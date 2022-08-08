Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 80% off on electronic gadgets By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 08, 2022 14:33 IST





Summary: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Hurry! Get up to 80% off on numerous products listed on Amazon. Grab the discounted deals and the best selection of electronics products with free shipping (on selected products) and save money.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is offering amazing discounts on earbuds, portable speakers, power banks, smartwatches among other gadgets.

If you love electronics, it is time for you to avail the benefit of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, and get up to 80% off on electronic products. What are you waiting for? Whether you're a technology lover or just looking to upgrade your electronic products, there's something for everyone! It is a magnificent opportunity for all Amazon premium customers to get Amazon deals with up to 80% off on electronic products. Check out the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale on the latest in digital devices. Here are the electronic products with up to 80% off on Amazon in India- 1. Boult Audio AirBass Earbuds The airbass earbuds are lightweight, portable, and perfect for any type of workout. These stay in place and don't fall out, thanks to the super soft ear tips, making it easy for you to focus on your workout. These earphones, when fully charged, provide up to 8 hours of continuous use. The carrying case may provide four extra charges to the earphones, resulting in a total play-time of up to 36 hours. Specifications - Brand: Boult Audio Colour: Black Connector type: Wireless Operating range: 10 meters Cable feature: Without cable

Pros Cons Impeccable sound quality Mediocre microphone quality Decent battery life Premium build quality

2. Mivi Roam Portable Speaker Mivi's new Roam ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker produces a vibrant and dynamic sound that allows you to listen to your favourite tunes whenever you desire. The Mivi Roam Series' newest portable speaker includes thick treble tones, deep voices, and powerful bass to produce an immersive audio experience that fills the room with music. It offers a long-lasting rechargeable battery and Bluetooth technology for hassle-free mobile use. Specifications - Brand: Mivi Power output: 5 watts Colour: Black Speaker type: Full range Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

Pros Cons Good built-up quality The power and play buttons are too hard to press Good battery performance Waterproof and portable

3. URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank The Urbn 20100 mAh Power Bank is highly efficient and has a compact body and textured finish that gives it a premium look. This power bank is compatible with smartphones and features dual USB outputs that let you charge two devices simultaneously. Specifications - Brand: URBN Colour: Black Connector type: USB Recommended for: IPad, iPhones, Smartphones, Tablet

Pros Cons Textured finish A bit heavy Good design Compact body

4. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch The 1.69-inch HD full-touch display in the boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch provides a higher colour resolution. With a heart rate monitor in the watch, you can get quicker heart rate tracking and blood oxygen levels directly on your wrist. It also works with Google Fit to track your health in real-time. In addition, the smartwatch features multiple sports modes, including running, climbing, cycling, etc. Specifications - Brand: BoAt Calorie Tracker Heart Rate Monitor Colour: Black Screen size: 1.69 Inches

Pros Cons Robust battery backup No call accepting option Water resistant Sturdy look

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming Mouse The Zeb-Reaper Gaming Mouse, built with high precision and a 4000 DPI sensor, offers next-generation level gaming performance. Enjoy a seven-button control of your games in total comfort with an adjustable centre button and an ergonomic design, and it is specially designed for gamers on the go! Specifications - Brand: Zebronics Colour: Black Connector type: Bluetooth Compatible devices: Laptop and PC Recommended for: Gaming

Pros Cons Super light and ergonomic No Bluetooth connectivity Good battery life LED

6. boAt Immortal Headphones The boAt Immortal IM 1000D are PC gaming headphones with two-channel surround sound. It incorporates Dolby Atmos and 7.1 channel stereo audio through boAt Labz. It has dual mics and ENx technology to convey your speech uninhibited so that your squad and you can be synced. With the RGB Breathing LEDs, you can create the ideal gaming environment. Specifications- Brand: boAt Colour: White saber Form factor: Over-ear Connector type: Wired Microphone form factor: Boom

Pros Cons Impressive design Wire build quality is mediocre Lightweight Amazing LED RGB lights

7. boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones A trendy accessory for your everyday life, the boAt BassHead 100 earphones are built with a unique shape for easy access and comfort. They have a superior coating of HD mic that allows you to take calls effortlessly. With a suitable wire of 1.2 meters, you can plug it in anywhere, while the headsets are highly user-friendly. Specifications - Brand: boAt Colour: Black Noise control: Sound isolation Connector type: Wired Cable feature: Tangle free

Pros Cons Good bass Not double coloured Elegant look Clear and metallic sound quality

8. pTron Bassbuds Plus Headphones The pTron Bassbuds Plus is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 to make you experience impressive optimum sound quality while making calls and listening to your favourite music. This earbud design includes multi-function click buttons, allowing you to take advantage of hands-free calling and music control. The design of these wireless in-ear headphones makes them comfortable to wear for hours and natural by making you listen without any distraction or outside noises. Specifications - Brand: pTron Connector: Wireless Colour: Black Noise control: Sound isolation Power: Battery sourced

Pros Cons Powerful battery backup Mediocre call quality Easy pairing

9. Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with Mic The JBL Infinity Wireless Headphones give you more freedom to listen to your music, take calls and use voice assistants without any cords. In addition, the patented JBL sound effect technology and deep bass booster provide a balanced sound output for a rich experience. Specifications - Brand: Infinity Colour: Black Power: Battery sourced Form factor: On ear Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Cons Extraordinary sound quality Aux port not enabled Great Battery backup Premium built-up quality

10. JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker JB Super is a compact and powerful pocket speaker with Bluetooth technology. In addition, it has an extra-long rechargeable 1,200 mAh battery that lasts up to 5 hours. Specifications - Brand: JB SUPER Connectivity: USB, aux cable, Bluetooth Speaker type: Soundbar Colour: Black

Pros Cons Spectacular design Slow Bluetooth connectivity Good sound quality Comes with a mobile stand

Price of electronic products at a glance:

Product Price Boult Audio AirBass Earbuds ₹ 1198 Mivi Roam Portable Speaker ₹ 798 URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank ₹ 998 boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch ₹ 1599 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming Mouse ₹ 1099 boAt Immortal Headphones ₹ 2099 boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones ₹ 299 pTron Bassbuds Plus Headphones ₹ 699 Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with Mic ₹ 1398 JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ₹ 499

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Boult Audio AirBass Earbuds Best quality sound Premium build quality. Decent battery life. Mivi Roam Portable Speaker Good build quality Good battery performance Waterproof and portable URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank Textured finish Good design Compact body. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch Awesome battery backup. Water resistant. Stylish look. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming Mouse Super light and ergonomic. Good battery life. LED. boAt Immortal Headphones Impressive design Lightweight. Amazing LED RGB lights. boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones Good bass Great look. Clear and metallic sound pTron Bassbuds Plus Headphones Good charge backup Easy pairing A good amount of bass. Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with Mic Extraordinary sound quality Great battery backup Product quality is good JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker Impressive design Good sound quality Comes with a mobile stand.