display Type: ‎HDR10+

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Image Aspect Ratio: ‎16:09

Supported Image Type: JPEG

Image Brightness: ‎Mega Contrast

ProsCons
Open Baffle SpeakerSome consumers found the installation process to be difficult
One-year warranty 
Voice search is a handy feature 
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE60AKLXL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Hisense 4K Ultra

Another 4K Ultra HD TV featuring 24-watts sound output is the 43-inch Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV (43A6GE). The TV brings out the screen's greatest brightness, colour, and contrast by customising contrast enhancement curves throughout the entire screen. The TV also offers a stronger sound for a better listening experience. Android runs on the TV, and Google Assistant is preinstalled. It has 16 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Model Name: 43A6GE

Operating System: Official Android TV 9.0 PIE

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Maximum Operating Distance: 9 Feet

Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos

ProsCons
Good sound outputThe panel comes with no additional warranty
Lightning-fast browsing 
Built-in Chromecast 
Hisense 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV 43A6GE (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. LG Full HD LED

The LG Full HD LED Smart TV offers impressive picture quality with rich colours and a refresh rate of 50 Hz. The sophisticated picture processing takes care to correct the colour for realistic photographs. The DTS Virtual:X technology also gives the music another dimension, ensuring you will always experience rich, faultless, multi-dimensional audio.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Model Name: 43LM5650PTA

Operating System: WebOS

Display Technology: Full HD active HDR display

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

Maximum Operating Distance: 7 Feet

Sound: 20 Watts Output | 2.0 Ch Speaker| DTS Virtual:X

RAM & Storage: 1 GB RAM + 4 GB Storage

Graphics Coprocessor: ‎LG Graphic Processor

ProsCons
Delivers more accurate images in stunning resolution and vivid colourLimited 1-year comprehensive warranty
Offers rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio 
LG 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD LED Smart TV 43LM5650PTA (Ceramic Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD

Due to its full HD resolution, the Sony Bravia 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV KDL-43W6603 enables you to rediscover every detail with breathtaking clarity. With 20W open baffle speakers that deliver strong bass and are compatible with Dolby Audio, this smart TV will improve your home theatre sound experience. Furthermore, you can use voice commands to control your favourite shows on the TV, which supports all of the main OTTs.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 43 inches

Model Name: ‎KDL-43W6603 - Bravia

Operating System: Linux

Display Technology: Full HD HDR display

Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Maximum Operating Distance: 3 Feet

Weight: ‎7 kg 700 g

ProsCons
Excellent picture qualityNo Android interface
The remote has navigation keys 
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV KDL-43W6603 (Black) (2020 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

9. AmazonBasics 4K Ultra-HD LED TV

The company's Fire TV OS powers the AmazonBasics 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV. This Ultra-HD TV has a 3840x2160 LED-backlit screen and a 60-hertz refresh rate. The 20W rated output of the TV's box speaker system is impressive. It has an internal storage capacity of 8GB for apps and app data, 1.5GB of RAM, and a 1.95GHz quad-core processor.

Specifications:

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Display Type: ‎LED

Supported Image Type: ‎JPEG

Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Batteries Required: ‎Yes

Refresh Rate: ‎60 hertz

Connector Type: ‎Wi-Fi

ProsCons
4K DisplayRefresh Rate could be more
Good sound output 
AmazonBasics 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV AB55U20PS (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches)

The greatest TV viewing experience at home is provided by this Toshiba 4K LED TV. It offers excellent picture quality thanks to technologies like Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+ decoding, CEVO 4K HDR, 4K Resolution+ Upscaler, Ultra Colour Enhancer, and HLG compatibility. The Dolby Atmos-powered 30W of intense audio is unmatched by any other TV and provides the most immersive listening experience.

Specifications:

Display Type: ‎A+

Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09

Image Contrast Ratio: ‎3000:1

Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees

Supported Image Type: JPEG and ‎GIF

Screen Resolution ‎1920 x 1080

ProsCons
4K DisplayViewing angles could be better
Good colour output 
Great sound output 
Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43V35KP (Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of LED Smart TV at a glance:

ProductPrice
Redmi Android 11 SeriesRs. 34,999
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LEDRs. 99,900
OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HDRs. 39,999
Mi Horizon Edition Full HD AndroidRs. 29,999
Samsung Crystal 4K SeriesRs. 52,900
Hisense 4K Ultra HDRs. 44,990
LG Full HD LED Smart TVRs. 43,990
Sony Bravia Full HD Smart LED TVRs. 44,900
AmazonBasics 4KRs. 66, 000
ToshibaRs. 34, 990

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Android 11 SeriesGood RamSufficient storage space.Latest operating system
Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LEDExcellent sound systemGood RAMGreat design
OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HDGreat designGood RAM backupGood RAM
Mi Horizon Edition Full HD AndroidExcellent speakers 4K ResolutionComes with excellent screen resolution
Samsung Crystal 4K SeriesLarge display with good resolution.Equipped with excellent Android featuresLarge high picture quality
Hisense 4K Ultra HD4K DisplayGood for everyday use.USB and HDMI ports are available
LG Full HD LED Smart TVExcellent ResolutionExcellent sound systemFeatures great speakers
Sony Bravia Full HD Smart LED TVGreat graphic outputGreat designAmple storage space
AmazonBasics 4KComes with the latest Android featuresGood RAM4K Resolution
Toshiba4K DisplayMultiple PortsGood sound output

Best value for money

No escaping the fact that choosing the right smart TV on a limited budget is essential. Make sure you are getting what you paid for when you buy something for yourself. Because of their low cost and excellent performance, Mi TVs are a breath of fresh air. In terms of value for money, the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series can be an ideal option.

The Redmi 108cm (43 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV is an easy purchase for most households. Remember that Dolby Atmos is an object-specific audio technology. This suggests that it enhances sound more vividly rather than improving sound quality overall. It provides an excellent audio experience at home and amazing low-end sound that's perfect for watching movies, listening to music, and watching sports.

Best overall

Selecting the best smart LED TVs in today's cutthroat industry can be challenging. As a result, you must pick a TV with all the required features. The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series is distinctive. This style offers a tonne of storage and is stylish, sleek, and light. In addition, it has the greatest display and resolution, ensuring an immersive experience.

How to choose the best Smart LED TVs?

The above models are the top Smart LED TVs in this price range. The market is now dominated by Samsung and MI TVs. Even if you don't already own any 4K content, we recommend getting a 4K TV because more and more native 4K sources are becoming available, especially if you're considering getting a TV this size. Therefore, you can surely choose the products above.

A guide to choosing the best LED Smart TV

Is every LED TV a smart TV?

No. Some LED TVs are not Smart TVs. In addition to standard TV functions, these new features are referred to as "SMART" features. For instance, SMART TVs may access the internet and other resources.

How durable are LED smart TVs?

Most customers believe their display will survive that long since 100,000 hours, or around 10 years, is the industry standard for LED longevity.

LED versus HD: Which TV is superior?

Compared to a traditional LCD TV, an LED TV uses less electricity, has a brighter display with better contrast, has a smaller panel, and produces less heat. This is because an LED TV's backlighting comprises light-emitting diodes rather than the CCFLs used in traditional LCD TVs.

 

