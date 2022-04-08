Air coolers under 3,000: These are energy efficient and easy on pocket

An air cooler is an energy efficient device to keep your surrounding cool all day long. These are easy to install and come with a water tank that needs to be refilled from time to time. Despite the advent of air conditioners, a lot of households continue to use these coolers in their homes and offices. These also come with built-in LED lights that illuminate the setting of any particular surrounding. You can adjust the speed of these coolers too. Compact in size and portable, they are easy to install anywhere. They improve the quality of air by performing three functions – cooling, humidifying and purifying the air.

Prices of air coolers at a glance:

Product Price in India VLSA® Mini Portable Air Cooler ₹ 1,299.00 Magik Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner ₹ 1,484.00 PAXTON SALES Mini Portable Air Cooler ₹ 1,499.00 ₹ Seems Air Cooler Mini Air Conditioner ₹ 1,499.00

A lot of options are available online. If you’re looking for an air cooler that is easy on your pocket, then we have options under the price point of ₹3,000 available right below. So, beat the summer blue with these devices and keep your head and body cool.

VLSA® Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan Arctic Air Personal Space Cooler The Quick & Easy Way to Cool Any Space Air Conditioner Device Home Office.

This mini portable air cooler helps spread cool air for several hours. It has a lightweight fan inside it and can save up to 90% electricity in summer. There are three levels of speed - high, medium and low. It also comes with built-in colourful and soft LED lights that help in creating a good atmosphere.

Magik Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 Conditioner Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler Arctic Air Humidifier Purifier Mini Cooler, Air Cooler For Room, Air Coolers For Home

This portable air cooler performs three functions - cooling, humidifying and purifying air. It is compact in size and lightweight to carry. Powered by a USB cable, it is easy to install at any corner. It effectively turns hot dry air into cool moist one. So, beat the summer heat with this air cooler.

PAXTON SALES Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan Arctic Air Personal Space Cooler The Quick & Easy Way to Cool Any Space Air Conditioner Device Home Office.

This mini and portable air cooler comes with three speeds. One round of water helps keep the area cool for up to 8 hours. It comes with a built-in LED mood light also that has seven different colours. It performs three functions - cools, humidifies and purifies air. To use this air cooler, you have to plug in the USB.

Seems Air Cooler Mini Air Conditioner Humidifier Mini Portable Air Cooler Fan Arctic Air Personal Space Cooler The Quick & Easy Way to Cool Any Space Air Conditioner Device Home

This mini air conditioner’s water tank lasts for a good up to 8 hours. It is easy to use and energy efficient. It comes with built-in LED mood light that is available in seven different colours. This one too improves air quality by performing three functions - cooling, humidifying and purifying air.

