Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get offs of up to 48% on smart TVs

Summary:
We’ll look at eight different Smart LED TVs from various brands and learn about their specifications, features, pros, and cons so that you can easily choose a suitable smart TV to purchase per your budget and requirements.
Top Smart TV Deals on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
1. LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV
The LG LM series Smart HD Ready LED TV comes with LG Web OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, Office 365, and multitasking with a home dashboard.
Specifications
Display: 32” (80cm)
Resolution: 1366×786
Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 1 USB; Wi-Fi
Speakers: 10W stereo
Hardware: 1GB RAM; quad core processor
Operating System: LG Web OS
|Pros
|Cons
|At lowest price
|Average screen size
|Multi-tasking
|No Bluetooth support
|Good audio quality
|Slightly heavy
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi
2. Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV
The Redmi 32” HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android 11 OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, Play store apps, 75+ free live channels, and MI Home.
Specifications
Display: 32” (80cm)
Resolution: 1366×786
Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; 3.5mm audio jack; Bluetooth 5.0; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Ethernet
Speakers: 20W stereo
Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB Storage; 64bit quad core processor
Operating System: Android TV 11
|Pros
|Cons
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
|Average screen size (Higher size available)
|Lightweight
|Good audio systems
3. OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV
The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, built-in casting, 230+ live channels, OxygenPlay 2.0, and OnePlus connect.
Specifications
Display: 43” (108cm)
Resolution: 3840×2160
Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB; Bluetooth; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Ethernet
Speakers: 24W stereo
Hardware: 2GB RAM; 8GB storage
Operating System: Android TV; OxygenPlay 2.0
|Pros
|Cons
|HDMI, USB, casting, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
|Moderately heavy
|Larger screen
|Mid-range budget
|4K UHD display
4. Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV
The Redmi X series 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, and Android TV 10 OS. It supports 25+ OTT apps, built-in Chromecast, 60+ live channels, and Mi Home.
Specifications
Display: 50” (126cm)
Resolution: 3840×2160
Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB; Bluetooth; Dual-band Wi-Fi; 3.5mm audio jack; AV; Antenna
Speakers: 30W stereo
Hardware: 2GB RAM; 16GB storage; quad core A55 processor
Operating System: Android TV 10
|Pros
|Cons
|4K UHD
|Heavyweight
|Larger screen
|Costlier than average
|Enough memory and storage
5. LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV
The LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with AI Bluetooth surround sound. It features unlimited OTT apps support, AI ThinQ, and Web OS 22.
Specifications
Display: 43” (108cm)
Resolution: 3840×2160
Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB; Bluetooth 5.0; Ethernet; Wi-Fi
Speakers: 20W stereo
Hardware: 1.5GB RAM; 8GB storage; α5 Gen5 AI processor 4K
Operating System: AI ThinQ & Web OS 22
|Pros
|Cons
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and ethernet
|Heavyweight
|Good memory, storage, and processor
|Mid-range budget price
|Large 4K UHD
6. Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV
The Redmi Full HD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and Android TV 11 OS. It features PatchWall 4 with IMDb, 75+ free live channels, multiple streaming apps, and MI Home.
Specifications
Display: 43” (108cm)
Resolution: 1920×1080
Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Bluetooth; 3.5mm jack; AV; Ethernet; Antenna
Speakers: 20W stereo
Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB storage; 64bit quad core processor
Operating System: Android TV 11; Mi Home
|Pros
|Cons
|HDMI, USB, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth
|Slightly heavy
|Large full HD display
|Good storage and processor
7. Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV
The Croma Full HD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android 11 OS. It features multiple streaming apps. You can even use the Google Assistant to browse quickly to your preferred content.
Specifications
Display: 40” (102cm)
Resolution: 1920×1080
Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; dual-band Wi-Fi; Bluetooth
Speakers: 20W stereo
Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB storage; quad core processor
Operating System: Android TV 11
|Pros
|Cons
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
|Slightly heavy
|1080p full HD display
|At budget price
8. Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV
The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Digital Plus, Q Symphony, and HDR 10+. It features multiple voice assistants, app casting, and auto game mode.
Specifications
Display: 43” (108cm)
Resolution: 3840×2160
Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB; Wi-Fi; Bluetooth
Speakers: 20W stereo
Hardware: 1.5GB RAM; 16GB storage; Crystal Processor 4K
Operating System: Tizen OS; OxygenPlay
|Pros
|Cons
|HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth
|Slightly heavy
|Multiple voice assistants
|Moderate (Mid-range) cost
|4K UHD display
|Good hardware specs
|Product
|Price
|LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV
|₹14,990
|Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV
|₹12,999
|OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV
|₹28,499
|Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|₹32,999
|LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV
|₹30,990
|Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV
|₹22,999
|Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV
|₹17,990
|Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV
|₹33,989
Best 3 Features For You
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Smart TVs on Amazon Sale:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV
|32”(80cm) 720p HD Ready, 10W Stereo
|2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Dolby, DTS Virtual:X Audio
|Web OS, 1GB RAM, Quad-core processor
|Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV
|32”(80cm) 720p HD Ready, 20W Stereo
|2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Dual Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack
|Android TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, 64bit Quad-core processor
|OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV
|43”(108cm) 4K UHD
|24W Stereo Speakers, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet
|Android TV, OxygenPlay, 2GB RAM, 8GB Storage
|Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV
|50”(126cm) 4K UHD, 30W Stereo
|3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack, Dolby, DTS
|Android TV 10, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Quad-core A55 processor
|LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV
|43”(108cm) 4K UHD, AI ThinQ
|20W Stereo, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Wi-Fi
|Web OS 22, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB Storage, α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
|Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV
|43”(108cm) 1080p Full HD, 20W Stereo
|2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dolby, DTS
|Android TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage
|Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV
|40”(108cm) 1080p Full HD, 20W Stereo
|2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dolby, ARC
|Android TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage
|Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV
|43”(108cm) 4K UHD
|20W Stereo, Dolby Digital Plus, Q Symphony
|1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Crystal Processor 4K
Best value for money
The Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV is the best value for money deal in the Amazon Sale 2022. It has a large 40” display, 20W stereo speakers, Full HD resolution, Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 OS, and supports HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
Best overall
The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV is the best overall deal in the Amazon Sale 2022. It comes with a large 43” display, 24W stereo speakers, 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Audio, Android TV OS, and OxygenPlay. In addition, it supports HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
FAQs
What is the best screen size for a smart TV?
The following table will guide you in choosing the correct screen size for your smart TV:
|Distance
|4-6ft
|5-8ft
|6-9ft
|8-9ft or more
|Screen Size
|32”
|40-42”
|46-49”
|50” or higher
Which speaker output wattage is best for a smart TV?
Generally, a 20W speaker output wattage is sufficient for a standard room. If your room is smaller, then 10W speakers can do the work, but if you have a large room or hall, more than 20W speakers will give the required sound output.
What are essential connectivity features for a smart TV?
For optimal usage, a smart TV should have up to 3 HDMI, 2 USB, and 1 Ethernet port, but 2 HDMI and 1 USB can also work. A Wi-Fi or dual-band Wi-Fi is required for internet access. A Bluetooth connection for remote control and wireless audio output is preferred.
