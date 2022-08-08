Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 80% off on electronic gadgets

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
If you love electronics, it is time for you to avail the benefit of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, and get up to 80% off on electronic products. What are you waiting for? Whether you're a technology lover or just looking to upgrade your electronic products, there's something for everyone!
It is a magnificent opportunity for all Amazon premium customers to get Amazon deals with up to 80% off on electronic products. Check out the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale on the latest in digital devices.
Here are the electronic products with up to 80% off on Amazon in India-
1. Boult Audio AirBass Earbuds
The airbass earbuds are lightweight, portable, and perfect for any type of workout. These stay in place and don't fall out, thanks to the super soft ear tips, making it easy for you to focus on your workout.
These earphones, when fully charged, provide up to 8 hours of continuous use. The carrying case may provide four extra charges to the earphones, resulting in a total play-time of up to 36 hours.
Specifications -
Brand: Boult Audio
Colour: Black
Connector type: Wireless
Operating range: 10 meters
Cable feature: Without cable
|Pros
|Cons
|Impeccable sound quality
|Mediocre microphone quality
|Decent battery life
|Premium build quality
2. Mivi Roam Portable Speaker
Mivi's new Roam ultra-compact Bluetooth speaker produces a vibrant and dynamic sound that allows you to listen to your favourite tunes whenever you desire. The Mivi Roam Series' newest portable speaker includes thick treble tones, deep voices, and powerful bass to produce an immersive audio experience that fills the room with music. It offers a long-lasting rechargeable battery and Bluetooth technology for hassle-free mobile use.
Specifications -
Brand: Mivi
Power output: 5 watts
Colour: Black
Speaker type: Full range
Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary
|Pros
|Cons
|Good built-up quality
|The power and play buttons are too hard to press
|Good battery performance
|Waterproof and portable
3. URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank
The Urbn 20100 mAh Power Bank is highly efficient and has a compact body and textured finish that gives it a premium look. This power bank is compatible with smartphones and features dual USB outputs that let you charge two devices simultaneously.
Specifications -
Brand: URBN
Colour: Black
Connector type: USB
Recommended for: IPad, iPhones, Smartphones, Tablet
|Pros
|Cons
|Textured finish
|A bit heavy
|Good design
|Compact body
4. boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch
The 1.69-inch HD full-touch display in the boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch provides a higher colour resolution. With a heart rate monitor in the watch, you can get quicker heart rate tracking and blood oxygen levels directly on your wrist. It also works with Google Fit to track your health in real-time. In addition, the smartwatch features multiple sports modes, including running, climbing, cycling, etc.
Specifications -
Brand: BoAt
Calorie Tracker
Heart Rate Monitor
Colour: Black
Screen size: 1.69 Inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Robust battery backup
|No call accepting option
|Water resistant
|Sturdy look
5. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming Mouse
The Zeb-Reaper Gaming Mouse, built with high precision and a 4000 DPI sensor, offers next-generation level gaming performance. Enjoy a seven-button control of your games in total comfort with an adjustable centre button and an ergonomic design, and it is specially designed for gamers on the go!
Specifications -
Brand: Zebronics
Colour: Black
Connector type: Bluetooth
Compatible devices: Laptop and PC
Recommended for: Gaming
|Pros
|Cons
|Super light and ergonomic
|No Bluetooth connectivity
|Good battery life
|LED
6. boAt Immortal Headphones
The boAt Immortal IM 1000D are PC gaming headphones with two-channel surround sound. It incorporates Dolby Atmos and 7.1 channel stereo audio through boAt Labz. It has dual mics and ENx technology to convey your speech uninhibited so that your squad and you can be synced. With the RGB Breathing LEDs, you can create the ideal gaming environment.
Specifications-
Brand: boAt
Colour: White saber
Form factor: Over-ear
Connector type: Wired
Microphone form factor: Boom
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive design
|Wire build quality is mediocre
|Lightweight
|Amazing LED RGB lights
7. boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones
A trendy accessory for your everyday life, the boAt BassHead 100 earphones are built with a unique shape for easy access and comfort. They have a superior coating of HD mic that allows you to take calls effortlessly. With a suitable wire of 1.2 meters, you can plug it in anywhere, while the headsets are highly user-friendly.
Specifications -
Brand: boAt
Colour: Black
Noise control: Sound isolation
Connector type: Wired
Cable feature: Tangle free
|Pros
|Cons
|Good bass
|Not double coloured
|Elegant look
|Clear and metallic sound quality
8. pTron Bassbuds Plus Headphones
The pTron Bassbuds Plus is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 to make you experience impressive optimum sound quality while making calls and listening to your favourite music. This earbud design includes multi-function click buttons, allowing you to take advantage of hands-free calling and music control. The design of these wireless in-ear headphones makes them comfortable to wear for hours and natural by making you listen without any distraction or outside noises.
Specifications -
Brand: pTron
Connector: Wireless
Colour: Black
Noise control: Sound isolation
Power: Battery sourced
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful battery backup
|Mediocre call quality
|Easy pairing
9. Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with Mic
The JBL Infinity Wireless Headphones give you more freedom to listen to your music, take calls and use voice assistants without any cords. In addition, the patented JBL sound effect technology and deep bass booster provide a balanced sound output for a rich experience.
Specifications -
Brand: Infinity
Colour: Black
Power: Battery sourced
Form factor: On ear
Connector type: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.0
|Pros
|Cons
|Extraordinary sound quality
|Aux port not enabled
|Great Battery backup
|Premium built-up quality
10. JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
JB Super is a compact and powerful pocket speaker with Bluetooth technology. In addition, it has an extra-long rechargeable 1,200 mAh battery that lasts up to 5 hours.
Specifications -
Brand: JB SUPER
Connectivity: USB, aux cable, Bluetooth
Speaker type: Soundbar
Colour: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|Spectacular design
|Slow Bluetooth connectivity
|Good sound quality
|Comes with a mobile stand
|Product
|Price
|Boult Audio AirBass Earbuds
|₹1198
|Mivi Roam Portable Speaker
|₹798
|URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank
|₹998
|boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch
|₹1599
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming Mouse
|₹1099
|boAt Immortal Headphones
|₹2099
|boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones
|₹299
|pTron Bassbuds Plus Headphones
|₹699
|Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with Mic
|₹1398
|JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
|₹499
Best 3 Features For You
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Boult Audio AirBass Earbuds
|Best quality sound
|Premium build quality.
|Decent battery life.
|Mivi Roam Portable Speaker
|Good build quality
|Good battery performance
|Waterproof and portable
|URBN 20000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank
|Textured finish
|Good design
|Compact body.
|boAt Wave Lite Smartwatch
|Awesome battery backup.
|Water resistant.
|Stylish look.
|ZEBRONICS Zeb-Reaper Wireless Gaming Mouse
|Super light and ergonomic.
|Good battery life.
|LED.
|boAt Immortal Headphones
|Impressive design
|Lightweight.
|Amazing LED RGB lights.
|boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones
|Good bass
|Great look.
|Clear and metallic sound
|pTron Bassbuds Plus Headphones
|Good charge backup
|Easy pairing
|A good amount of bass.
|Infinity (JBL) Wireless Headphone with Mic
|Extraordinary sound quality
|Great battery backup
|Product quality is good
|JB Super Bass Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
|Impressive design
|Good sound quality
|Comes with a mobile stand.
Best value for money
The boAt Bassheads 100 in-Ear Wired Earphones is one of the best value-for-money electronic products available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. The headphones have many useful features and are a great device that adds value to your daily routine. The headsets contain a high HD mic coating that allows you to take calls without any hassle.
Best overall
The JBL Infinity Wireless Headphones is the best overall electronic product in the Amazon sale. These headphones provide greater flexibility to listen to music, make phone calls, and utilise voice assistants without worrying about a wire. Pair it with your phone, tablet, or computer to experience the true power of sound, crisp Bluetooth signal transfer, and hands-free connectivity. The JBL Infinity Wireless Headphones combine premium sound quality with a touch of style, making them the perfect solution for music and headset lovers!
How to Find the best electronic product in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale?
Every year, Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale gives incredible prices and incentives to its consumers. This year, shoppers will be allowed to avail substantial savings on electronics and other items. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, Amazon announced more than 60 new product releases from various companies. You can also find the best electronic product deals in the Amazon Sale by browsing more recommended products that offer discounts in other sections.
FAQs
Is Amazon going to deliver products on August 15?
On August 15, you will not receive easy ship orders with an Estimated Ship Date (ESD).
What is the last date of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022?
The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale on Amazon India began at midnight on August 6, 2022. The sale will continue until August 10, 2022.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.