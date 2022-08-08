Sign out
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 80% off on electronic gadgets

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 08, 2022 14:33 IST

Summary:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Hurry! Get up to 80% off on numerous products listed on Amazon. Grab the discounted deals and the best selection of electronics products with free shipping (on selected products) and save money.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is offering amazing discounts on earbuds, portable speakers, power banks, smartwatches among other gadgets.

If you love electronics, it is time for you to avail the benefit of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, and get up to 80% off on electronic products. What are you waiting for? Whether you're a technology lover or just looking to upgrade your electronic products, there's something for everyone!

It is a magnificent opportunity for all Amazon premium customers to get Amazon deals with up to 80% off on electronic products. Check out the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale on the latest in digital devices.

Here are the electronic products with up to 80% off on Amazon in India-

1. Boult Audio AirBass Earbuds

The airbass earbuds are lightweight, portable, and perfect for any type of workout. These stay in place and don't fall out, thanks to the super soft ear tips, making it easy for you to focus on your workout.

These earphones, when fully charged, provide up to 8 hours of continuous use. The carrying case may provide four extra charges to the earphones, resulting in a total play-time of up to 36 hours.

Specifications -

Brand: Boult Audio

Colour: Black

Connector type: Wireless

Operating range: 10 meters

Cable feature: Without cable

ProsCons
Impeccable sound qualityMediocre microphone quality
Decent battery life 
Premium build quality 
Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS, 40H Playtime with Zen Environmental Noise Cancellation, Fast Charging Type-C, IPX5 Water Resistance, Touch Controls and Voice Assistant Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds (Black)
78% off
1,198 5,499
Buy now

2. Mivi Roam Portable Speaker

Mivi's new Roam ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker produces a vibrant and dynamic sound that allows you to listen to your favourite tunes whenever you desire. The Mivi Roam Series' newest portable speaker includes thick treble tones, deep voices, and powerful bass to produce an immersive audio experience that fills the room with music. It offers a long-lasting rechargeable battery and Bluetooth technology for hassle-free mobile use.

Specifications -

Brand: Mivi

Power output: 5 watts

Colour: Black

Speaker type: Full range

Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary

ProsCons
Good built-up qualityThe power and play buttons are too hard to press
Good battery performance 
Waterproof and portable 
Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker,24 Hours Playtime,Powerful Bass, Wireless Stereo Speaker with Studio Quality Sound,Waterproof, Bluetooth 5.0 and in-Built Mic with Voice Assistance-Black
Check Price on Amazon

3. URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank

The Urbn 20100 mAh Power Bank is highly efficient and has a compact body and textured finish that gives it a premium look. This power bank is compatible with smartphones and features dual USB outputs that let you charge two devices simultaneously.

Specifications -

Brand: URBN

Colour: Black

Connector type: USB

Recommended for: IPad, iPhones, Smartphones, Tablet

ProsCons
Textured finishA bit heavy
Good design 
Compact body 
URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank UPR204 with 12 Watt Fast Charging, Black
71% off
998 3,499
Buy now

4. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch

The 1.69-inch HD full-touch display in the boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch provides a higher colour resolution. With a heart rate monitor in the watch, you can get quicker heart rate tracking and blood oxygen levels directly on your wrist. It also works with Google Fit to track your health in real-time. In addition, the smartwatch features multiple sports modes, including running, climbing, cycling, etc.

Specifications -

Brand: BoAt

Calorie Tracker

Heart Rate Monitor

Colour: Black

Screen size: 1.69 Inches

ProsCons
Robust battery backupNo call accepting option
Water resistant 
Sturdy look 
boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch with 1.69" HD Display, Sleek Metal Body, HR & SpO2 Level Monitor, 140+ Watch Faces, Activity Tracker, Multiple Sports Modes, IP68 & 7 Days Battery Life(Active Black)
77% off
1,599 6,990
Buy now

5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Zeb-Reaper Gaming Mouse, built with high precision and a 4000 DPI sensor, offers next-generation level gaming performance. Enjoy a seven-button control of your games in total comfort with an adjustable centre button and an ergonomic design, and it is specially designed for gamers on the go!

Specifications -

Brand: Zebronics

Colour: Black

Connector type: Bluetooth

Compatible devices: Laptop and PC

Recommended for: Gaming

ProsCons
Super light and ergonomicNo Bluetooth connectivity
Good battery life 
LED 
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Mouse with USB Nano Receiver, 500Hz Polling Rate, 4000 DPI, 7 Buttons with Rapid Fire Key, Plug & Play, Black
73% off
1,099 3,999
Buy now

6. boAt Immortal Headphones

The boAt Immortal IM 1000D are PC gaming headphones with two-channel surround sound. It incorporates Dolby Atmos and 7.1 channel stereo audio through boAt Labz. It has dual mics and ENx technology to convey your speech uninhibited so that your squad and you can be synced. With the RGB Breathing LEDs, you can create the ideal gaming environment.

Specifications-

Brand: boAt

Colour: White saber

Form factor: Over-ear

Connector type: Wired

Microphone form factor: Boom

ProsCons
Impressive designWire build quality is mediocre
Lightweight 
Amazing LED RGB lights 
boAt Immortal IM1000D Dual Channel Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Gaming Headphones with 7.1 Channel Surround Audio, Dolby Atmos, 50mm Drivers & RGB Breathing LEDs(White Sabre)
65% off
2,099 5,990
Buy now

7. boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones

A trendy accessory for your everyday life, the boAt BassHead 100 earphones are built with a unique shape for easy access and comfort. They have a superior coating of HD mic that allows you to take calls effortlessly. With a suitable wire of 1.2 meters, you can plug it in anywhere, while the headsets are highly user-friendly.

Specifications -

Brand: boAt

Colour: Black

Noise control: Sound isolation

Connector type: Wired

Cable feature: Tangle free

ProsCons
Good bassNot double coloured
Elegant look 
Clear and metallic sound quality 
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black)
65% off
348 999
Buy now

8. pTron Bassbuds Plus Headphones

The pTron Bassbuds Plus is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 to make you experience impressive optimum sound quality while making calls and listening to your favourite music. This earbud design includes multi-function click buttons, allowing you to take advantage of hands-free calling and music control. The design of these wireless in-ear headphones makes them comfortable to wear for hours and natural by making you listen without any distraction or outside noises.

Specifications -

Brand: pTron

Connector: Wireless

Colour: Black

Noise control: Sound isolation

Power: Battery sourced

ProsCons
Powerful battery backupMediocre call quality
Easy pairing 
pTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones, Deep Bass, Made in India, IPX4 Water/Sweat Resistant, Passive Noise Canceling TWS Earbuds, Digital Display Case & Built-in HD Mic (Black)
72% off
699 2,499
Buy now

9. Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with Mic

The JBL Infinity Wireless Headphones give you more freedom to listen to your music, take calls and use voice assistants without any cords. In addition, the patented JBL sound effect technology and deep bass booster provide a balanced sound output for a rich experience.

Specifications -

Brand: Infinity

Colour: Black

Power: Battery sourced

Form factor: On ear

Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0

ProsCons
Extraordinary sound qualityAux port not enabled
Great Battery backup 
Premium built-up quality 
Infinity (JBL) Glide 510, 72 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support (Black)
65% off
1,398 3,999
Buy now

10. JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

JB Super is a compact and powerful pocket speaker with Bluetooth technology. In addition, it has an extra-long rechargeable 1,200 mAh battery that lasts up to 5 hours.

Specifications -

Brand: JB SUPER

Connectivity: USB, aux cable, Bluetooth

Speaker type: Soundbar

Colour: Black

ProsCons
Spectacular designSlow Bluetooth connectivity
Good sound quality 
Comes with a mobile stand 
JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker with inbuilt Phone Stand Built-in mic, TF Card Slot, USB Port - Multi Color
75% off
499 1,999
Buy now

Price of electronic products at a glance:

ProductPrice
Boult Audio AirBass Earbuds 1198
Mivi Roam Portable Speaker 798
URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank 998
boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch 1599
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming Mouse 1099
boAt Immortal Headphones 2099
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones 299
pTron Bassbuds Plus Headphones 699
Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with Mic 1398
JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker 499

Best 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Boult Audio AirBass EarbudsBest quality soundPremium build quality.Decent battery life.
Mivi Roam Portable SpeakerGood build qualityGood battery performanceWaterproof and portable
URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power BankTextured finishGood designCompact body.
boAt Wave Lite SmartwatchAwesome battery backup.Water resistant.Stylish look.
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming MouseSuper light and ergonomic.Good battery life.LED.
boAt Immortal HeadphonesImpressive designLightweight.Amazing LED RGB lights.
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired EarphonesGood bassGreat look.Clear and metallic sound
pTron Bassbuds Plus HeadphonesGood charge backupEasy pairingA good amount of bass.
Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with MicExtraordinary sound qualityGreat battery backupProduct quality is good
JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth SpeakerImpressive designGood sound qualityComes with a mobile stand.

Best value for money

The boAt Bassheads 100 in-Ear Wired Earphones is one of the best value-for-money electronic products available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. The headphones have many useful features and are a great device that adds value to your daily routine. The headsets contain a high HD mic coating that allows you to take calls without any hassle.

Best overall

The JBL Infinity Wireless Headphones is the best overall electronic product in the Amazon sale. These headphones provide greater flexibility to listen to music, make phone calls, and utilise voice assistants without worrying about a wire. Pair it with your phone, tablet, or computer to experience the true power of sound, crisp Bluetooth signal transfer, and hands-free connectivity. The JBL Infinity Wireless Headphones combine premium sound quality with a touch of style, making them the perfect solution for music and headset lovers!

How to Find the best electronic product in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale?

Every year, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale gives incredible prices and incentives to its consumers. This year, shoppers will be allowed to avail substantial savings on electronics and other items. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, Amazon announced more than 60 new product releases from various companies. You can also find the best electronic product deals in the Amazon Sale by browsing more recommended products that offer discounts in other sections.

FAQs

Is Amazon going to deliver products on August 15?

On August 15, you will not receive easy ship orders with an Estimated Ship Date (ESD).

What is the last date of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022?

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale on Amazon India began at midnight on August 6, 2022. The sale will continue until August 10, 2022.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

