Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Saturday, Aug 06, 2022
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 52% off on ACs, refrigerators

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 06, 2022 11:40 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: This sale (August 6 to 10) is the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances. Choose from a wide range of top brands and models on the website.

product info
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get heavy discounts of a host of home appliances like ACs, washing machines, refrigerators among other utility items.

Looking to buy some home appliances at the most reasonable prices? Well, look no further, as your search ends here with the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale from August 6 to 10.

Here is the list of some of the best products for you:

1. Panasonic Econavi 8 Kg 5 Star

This is one of the best washing machines now available in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. With a wide variety of features and superior technology, this washing machine can be a great choice for big families. Available in three capacities, this machine is priced at Rs. 25,200 (7 kgs), 26,311 (7.5 kgs), and 28,990 (8 kgs).

Specifications:

· Energy efficiency: ‎5 Star

· Capacity: 7, 7.5, 8 kgs

· Form factor: ‎Top-Loading

· Control console: ‎Fully automatic

· Included components: 1 washer unit, 1 user manual, 1 warranty card

ProsCons
Energy efficientNot much spacious
Easy installationMuch expensive compared to others
cellpic
Panasonic Econavi 8 Kg 5 Star Built-In Heater Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (NA-F80V9LRB, Silver, Stain Master+)
14% off 28,900 33,800
Buy now

2. LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine -

This washing machine, priced at Rs. 17,990 on Amazon, comes with a host of features, such as an auto restart function that helps save power in case of power cuts and a variety of wash programmes to suit different fabric types.

Specifications:

· Form factor: Top-loading

· Capacity: 7 kgs

· Input voltage: 230 volts

· Material: Stainless-steel

· Operation mode: Fully automatic

ProsCons
Energy efficientA bit noisy
Consists of an inverter motorSlightly high priced
cellpic
LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (‎T70SKSF1Z, Middle Free Silver, TurboDrum)
28% off 17,900 24,990
Buy now

3. Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

This semi-automatic top load washing machine from Croma is in high demand. The machine is priced at Rs. 6,990.

Specifications:

· Warranty description: 2 years warranty

· Brand name: CROMA

· Colour: Blue

· Capacity: 6.5 kg

· Special features: Child lock

ProsCons
AffordableThe machine is noisy
Comes with 2 years warrantyDoes not come with a dryer
cellpic
Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty (CRLW065SMF202351, Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Samsung 192 L 2 Star refrigerator

It is quite an amazing refrigerator. The biggest selling point of the Samsung 192 L 2 Star refrigerator is its energy efficiency. This model is priced at 13,190.

Specifications:

· Freezer capacity: 25 L

· Capacity: 192 litres

· Defrost system: Direct-cool

· Fresh food capacity: 167 L

· Form factor: Standard single door

ProsCons
AffordableThe defrosting process seems slow
Helps keep food fresh for longer hoursDoes not have an ice maker
cellpic
Samsung 192 L 2 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR19A241BGS/NL, Grey Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

5. LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct

Cool Single Door Refrigerator - Priced at Rs. 16,390, this model has many features. It has an automatic defrost function, which means you won’t have to manually defrost the fridge every few months. It is an excellent option for big families.

Specifications:

· Installation type: ‎Freestanding

· Energy efficiency: ‎4-Star rating

· Annual energy consumption: 131-kilowatt hours

· Capacity: ‎190 litres

· Refrigerator fresh food capacity: ‎168 litres

ProsCons
Energy efficientA bit expensive
Inverter and stabiliser-free operationReceived customer complaints
cellpic
LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ASCY, Scarlet Charm, Base stand with Drawer)
Check Price on Amazon

6. LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Priced at 25,090, the LG Double Door Refrigerator is a high-end appliance that ensures quality and comes with numerous benefits.

Specifications:

· Capacity: ‎260 litres

· Energy efficiency: ‎3 Star

· Volume capacity came: ‎260

· Annual energy consumption: 198 kilowatt

· Installation type: ‎Freestanding

ProsCons
SpaciousHigh-priced
Fridge is frost-freeThe fridge is large and may not fit in smaller kitchens
cellpic
LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This reasonably priced refrigerator from Godrej is one of the most popular refrigerators in the market. The refrigerator costs 14,590.

Specifications:

· Capacity: 185 litres

· Refrigerator fresh food capacity: ‎152 litres

· Energy efficiency: ‎4 Star

· Installation type: ‎Freestanding

· Freezer capacity: ‎33 litres

ProsCons
AffordableSome users have complained that this fridge is noisy
Nice cooling capacityNot too much space inside
cellpic
Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD UNO 1854 PTI AQ BL, Aqua Blue, Cool Lock Technology)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC

This split AC from Daikin, priced at 26,999, comes with a year’s warranty and has a self-cleaning function, which means it will help to keep your home free of dust and pollen.

Specifications:

· Brand: ‎Daikin

· Form factor: ‎Mini-split

· Model: ‎FTL28U

· Installation type: Split system

· Capacity: ‎0.8 tons

ProsCons
Saves electric consumptionNot available in all areas
Nice cooling capacityLacks some features
cellpic
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, FTL28U, White)
23% off 28,900 37,400
Buy now

9. Croma 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4in1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC

This split AC from Croma, priced at 28,990, is a versatile and affordable air conditioner that offers several features to keep your home comfortable all year round.

Specifications:

· Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

· Voltage: ‎230 volts

· Annual energy consumption: ‎836 kilowatt hours per year

· Special features: ‎Dust filter

· Installation type: ‎Split system

ProsCons
Consistent cooling while reducing noise levelsLimited warranty
Saves electric billsLacks a remote control
cellpic
Croma 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4in1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4 in 1 Smart Convertible, Blue Fins, PM 2.5 Filter with activated carbon, Cools at 54°C, R-32 Green Refrigerant, 10 Years Compressor Warranty, 2022 Model, CRLAIN0183T0252, White)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC

There are many reasons to opt for the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC. This energy-efficient appliance comes with a 5-star rating. It is priced at Rs. 35,990.

Specifications:

· Capacity: ‎1.5 tons

· Form factor: ‎Mini-split

· Voltage: ‎230 volts

· Annual energy consumption: 826.39 kilowatts

· Special features: ‎Dust filter

ProsCons
Consistent coolingOnly available in certain areas
It comes with remote control for easy operationExpensive
cellpic
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2022 Model, 1.5T Magicool Convert Pro 5S INV (N), White)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of Top Deals on ACs, Refrigerators at a glance:

ProductPrice
Panasonic Econavi 8 Kg 5 StarRs.28,900
LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing MachineRs.17,990
Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing MachineRs. 6,990
Samsung 192 L 2 Star refrigeratorRs. 13,190
LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door RefrigeratorRs. 16,390
LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door RefrigeratorRs. 25,090
Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door RefrigeratorRs. 14,590
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC-Rs. 26,999
Croma 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4in1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC-Rs. 28,990
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC-Rs. 35,990

3 Best Features for You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Panasonic Econavi 8 Kg 5 StarAnnual energy consumption: 117 kilowatt hoursMaximum rotational speed: ‎702 RPMForm factor: ‎Top-loading
LG 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

Form factor: Top-loading                       

Input voltage: 230 voltsMaterial: Stainless-steel
Croma 6.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing MachineCapacity: 6.5 kg Colour: BlueSpecial features: Child lock
Samsung 192 L 2 Star refrigerator-Capacity: 192 litres           Form factor: Standard single Freezer capacity:25 litres
LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door RefrigeratorCapacity: ‎190 litresInstallation type: ‎FreestandingAnnual energy consumption: 131 kilowatt hours
LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door RefrigeratorRefrigerator fresh food capacity: 185 litresFreezer capacity: ‎75 litresVolume capacity name: ‎260
Godrej 185 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Annual energy consumption: 123 kilowatt hours per year

Refrigerator fresh food capacity: ‎152 litresFreezer capacity: ‎33 litres
Daikin 0.8 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Split AC-Noise level: ‎32 dBPart number: ‎FTL28UInstallation type: Split system
Croma 1.5 Ton 3 Star 4in1 Smart Convertible Inverter Split AC-

Annual energy consumption: ‎836 kilowatt hours per year

Installation type: ‎Split systemNoise level: 
‎54 dB
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC-

Form factor: ‎Mini-split

Installation type: ‎Split systemSpecial features: ‎Dust filter

Best value for money

Looking for the best deals on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and other home appliances? At the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, check out the best appliances worth value for money. You will find a wide range of products from all the leading brands, and the offers are unbeatable.

If you want to give your home a makeover and your daily life a tinge of newness by adding home appliances with enhanced features, look nowhere else. All the abovementioned products are of high quality and meet your daily needs.

Best overall

Whether you are looking for a refrigerator or an AC for your summers, check out the LG 260L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator or the Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Take advantage of the fantastic deals on both these products today.

How to Find the Best AC, Refrigerators, Washing Machines and More

Understand the type of appliance you need. Are you looking for an air conditioner? A fridge? A washing machine? Once you know what appliance you need, you can start researching different brands and models.

Online reviews can be a great place to start when it comes to finding the perfect appliance for your home. You can read opinions from other consumers who have already purchased the particular product you're looking for. This can give you a good idea of which brands and models are the best ones to consider.

You can also get suggestions and ask about the user experience from your near ones. They can give you their honest opinion.

When you are looking for the best deal on your new appliance, check out different stores before making a final decision.

FAQs

1. When does the Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 begin?

Amazon's great festival sale starts from August 6 onwards and will go on till August 10.

2. Is cash on delivery available on the products available in the Amazon sale?

If you want to buy products on Amazon, you will find cash on delivery facility available at the checkout, making your purchase easy.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get mega offs on entertainment gadgets
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Grab discounts of up to 73% on jeans
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Get up to 37% off on gaming consoles
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Get off up to 94% on jewellery items 
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Avail as much as 47% off on perfumes
electronics FOR LESS