Adjustable tilt head heaters: Here are your top picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 29, 2022 15:47 IST
Summary:

Check out the list of the seven best adjustable tilt head heaters to keep you warm this winter season. Find the product details with a comprehensive guide to buy.

product info
Adjustable tilt head heaters give warmth and are affordable too.

An adjustable tilt head heater is a necessity in winter. With various heat settings, this heater can help keep you warm in your living room, bedroom, or even the garage. The heater has multiple convenient features that make it easier for you to enjoy this winter season.

These heaters come in many different sizes, shapes, and styles to fit the decor of any room. They also come in different price ranges so that you can find the perfect heater for your needs. They can warm up a room, cool down a room, or add warmth.

Product details: 

1. Padmini Halogen Heater Trylo

The new Halogen heating tubes in Halogen heaters improve your experience with room heating because they are both a superior light source and a very efficient heat source. They are also quick to heat up and use little power, making them inexpensive and energy-efficient options for your house. This silent 1200 Watt heater is perfect for use in compact spaces and delivers immediate heating during the winter. You can utilize the three heat settings (400W, 800W, and 1200W) to suit your individual heating demands. It also offers comfort of mind with dual safety devices along with a switch that prevents tilting when turned on. The solutions for heating are quick, effective, and shockproof.

Specifications

Model Number: Trylo

Heating Method: ‎radiant

Power: 1200 Watts

Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎10 X 34 X 57 Centimeters

ProsCons
tilting safety featureConsumes a lot energy
Halogen heating tubesNo automatic heating control
Cool Touch Exterior 
cellpic
Padmini Halogen Heater (Trylo) 1200 Watts (White) ISI Certified | Room Heater | 3 Rods | Tilt Over Switch Function | Aesthetic White Look | Impeccable Build Quality |
17% off 1,999 2,420
Buy now

2. Warmex Ardour

One of the best room heaters you can have, the Warmex PTC Room Heater is built to prevent overheating and is made to turn the motor off automatically if it exceeds certain temperatures. You can also find a safety fuse that turns off when the heater reaches the proper temperature. With best use for small to medium-sized rooms, it offers warm and efficient heating. Since the heater has three settings - high heat, low heat and fan, you can use it all year round. A full-featured control panel and smart LED display give you a lot of customization possibilities for your heating. When it flashes blue, the heater is turned on. Once it shuts off, the heater is signalled to be off.

Specifications

Model Number: Ardour

Heating Method: ‎PTC Heating Element

Power: 2000 Watts

Product Dimensions LxWxH: 17.5 x 13.5 x 49.7 Centimeters

ProsCons
Comes with timer controlTakes time to reach set temperature
Thermal fuse for safetyPlug burning issues
PTC heating element 
cellpic
Warmex Home Appliances 1000/2000 Watts Electric PTC Heater / Table Top Heater / Tower Heater / Fan Heater / Room Heater ARDOUR with Touch Control Digital Display & Temperature Setting upto 49°C
22% off 6,449 8,268
Buy now

3. Padmini Tower Heater

Every Padmini product is meticulously constructed to provide outstanding quality. Quality is the cornerstone of all you would find in this product, from the materials used to the thorough quality checks to the intelligent enhancements. You have a built-in fan with two heat settings - 750W and 1500W that use less electricity. It includes an oscillating mechanism that aids in heating in multiple directions. It is practical, effective, and nonetheless a very powerful shock-proof heating option. Its design is quite aesthetically beautiful and you can say that it is the best heat pillar available.

Specifications

Model Number: Trylo

Heating Method: ‎radiant

Power: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎10 X 25.5 X 82 Centimeters

ProsCons
Energy efficientOnly two heating settings
Automatic oscillationOnly indoor use
Carbon tubes for heating 
cellpic
Padmini Tower Heater Carbon 1500W | Automatic Oscillating Motion | White | Room Heater | Heat Pillar | Built in Fan | Consumes less Electricity | Best in Class Aesthetics
25% off 4,699 6,250
Buy now

4. Havells Solace

There are two heat settings on this plastic-bodied fan heater 1300 W and 2000 W, respectively. As a result, you can select the frequency option based on the weather. The PTC Ceramic heating element in the Havells heater offers quicker, safer, and more energy-efficient heating. Additionally, the oscillation mechanism of the device aids in providing multidirectional warmth. The PTC fan heater is designed to turn off automatically as a safety precaution if it unexpectedly tips over or falls. Also, this ensures that you do not overheat the heater and accidentally make it burn. A dust filter works wonders to keep dust from getting inside the device.

Specifications

Model Number: Solace

Heating Method: ‎ ‎PTC Heating Element

Power: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎56.9 x 39.1 x 39.1 Centimeters

ProsCons
Ceramic heating elementOnly 2 power consumption options
Energy efficientOuter body can get damaged due to heat
Safety from overheating 
cellpic
Havells 1500 W Solace PTC Heater
32% off 3,499 5,145
Buy now

5. WelTherm HPC-FUME

This element heater guarantees that you are always prepared to withstand a temperature drop and avoid snuggling up close to the heater. It has three special features - Countdown timer, adjustable speed control and noise free. It has a tower form making it easier to spread warmth at every corner across the room. Moreover, it also has overheating protection. So, you would not end up burning the device even when the temperature goes beyond by accident. Plus, it is free standing. As soon you get it, you can enjoy staying warm as mounting it on the wall is no hassle.

Specifications

Model Number: Solace

Heating Method: ‎ ‎Forced air

Power: 1500 Watts

Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎39 x 18 x 16 Centimeters.

ProsCons
Countdown Timer controlForced Air heating
Silent operationHigh energy consumption
Powerful blower 
cellpic
WelTherm Tower Heater HPC-FUME 1300W/2000W room heater Touch Control Digital Display with remote & Oscillating Function - Room Heater digital touch display with remote
27% off 5,980 8,200
Buy now

6. Warmer ZEAL

With its convenient carry handle, this PTC fan heater for the home is simple to move about the office, room, desk, house, and bedroom, anywhere you want it to fit. PTC heating element is included in an unsurpassed combination of safety and efficiency that enables quicker, safer, and more energy-efficient heating so you can enjoy the cosy warmth. Also, it offers wide angle oscillation that makes it possible to disperse heat evenly throughout a larger area, warming your space more quickly.

You may customize heating performance and get maximum energy savings with three working modes. Thanks to the power indicator, you can tell if the heater is on or off. It indicates that the heater is on when it lights red. Once it shuts off, the heater is signalled to be off.

Specifications

Model Number: Zeal PTC 999 N

Heating Method: ‎ PTC Heating Element

Power: 2000 Watts

Product Dimensions LxWxH: 11 x 11 x 54 Centimeters

ProsCons
Dual Fan for efficient heatingNeed 16 ampere socket
Thermal Cut-OffNot energy efficient
Heats fast 
cellpic
Warmex Home Appliances 1000/2000 Watts Electric PTC Tower Fan Room Heater ZEAL with Oscillating Feature
30% off 4,849 6,958
Buy now

7. WelTherm Tower Heater

This amazing Weltherm heater uses cutting-edge technology and combines efficiency and convenience. With this electric heater this winter, you won't have to worry about being too cold because it can heat up your room in just three seconds! Never concerned about inadvertently tipping the heater over and causing safety hazards. The tip-over safety on this electric space heater for the bedroom is 45 degrees. When the office space heater is knocked off, the heater will switch off on its own.

Specifications

Model Number: Solace

Heating Method: ‎ ‎Forced air

Power: 2500 Watts

Product Dimensions LxWxH: ‎18 x 15 x 38.9 Centimeters

ProsCons
3 second fast heatingOuter body is plastic
120° swing for efficient heating Only 2 heat settings
Tip-over Protection 
cellpic
Weltherm HPC Therm Room Heater 1250/ 2500w with Dual Fan
26% off 4,599 6,220
Buy now

Price of tilt head heaters at a glance:

ProductPrice
Padmini Trylo 1990
Warmex 6449
Padmini Tower Heater 4699
Havells Solace 3499
WelTherm Tower Heater 5780
Weltherm ZEAL 4849
Weltherm Dual Fan 4369

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Padmini Trylo1200 watts3Cool Touch Exterior
Warmex2000 watts2Timer
Padmini Tower Heater1500 watts2Carbon tube heating
Havells Solace2000 watts2PTC Fan
WelTherm Tower Heater2000 watts2Noise free
Weltherm ZEAL2000 watts2Overheat protection
Weltherm Dual Fan2500 watts2Overheat protection

Best value for money

If you are looking for the best Halogen Heater under 2000 for heating small spaces, then the Padmini Halogen Heater is your best pick. The device offers immediate warmth throughout the winter. The device also provides three heating settings, features dual safety, and doesn't consume much power.

Best overall

The Padmini Halogen heater will be a best choice for you if you are searching for a halogen heater. It comes with three rods with cool touch exterior features. It gives you instant heating and you can customize this heat into three different heat settings. And all of these things in a price tag of just Rs. 1840.00.

How to find the perfect adjustable tilt head heaters

Room heaters, which come in a range of sizes and designs, can reduce utility expenses during the chilly winter months. Many electric space heaters also come with unique features like automatic oscillation and digital controls for added convenience when operating.

Fundamental inquiries, such as "Will this heater sufficiently heat my space?" should be asked before purchasing an electric space heater. Priority is given to the operating costs rather than some of the other amenities that come with the device.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

