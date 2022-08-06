Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on ACs, refrigerators

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get heavy discounts of a host of home appliances like ACs, washing machines, refrigerators among other utility items.

This is one of the best washing machines now available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. With a wide variety of features and superior technology, this washing machine can be a great choice for big families. Available in three capacities, this machine is priced at Rs. 25,200 (7 kgs), ₹26,311 (7.5 kgs), and ₹28,990 (8 kgs).

Here is the list of some of the best products for you:

Looking to buy some home appliances at the most reasonable prices? Well, look no further, as your search ends here with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale from August 6 to 10.

This washing machine, priced at Rs. 17,990 on Amazon, comes with a host of features, such as an auto restart function that helps save power in case of power cuts and a variety of wash programmes to suit different fabric types.

This semi-automatic top load washing machine from Croma is in high demand. The machine is priced at Rs. 6,990.

It is quite an amazing refrigerator. The biggest selling point of the Samsung 192 L 2 Star refrigerator is its energy efficiency. This model is priced at ₹13,190.

Cool Single Door Refrigerator - Priced at Rs. 16,390, this model has many features. It has an automatic defrost function, which means you won’t have to manually defrost the fridge every few months. It is an excellent option for big families.

Priced at ₹25,090, the LG Double Door Refrigerator is a high-end appliance that ensures quality and comes with numerous benefits.

This reasonably priced refrigerator from Godrej is one of the most popular refrigerators in the market. The refrigerator costs ₹14,590.

This split AC from Daikin, priced at ₹26,999, comes with a year’s warranty and has a self-cleaning function, which means it will help to keep your home free of dust and pollen.

This split AC from Croma, priced at ₹28,990, is a versatile and affordable air conditioner that offers several features to keep your home comfortable all year round.

There are many reasons to opt for the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC. This energy-efficient appliance comes with a 5-star rating. It is priced at Rs. 35,990.

Price of Top Deals on ACs, Refrigerators at a glance:

Looking for the best deals on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances? At the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, check out the best appliances worth value for money. You will find a wide range of products from all the leading brands, and the offers are unbeatable.

If you want to give your home a makeover and your daily life a tinge of newness by adding home appliances with enhanced features, look nowhere else. All the abovementioned products are of high quality and meet your daily needs.

Whether you are looking for a refrigerator or an AC for your summers, check out the LG 260L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator or the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Take advantage of the fantastic deals on both these products today.

How to Find the Best AC, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and More

Understand the type of appliance you need. Are you looking for an air conditioner? A fridge? A washing machine? Once you know what appliance you need, you can start researching different brands and models.

Online reviews can be a great place to start when it comes to finding the perfect appliance for your home. You can read opinions from other consumers who have already purchased the particular product you're looking for. This can give you a good idea of which brands and models are the best ones to consider.

You can also get suggestions and ask about the user experience from your near ones. They can give you their honest opinion.

When you are looking for the best deal on your new appliance, check out different stores before making a final decision.

FAQs

1. When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 begin?

Amazon's great festival sale starts from August 6 onwards and will go on till August 10.

2. Is cash on delivery available on the products available in the Amazon sale?

If you want to buy products on Amazon, you will find cash on delivery facility available at the checkout, making your purchase easy.

Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.