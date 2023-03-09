A guide to the top 10 cooling ACs for hot weather

air conditioner

In the scorching summer heat, it’s essential to have a reliable air conditioning unit that can keep you cool and comfortable. However, with a lot of options available, it can be challenging to make a decision. That’s why we’ve created this guide – to make shopping for an air conditioner easier. Below, you’ll find a top 10 list of the best cooling ACs for hot weather and some helpful tips for choosing the right one for your home. Each has features and benefits that will help you find the perfect unit for your space and you have to use separate appliances like air conditioners for cooling in summer and heaters in winter. These are some of the best hot and cold air conditioners. They are not only used to get cool air in summer, but they also give warm air in winter. 1. Godrej 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC: The Godrej 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Model 2023 is an excellent option for air conditioning. It has various unique features that make it one of the most energy-efficient and reliable models on the market. This model is equipped with an inverter compressor, which reduces energy consumption while maintaining the desired temperature. Additionally, it comes with a four-way air deflection system and a powerful air throw, allowing cool air to reach the farthest corners of the room. Specifications: ● 100% copper evaporator and condenser ● Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating ● Anti Microbial Self Clean Technology ● Anti-Freeze Thermostat

Pros Cons It is capable of coping with voltage variations It has a 3-star energy rating, which could lead to increased electricity use. It has a speed option that enables you to quickly chill the space It is long-lasting and corrosion-resistant because of its 100% copper composition, Gold Fin Condenser, and ocean black protection Hot air is also blown in the heating mode, which can lower the temperature of the room by 30 degrees Celsius There are 5 fan modes with different swings included

2. LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC: LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC is the perfect cooling solution for your home. With its Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, and Anti Allergic Filter, it is designed to keep your home comfortable and cool throughout the hot summers. Its 2022 model is empowered with advanced features, guaranteeing a hassle-free cooling experience for all your needs. A highlight of this AC is its DUAL Inverter Compressor that adjusts cooling power to meet the desired temperature quickly, ensuring lower electricity bills without compromising on cooling performance. Specifications: ● Copper With ocean black protection ● Dual Inverter Compressor ● Super Convertible 5-in-1 cooling ● Anti Allergic Filter

Pros Cons HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Average Design Low gas detection 15 Meters Air Throw Cooling

3. LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC: LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is an ideal choice for those seeking maximum cooling and energy savings. This AC is equipped with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling system to ensure optimal cooling in any environment. It also features an HD filter with anti-virus protection to reduce air contaminants and prevent the spread of viruses. Moreover, this AC is equipped with the latest cooling technology to ensure efficient and long-lasting cooling performance. Specifications: ● Variable Speed Compressor ● Compressor with gas charging ● Copper With ocean black protection ● Dual Inverter Compressor ● 100% Copper Condenser

Pros Cons Ez Clean Filter Service issues Smart Diagnosis System HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Low gas detection Stabilizer Free Operation

4. LG 1.5 Ton - 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC: In comparison to conventional compressors, LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor offers a wider rotating frequency, which saves more energy. As a result, LG's DUAL Inverter ACs cool more quickly, last longer, and operate more quietly. It has ADC Safety sensors integrated into it as a built-in measure of robustness and power of safety at every stage of operation, making it extremely durable and ensuring steady functioning. Specifications: ● High Density Filter ● Dual Inverter Compressor ● HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection ● Hi Grooved Copper ● Monsoon Comfort

Pros Cons 4 Star - High energy efficiency Slow and time taking service Super Convertible 5-in-1 cooling No effective cooling Ez Clean Filter 6 Fan Speed Tests Smart Diagnosis System

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton Split System AC: This split air conditioner has a non-inverter compressor that is quiet and operates both hot and cold. Compared to inverter split ACs, it is inexpensive. This 1.5 Ton capacity air conditioner is appropriate for medium-sized rooms. It contains a low-maintenance copper condenser coil that provides excellent cooling. It has unique features like a dehumidifier, dust filter, and anti-bacterial filter. Specifications: ● Copper Condenser Coil ● Anti-bacterial Filter ● Dust Filter ● Dehumidifier

Pros Cons Low noise Not energy efficient Affordable compared to inverter split ACs Anti-bacterial Filter Dehumidifier

6. LG 1.5 Ton - 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC: The LG AI Six-in-one Convertible Split Air Conditioner analyses the room temperature intelligently using artificial intelligence and variable tonnage technology. Additionally, it can predict the ideal cooling capacity. The AI Dual Inverter determines the necessary fan speed, vane position, and temperature settings, predicting the needed cooling capacity and sensing the room's conditions. Thanks to its six interchangeable modes, you can quickly increase or decrease this air conditioner's cooling capability. Specifications: ● Inverter Compressor ● AI Dual Inverter ● Ocean Black Protection ● Ocean Black Fin Anti Corrosive ● Magic Display

Pros Cons Super Convertible 6-in-1 cooling Servicing Issues 5 Star - Best in class efficiency HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection Smart Diagnosis System

7. Panasonic 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner: The AI-enabled Miraie App on this Panasonic AC makes it convenient. The AC provides greater flexibility by allowing users to pre-set temperature profiles for the night's comfort due to intelligent and distinctive features like the customized sleep mode. For weekdays and weekends, users can set distinct temperature profiles. The new linked range is designed to identify problems early and notify consumers because of a simple auto-diagnosis feature. One-touch service requests are also offered by the Miraie app. Users can maintain their e-warranties and get alerts regarding service requests with the Miraie app. Voice assistants can be used to control this connected air conditioner. Specifications: ● Wi-Fi Air Conditioner ● Voice Control ● Variable Speed Inverter Compressor ● Seamless hands-free operation

Pros Cons Smart Voice Control Slow Servicing Wi-Fi Connectivity Lowest-noise operation Auto-Convertible Shield

8. LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Compared to traditional compressors, LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a larger rotating frequency that saves more energy and a higher speed cooling range. This guarantees that our DUAL Inverter ACs will cool more quickly, last longer, and run more quietly. With its Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, you can save a lot of energy by reducing the cooling capacity from 100 percent to 80 percent, 60 percent, or 40 percent, and you can even raise the cooling capacity to 110 percent when faster cooling is most needed. Specifications: ● Variable speed compressor ● DUAL Inverter ● Ocean Black Fin ● Stabilizer Free Operation

Pros Cons DUAL Inverter Average Installation Team Super Convertible 4-in-1 cooling HD Filter Ocean Black Protection Ez Clean Filter

9. Daikin 1.5 Ton - 5 Star Inverter Split AC: It is the perfect option for a narrow room due to its 1.5 Ton capacity. It has a Neo Swing Compressor for long-lasting performance. The Neo Swing compressor in this Daikin air conditioner can rotate smoothly due to its Neo Swing technology, which also lowers friction and vibration and makes the unit function more quietly and effectively. There is a stabilizer built in. By getting the Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC online, you can create a comfortable environment in your home. The room's temperature is maintained due to the 3D Airflow technology of the air conditioner uniformly. Cooled air is sent straight to the ceiling during cooling operations. Although it gently showers the room's occupants as it drops from the ceiling, the comfort-cooled airflow does not immediately reach them. Specifications: ● Inverter Compressor ● Dew Clean Technology ● Triple Display ● 3D Airflow

Pros Cons Inverter Swing compressor Poor Service Dew clean technology Triple Display Auto error code

10. Blue Star 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split AC: Specifications: ● Inverter Compressor ● Copper Condenser Coil ● Turbo Cool

Pros Cons Self Diagnosis High Noise level Dust Filter Poor Quality Service 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling Mode Stabilizer-free Operation

Top 3 features that best cooling air conditioners should have

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Godrej 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Energy-efficient Four-way air deflection system Inverter Compressor LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC DUALCOOL Technology Fresh Dry Technology Low Refrigerant Detection LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Smart Diagnosis Active Energy Control GOLD FIN Condenser LG 1.5 Ton - 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Hi-grooved Copper Pipes DUALCOOL Technology HD Filter With Anti-virus Protection Voltas 1.5 Ton Split System AC High Ambient Cooling CO2 Reduction 3D Flow LG 1.5 Ton - 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC DualCool Technology Hi-grooved Copper Smart Diagnosis Panasonic 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC Auto Restart Energy-efficient Connects through MirAie app LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split AC Auto Restart Precise Temperature Control Stabilizer-Free Operation Daikin 1.5 Ton - 5 Star Inverter Split AC Patented Streamer Discharge Technology Voice & Wi-Fi Enabled Ventilation & Air Filtration Blue Star 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split AC Auto Restart Energy- effecient Auto-adjusts the temperature

Best Overall Product From The List The Quiet Operation technology included in Daikin air conditioners guarantees a whisper-quiet operation for the ideal tranquil slumber. In addition, power savings are possible with improved cooling. In Daikin inverter ACs, such as the 2-tonne split AC, the compressor optimizes peak performance to provide ideal cooling even in hot sweltering conditions. They are also voice and Wi-Fi-enabled. Best Value for Money ACs for Hot Weather With the DUAL Inverter CompressorTM, LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners can save up to 70% more energy*. Take advantage of the strong and silent inverter technology from LG. In contrast to a basic inverter AC, dual inverter air conditioning is an advanced version of the technology that uses two rotary compressors. Because of the increased variety in tonnage and the more steady operation, there is less noise and less energy consumption. Twin rotary compression also produces faster cooling. Additionally, it boasts a good number of features that make this AC a very cost-effective purchase. How to find the best cooling AC? A comfortable and healthy lifestyle is now more accessible to the typical middle-class family in India due to the country's growing economy and rising purchasing power parity. Formerly regarded as a sign of luxury, air conditioners are now a common fixture in almost all middle-class homes, not just in large cities but also in smaller towns. Brands are currently releasing five-star certified, extremely energy-efficient air conditioners that are also exceptionally designed and incorporate value-added features created specifically for the Indian market based on health situations, regional climatic trends, and consumer needs. So, here are a few key features to consider before making a great air conditioner purchase. Energy efficiency, air quality, installation requirements, cooling speed, after-sales service, etc., are some of these crucial factors. Prices of the top 10 cooling AC at a glance;

Product Price Godrej 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Rs. 65,900 LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 79,990 LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 64,990 LG 1.5 Ton - 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 59,990 Voltas 1.5 - Ton Split System AC Rs, 67,990 LG 1.5 Ton - 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 83,990 Panasonic 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rs. 55,400 LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 59,990 Daikin 1.5 Ton - 5 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 67,200 Blue Star 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 62,250