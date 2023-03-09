Story Saved
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

A guide to the top 10 cooling ACs for hot weather

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 27, 2023 16:14 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Reliability is vital when it comes to the best ACs for hot weather. When purchasing an AC commercial business owners and homeowners should take several important factors into account. It should have a strong energy star rating, be energy efficient, and it should be from a reliable brand.

product info
air conditioner

In the scorching summer heat, it’s essential to have a reliable air conditioning unit that can keep you cool and comfortable. However, with a lot of options available, it can be challenging to make a decision. That’s why we’ve created this guide – to make shopping for an air conditioner easier. Below, you’ll find a top 10 list of the best cooling ACs for hot weather and some helpful tips for choosing the right one for your home. Each has features and benefits that will help you find the perfect unit for your space and you have to use separate appliances like air conditioners for cooling in summer and heaters in winter. These are some of the best hot and cold air conditioners. They are not only used to get cool air in summer, but they also give warm air in winter.

1. Godrej 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC:

The Godrej 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Model 2023 is an excellent option for air conditioning. It has various unique features that make it one of the most energy-efficient and reliable models on the market. This model is equipped with an inverter compressor, which reduces energy consumption while maintaining the desired temperature. Additionally, it comes with a four-way air deflection system and a powerful air throw, allowing cool air to reach the farthest corners of the room.

Specifications:

● 100% copper evaporator and condenser

● Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating

● Anti Microbial Self Clean Technology

● Anti-Freeze Thermostat

ProsCons
It is capable of coping with voltage variationsIt has a 3-star energy rating, which could lead to increased electricity use.
It has a speed option that enables you to quickly chill the space 
It is long-lasting and corrosion-resistant because of its 100% copper composition, Gold Fin Condenser, and ocean black protection 
Hot air is also blown in the heating mode, which can lower the temperature of the room by 30 degrees Celsius 
There are 5 fan modes with different swings included 
cellpic 36% off
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Model 2023 (100% Copper, AC 1.5T SIH 18ITC3-WWR, White)
3.9 (297)
3.9 (297)
36% off
41,990 65,900
Buy now

2. LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC:

LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC is the perfect cooling solution for your home. With its Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, and Anti Allergic Filter, it is designed to keep your home comfortable and cool throughout the hot summers. Its 2022 model is empowered with advanced features, guaranteeing a hassle-free cooling experience for all your needs. A highlight of this AC is its DUAL Inverter Compressor that adjusts cooling power to meet the desired temperature quickly, ensuring lower electricity bills without compromising on cooling performance.

Specifications:

● Copper With ocean black protection

● Dual Inverter Compressor

● Super Convertible 5-in-1 cooling

● Anti Allergic Filter

ProsCons
HD Filter with Anti-Virus ProtectionAverage Design
Low gas detection 
15 Meters Air Throw 
Cooling 
cellpic 51% off
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing & Anti Allergic Filter, 2022 Model, PS-H19VNXF, White)
4.1 (236)
4.1 (236)
51% off
38,990 79,990
Buy now

3. LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is an ideal choice for those seeking maximum cooling and energy savings. This AC is equipped with a super convertible 5-in-1 cooling system to ensure optimal cooling in any environment. It also features an HD filter with anti-virus protection to reduce air contaminants and prevent the spread of viruses. Moreover, this AC is equipped with the latest cooling technology to ensure efficient and long-lasting cooling performance.

Specifications:

● Variable Speed Compressor

● Compressor with gas charging

● Copper With ocean black protection

● Dual Inverter Compressor

● 100% Copper Condenser

 ProsCons 
 Ez Clean Filter Service issues
 Smart Diagnosis System 
 HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection 
 Low gas detection 
 Stabilizer Free Operation 
cellpic 51% off
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing & Anti Allergic Filter, 2022 Model, PS-H19VNXF, White)
4.1 (236)
4.1 (236)
51% off
38,990 79,990
Buy now

4. LG 1.5 Ton - 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

In comparison to conventional compressors, LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor offers a wider rotating frequency, which saves more energy. As a result, LG's DUAL Inverter ACs cool more quickly, last longer, and operate more quietly. It has ADC Safety sensors integrated into it as a built-in measure of robustness and power of safety at every stage of operation, making it extremely durable and ensuring steady functioning.

Specifications:

● High Density Filter

● Dual Inverter Compressor

● HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

● Hi Grooved Copper

● Monsoon Comfort

ProsCons
4 Star - High energy efficiencySlow and time taking service
Super Convertible 5-in-1 coolingNo effective cooling
Ez Clean Filter 
6 Fan Speed Tests 
Smart Diagnosis System 
cellpic 34% off
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q19RNYE, White)
4.2 (606)
4.2 (606)
34% off
39,890 59,990
Buy now

5. Voltas 1.5 Ton Split System AC:

This split air conditioner has a non-inverter compressor that is quiet and operates both hot and cold. Compared to inverter split ACs, it is inexpensive. This 1.5 Ton capacity air conditioner is appropriate for medium-sized rooms. It contains a low-maintenance copper condenser coil that provides excellent cooling. It has unique features like a dehumidifier, dust filter, and anti-bacterial filter.

Specifications:

● Copper Condenser Coil

● Anti-bacterial Filter

● Dust Filter

● Dehumidifier

ProsCons
Low noiseNot energy efficient
Affordable compared to inverter split ACs 
Anti-bacterial Filter 
Dehumidifier 
cellpic 37% off
Voltas 1.5 Ton Antibacterial Coating, Heater, Dehumidifier, Remote Control Split System AC (Copper, Hot & Cold, 18H SZS, White)
3.9 (70)
3.9 (70)
37% off
42,890 67,990
Buy now

6. LG 1.5 Ton - 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC:

The LG AI Six-in-one Convertible Split Air Conditioner analyses the room temperature intelligently using artificial intelligence and variable tonnage technology. Additionally, it can predict the ideal cooling capacity. The AI Dual Inverter determines the necessary fan speed, vane position, and temperature settings, predicting the needed cooling capacity and sensing the room's conditions. Thanks to its six interchangeable modes, you can quickly increase or decrease this air conditioner's cooling capability.

Specifications:

● Inverter Compressor

● AI Dual Inverter

● Ocean Black Protection

● Ocean Black Fin Anti Corrosive

● Magic Display

ProsCons
Super Convertible 6-in-1 coolingServicing Issues
5 Star - Best in class efficiency 
HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection 
Smart Diagnosis System 
cellpic 38% off
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q20SNZE, White)
4.3 (59)
4.3 (59)
38% off
52,250 83,990
Buy now

7. Panasonic 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner:

The AI-enabled Miraie App on this Panasonic AC makes it convenient. The AC provides greater flexibility by allowing users to pre-set temperature profiles for the night's comfort due to intelligent and distinctive features like the customized sleep mode. For weekdays and weekends, users can set distinct temperature profiles. The new linked range is designed to identify problems early and notify consumers because of a simple auto-diagnosis feature. One-touch service requests are also offered by the Miraie app. Users can maintain their e-warranties and get alerts regarding service requests with the Miraie app. Voice assistants can be used to control this connected air conditioner.

Specifications:

● Wi-Fi Air Conditioner

● Voice Control

● Variable Speed Inverter Compressor

● Seamless hands-free operation

ProsCons
Smart Voice ControlSlow Servicing
Wi-Fi Connectivity 
Lowest-noise operation 
Auto-Convertible Shield 
cellpic
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU18XKYTA, White)
4.2 (1,754)
4.2 (1,754)
Get Price

8. LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Compared to traditional compressors, LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Varied Speed Dual Rotary Motor has a larger rotating frequency that saves more energy and a higher speed cooling range. This guarantees that our DUAL Inverter ACs will cool more quickly, last longer, and run more quietly. With its Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, you can save a lot of energy by reducing the cooling capacity from 100 percent to 80 percent, 60 percent, or 40 percent, and you can even raise the cooling capacity to 110 percent when faster cooling is most needed.

Specifications:

● Variable speed compressor

● DUAL Inverter

● Ocean Black Fin

● Stabilizer Free Operation

ProsCons
DUAL InverterAverage Installation Team
Super Convertible 4-in-1 cooling 
HD Filter 
Ocean Black Protection 
Ez Clean Filter 
cellpic 36% off
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter, 2021 Model, LS-Q18PNXA1, White)
4.3 (169)
4.3 (169)
36% off
38,390 59,990
Buy now

9. Daikin 1.5 Ton - 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

It is the perfect option for a narrow room due to its 1.5 Ton capacity. It has a Neo Swing Compressor for long-lasting performance. The Neo Swing compressor in this Daikin air conditioner can rotate smoothly due to its Neo Swing technology, which also lowers friction and vibration and makes the unit function more quietly and effectively. There is a stabilizer built in. By getting the Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC online, you can create a comfortable environment in your home. The room's temperature is maintained due to the 3D Airflow technology of the air conditioner uniformly. Cooled air is sent straight to the ceiling during cooling operations. Although it gently showers the room's occupants as it drops from the ceiling, the comfort-cooled airflow does not immediately reach them.

Specifications:

● Inverter Compressor

● Dew Clean Technology

● Triple Display

● 3D Airflow

ProsCons
Inverter Swing compressorPoor Service
Dew clean technology 
Triple Display 
Auto error code 
cellpic 29% off
Daikin 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper,2022,FTKM50U,White)
4.2 (692)
4.2 (692)
29% off
47,450 67,200
Buy now

10. Blue Star 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

The product is produced using premium materials and technology, resulting in items with flawless finishing and high quality within the Standard ISO 100-32000 range. Fast Hybrid AF with 425-point contrast detection and 567-point focal-plane phase detection. Up to 10FPS27 of high-speed continuous shooting while using AF/AE tracking. One of the best cameras available for the Sony platform is the A7RM4A. You should definitely go for it if accuracy and precision are what you're after. It offers good picture quality and allows you to cut photos while maintaining resolution.

Specifications:

● Inverter Compressor

● Copper Condenser Coil

● Turbo Cool

ProsCons
Self DiagnosisHigh Noise level
Dust FilterPoor Quality Service
4 in 1 Convertible Cooling Mode 
Stabilizer-free Operation 
cellpic 40% off
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2022 Model, IA318FNU, White)
3.9 (671)
3.9 (671)
40% off
37,490 62,250
Buy now

Top 3 features that best cooling air conditioners should have

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Godrej 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split ACEnergy-efficientFour-way air deflection systemInverter Compressor
LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split ACDUALCOOL TechnologyFresh Dry TechnologyLow Refrigerant Detection
LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split ACSmart DiagnosisActive Energy ControlGOLD FIN Condenser
LG 1.5 Ton - 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split ACHi-grooved Copper PipesDUALCOOL TechnologyHD Filter With Anti-virus Protection
Voltas 1.5 Ton Split System ACHigh Ambient CoolingCO2 Reduction3D Flow
LG 1.5 Ton - 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split ACDualCool TechnologyHi-grooved CopperSmart Diagnosis
Panasonic 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split ACAuto RestartEnergy-efficientConnects through MirAie app
LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split ACAuto RestartPrecise Temperature ControlStabilizer-Free Operation
Daikin 1.5 Ton - 5 Star Inverter Split ACPatented Streamer Discharge TechnologyVoice & Wi-Fi EnabledVentilation & Air Filtration
Blue Star 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split ACAuto RestartEnergy- effecientAuto-adjusts the temperature

Best Overall Product From The List

The Quiet Operation technology included in Daikin air conditioners guarantees a whisper-quiet operation for the ideal tranquil slumber. In addition, power savings are possible with improved cooling. In Daikin inverter ACs, such as the 2-tonne split AC, the compressor optimizes peak performance to provide ideal cooling even in hot sweltering conditions. They are also voice and Wi-Fi-enabled.

Best Value for Money ACs for Hot Weather

With the DUAL Inverter CompressorTM, LG DUAL Inverter window air conditioners can save up to 70% more energy*. Take advantage of the strong and silent inverter technology from LG. In contrast to a basic inverter AC, dual inverter air conditioning is an advanced version of the technology that uses two rotary compressors. Because of the increased variety in tonnage and the more steady operation, there is less noise and less energy consumption. Twin rotary compression also produces faster cooling. Additionally, it boasts a good number of features that make this AC a very cost-effective purchase.

How to find the best cooling AC?

A comfortable and healthy lifestyle is now more accessible to the typical middle-class family in India due to the country's growing economy and rising purchasing power parity. Formerly regarded as a sign of luxury, air conditioners are now a common fixture in almost all middle-class homes, not just in large cities but also in smaller towns. Brands are currently releasing five-star certified, extremely energy-efficient air conditioners that are also exceptionally designed and incorporate value-added features created specifically for the Indian market based on health situations, regional climatic trends, and consumer needs. So, here are a few key features to consider before making a great air conditioner purchase. Energy efficiency, air quality, installation requirements, cooling speed, after-sales service, etc., are some of these crucial factors.

Prices of the top 10 cooling AC at a glance;

ProductPrice
Godrej 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC Rs. 65,900
LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Hot & Cold DUAL Inverter Split ACRs. 79,990
LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split ACRs. 64,990
LG 1.5 Ton - 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split ACRs. 59,990
Voltas 1.5 - Ton Split System ACRs, 67,990
LG 1.5 Ton - 5 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split ACRs. 83,990
Panasonic 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air ConditionerRs. 55,400
LG 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 59,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton - 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 67,200
Blue Star 1.5 Ton - 3 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 62,250

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 air purifiers for a clean and fresh home
Top 8 IP cameras for home security
List of the best 10 AC companies for reliable and efficient cooling
Top 10 best 2 ton ACs for big spaces
Want the best LG washing machines for your home? Look at these top 8 picks

FAQs

What are the crucial features of a good cooling AC?

Do air conditioners come with a warranty?

Are air conditioners durable?

electronics FOR LESS