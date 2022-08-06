Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on ACs, refrigerators

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Looking to buy some home appliances at the most reasonable prices? Well, look no further, as your search ends here with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale from August 6 to 10.
Here is the list of some of the best products for you:
1. Panasonic Econavi 8 Kg 5 Star
This is one of the best washing machines now available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. With a wide variety of features and superior technology, this washing machine can be a great choice for big families. Available in three capacities, this machine is priced at Rs. 25,200 (7 kgs), ₹26,311 (7.5 kgs), and ₹28,990 (8 kgs).
Specifications:
· Energy efficiency: 5 Star
· Capacity: 7, 7.5, 8 kgs
· Form factor: Top-Loading
· Control console: Fully automatic
· Included components: 1 washer unit, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|Not much spacious
|Easy installation
|Much expensive compared to others
2. LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine -
This washing machine, priced at Rs. 17,990 on Amazon, comes with a host of features, such as an auto restart function that helps save power in case of power cuts and a variety of wash programmes to suit different fabric types.
Specifications:
· Form factor: Top-loading
· Capacity: 7 kgs
· Input voltage: 230 volts
· Material: Stainless-steel
· Operation mode: Fully automatic
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|A bit noisy
|Consists of an inverter motor
|Slightly high priced
3. Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
This semi-automatic top load washing machine from Croma is in high demand. The machine is priced at Rs. 6,990.
Specifications:
· Warranty description: 2 years warranty
· Brand name: CROMA
· Colour: Blue
· Capacity: 6.5 kg
· Special features: Child lock
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|The machine is noisy
|Comes with 2 years warranty
|Does not come with a dryer
4. Samsung 192 L 2 Star refrigerator
It is quite an amazing refrigerator. The biggest selling point of the Samsung 192 L 2 Star refrigerator is its energy efficiency. This model is priced at ₹13,190.
Specifications:
· Freezer capacity: 25 L
· Capacity: 192 litres
· Defrost system: Direct-cool
· Fresh food capacity: 167 L
· Form factor: Standard single door
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|The defrosting process seems slow
|Helps keep food fresh for longer hours
|Does not have an ice maker
5. LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct
Cool Single Door Refrigerator - Priced at Rs. 16,390, this model has many features. It has an automatic defrost function, which means you won’t have to manually defrost the fridge every few months. It is an excellent option for big families.
Specifications:
· Installation type: Freestanding
· Energy efficiency: 4-Star rating
· Annual energy consumption: 131-kilowatt hours
· Capacity: 190 litres
· Refrigerator fresh food capacity: 168 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy efficient
|A bit expensive
|Inverter and stabiliser-free operation
|Received customer complaints
6. LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
Priced at ₹25,090, the LG Double Door Refrigerator is a high-end appliance that ensures quality and comes with numerous benefits.
Specifications:
· Capacity: 260 litres
· Energy efficiency: 3 Star
· Volume capacity came: 260
· Annual energy consumption: 198 kilowatt
· Installation type: Freestanding
|Pros
|Cons
|Spacious
|High-priced
|Fridge is frost-free
|The fridge is large and may not fit in smaller kitchens
7. Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
This reasonably priced refrigerator from Godrej is one of the most popular refrigerators in the market. The refrigerator costs ₹14,590.
Specifications:
· Capacity: 185 litres
· Refrigerator fresh food capacity: 152 litres
· Energy efficiency: 4 Star
· Installation type: Freestanding
· Freezer capacity: 33 litres
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Some users have complained that this fridge is noisy
|Nice cooling capacity
|Not too much space inside
8. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC
This split AC from Daikin, priced at ₹26,999, comes with a year’s warranty and has a self-cleaning function, which means it will help to keep your home free of dust and pollen.
Specifications:
· Brand: Daikin
· Form factor: Mini-split
· Model: FTL28U
· Installation type: Split system
· Capacity: 0.8 tons
|Pros
|Cons
|Saves electric consumption
|Not available in all areas
|Nice cooling capacity
|Lacks some features
9. Croma 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4in1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC
This split AC from Croma, priced at ₹28,990, is a versatile and affordable air conditioner that offers several features to keep your home comfortable all year round.
Specifications:
· Capacity: 1.5 tons
· Voltage: 230 volts
· Annual energy consumption: 836 kilowatt hours per year
· Special features: Dust filter
· Installation type: Split system
|Pros
|Cons
|Consistent cooling while reducing noise levels
|Limited warranty
|Saves electric bills
|Lacks a remote control
10. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC
There are many reasons to opt for the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC. This energy-efficient appliance comes with a 5-star rating. It is priced at Rs. 35,990.
Specifications:
· Capacity: 1.5 tons
· Form factor: Mini-split
· Voltage: 230 volts
· Annual energy consumption: 826.39 kilowatts
· Special features: Dust filter
|Pros
|Cons
|Consistent cooling
|Only available in certain areas
|It comes with remote control for easy operation
|Expensive
|Product
|Price
|Panasonic Econavi 8 Kg 5 Star
|Rs.28,900
|LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|Rs.17,990
|Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|Rs. 6,990
|Samsung 192 L 2 Star refrigerator
|Rs. 13,190
|LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
|Rs. 16,390
|LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
|Rs. 25,090
|Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
|Rs. 14,590
|Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC-
|Rs. 26,999
|Croma 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4in1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC-
|Rs. 28,990
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC-
|Rs. 35,990
Best value for money
Looking for the best deals on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances? At the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, check out the best appliances worth value for money. You will find a wide range of products from all the leading brands, and the offers are unbeatable.
If you want to give your home a makeover and your daily life a tinge of newness by adding home appliances with enhanced features, look nowhere else. All the abovementioned products are of high quality and meet your daily needs.
Best overall
Whether you are looking for a refrigerator or an AC for your summers, check out the LG 260L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator or the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Take advantage of the fantastic deals on both these products today.
How to Find the Best AC, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and More
Understand the type of appliance you need. Are you looking for an air conditioner? A fridge? A washing machine? Once you know what appliance you need, you can start researching different brands and models.
Online reviews can be a great place to start when it comes to finding the perfect appliance for your home. You can read opinions from other consumers who have already purchased the particular product you're looking for. This can give you a good idea of which brands and models are the best ones to consider.
You can also get suggestions and ask about the user experience from your near ones. They can give you their honest opinion.
When you are looking for the best deal on your new appliance, check out different stores before making a final decision.
FAQs
1. When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 begin?
Amazon's great festival sale starts from August 6 onwards and will go on till August 10.
2. Is cash on delivery available on the products available in the Amazon sale?
If you want to buy products on Amazon, you will find cash on delivery facility available at the checkout, making your purchase easy.
