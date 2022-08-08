Sign out
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 52% off on electronic items

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 08, 2022 19:21 IST

Summary:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Buy the latest phones and accessories with exclusive deals, offers and get discount of up to 52% discount. 

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: It is raining discounts on electronic items.

Choosing from an extensive range of smartphones available might be daunting. Using an iPhone (iOS) is a bit simpler because only a few models often launch yearly. However, getting a replacement phone may be more difficult if you use Android, as many Android phone brands are available in the market. Another crucial factor to note before buying a new phone is that it must fall within your budget. As mobile technology advances, features ranging from face unlock to full-screen display are available in phones ranging from 20,000 to 80,000. However, what if you can take advantage of the deals on these smartphones and other electronic devices during the Amazon sale and get up to 52% discount? Great, isn't it? Here are the top phones and other electronic items you must check out at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: get up to 52% discount on phones and other electronics items.

1. Realme Narzo 50A

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime, with its sturdy build quality and reasonably nice display, is a good buy! The advanced chipset of this device is decent enough to ensure its high speed and seamless operations.

Specifications:

● Battery: 6000 mAh

● RAM: 4 GB

● Storage: 64 GB

● Processor: Helio G85 Processor

ProsCons
Good design and displayThe phone comes without a charger
Excellent battery life 
realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Blue , 4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) Helio G85 Processor | 6000 mAh Battery
12% off
11,499 12,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Exynos-powered Samsung Galaxy M33 5G supports fast charging and offers users an expandable memory option. The 5G smartphone reportedly has a fluid operation and runs Android 12.

Specifications:

● Battery: 6000 mAh

● RAM: 6 GB

● Storage: 128 GB

● Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280

ProsCons
Dedicated SD card slotOutdated design
A strong 6000 mAh batteryPhone box without charger
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Deep Ocean Blue, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
24% off
18,999 24,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R is a reliable smartphone with dependable performance for everyday tasks and games. The phone's incredible charging speed and the camera quality is also up to the mark.

Specifications:

● Battery: 5000 mAh

● RAM: 8 GB

● Storage: 126 GB ROM

● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G

ProsCons
Reliable performanceOutdated design
Superfast chargingNo IP rating
OnePlus 10R 5G (Forest Green, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 80W SuperVOOC)
10% off
34,999 38,999
Buy now

4. Tecno Spark 9

The Tecno Spark 9 is an excellent option that is also reasonably priced. The device's multi-purpose camera setup and extensive visual experience are outstanding. Hence, buying it is an excellent deal, especially during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.

Specifications:

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●RAM: 6 GB

●Storage: 128 GB ROM

●Processor: Helio G37 Gaming Processor

ProsCons
Comes with a dedicated memory card slotThe camera does not deliver good quality pictures
A decent performing 5000 mAh batteryThick body
Tecno Spark 9 (Sky Mirror, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)| Upto 11GB Expandable RAM | 90Hz Refresh Rate | 6.6" HD+Display | 13MP Dual Camera | 5000mAh Battery | Helio G37 Gaming Processor
30% off
9,499 13,499
Buy now

5. iQOO 9T 5G

The iQOO 9T boasts of an eye-catching design that millennials yearn for. If you choose the Legend version of this device, the iQOO 9T distinguishes from the competition because of its glass back and dual-tone rear panel.

Specifications:

● Battery: 4700 mAh

● RAM: 8 GB

● Storage: 128 GB ROM

● Processor: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 768G 5G

ProsCons
Amazing build designLacks wireless charging
High picture-quality cameraNo IP rating
iQOO 9T 5G (Legend, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 | 120W FlashCharge | 120Hz E5 AMOLED Display
9% off
49,999 54,999
Buy now

6. HP 15s Laptop

When you buy the HP 15s laptop, get the best viewing experience with the 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display. The laptop is equipped with an Intel 11th Generation i3 CPU, 512 GB SSD, and 8 GB RAM, which is perfect for heavy usage.

Specifications:

● Display: 15.6-inch FHD(1920x1080)

● RAM: 8 GB DDR4

● Storage: 512 GB SSD

● Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4

Pros 
Anti-glare displayNo VGA port
Powerful battery backupA little heavy compared to competitors
HP 15s 11th Gen Intel Core i3 15.6 inches(39cm) Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD , HD,Anti-Glare Display/UHD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Alexa-Built in/MS Office/Natural Silver/1.75 Kg,-15s-dy3501TU)
37% off
43,300 69,000
Buy now

7. Panasonic LUMIX G7 Camera

Anyone looking to upgrade from entry-level cameras should consider the Panasonic Lumix G7 because of its excellent mid-range camera. With built-in Wi-Fi, timelapse, quiet shooting up to 1/16000, and up to seven-frame resizing, this camera is loaded with features. Its unique abilities enable you to record movies with four times the detail of 1080p.

Specifications:

● Sensor resolution actual: 16.84 Megapixel

● Sensor type: 17.3 x 13 mm (Four Thirds) MOS

● Capture modes: Three 4K capture modes

ProsCons
Outstanding ISO performance for its classJPEG colours are a bit dull
External microphone jack providedWi-Fi wireless connectivity has a reasonably limited range
Panasonic LUMIX G7 16.00 MP 4K Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera Kit with 14-42 mm Lens (Black)"
30% off
38,489 54,990
Buy now

8. Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

Amazon's third-generation Echo Dot is attractive and features excellent audio. The speaker is in-built with a range of functionalities starting from its four buttons; two volume controls, a mic mute, and an action button are on top of the speaker, with a colourful light ring around its edge.

Specifications:

●Connectivity: Bluetooth or 3.5mm cable

●Storage: Over 30,000 songs and many things

ProsCons
Alexa remains the best voice ecosystem for smart home controlAlexa isn't up to its competitor's level at answering broad information queries
The best Alexa speaker in an affordable range 
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – New and improved smart speaker with Alexa (Black)
50% off
2,249 4,499
Buy now

9. Seagate 2TB Hardrive

If you are looking for the perfect storage device, get the Seagate 2TB hard drive while the Amazon sale is ongoing. With the perfect deal and offers, the Seagate 2TB hard drive comes with four months of Adobe CC Photography subscription!

Specifications:

● Size: 2TB

● Drive interface: USB 3.0

● Weight: 148 grams

ProsCons
Advanced featuresFrequent problems with formatting
Still the best in budget 
Seagate One Touch 2TB External HDD with Password Protection – Black, for Windows and Mac, with 3 yr Data Recovery Services, and 4 Months Adobe CC Photography (STKY2000400)
32% off
5,448 7,999
Buy now

10. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

The easy-to-use and fancy Realme Buds is the perfect device you need to get while the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 is going on.

Specifications:

● Battery: Up to 17 hours

● Charging: Type-C

ProsCons
LightweightCustomer reviews are not satisfactory
Advance features on the realme application 
realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Bluetooth in Ear Earphones with Mic (Blue)
52% off
1,198 2,499
Buy now

Price of Phones And Other Electronics at a Glance:

ProductPrice
realme narzo 50A 10,999
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 18,999
OnePlus 10R 34,999
Tecno Spark 9 9,499
iQOO 9T 5G 49,999
HP 15s 43,300
Panasonic LUMIX G7 Camera 38,489
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) 2,249
Seagate 2TB Hardrive 5,448
realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo 1,198

Best 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Realme narzo 50A6000 mAh64GB ROMHelio G85 processor
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GSamsung’s Exynos 1280 processor128GB ROMLong 6000 mAh battery
OnePlus 10R8GB RAMMediaTek Dimensity 8100 5GSuper-fast charging
Tecno Spark 9128GB ROMDedicated memory slot6GB RAM
iQOO 9T 5G8GB RAMQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 768G 5G50 MP sensing camera
HP 15s15.6 inches displayAnti-glare display8GB RAM
Panasonic LUMIX G7 CameraThree 4K modes recordingGreat ISO performance16.84MP
Echo Dot (3rd Gen)Long reach connectivityHas songs in 10+ languagesImproved voice control
Seagate 2TB HardriveAvailable in four coloursWeighs less than 150 grams3.0 USB
realme Buds Wireless 2 NeoAvailable in beautiful Battery backup of up to 17 hoursC charger type

Best value for money

The best value-for-money product is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G. With more than 24% discount on the product during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2022, the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is the best buy. With 6GB RAM, 128 GB ROM, and the dynamic brand value of Samsung, the Galaxy M33 5G is a value-for-money device.

Best overall

The best overall electronic product in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is the iQOO 9T 5G phone. This smartphone is among the most satisfactory products that is bundled with impeccable features. With 120 W flash charge and storage capacity from 8GB RAM to 128GB ROM, the iQOO 9T 5G is the phone you must buy during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.

How to Find the Perfect Electronic Product?

A wide variety of products are available on Amazon when purchasing electronic goods, including headphones, earbuds, multimeters, electronic test equipment, and electronic components.

Choosing, identifying, and making an excellent product purchase may not be an easy thing to do. It is always recommended to start comparing the models, brands and their products, product features, and price range.

Once you have evaluated their pros and cons, considering all these factors, along with your specific requirements and budget, you will be able to determine what you must purchase this season in 2022.

FAQs

1.What is the benefit availed by the Prime subscribers of Amazon during the Great Indian Freedom Festival?

Amazon Prime subscribers will have early access to the Amazon deals 24 hours before the sale.

2.What is the Amazon Great Freedom Festival?

The Great Indian Festival Sale on Amazon Is Amazon's yearly mega online shopping festival for customers in India. The event takes place this year from August 6 to August 10.

3.What are some bank offers at the Amazon festival sale?

Use your HDFC Bank credit card or debit card to make regular purchases. You will receive an instant discount on the purchase of an eligible item worth 2,000 or more through your HDFC Bank debit card or credit card on amazon.in/Amazon App.

4.Can one combine the bank offer with the Amazon exchange offer?

No, you may only exchange one used item per new product.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

