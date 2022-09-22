Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on OnePlus TVs: Get up to 51% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: OnePlus TVs come with many user-friendly features.

Have you wished to upgrade your television recently but gave up because you have not yet found a heavily discounted deal? Well, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is almost here, and the offers are too good to pass. Amazon offers up to 10% discount and a flat 10% cashback on a selection of OnePlus TV. We have compiled a list of the best OnePlus TVs you can get on the final day of the sale that fits your budget and is also highly renowned for their exceptional quality and features. These deals are visible to Prime members on September 22, while non Prime members can see them from September 23. 1. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV The OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series provides immersive, unlimited, and fascinating audio-visual enjoyment. This television boasts vibrant, sharp, and detailed images, Dynaudio sound for well-balanced audio, and OnePlus Connect 2.0 for connecting your smartphone to this television. Specifications ● Screen Size: 43 inches ● Display Technology: LED ● Resolution: 4 K ● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ● Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor: ‎‎G52 MC1 ● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Dolby Atmos decoding Only in HD mode is the image clear Danish loudspeaker maker Sleek and stylish design Seamless connection with OnePlus Buds

2. OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV With a screen-to-body ratio of more than 95%, the bezel-less display of the OnePlus 50 inches Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV provides a distraction-free, immersive watching experience. Thanks to the exquisite design and long-lasting metal stand, your TV will look good even when turned off. In addition, this TV's OnePlus Connect 2.0 function lets you control your entertainment. Specifications: ●Screen Size: 50 inches ●Display Technology: LED ●Resolution: 4 K ●Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ●Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports ●Graphics Coprocessor:‎G52 MC1 ●Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Auto Low Latency Mode Connectivity issue 1 billion colour display Effortless casting Entertainments never end

3. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV With the OnePlus TV Y Series, you can experience stunning pictures with a DCI-P3 93% colour range and a 20% wider colour gamut—true cinematic colour. In addition, this OnePlus model optimises your video content in real-time, enabling you to enjoy the highest visual quality possible. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 32 inches ● Display Technology: LED ● Resolution: 720p ● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ● Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor: ‎Mali 470 Triple core ● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Bezel-less design There is way too much lag Google Assistant is a click away Simple connection for easier interaction View more With OxygenPlay

4. OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV This U1 series TV's audio has been co-tuned with Dynaudio, a Danish loudspeaker company. As a consequence, you should get well-balanced, cinematic audio quality. The 4K UHD display offers an 8.3 million pixel resolution, producing breathtaking and lifelike images. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 50 inches ● Display Technology: LED ● Resolution: 4K ● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ● Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports ● Graphics processor:‎ G52 MC1 ● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Oxygen Play 2.0 No video share is available through Wi-Fi Sleek and stylish Enhanced control Pro graded sound

5. OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV This TV gives you a cinematic experience, with ultra-realistic pictures in every frame. In addition, hands-free voice control is provided through Speak Now, Google Assistant, the built-in Chromecast, OnePlus Connect 2.0, OxygenPlay 2.0, and Data Saver Plus. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 55 inches ● Display Technology: LED ● Resolution: 4K ● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ● Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor:‎ ‎G52 MC1 ● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Cinematic experience Average bass Hands-free voice control Sleek and stylish Immersive Viewing

6. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV The 4K UHD display offers an 8.3 million pixel resolution, producing breathtaking and lifelike images. In addition, its 178-degree wide view angle enhances the cinematic experience for all viewers. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 65 inches ● Display Technology: LED ● Resolution: 4K ● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ● Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor:‎ ‎G52 MC1 ● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Well balanced sound Not up to the mark Fairfield voice control Co-tuned with a danish loudspeaker Bezel-less display

7. OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S This TV's Full HD display with a 93% colour gamut provides clear and vibrant images on a screen with an excellent colour range. In conjunction with the noise reduction feature, the Gamma Engine generates lifelike images with dynamic contrast and anti-aliasing to enhance your viewing experience. It features Smart TV capabilities such as the most recent Android TV 11, the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA, and Auto Low Latency Mode. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 43 inches ● Display Technology: LED ● Resolution: 1080p ● Refresh Rate: 60 Hz ● Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor:‎ ‎G31 MP2 ● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Best sound quality Slightly lag in performance Oxygenplay 2.0 Smart manager Seamless connectivity

8. OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K QLED TV 55Q1IN Pro The OnePlus TV is built on the Android platform, giving you the most advanced and sophisticated TV viewing experience. Both the Google Play Store and the built-in Chromecast are enabled. The pictures are always clear, sharp and detailed. Specifications: ● Screen Size: 55 inches ● Display Technology: QLED ● Resolution: 4K ● Refresh Rate: 480 SMR ● Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor:‎ ‎‎Mali G51 MP3 ● Connector Type: Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Higher colour range Poor customer service Noise cancellation Super resolution Dynamic contrast

Price of OnePlus TV at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Rs. 25,999 OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Rs. 29,999 OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV Rs. 9,749 OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Rs. 34,999 OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Rs. 39,999 OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Rs. 59,999 OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S Rs. 21,999 OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K QLED TV Rs. 65,539

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Dolby Audio Auto Low Latency Mode Bezel-less design OnePlus 126 cm (50 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV Dual-band Wi-Fi 3HDMI ports Decoding of HDR10+, HDR10, HLG OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV Colour Space Mapping Screen/Body Ratio = 91.4% HD Ready Resolution OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Hands-free voice control HDR10+ certified 95.3% Screen to Body Ratio OnePlus 138.7 cm (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 1 billion colors display Gamma Engine 178 Degree wide viewing angle OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV Hands-free voice control HDR10+ certified 95.3% Screen to Body Ratio OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 43 Y1S Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz 2 HDMI ports 20 Watts Output Sound OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) With Sliding Soundbar Q1 Series 4K QLED TV 50 Watts Output Sound Full range 4 Speaker QLED 120% NTSC

Best value for money The screen size of the OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV has a 4K resolution. It features Dolby Audio stereo surround speakers. With a refresh rate of 60 Hertz, it has 3 HDMI connections for connecting a set-top box, Blu-Ray player, or gaming console. It also has two USB ports for connecting hard disks and other USB devices. Its dual-band Wi-Fi sound output is 24 watts. The users can access all these features for just ₹25,999. Best overall Out of all TVs, the OnePlus 125.7 cm (50 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is the best overall. The TV features incredible functionalities, including a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio, 1 billion colours in a bezel-less design display, and a 178-degree wide view angle. The best part is that this TV is a complete package at a cost-effective price, making it the best overall deal for every individual and family. How to Find the Perfect TVs on Amazon Great Indian Festival? This guide will help you if you desire a OnePlus TV in the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival. A OnePlus television is not like other ordinary brands. It has a large selection of the most recent and trending models with additional features. People consider the following aspects while purchasing a branded television: Screen sizes, HDR Smart TVs, HDMI ports, designs, and durability before making the purchase.