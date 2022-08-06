Sign out
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get offs of up to 48% on smart TVs

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 06, 2022 16:24 IST

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is live now and this article will guide you through some of the best smart TV deals and offers to choose from. Brands like Redmi, OnePlus, LG among others have their products on sale.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Smart TVs from multiple brands are part of this sale.

We’ll look at eight different Smart LED TVs from various brands and learn about their specifications, features, pros, and cons so that you can easily choose a suitable smart TV to purchase per your budget and requirements.

Top Smart TV Deals on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

1. LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV

The LG LM series Smart HD Ready LED TV comes with LG Web OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, Office 365, and multitasking with a home dashboard.

Specifications

Display: 32” (80cm)

Resolution: 1366×786

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 1 USB; Wi-Fi

Speakers: 10W stereo

Hardware: 1GB RAM; quad core processor

Operating System: LG Web OS

ProsCons
At lowest priceAverage screen size
Multi-taskingNo Bluetooth support
Good audio qualitySlightly heavy
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi 
LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LM563BPTC (Dark Iron Gray)
32% off
16,990 24,990
Buy now

2. Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV

The Redmi 32” HD Ready Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android 11 OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, Play store apps, 75+ free live channels, and MI Home.

Specifications

Display: 32” (80cm)

Resolution: 1366×786

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; 3.5mm audio jack; Bluetooth 5.0; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Ethernet

Speakers: 20W stereo

Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB Storage; 64bit quad core processor

Operating System: Android TV 11

ProsCons
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, BluetoothAverage screen size (Higher size available)
Lightweight 
Good audio systems 
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
6% off
15,999 16,999
Buy now

3. OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android OS. It supports multiple streaming apps, built-in casting, 230+ live channels, OxygenPlay 2.0, and OnePlus connect.

Specifications

Display: 43” (108cm)

Resolution: 3840×2160

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB; Bluetooth; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Ethernet

Speakers: 24W stereo

Hardware: 2GB RAM; 8GB storage

Operating System: Android TV; OxygenPlay 2.0

ProsCons
HDMI, USB, casting, Wi-Fi, and BluetoothModerately heavy
Larger screenMid-range budget
4K UHD display 
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Redmi X series 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio, Dolby Vision, and Android TV 10 OS. It supports 25+ OTT apps, built-in Chromecast, 60+ live channels, and Mi Home.

Specifications

Display: 50” (126cm)

Resolution: 3840×2160

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 2 USB; Bluetooth; Dual-band Wi-Fi; 3.5mm audio jack; AV; Antenna

Speakers: 30W stereo

Hardware: 2GB RAM; 16GB storage; quad core A55 processor

Operating System: Android TV 10

ProsCons
4K UHDHeavyweight
Larger screenCostlier than average
Enough memory and storage 
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
3% off
34,999 35,999
Buy now

5. LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV

The LG 4K UHD Smart LED TV comes with AI Bluetooth surround sound. It features unlimited OTT apps support, AI ThinQ, and Web OS 22.

Specifications

Display: 43” (108cm)

Resolution: 3840×2160

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB; Bluetooth 5.0; Ethernet; Wi-Fi

Speakers: 20W stereo

Hardware: 1.5GB RAM; 8GB storage; α5 Gen5 AI processor 4K

Operating System: AI ThinQ & Web OS 22

ProsCons
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and ethernetHeavyweight
Good memory, storage, and processorMid-range budget price
Large 4K UHD 
LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)
25% off
35,999 47,990
Buy now

6. Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV

The Redmi Full HD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X, and Android TV 11 OS. It features PatchWall 4 with IMDb, 75+ free live channels, multiple streaming apps, and MI Home.

Specifications

Display: 43” (108cm)

Resolution: 1920×1080

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; Dual-band Wi-Fi; Bluetooth; 3.5mm jack; AV; Ethernet; Antenna

Speakers: 20W stereo

Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB storage; 64bit quad core processor

Operating System: Android TV 11; Mi Home

ProsCons
HDMI, USB, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi, ethernet, and BluetoothSlightly heavy
Large full HD display 
Good storage and processor 
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV

The Croma Full HD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Audio and Android 11 OS. It features multiple streaming apps. You can even use the Google Assistant to browse quickly to your preferred content.

Specifications

Display: 40” (102cm)

Resolution: 1920×1080

Connectivity: 2 HDMI, 2 USB; dual-band Wi-Fi; Bluetooth

Speakers: 20W stereo

Hardware: 1GB RAM; 8GB storage; quad core processor

Operating System: Android TV 11

ProsCons
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and BluetoothSlightly heavy
1080p full HD display 
At budget price 
Croma 102 cm (40 Inches) Full HD Certified Android Smart LED TV CREL040FOF024601 (Black) (2022 Model)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo UHD Smart LED TV comes with Dolby Digital Plus, Q Symphony, and HDR 10+. It features multiple voice assistants, app casting, and auto game mode.

Specifications

Display: 43” (108cm)

Resolution: 3840×2160

Connectivity: 3 HDMI, 1 USB; Wi-Fi; Bluetooth

Speakers: 20W stereo

Hardware: 1.5GB RAM; 16GB storage; Crystal Processor 4K

Operating System: Tizen OS; OxygenPlay

ProsCons
HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and BluetoothSlightly heavy
Multiple voice assistantsModerate (Mid-range) cost
4K UHD display 
Good hardware specs 
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43AUE65AKXXL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Smart TVs at a glance:

ProductPrice
LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV 14,990
Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV 12,999
OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV 28,499
Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV 32,999
LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV 30,990
Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV 22,999
Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV 17,990
Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV 33,989

Best 3 Features For You

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Smart TVs on Amazon Sale:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG 32LM563BPTC 32” Smart LED TV32”(80cm) 720p HD Ready, 10W Stereo 2 HDMI, 1 USB, Wi-Fi, Dolby, DTS Virtual:X AudioWeb OS, 1GB RAM, Quad-core processor
Redmi L32M7-RA/L32M6-RA Smart LED TV32”(80cm) 720p HD Ready, 20W Stereo 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Dual Wi-Fi, Ethernet, 3.5mm jackAndroid TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage, 64bit Quad-core processor
OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV43”(108cm) 4K UHD24W Stereo Speakers, 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, EthernetAndroid TV, OxygenPlay, 2GB RAM, 8GB Storage
Redmi L50M6-RA Ultra HD Smart LED TV50”(126cm) 4K UHD, 30W Stereo 3 HDMI, 2 USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm jack, Dolby, DTSAndroid TV 10, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Quad-core A55 processor
LG 43UQ7500PSF HD Smart LED TV43”(108cm) 4K UHD, AI ThinQ20W Stereo, 3 HDMI, 1 USB, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Wi-FiWeb OS 22, 1.5GB RAM, 8GB Storage, α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
Redmi L43M7-RA/L43M6-RA 43" Android 11 Full HD Smart LED TV43”(108cm) 1080p Full HD, 20W Stereo 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dolby, DTSAndroid TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage
Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV40”(108cm) 1080p Full HD, 20W Stereo 2 HDMI, 2 USB, Dual Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Dolby, ARCAndroid TV 11, 1GB RAM, 8GB Storage
Samsung UA43AUE65AKXXL 43" Neo Series Smart LED TV43”(108cm) 4K UHD20W Stereo, Dolby Digital Plus, Q Symphony1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Crystal Processor 4K

Best value for money

The Croma CREL040FOF024601 102cm (40") Full HD Smart LED TV is the best value for money deal in the Amazon Sale 2022. It has a large 40” display, 20W stereo speakers, Full HD resolution, Dolby Audio, Android TV 11 OS, and supports HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Best overall

The OnePlus 43Y1S Pro 43" 4K UHD Smart LED TV is the best overall deal in the Amazon Sale 2022. It comes with a large 43” display, 24W stereo speakers, 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Audio, Android TV OS, and OxygenPlay. In addition, it supports HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

FAQs

What is the best screen size for a smart TV?

The following table will guide you in choosing the correct screen size for your smart TV:

Distance4-6ft5-8ft6-9ft8-9ft or more
Screen Size32”40-42”46-49”50” or higher

Which speaker output wattage is best for a smart TV?

Generally, a 20W speaker output wattage is sufficient for a standard room. If your room is smaller, then 10W speakers can do the work, but if you have a large room or hall, more than 20W speakers will give the required sound output.

What are essential connectivity features for a smart TV?

For optimal usage, a smart TV should have up to 3 HDMI, 2 USB, and 1 Ethernet port, but 2 HDMI and 1 USB can also work. A Wi-Fi or dual-band Wi-Fi is required for internet access. A Bluetooth connection for remote control and wireless audio output is preferred.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

