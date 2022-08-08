Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 52% off on electronic items

Summary:
Choosing from an extensive range of smartphones available might be daunting. Using an iPhone (iOS) is a bit simpler because only a few models often launch yearly. However, getting a replacement phone may be more difficult if you use Android, as many Android phone brands are available in the market. Another crucial factor to note before buying a new phone is that it must fall within your budget. As mobile technology advances, features ranging from face unlock to full-screen display are available in phones ranging from ₹20,000 to ₹80,000. However, what if you can take advantage of the deals on these smartphones and other electronic devices during the Amazon sale and get up to 52% discount? Great, isn't it? Here are the top phones and other electronic items you must check out at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: get up to 52% discount on phones and other electronics items.
1. Realme Narzo 50A
The Realme Narzo 50A Prime, with its sturdy build quality and reasonably nice display, is a good buy! The advanced chipset of this device is decent enough to ensure its high speed and seamless operations.
Specifications:
● Battery: 6000 mAh
● RAM: 4 GB
● Storage: 64 GB
● Processor: Helio G85 Processor
|Pros
|Cons
|Good design and display
|The phone comes without a charger
|Excellent battery life
2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
The Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy M33 5G supports fast charging and offers users an expandable memory option. The 5G smartphone reportedly has a fluid operation and runs Android 12.
Specifications:
● Battery: 6000 mAh
● RAM: 6 GB
● Storage: 128 GB
● Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280
|Pros
|Cons
|Dedicated SD card slot
|Outdated design
|A strong 6000 mAh battery
|Phone box without charger
3. OnePlus 10R
The OnePlus 10R is a reliable smartphone with dependable performance for everyday tasks and games. The phone's incredible charging speed and the camera quality is also up to the mark.
Specifications:
● Battery: 5000 mAh
● RAM: 8 GB
● Storage: 126 GB ROM
● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
|Pros
|Cons
|Reliable performance
|Outdated design
|Superfast charging
|No IP rating
4. Tecno Spark 9
The Tecno Spark 9 is an excellent option that is also reasonably priced. The device's multi-purpose camera setup and extensive visual experience are outstanding. Hence, buying it is an excellent deal, especially during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.
Specifications:
●Battery: 5000 mAh
●RAM: 6 GB
●Storage: 128 GB ROM
●Processor: Helio G37 Gaming Processor
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a dedicated memory card slot
|The camera does not deliver good quality pictures
|A decent performing 5000 mAh battery
|Thick body
5. iQOO 9T 5G
The iQOO 9T boasts of an eye-catching design that millennials yearn for. If you choose the Legend version of this device, the iQOO 9T distinguishes from the competition because of its glass back and dual-tone rear panel.
Specifications:
● Battery: 4700 mAh
● RAM: 8 GB
● Storage: 128 GB ROM
● Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 768G 5G
|Pros
|Cons
|Amazing build design
|Lacks wireless charging
|High picture-quality camera
|No IP rating
6. HP 15s Laptop
When you buy the HP 15s laptop, get the best viewing experience with the 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display. The laptop is equipped with an Intel 11th Generation i3 CPU, 512 GB SSD, and 8 GB RAM, which is perfect for heavy usage.
Specifications:
● Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)
● RAM: 8 GB DDR4
● Storage: 512 GB SSD
● Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4
|Pros
|Anti-glare display
|No VGA port
|Powerful battery backup
|A little heavy compared to competitors
7. Panasonic LUMIX G7 Camera
Anyone looking to upgrade from entry-level cameras should consider the Panasonic Lumix G7 because of its excellent mid-range camera. With built-in Wi-Fi, timelapse, quiet shooting up to 1/16000, and up to seven-frame resizing, this camera is loaded with features. Its unique abilities enable you to record movies with four times the detail of 1080p.
Specifications:
● Sensor resolution actual: 16.84 Megapixel
● Sensor type: 17.3 x 13 mm (Four Thirds) MOS
● Capture modes: Three 4K capture modes
|Pros
|Cons
|Outstanding ISO performance for its class
|JPEG colours are a bit dull
|External microphone jack provided
|Wi-Fi wireless connectivity has a reasonably limited range
8. Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot is attractive and features excellent audio. The speaker is in-built with a range of functionalities starting from its four buttons; two volume controls, a mic mute, and an action button are on top of the speaker, with a colourful light ring around its edge.
Specifications:
●Connectivity: Bluetooth or 3.5mm cable
●Storage: Over 30,000 songs and many things
|Pros
|Cons
|Alexa remains the best voice ecosystem for smart home control
|Alexa isn't up to its competitor's level at answering broad information queries
|The best Alexa speaker in an affordable range
9. Seagate 2TB Hardrive
If you are looking for the perfect storage device, get the Seagate 2TB hard drive while the Amazon sale is ongoing. With the perfect deal and offers, the Seagate 2TB hard drive comes with four months of Adobe CC Photography subscription!
Specifications:
● Size: 2TB
● Drive interface: USB 3.0
● Weight: 148 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Advanced features
|Frequent problems with formatting
|Still the best in budget
10. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo
The easy-to-use and fancy Realme Buds is the perfect device you need to get while the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is going on.
Specifications:
● Battery: Up to 17 hours
● Charging: Type-C
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight
|Customer reviews are not satisfactory
|Advance features on the realme application
|Product
|Price
|realme narzo 50A
|₹10,999
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|₹18,999
|OnePlus 10R
|₹34,999
|Tecno Spark 9
|₹9,499
|iQOO 9T 5G
|₹49,999
|HP 15s
|₹43,300
|Panasonic LUMIX G7 Camera
|₹38,489
|Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
|₹2,249
|Seagate 2TB Hardrive
|₹5,448
|realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo
|₹1,198
Best 3 Features For You
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Realme narzo 50A
|6000 mAh
|64GB ROM
|Helio G85 processor
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|Samsung’s Exynos 1280 processor
|128GB ROM
|Long 6000 mAh battery
|OnePlus 10R
|8GB RAM
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
|Super-fast charging
|Tecno Spark 9
|128GB ROM
|Dedicated memory slot
|6GB RAM
|iQOO 9T 5G
|8GB RAM
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 768G 5G
|50 MP sensing camera
|HP 15s
|15.6 inches display
|Anti-glare display
|8GB RAM
|Panasonic LUMIX G7 Camera
|Three 4K modes recording
|Great ISO performance
|16.84MP
|Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
|Long reach connectivity
|Has songs in 10+ languages
|Improved voice control
|Seagate 2TB Hardrive
|Available in four colours
|Weighs less than 150 grams
|3.0 USB
|realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo
|Available in beautiful
|Battery backup of up to 17 hours
|C charger type
Best value for money
The best value-for-money product is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. With more than 24% discount on the product during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is the best buy. With 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, and the dynamic brand value of Samsung, the Galaxy M33 5G is a value-for-money device.
Best overall
The best overall electronic product in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the iQOO 9T 5G phone. This smartphone is among the most satisfactory products that is bundled with impeccable features. With 120 W flash charge and storage capacity from 8GB RAM to 128GB ROM, the iQOO 9T 5G is the phone you must buy during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.
How to Find the Perfect Electronic Product?
A wide variety of products are available on Amazon when purchasing electronic goods, including headphones, earbuds, multimeters, electronic test equipment, and electronic components.
Choosing, identifying, and making an excellent product purchase may not be an easy thing to do. It is always recommended to start comparing the models, brands and their products, product features, and price range.
Once you have evaluated their pros and cons, considering all these factors, along with your specific requirements and budget, you will be able to determine what you must purchase this season in 2022.
FAQs
1.What is the benefit availed by the Prime subscribers of Amazon during the Great Indian Freedom Festival?
Amazon Prime subscribers will have early access to the Amazon deals 24 hours before the sale.
2.What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival?
The Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon Is Amazon's yearly mega online shopping festival for customers in India. The event takes place this year from August 6 to August 10.
3.What are some bank offers at the Amazon festival sale?
Use your HDFC Bank credit card or debit card to make regular purchases. You will receive an instant discount on the purchase of an eligible item worth ₹2,000 or more through your HDFC Bank debit card or credit card on amazon.in/Amazon App.
4.Can one combine the bank offer with the Amazon exchange offer?
No, you may only exchange one used item per new product.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.