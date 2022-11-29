Adjustable tilt head heaters: Here are your top picks By Affiliate Desk

Published on Nov 29, 2022 15:47 IST





Summary: Check out the list of the seven best adjustable tilt head heaters to keep you warm this winter season. Find the product details with a comprehensive guide to buy.

Adjustable tilt head heaters give warmth and are affordable too.

An adjustable tilt head heater is a necessity in winter. With various heat settings, this heater can help keep you warm in your living room, bedroom, or even the garage. The heater has multiple convenient features that make it easier for you to enjoy this winter season. These heaters come in many different sizes, shapes, and styles to fit the decor of any room. They also come in different price ranges so that you can find the perfect heater for your needs. They can warm up a room, cool down a room, or add warmth. Product details: 1. Padmini Halogen Heater Trylo The new Halogen heating tubes in Halogen heaters improve your experience with room heating because they are both a superior light source and a very efficient heat source. They are also quick to heat up and use little power, making them inexpensive and energy-efficient options for your house. This silent 1200 Watt heater is perfect for use in compact spaces and delivers immediate heating during the winter. You can utilize the three heat settings (400W, 800W, and 1200W) to suit your individual heating demands. It also offers comfort of mind with dual safety devices along with a switch that prevents tilting when turned on. The solutions for heating are quick, effective, and shockproof. Specifications Model Number: Trylo Heating Method: ‎radiant Power: 1200 Watts Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎10 X 34 X 57 Centimeters

Pros Cons tilting safety feature Consumes a lot energy Halogen heating tubes No automatic heating control Cool Touch Exterior

2. Warmex Ardour One of the best room heaters you can have, the Warmex PTC Room Heater is built to prevent overheating and is made to turn the motor off automatically if it exceeds certain temperatures. You can also find a safety fuse that turns off when the heater reaches the proper temperature. With best use for small to medium-sized rooms, it offers warm and efficient heating. Since the heater has three settings - high heat, low heat and fan, you can use it all year round. A full-featured control panel and smart LED display give you a lot of customization possibilities for your heating. When it flashes blue, the heater is turned on. Once it shuts off, the heater is signalled to be off. Specifications Model Number: Ardour Heating Method: ‎PTC Heating Element Power: 2000 Watts Product Dimensions LxWxH: 17.5 x 13.5 x 49.7 Centimeters

Pros Cons Comes with timer control Takes time to reach set temperature Thermal fuse for safety Plug burning issues PTC heating element

3. Padmini Tower Heater Every Padmini product is meticulously constructed to provide outstanding quality. Quality is the cornerstone of all you would find in this product, from the materials used to the thorough quality checks to the intelligent enhancements. You have a built-in fan with two heat settings - 750W and 1500W that use less electricity. It includes an oscillating mechanism that aids in heating in multiple directions. It is practical, effective, and nonetheless a very powerful shock-proof heating option. Its design is quite aesthetically beautiful and you can say that it is the best heat pillar available. Specifications Model Number: Trylo Heating Method: ‎radiant Power: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎10 X 25.5 X 82 Centimeters

Pros Cons Energy efficient Only two heating settings Automatic oscillation Only indoor use Carbon tubes for heating

4. Havells Solace There are two heat settings on this plastic-bodied fan heater 1300 W and 2000 W, respectively. As a result, you can select the frequency option based on the weather. The PTC Ceramic heating element in the Havells heater offers quicker, safer, and more energy-efficient heating. Additionally, the oscillation mechanism of the device aids in providing multidirectional warmth. The PTC fan heater is designed to turn off automatically as a safety precaution if it unexpectedly tips over or falls. Also, this ensures that you do not overheat the heater and accidentally make it burn. A dust filter works wonders to keep dust from getting inside the device. Specifications Model Number: Solace Heating Method: ‎ ‎PTC Heating Element Power: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎56.9 x 39.1 x 39.1 Centimeters

Pros Cons Ceramic heating element Only 2 power consumption options Energy efficient Outer body can get damaged due to heat Safety from overheating

5. WelTherm HPC-FUME This element heater guarantees that you are always prepared to withstand a temperature drop and avoid snuggling up close to the heater. It has three special features - Countdown timer, adjustable speed control and noise free. It has a tower form making it easier to spread warmth at every corner across the room. Moreover, it also has overheating protection. So, you would not end up burning the device even when the temperature goes beyond by accident. Plus, it is free standing. As soon you get it, you can enjoy staying warm as mounting it on the wall is no hassle. Specifications Model Number: Solace Heating Method: ‎ ‎Forced air Power: 1500 Watts Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎39 x 18 x 16 Centimeters.

Pros Cons Countdown Timer control Forced Air heating Silent operation High energy consumption Powerful blower

6. Warmer ZEAL With its convenient carry handle, this PTC fan heater for the home is simple to move about the office, room, desk, house, and bedroom, anywhere you want it to fit. PTC heating element is included in an unsurpassed combination of safety and efficiency that enables quicker, safer, and more energy-efficient heating so you can enjoy the cosy warmth. Also, it offers wide angle oscillation that makes it possible to disperse heat evenly throughout a larger area, warming your space more quickly. You may customize heating performance and get maximum energy savings with three working modes. Thanks to the power indicator, you can tell if the heater is on or off. It indicates that the heater is on when it lights red. Once it shuts off, the heater is signalled to be off. Specifications Model Number: Zeal PTC 999 N Heating Method: ‎ PTC Heating Element Power: 2000 Watts Product Dimensions LxWxH: 11 x 11 x 54 Centimeters

Pros Cons Dual Fan for efficient heating Need 16 ampere socket Thermal Cut-Off Not energy efficient Heats fast

7. WelTherm Tower Heater This amazing Weltherm heater uses cutting-edge technology and combines efficiency and convenience. With this electric heater this winter, you won't have to worry about being too cold because it can heat up your room in just three seconds! Never concerned about inadvertently tipping the heater over and causing safety hazards. The tip-over safety on this electric space heater for the bedroom is 45 degrees. When the office space heater is knocked off, the heater will switch off on its own. Specifications Model Number: Solace Heating Method: ‎ ‎Forced air Power: 2500 Watts Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎18 x 15 x 38.9 Centimeters

Pros Cons 3 second fast heating Outer body is plastic 120° swing for efficient heating Only 2 heat settings Tip-over Protection

Price of tilt head heaters at a glance:

Product Price Padmini Trylo ₹ 1990 Warmex ₹ 6449 Padmini Tower Heater ₹ 4699 Havells Solace ₹ 3499 WelTherm Tower Heater ₹ 5780 Weltherm ZEAL ₹ 4849 Weltherm Dual Fan ₹ 4369

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Padmini Trylo 1200 watts 3 Cool Touch Exterior Warmex 2000 watts 2 Timer Padmini Tower Heater 1500 watts 2 Carbon tube heating Havells Solace 2000 watts 2 PTC Fan WelTherm Tower Heater 2000 watts 2 Noise free Weltherm ZEAL 2000 watts 2 Overheat protection Weltherm Dual Fan 2500 watts 2 Overheat protection

Best value for money If you are looking for the best Halogen Heater under ₹2000 for heating small spaces, then the Padmini Halogen Heater is your best pick. The device offers immediate warmth throughout the winter. The device also provides three heating settings, features dual safety, and doesn't consume much power. Best overall The Padmini Halogen heater will be a best choice for you if you are searching for a halogen heater. It comes with three rods with cool touch exterior features. It gives you instant heating and you can customize this heat into three different heat settings. And all of these things in a price tag of just Rs. 1840.00. How to find the perfect adjustable tilt head heaters Room heaters, which come in a range of sizes and designs, can reduce utility expenses during the chilly winter months. Many electric space heaters also come with unique features like automatic oscillation and digital controls for added convenience when operating. Fundamental inquiries, such as "Will this heater sufficiently heat my space?" should be asked before purchasing an electric space heater. Priority is given to the operating costs rather than some of the other amenities that come with the device.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.