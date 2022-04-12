Air coolers under 10,000: Just as effective as ACs but far more affordable

Summer months can be treacherous - with temperature crossing 40 degrees, sweat, prickly heat, heat rashes, exhaustion and dizziness can all make life miserable. There are of course many ways to beat the heat - one should wear loose clothes in fabrics that absorb little and reflect heat back, one should eat and drink food that are cooling in character and one must avoid stepping out of the house during the hottest part of the day. Apart from these, there is also the option of staying put at home. If that be your option, then having a device that cools the air inside the house is a must. These days, ACs have become a part and parcel of our lives. However, not everyone can afford to either buy an AC and pay hefty electricity charges. One way out is to invest in an effective air cooler. A good option within the large umbrella of coolers are ones that come under ₹10,000.

An air cooler works on the principle of evaporative cooling - as the sweat on the skin starts to evaporate, it draws out heat from the body as well and as a result, the body gets cooled down. Air coolers are also a better health option than ACs as they offer better quality of air for your room. We have shortlisted few options of such air coolers which you can consider. Take a look.

Prices of air coolers in the under ₹ 10,000 category:

Product Price Bajaj DMH67 67L Desert Air Cooler ₹ 9,592.00 Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler ₹ 7,050.00 Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler ₹ 9,899.00 Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler ₹ 9,398.00

Bajaj DMH67 67L Desert Air Cooler

With its hexagonal design, this cooler delivers maximum cooling with minimum water consumption. It has a fan-based cooling for efficient circulation of air. It also has an ice chamber, which is basically ice compartments where one can put ice cubes for improved cooling experience. This cooler has a water capacity of up to 67 litres and is ideal for a room size of up to 750 square feet. It is effective in all weather conditions and can work in coastal regions as well. It has a powerful air throw feature which ensures that air is circulated in maximum area. It has honeycomb pads on three sides to give maximum cooling. With dimensions (LxBxH): 64.0 cm X 55.0 cm X 110.0 cm, it can be placed in any space.

Havells Tuono Personal Air Cooler

This Havells air cooler is designed to provide optimum air delivery 1200 m3/hr in hot summer. It comes with honeycomb pads with 35mm thickness for better air circulation. The good thing is it keeps the air odourless. It has high saturation rate for better cooling. Its cooler too has an ice compartment for effective cooling. It also has auto swing (left-right) mode but the up-down movement has to be managed manually. It makes air healthy by eliminating micro-particles such as pollen, dead skin, dust, mites, pet dander and preventing mosquito breeding. At 42 x 28 x 80 cms (LxWxH) in dimension, it can easily fit into any space.

Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler

This portable desert air cooler from Crompton is equipped with wood wool (these are made from splinters of wood, which are cut from the logs and are arranged in the form of grass) cooling pads and has 3-way speed settings for air speed control. It has the capacity to take up to 75 litres of water. It has relatively lower power requirement and can run on inverter power. It is a rust-free body and has smooth, easy-to-clean exteriors. With dimensions (LxWxH) measuring 61 x 40.5 x 120 cm, it can easily fix into any space.

Symphony Diet 3D 30i Portable Tower Air Cooler

This sleek tower cooler is suitable for rooms with a size up to 14 square meters. It is designed to give effective cooling - with its dura pump, 3-sides honeycomb pads (to retain water for a longer duration) and cool flow dispenser (to distribute water evenly). This device is ideal for summers. This is a low-power consuming cooler and uses only 145 watts (approximately) of power. In case of power cuts, it can operate on inverters as well. This cooler has a capacity of 30 litres and comes with a empty water tank alarm as well. With its high-speed blower it instantly cools your room.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.