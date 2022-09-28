A guide to choosing the best LED smart TV

Thanks to LED smart TVs, viewers can get the advantage of a smart TV experience coupled with good backlight technology.

After an extensive study on the top TVs available in India, there are considerations before purchasing. Consumers consider the three most critical factors before making a purchase: size, technology, and pricing. Here are all the relevant details regarding smart TVs, including pros and cons, so you can pick the best LED smart TVs that cater to your budget. Read more to choose one! 1. Redmi Android 11 Series Smart LED TV Featuring a full-HD display and Android version 11, the Redmi Smart LED TV offers excellent visuals for the best viewing experience. This LED TV also features 20-watt speakers with Dolby Audio for excellent audio quality. Specifications: Model Name: ‎L43M6-RA Screen Size: 43 inches Model Year: 2021 Sound: Dolby Audio and 20 Watts Output Operating Distance: 10 Feet RAM and Storage: 1 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage Operating System: Android 11 Display Technology: Full HD with over 16 million colours Resolution: 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Pros Cons Features a full-HD display Comes with only 1GB RAM and 8GB storage Latest Android version 75+ live channels for free

2. Sony Bravia The Sony Bravia KD-55X74K is one of India's most incredible smart TVs. This TV offers a 178-degree viewing angle, a 3840 x 2160 resolution, and a 60-hertz refresh rate. It has an open-baffle speaker with 20-watt sound output. Additionally, it comes with Dolby Audio and includes three HDMI ports for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles, and other devices. It also has two USB ports. With Google TV and a 60-hertz refresh rate, the smart TV is ideal for gaming, watching movies, and TV shows. Specifications: Resolution: 3840 x 21600 Refresh Rate: 60 hertz Display Technology: ‎LED Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches Display Type: ‎4K HDR Viewing Angle: ‎178 Degrees Image Aspect Ratio ‎16:09 Connectivity: HDMI and USB ports Sound Output: 20 watts

Pros Cons Best sound quality Some niggles with the software Google Assistant is a built-in convenient voice search Excellent build quality with a premium design

3. OnePlus Y Series Another excellent LED smart TV offering a decent viewing experience is the OnePlus Y Series LED smart TV, which features a 60-hertz refresh rate. Besides this, a resolution of 3840 x 216 promises a joyful experience. Additionally, it comes with two USB ports for easy connection. This LED smart TV also features Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and 24-watt sound output for exceptional audio quality. Specifications: Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box Refresh Rate: 60 hertz Sound: 24 watts Output | Dolby Audio | Dolby Atmos Decoding Item Dimensions: 106 x 14.1 x 63 centimetres

Pros Cons Comes with the Dolby Audio Does not features any in-built memory Features a Bezel-less Design Good picture quality

4. Mi Horizon Edition 20W Stereo Speakers provide the best entertainment experience with DTS HD, which delivers enveloping, room-filling sound. Increase your level of entertainment while being enhanced with various tools and software. To watch kid-friendly content, switch to Kids Mode with Parental Lock. It comes with Safe Universal Search, limiting content unsuitable for children. A Smart Remote is also included with this TV, so you can effortlessly use it. The Android TV 9 operating system powers it. Specifications: Screen Size: 40 Inches Screen Resolution: ‎1920 x 1080 Supported Image Type: JPEG Display Type: ‎Bezel-less Design Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees Image Aspect Ratio: ‎16:09

Pros Cons 20 w Powerful Stereo Speakers with DTS-HD None that we could find! Bezel-less design PatchWall interface for easy content discovery Immersive Horizon display full HD

5. Samsung Crystal 4K A 50-inch 4K LED TV offers excellent picture quality and various features, making it ideal for streaming video, playing games, and watching movies. The design is clean and contemporary, with a slender air form that makes it simple to fit into any room. With a refresh rate of 60 hertz and a resolution of Crystal 4K Pro UHD (3840 x 2160), you can watch the action unfold without lag or blur. You'll receive even better contrast and colour reproduction when watching HDR video on the TV because it also supports HDR 10+. Specifications: Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels Display Type: ‎HDR10+ Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees Image Aspect Ratio: ‎16:09 Supported Image Type: JPEG Image Brightness: ‎Mega Contrast

Pros Cons Open Baffle Speaker Some consumers found the installation process to be difficult One-year warranty Voice search is a handy feature

6. Hisense 4K Ultra Another 4K Ultra HD TV featuring 24-watts sound output is the 43-inch Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV (43A6GE). The TV brings out the screen's greatest brightness, colour, and contrast by customising contrast enhancement curves throughout the entire screen. The TV also offers a stronger sound for a better listening experience. Android runs on the TV, and Google Assistant is preinstalled. It has 16 GB of internal storage and 2 GB of RAM. Specifications: Screen Size: 43 inches Model Name: 43A6GE Operating System: Official Android TV 9.0 PIE Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Refresh Rate: 60 hertz Maximum Operating Distance: 9 Feet Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos

Pros Cons Good sound output The panel comes with no additional warranty Lightning-fast browsing Built-in Chromecast

7. LG Full HD LED The LG Full HD LED Smart TV offers impressive picture quality with rich colours and a refresh rate of 50 Hz. The sophisticated picture processing takes care to correct the colour for realistic photographs. The DTS Virtual:X technology also gives the music another dimension, ensuring you will always experience rich, faultless, multi-dimensional audio. Specifications: Screen Size: 43 inches Model Name: 43LM5650PTA Operating System: WebOS Display Technology: Full HD active HDR display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh Rate: 50 hertz Maximum Operating Distance: 7 Feet Sound: 20 Watts Output | 2.0 Ch Speaker| DTS Virtual:X RAM & Storage: 1 GB RAM + 4 GB Storage Graphics Coprocessor: ‎LG Graphic Processor

Pros Cons Delivers more accurate images in stunning resolution and vivid colour Limited 1-year comprehensive warranty Offers rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio

8. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Due to its full HD resolution, the Sony Bravia 43-inch full HD Smart LED TV KDL-43W6603 enables you to rediscover every detail with breathtaking clarity. With 20W open baffle speakers that deliver strong bass and are compatible with Dolby Audio, this smart TV will improve your home theatre sound experience. Furthermore, you can use voice commands to control your favourite shows on the TV, which supports all of the main OTTs. Specifications: Screen Size: 43 inches Model Name: ‎KDL-43W6603 - Bravia Operating System: Linux Display Technology: Full HD HDR display Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Refresh Rate: 60 hertz Maximum Operating Distance: 3 Feet Weight: ‎7 kg 700 g

Pros Cons Excellent picture quality No Android interface The remote has navigation keys

9. AmazonBasics 4K Ultra-HD LED TV The company's Fire TV OS powers the AmazonBasics 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV. This Ultra-HD TV has a 3840x2160 LED-backlit screen and a 60-hertz refresh rate. The 20W rated output of the TV's box speaker system is impressive. It has an internal storage capacity of 8GB for apps and app data, 1.5GB of RAM, and a 1.95GHz quad-core processor. Specifications: Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches Display Type: ‎LED Supported Image Type: ‎JPEG Screen Resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels Batteries Required: ‎Yes Refresh Rate: ‎60 hertz Connector Type: ‎Wi-Fi

Pros Cons 4K Display Refresh Rate could be more Good sound output

10. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) The greatest TV viewing experience at home is provided by this Toshiba 4K LED TV. It offers excellent picture quality thanks to technologies like Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+ decoding, CEVO 4K HDR, 4K Resolution+ Upscaler, Ultra Colour Enhancer, and HLG compatibility. The Dolby Atmos-powered 30W of intense audio is unmatched by any other TV and provides the most immersive listening experience. Specifications: Display Type: ‎A+ Image Aspect Ratio: 16:09 Image Contrast Ratio: ‎3000:1 Viewing Angle: 178 Degrees Supported Image Type: JPEG and ‎GIF Screen Resolution ‎1920 x 1080

Pros Cons 4K Display Viewing angles could be better Good colour output Great sound output

Product Price Redmi Android 11 Series Rs. 34,999 Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Rs. 99,900 OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Rs. 39,999 Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android Rs. 29,999 Samsung Crystal 4K Series Rs. 52,900 Hisense 4K Ultra HD Rs. 44,990 LG Full HD LED Smart TV Rs. 43,990 Sony Bravia Full HD Smart LED TV Rs. 44,900 AmazonBasics 4K Rs. 66, 000 Toshiba Rs. 34, 990

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Android 11 Series Good Ram Sufficient storage space. Latest operating system Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Excellent sound system Good RAM Great design OnePlus Y Series 4K Ultra HD Great design Good RAM backup Good RAM Mi Horizon Edition Full HD Android Excellent speakers 4K Resolution Comes with excellent screen resolution Samsung Crystal 4K Series Large display with good resolution. Equipped with excellent Android features Large high picture quality Hisense 4K Ultra HD 4K Display Good for everyday use. USB and HDMI ports are available LG Full HD LED Smart TV Excellent Resolution Excellent sound system Features great speakers Sony Bravia Full HD Smart LED TV Great graphic output Great design Ample storage space AmazonBasics 4K Comes with the latest Android features Good RAM 4K Resolution Toshiba 4K Display Multiple Ports Good sound output

Best value for money No escaping the fact that choosing the right smart TV on a limited budget is essential. Make sure you are getting what you paid for when you buy something for yourself. Because of their low cost and excellent performance, Mi TVs are a breath of fresh air. In terms of value for money, the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series can be an ideal option. The Redmi 108cm (43 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Android Smart TV is an easy purchase for most households. Remember that Dolby Atmos is an object-specific audio technology. This suggests that it enhances sound more vividly rather than improving sound quality overall. It provides an excellent audio experience at home and amazing low-end sound that's perfect for watching movies, listening to music, and watching sports. Best overall Selecting the best smart LED TVs in today's cutthroat industry can be challenging. As a result, you must pick a TV with all the required features. The Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series is distinctive. This style offers a tonne of storage and is stylish, sleek, and light. In addition, it has the greatest display and resolution, ensuring an immersive experience. How to choose the best Smart LED TVs? The above models are the top Smart LED TVs in this price range. The market is now dominated by Samsung and MI TVs. Even if you don't already own any 4K content, we recommend getting a 4K TV because more and more native 4K sources are becoming available, especially if you're considering getting a TV this size. Therefore, you can surely choose the products above.