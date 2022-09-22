Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on OnePlus TVs: Get up to 51% off

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 22, 2022 21:29 IST

Summary:

Our best OnePlus TV selection at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is based on some specifications, including screen size, screen resolution, display and sound quality.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: OnePlus TVs come with many user-friendly features.

Have you wished to upgrade your television recently but gave up because you have not yet found a heavily discounted deal? Well, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is almost here, and the offers are too good to pass. Amazon offers up to 10% discount and a flat 10% cashback on a selection of OnePlus TV. We have compiled a list of the best OnePlus TVs you can get on the final day of the sale that fits your budget and is also highly renowned for their exceptional quality and features. These deals are visible to Prime members on September 22, while non Prime members can see them from September 23.

1. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series provides immersive, unlimited, and fascinating audio-visual enjoyment. This television boasts vibrant, sharp, and detailed images, Dynaudio sound for well-balanced audio, and OnePlus Connect 2.0 for connecting your smartphone to this television.

Specifications

● Screen Size: 43 inches

● Display Technology: LED

● Resolution: 4 K

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor: ‎‎G52 MC1

● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Dolby Atmos decodingOnly in HD mode is the image clear
Danish loudspeaker maker 
Sleek and stylish design 
Seamless connection with OnePlus Buds 
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

With a screen-to-body ratio of more than 95%, the bezel-less display of the OnePlus 50 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV provides a distraction-free, immersive watching experience. Thanks to the exquisite design and long-lasting metal stand, your TV will look good even when turned off. In addition, this TV's OnePlus Connect 2.0 function lets you control your entertainment.

Specifications:

●Screen Size: 50 inches

●Display Technology: LED

●Resolution: 4 K

●Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

●Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports

●Graphics Coprocessor:‎G52 MC1

●Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Auto Low Latency ModeConnectivity issue
1 billion colour display 
Effortless casting 
Entertainments never end 
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 50Y1S Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

With the OnePlus TV Y Series, you can experience stunning pictures with a DCI-P3 93% colour range and a 20% wider colour gamut—true cinematic colour. In addition, this OnePlus model optimises your video content in real-time, enabling you to enjoy the highest visual quality possible.

Specifications:

● Screen Size: 32 inches

● Display Technology: LED

● Resolution: 720p

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali 470 Triple core

● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Bezel-less designThere is way too much lag
Google Assistant is a click away 
Simple connection for easier interaction 
View more With OxygenPlay 
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV 32Y1 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

This U1 series TV's audio has been co-tuned with Dynaudio, a Danish loudspeaker company.

As a consequence, you should get well-balanced, cinematic audio quality. The 4K UHD display offers an 8.3 million pixel resolution, producing breathtaking and lifelike images.

Specifications:

● Screen Size: 50 inches

● Display Technology: LED

● Resolution: 4K

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports

● Graphics processor:‎ G52 MC1

● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Oxygen Play 2.0No video share is available through Wi-Fi
Sleek and stylish 
Enhanced control 
Pro graded sound 
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 50U1S (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

This TV gives you a cinematic experience, with ultra-realistic pictures in every frame. In addition, hands-free voice control is provided through Speak Now, Google Assistant, the built-in Chromecast, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, and Data Saver Plus.

Specifications:

● Screen Size: 55 inches

● Display Technology: LED

● Resolution: 4K

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor:‎ ‎G52 MC1

● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Cinematic experienceAverage bass
Hands-free voice control 
Sleek and stylish 
Immersive Viewing 
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 55U1S (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

The 4K UHD display offers an 8.3 million pixel resolution, producing breathtaking and lifelike images. In addition, its 178-degree wide view angle enhances the cinematic experience for all viewers.

Specifications:

● Screen Size: 65 inches

● Display Technology: LED

● Resolution: 4K

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor:‎ ‎G52 MC1

● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Well balanced soundNot up to the mark
Fairfield voice control 
Co-tuned with a danish loudspeaker 
Bezel-less display 
OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S

This TV's Full HD display with a 93% colour gamut provides clear and vibrant images on a screen with an excellent colour range. In conjunction with the noise reduction feature, the Gamma Engine generates lifelike images with dynamic contrast and anti-aliasing to enhance your viewing experience. It features Smart TV capabilities such as the most recent Android TV 11, the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and Auto Low Latency Mode.

Specifications:

● Screen Size: 43 inches

● Display Technology: LED

● Resolution: 1080p

● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

● Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor:‎ ‎G31 MP2

● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Best sound qualitySlightly lag in performance
Oxygenplay 2.0 
Smart manager 
Seamless connectivity 
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K QLED TV 55Q1IN Pro

The OnePlus TV is built on the Android platform, giving you the most advanced and sophisticated TV viewing experience. Both the Google Play Store and the built-in Chromecast are enabled. The pictures are always clear, sharp and detailed.

Specifications:

● Screen Size: 55 inches

● Display Technology: QLED

● Resolution: 4K

● Refresh Rate: 480 SMR

● Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor:‎ ‎‎Mali G51 MP3

● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Higher colour rangePoor customer service
Noise cancellation 
Super resolution 
Dynamic contrast 
OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1IN Pro (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

Price of OnePlus TV at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TVRs. 25,999
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TVRs. 29,999
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TVRs. 9,749
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TVRs. 34,999
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TVRs. 39,999
OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TVRs. 59,999
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1SRs. 21,999
OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K QLED TVRs. 65,539

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TVDolby AudioAuto Low Latency ModeBezel-less design
OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TVDual-band Wi-Fi3HDMI portsDecoding of HDR10+, HDR10, HLG
OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TVColour Space MappingScreen/Body Ratio = 91.4%HD Ready Resolution
OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TVHands-free voice controlHDR10+ certified95.3% Screen to Body Ratio
OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV1 billion colors displayGamma Engine178 Degree wide viewing angle
OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TVHands-free voice controlHDR10+ certified95.3% Screen to Body Ratio
OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1SRefresh Rate: 60 Hertz2 HDMI ports20 Watts Output Sound
OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K QLED TV50 Watts Output SoundFull range 4 SpeakerQLED 120% NTSC

Best value for money

The screen size of the OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV has a 4K resolution. It features Dolby Audio stereo surround speakers. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, it has 3 HDMI connections for connecting a set-top box, Blu-Ray player, or gaming console. It also has two USB ports for connecting hard disks and other USB devices. Its dual-band Wi-Fi sound output is 24 watts. The users can access all these features for just 25,999.

Best overall

Out of all TVs, the OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is the best overall. The TV features incredible functionalities, including a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio, 1 billion colours in a bezel-less design display, and a 178-degree wide view angle. The best part is that this TV is a complete package at a cost-effective price, making it the best overall deal for every individual and family.

How to Find the Perfect TVs on Amazon Great Indian Festival?

This guide will help you if you desire a OnePlus TV in the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival. A OnePlus television is not like other ordinary brands. It has a large selection of the most recent and trending models with additional features. People consider the following aspects while purchasing a branded television: Screen sizes, HDR Smart TVs, HDMI ports, designs, and durability before making the purchase.

We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Earphones under 5000: A complete guide
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Get up to 90% off on smart tech products
Top 3 Samsung phones with 2.2 GHz processor that are worth your money
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on MI mobiles: Get up to 33% off
Best mobile phones under 50,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on OnePlus TV

How much discount is offered on OnePlus TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

Amazon offers up to 60% off on OnePlus TVs during the Great Indian Festival 2022.

 

When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 start?

These deals are available for Prime members on September 22. They shall be available for non-Prime members from September 23 onwards.

 

Which products are likely to be heavily discounted?

Prepare to experience some mind-blowing savings on electronics, gadgets, and mobile phones.

 

 View More
electronics FOR LESS