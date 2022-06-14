Amazon coupon carnival: Enjoy off on Redmi, OnePlus and Samsung smartphones By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Jun 15, 2022 13:33 IST





Summary: You can avail attractive discount on certain smartphones by applying a coupon code on Amazon. Read on to see our selections.

It's time to buy your favourite smartphone at a discounted price.

Whenever we buy a new smartphone, we look for newer and advanced features that make our experience more user-friendly and further help in carrying out many operations on the device. If you've been planning to buy a smartphone of late, then now will be a good idea to invest in one. Why, you would ask? Well, as part of Amazon's coupon carnival, you can now avail off on devices by using a coupon. The method is simple to carry out and the discount is lucrative. You can get off on a number of smartphones from established brands like Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus and more.



We have prepared a list below of smartphones on which you can avail a nice discount. Most of them are 5G smartphones and all of them come packed with several amazing features - from enhanced storage capacity, RAM capacity, colour options to massive battery and stunning camera specifications. Scroll through our list to take a closer look at the picks.



Redmi Note 10 Pro

This Redmi smartphone is available in four colour variants. It has a memory storage capacity for 128 GB and it runs on 6 GB RAM. A smart-looking and sleek in design smartphone, this one comes with stunning specifications.



Other features:

1) Camera: 64 MP quad rear camera with 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP telemacro and portrait lens| 16 MP front camera

2) Display: 120Hz high refresh rate FHD+ (1080x2400) AMOLED dot display | 6.67 inches screen | 20:9 aspect ratio

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-core | 8nm process | Up to 2.3GHz clock speed

4) Battery: 5020 mAh large battery

iQOO Z5 5G

This 5G smartphone will make you future ready. It comes equipped with liquid cooling system that helps reduce the CPU temperature by about 120 C. Available in three colours, this one has a sleek body and an attractive appearance. A lightweight device, it runs on 8GB RAM.



Other features:

1) Camera: 64MP main camera | 16MP front camera

2) Display: 120Hz refresh rate | 240Hz touch sampling rate

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G 6nm Octa-Core processor

4) Battery: 44W FlashCharge technology with 5000mAh battery

OnePlus 9RT 5G

This OnePlus 5G smartphone has a massive storage capacity of 256 GB. It runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The device runs on an amazing speed, thanks to the 12 GB RAM it comes with. It comes in a stunning black colour and looks super attractive. It is a lightweight device that comes with amazing features. Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP main camera with Sony IMX 766 Lens (OIS enabled) | 16MP ultra-wide angle camera | 2MP macro lens | Front camera: 16MP

2) Display: 6.62 inches fluid AMOLED display screen | Refresh rate: 120 Hz | Resolution: 2400 x 1080 | Aspect Ratio: 20:9

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

4) Battery: 4,500 mAh battery with 65T warp charge

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Renewed)

This renewed Samsung device is a 5G smartphone that will make you future ready. It runs on 8 GB RAM and has a massive storage capacity of 128 GB which can be expanded up to 1TB. It has Android 11.0 operating system. Available in Cloud Mint colour, it looks stylish in appearance. The device is also IP68 rated.



Other features:

1) Camera: 12MP wide rear camera | 8MP tele camera | 12MP ultra wide camera | 32MP front camera

2) Display: 6.5 inches Infinity-O Super AMOLED display screen with 120Hz refresh rate | 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) resolution

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core processor

4) Battery: 4500 mAh battery

Oppo F19 (Renewed)

This renewed smartphone from OPPO runs on Android 11.0 operating system. Available in Midnight Blue colour, it runs on 6 GB RAM. You can also store large chunk of data on this device, as it has a massive storage capacity of 128 GB. Other features:

1) Camera: 48MP main + 2MP wide angle macro + 2MP macro mono lens (quad camera) | 16MP (front camera)

2) Display: 6.43 inches FHD+ AMOLED punch-hole display | 2400x1080 pixel resolution | Screen to body ratio of 90.8%

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 GPU 610 at 950 MHz Support 4G sim | Powerful 2 GHz Octa-core processor, support LPDDR4X memory and latest UFS 2.1 storage

4) Battery: 5000 mAh lithium polymer battery

Price of smartphones at a glance:

Smartphones Price Redmi Note 10 Pro ₹ 19,999.00 iQOO Z5 5G ₹ 29,990.00 OnePlus 9RT 5G ₹ 46,999.00 (Renewed) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G ₹ 74,999.00 (Renewed) Oppo F19 ₹ 20,990.00