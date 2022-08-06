Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get offs of up to 48% on smart TVs By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 06, 2022 16:24 IST





Summary: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now and this article will guide you through some of the best smart TV deals and offers to choose from. Brands like Redmi, OnePlus, LG among others have their products on sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Smart TVs from multiple brands are part of this sale.

We’ll look at eight different Smart LED TVs from various brands and learn about their specifications, features, pros, and cons so that you can easily choose a suitable smart TV to purchase per your budget and requirements. Top Smart TV Deals on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 1. LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV The LG LM series Smart HD Ready LED TV comes with LG Web OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, Office 365, and multitasking with a home dashboard. Specifications Display: 32” (80cm) Resolution: 1366×786 Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 1 USB; Wi-Fi Speakers: 10W stereo Hardware: 1GB RAM; quad core processor Operating System: LG Web OS

Pros Cons At lowest price Average screen size Multi-tasking No Bluetooth support Good audio quality Slightly heavy HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

2. Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV The Redmi 32” HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android 11 OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, Play store apps, 75+ free live channels, and MI Home. Specifications Display: 32” (80cm) Resolution: 1366×786 Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; 3.5mm audio jack; Bluetooth 5.0; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Ethernet Speakers: 20W stereo Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB Storage; 64bit quad core processor Operating System: Android TV 11

Pros Cons HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Average screen size (Higher size available) Lightweight Good audio systems

3. OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, built-in casting, 230+ live channels, OxygenPlay 2.0, and OnePlus connect. Specifications Display: 43” (108cm) Resolution: 3840×2160 Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB; Bluetooth; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Ethernet Speakers: 24W stereo Hardware: 2GB RAM; 8GB storage Operating System: Android TV; OxygenPlay 2.0

Pros Cons HDMI, USB, casting, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Moderately heavy Larger screen Mid-range budget 4K UHD display

4. Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV The Redmi X series 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, and Android TV 10 OS. It supports 25+ OTT apps, built-in Chromecast, 60+ live channels, and Mi Home. Specifications Display: 50” (126cm) Resolution: 3840×2160 Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB; Bluetooth; Dual-band Wi-Fi; 3.5mm audio jack; AV; Antenna Speakers: 30W stereo Hardware: 2GB RAM; 16GB storage; quad core A55 processor Operating System: Android TV 10

Pros Cons 4K UHD Heavyweight Larger screen Costlier than average Enough memory and storage

5. LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV The LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with AI Bluetooth surround sound. It features unlimited OTT apps support, AI ThinQ, and Web OS 22. Specifications Display: 43” (108cm) Resolution: 3840×2160 Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB; Bluetooth 5.0; Ethernet; Wi-Fi Speakers: 20W stereo Hardware: 1.5GB RAM; 8GB storage; α5 Gen5 AI processor 4K Operating System: AI ThinQ & Web OS 22

Pros Cons HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and ethernet Heavyweight Good memory, storage, and processor Mid-range budget price Large 4K UHD

6. Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV The Redmi Full HD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and Android TV 11 OS. It features PatchWall 4 with IMDb, 75+ free live channels, multiple streaming apps, and MI Home. Specifications Display: 43” (108cm) Resolution: 1920×1080 Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Bluetooth; 3.5mm jack; AV; Ethernet; Antenna Speakers: 20W stereo Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB storage; 64bit quad core processor Operating System: Android TV 11; Mi Home

Pros Cons HDMI, USB, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and Bluetooth Slightly heavy Large full HD display Good storage and processor

7. Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV The Croma Full HD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android 11 OS. It features multiple streaming apps. You can even use the Google Assistant to browse quickly to your preferred content. Specifications Display: 40” (102cm) Resolution: 1920×1080 Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; dual-band Wi-Fi; Bluetooth Speakers: 20W stereo Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB storage; quad core processor Operating System: Android TV 11

Pros Cons HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Slightly heavy 1080p full HD display At budget price

8. Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Digital Plus, Q Symphony, and HDR 10+. It features multiple voice assistants, app casting, and auto game mode. Specifications Display: 43” (108cm) Resolution: 3840×2160 Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB; Wi-Fi; Bluetooth Speakers: 20W stereo Hardware: 1.5GB RAM; 16GB storage; Crystal Processor 4K Operating System: Tizen OS; OxygenPlay

Pros Cons HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth Slightly heavy Multiple voice assistants Moderate (Mid-range) cost 4K UHD display Good hardware specs

Price of Smart TVs at a glance:

Product Price LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV ₹ 14,990 Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV ₹ 12,999 OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV ₹ 28,499 Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV ₹ 32,999 LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV ₹ 30,990 Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV ₹ 22,999 Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV ₹ 17,990 Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV ₹ 33,989

Best 3 Features For You Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Smart TVs on Amazon Sale:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV 32”(80cm) 720p HD Ready, 10W Stereo 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Dolby, DTS Virtual:X Audio Web OS, 1GB RAM, Quad-core processor Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV 32”(80cm) 720p HD Ready, 20W Stereo 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Dual Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack Android TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, 64bit Quad-core processor OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV 43”(108cm) 4K UHD 24W Stereo Speakers, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Android TV, OxygenPlay, 2GB RAM, 8GB Storage Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50”(126cm) 4K UHD, 30W Stereo 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack, Dolby, DTS Android TV 10, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Quad-core A55 processor LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV 43”(108cm) 4K UHD, AI ThinQ 20W Stereo, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Web OS 22, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB Storage, α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV 43”(108cm) 1080p Full HD, 20W Stereo 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dolby, DTS Android TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV 40”(108cm) 1080p Full HD, 20W Stereo 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dolby, ARC Android TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV 43”(108cm) 4K UHD 20W Stereo, Dolby Digital Plus, Q Symphony 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Crystal Processor 4K

Best value for money The Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV is the best value for money deal in the Amazon Sale 2022. It has a large 40” display, 20W stereo speakers, Full HD resolution, Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 OS, and supports HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Best overall The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV is the best overall deal in the Amazon Sale 2022. It comes with a large 43” display, 24W stereo speakers, 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Audio, Android TV OS, and OxygenPlay. In addition, it supports HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. FAQs What is the best screen size for a smart TV? The following table will guide you in choosing the correct screen size for your smart TV:

Distance 4-6ft 5-8ft 6-9ft 8-9ft or more Screen Size 32” 40-42” 46-49” 50” or higher