Amazon electronics sale: Get as much as 69% on mobiles, earbuds, tablets By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nivedita Mishra

Published on May 23, 2022 14:32 IST





Summary: It is always a good time to buy an electronics item such as a laptop, a tablet or even a new mobile phone. For one, technology keeps changing at a rapid pace. Second, during a sale one can avail of huge discounts on products.

Sale season is a good time to pick up electronics items.

If you have been planning on changing your electronics item, say your laptop, mobile phone or the even something as small as your earbuds, then now is the right time to for it. Why? Amazon has some amazing offers with mega discounts on select items. Indians love to optimize on any item they invest in. So, if we have bought a phone, most of us are likely to continue using it until it totally gives up on us. However, technology keeps changing at a very fast pace. Even if one uses a mobile phone for the most basic of reasons, it is always a good idea to go in for a more advanced phone. Why? Well, not only do makers keep introducing new features in a phone, often our old phones slow down, their sound volume goes down and every time you boot the phone, you feel it takes a lifetime. The same holds true of laptops and tablets as well etc. If we have convinced you to check out some of the offers on the e-commerce platform, then we would also like to inform that we have made the job easier for you. We have curated a list of such products so that you don't have to search for them. Check them out here. Price of laptops, smartwatches, mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi Pad 5 ₹ 26,999.00 boAt Airdopes 141 42H ₹ 1,399.00 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 ₹ 34,490.00 boAt Xtend Smart Watch ₹ 2,999.00 Redmi 9A Sport ₹ 6,999.00

Xiaomi Pad 5 A tablet may seem like an indulgence if you already have laptops and desktops at home, but frankly it isn't. If you have kids at home, it will keep them engaged both with their studies and play time. If you have aged parents, then too it is a useful tool to keep at home - it is lighter than a laptop and gives all the advantages of one - you can browse the net, read an e-book, etc. This Xiaomi tablet comes with RAM (6GB) and storage (128 GB). With a screen size of 10.95 inches (Dolby Vision Display and a high resolution of 2560x1600), it will make viewing a treat. It also comes with Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. With a 13MP rear camera (with 4K recording) and 8MP front camera, your pictures will only make you happier. It has Android 11 as its operating system and comes in colour grey.

boAt Airdopes 141 42H Having a good wireless and in-ear earbuds with mic will give you a tremendous sense of freedom while at work or while multi-tasking. One of the biggest advantages of using these devices is that these wireless earbuds make your exercising routine or listening to music good without those pesky cables troubling you. This earbuds from boAt offer a a playback time of up to 42 hours including the six hours non-stop playtime for earbuds. It comes with built-in mic on each earbud along with its ‘ENx environmental noise cancellation technology’ that ensures a smooth delivery of voice via voice calls. It also comes with a feature called ‘ASAP charge’ that offers up to 75 min of playtime in just five minutes of charge; the carry case comes along with the Type C interface.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 This 10th Gen Lenovo IdeaPad comes equipped with Intel Core i3 processor. This is a thin and lightweight laptop, weighing 1.7 kg and having a thickness of 1.99 cm only. It has a screen size of 15.6 inches FHD (1920x1080 resolution) with brightness measuring 220 nits. It is also an anti-glare screen. It has 8 GB RAM and storage of 256 GB. It comes equipped with Windows 11 Home as its operating system. This laptop boasts of 45Wh battery and will last you up to eight hours. It comes with a rapid charge feature which will charge up to 80% in just one hour. It has ‎stereo speakers (1.5W x2, Dolby Audio).

boAt Xtend Smart Watch Have you noticed how many of the joggers in your complex's park or at your gym sport a fancy big-sized watch on their wrists? Well, it is not just a fancy tool that youngsters love to flaunt. That's a smartwatch and it is a useful device to own. Where else will you have the luxury of tracking your heart rate, sleep pattern, activity and overall fitness level? This product from boAt works as your sleep and heart rate monitor. It also keeps a tab on SPO2 (blood oxygen levels). It has 14 sports modes. It also has a big square colour LCD display (1.69 inches).

Redmi 9A Sport This mobile phone comes with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage capacity. This Coral Green phone has MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor with up to 2.0 GHz clock speed. With its 13 MP rear camera (with AI portrait) and 5 MP front camera, you can now click pictures with absolute delight. It has a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, which makes viewing a pleasure. With a large battery 5000 mAH, you don't have to bother about frequent charges. It has ‎MIUI 12 as its operating system.