Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi TV and laptops!

Redmi TV and Laptop deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Amazon customers are thrilled since they can finally start saving big on TVs, laptops, and other gadget purchases. Thanks to the much-anticipated Amazon sale, which has officially begun at Amazon India. We couldn't resist our excitement since high-end TVs can be acquired at huge savings on Amazon during this sale. Redmi TVs and laptops from various sellers on this platform are on sale. We have included all the top Redmi TVs and laptops in this guide with their descriptions, specifications, and pros & cons to make your purchase decision from the Great Indian Festival Sale easy. While compiling this top ten list, we considered various variables such as performance, battery life, design, and price. 1. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV When you have this Redmi TV at home, you will become addicted to its enormous screen, breathtaking images, and robust acoustics. Its Horizon display highlights the tiniest details and has a wide viewing angle to give you and your family an immersive experience. Specifications: ● Screen Size : 32 inches ● Display Technology : LED ● Resolution : 720p ● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz ● Connectivity : 2 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎Mali G31 MP2 ● Connector Type : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Elegant visuals HDMI doesn't support sound Tweaked software and hardware PatchWall experience Mi Quick Wake feature

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 Over 8 million pixels provide exceptional visual quality for an ultra HD viewing experience. Make your selection by navigating across material utilizing intuitively intelligent tools such as IMDb ratings. Choose from a massive library of applications, cast your favorites, and much more from this Redmi Ultra HD TV. Specifications: ● Screen Size : 43 inches ● Display Technology : LED ● Resolution : 4K ● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz ● Connectivity : 2 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎‎Mali G52 MP2 ● Connector Type : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Powerful quad-core A55 processor Low sound quality PatchWall 4 with IMDb IMDb Integration Smooth working

3. Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65 In this TV, discover the most recent and popular content with features such as India's Top 10 Today and Collections with this Redmi TV. Specifications: ● Screen Size : 65 inches ● Display Technology : LED ● Resolution : 4 K ● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz ● Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎‎Mali G52 MP2 ● Connector Type : Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

Pros Cons Dolby Vision titles Dolby does not operate without a soundbar Powerful audio experience Impeccable visual clarity Quick wake and mute

4. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV Enjoy exceptional clarity and detailed images, ensuring that your entertainment is a visual treat with this Redmi Full HD Smart LED TV. The modern TV features the latest vivid picture engine technology and allows you to view around 16 million colours that have been fine-tuned to appear in incredible detail. Specifications: ● Screen Size : 43 inches ● Display Technology : LED ● Resolution : 1080p ● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz ● Connectivity : 2 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎‎‎Mali G31 MP2 ● Connector Type : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons Smooth experience Bit slow IMDb integration Auto low latency mode

5. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 Android TV makes it easy to get the best from your television. It is a clever and innovative way to control and synchronise your smart home gadgets. Search for shows, organise your TV programmes, and use your voice to operate this Redmi LED TV. Specifications: ● Screen Size : 50 inches ● Display Technology : LED ● Resolution : 4K ● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz ● Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports ● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎‎‎Mali G31 MP2 ● Connector Type : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Pros Cons 30W speakers Poor after-sales service Latest PatchWall Smart recommendations Flagship performance

6. Mi Notebook Ultra 3K Resolution Display Laptop Sandblasted with a delicate ceramic finish and made of aviation-grade aluminium alloy, this notebook is a perfect choice; you can opt for this laptop at the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Its 3.2k resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, and 16:10 aspect ratio enable all users to enjoy detailed and finest visuals. Specifications: ● Screen Size : 15.6 inches ● CPU Mode : Core i5 ● RAM Memory Installed Size : 8 GB ● Operating System : Windows 11 Home ● Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Pros Cons High resolution Short battery life Intel Iris Xe Graphics Stereo speakers Lightweight

7. Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 14 inches (35.56 cms) Thin & Light Laptop Stereo Speakers (2 x 2W) DTS Audio Processing app support Thunderbolt 4.0 data transport rates of up to 40 Gbps and power supply for this notebook. In addition, its wider touchpad, backlight keyboard, and fingerprint panel add to its value. Specifications: Screen Size : 14 inches CPU Mode : Core i5 RAM Memory Installed Size : 8 GB Operating System : Windows 11 Home Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

14 inches CPU Mode : Core i5

Core i5 RAM Memory Installed Size : 8 GB

: 8 GB Operating System : Windows 11 Home

: Windows 11 Home Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Pros Cons IPS QHD+ resolution Slight heat issue 11-hour battery Fingerprint scanner Stereo speakers

8. Mi Notebook Ultra 3.2K Resolution Display Laptop The Mi Notebook Pro comes with twice as many pixels as a Full HD display to make you experience a sharp display. In addition, the notebook is more productive, as it includes an anti- prevent light interference while remaining compact. Specifications: ● Screen Size : 15.6 inches ● CPU Mode : Core i5 ● RAM Memory Installed Size : 16 GB ● Operating System : Windows 11 Home ● Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Pros Cons High resolution It lacks a number key Fine ceramic coating Wider touchpad 62% larger trackpad

9. Mi Notebook Pro Qhd+ IPS Anti Glare Display Intel Core I5-11300H 11Th Gen 14 Inches Thin & Light Laptop This Mi Notebook Pro has 2 X 2W Stereo Speakers Support for the DTS Audio Processing app. This notebook can enjoy detailed and crisp graphics, as it is known for featuring high-quality resolution on its Full HD display. Specifications: ● Screen Size : 14 inches ● CPU Mode : Core i5 ● RAM Memory Installed Size : 16 GB ● Operating System : Windows 11 Home ● Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Pros Cons See Sharper 2560 X 1600 Heating issue Slim and lightweight Stereo speakers 40 Gbps data transmission speeds

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV 20 Watts Powerful stereo speakers Chromecast built-in A+ Grade LED panel display Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X43 PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration Quad-core processor Vivid picture engine Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X65 4K Ultra HD resolution 3 HDMI ports 30 Watts output sound Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) android 11 series full HD smart LED TV 20 Watts powerful stereo speakers Chromecast built-in Patchwall 4 with IMDb integration Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X5 Dual-band Wi-Fi 4K LED Panel Display Bluetooth 5.0 Mi notebook ultra 3K resolution display laptop 39.62 centimetres IPS 3.2K resolution 1500:1 contrast ratio Intel Iris Xe graphics Mi notebook pro QHD+ IPS anti glare display thin & light laptop 35.56 centimetres IPS QHD+ resolution 16:10 aspect ratio 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Mi notebook ultra 3.2K resolution display laptop 11th Gen Intel tiger lake Core i5-11300H processor 39.62 centimetres IPS 3.2K resolution 16GB DDR4 3200 MHz Mi notebook pro Qhd+ IPS anti glare display laptop 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 16:10 aspect ratio TUV low blue light

Product Price Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV Rs. 8,999 Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD android smart LED TV X43 Rs. 22,999 Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X65 Rs. 57,999 Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) android 11 series Full HD smart LED TV Rs. 20,000 Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X5 Rs. 27,999 Mi notebook ultra 3K resolution display laptop Rs. 52,990 Mi notebook pro QHD+ IPS anti glare display thin & light laptop Rs. 55,990 Mi notebook ultra 3.2K resolution display laptop Rs. 59,990 Mi notebook pro Qhd+ IPS anti glare display laptop Rs. 54,990

Best value for money: The best Redmi TV featured in the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival is the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. It is compatible with Internet services such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+Hotstar. It has three HDMI ports, dual speakers, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It has a 178-degree broad viewing angle. It offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3 HDMI ports for connecting the newest game consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray players. Best Overall: The new Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display Thin, and Light Laptop is one of the best laptops for work, home, and school. It includes a stunning full HD screen, a powerful processor, dedicated graphics, and many other excellent features. You can view movies, surf the web, store huge files and make video calls without interruptions with the Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display. This is an excellent option if you're looking for a fast-processing laptop in India.