Story Saved
New Delhi 24oCC
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
New Delhi 24oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi TV and laptops!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 23, 2022 17:36 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

  • During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale in 2022, you may save money on buying your favorite Redmi TV and laptops as you can access unique deals and huge discounts exclusively on Amazon India

product info
Redmi TV and Laptop deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 

Amazon customers are thrilled since they can finally start saving big on TVs, laptops, and other gadget purchases. Thanks to the much-anticipated Amazon sale, which has officially begun at Amazon India. We couldn't resist our excitement since high-end TVs can be acquired at huge savings on Amazon during this sale. Redmi TVs and laptops from various sellers on this platform are on sale. We have included all the top Redmi TVs and laptops in this guide with their descriptions, specifications, and pros & cons to make your purchase decision from the Great Indian Festival Sale easy. While compiling this top ten list, we considered various variables such as performance, battery life, design, and price.

1. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV

When you have this Redmi TV at home, you will become addicted to its enormous screen, breathtaking images, and robust acoustics. Its Horizon display highlights the tiniest details and has a wide viewing angle to give you and your family an immersive experience.

Specifications:

● Screen Size : 32 inches

● Display Technology : LED

● Resolution : 720p

● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

● Connectivity : 2 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎Mali G31 MP2

● Connector Type : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

ProsCons
Elegant visualsHDMI doesn't support sound
Tweaked software and hardware 
PatchWall experience 
Mi Quick Wake feature 
cellpic
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV | L32M6-RA/L32M7-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

2. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43

Over 8 million pixels provide exceptional visual quality for an ultra HD viewing experience. Make your selection by navigating across material utilizing intuitively intelligent tools such as IMDb ratings. Choose from a massive library of applications, cast your favorites, and much more from this Redmi Ultra HD TV.

Specifications:

● Screen Size : 43 inches

● Display Technology : LED

● Resolution : 4K

● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

● Connectivity : 2 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎‎Mali G52 MP2

● Connector Type : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

ProsCons
Powerful quad-core A55 processorLow sound quality
PatchWall 4 with IMDb 
IMDb Integration 
Smooth working 
cellpic
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65

In this TV, discover the most recent and popular content with features such as India's Top 10 Today and Collections with this Redmi TV.

Specifications:

● Screen Size : 65 inches

● Display Technology : LED

● Resolution : 4 K

● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

● Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎‎Mali G52 MP2

● Connector Type : Bluetooth, ‎Wi-Fi, USB 2.0, HDMI

ProsCons
Dolby Vision titlesDolby does not operate without a soundbar
Powerful audio experience 
Impeccable visual clarity 
Quick wake and mute 
cellpic
Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X65 | L65M6-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV

Enjoy exceptional clarity and detailed images, ensuring that your entertainment is a visual treat with this Redmi Full HD Smart LED TV. The modern TV features the latest vivid picture engine technology and allows you to view around 16 million colours that have been fine-tuned to appear in incredible detail.

Specifications:

● Screen Size : 43 inches

● Display Technology : LED

● Resolution : 1080p

● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

● Connectivity : 2 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎‎‎Mali G31 MP2

● Connector Type : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

ProsCons
Smooth experienceBit slow
IMDb integration 
Auto low latency mode 
cellpic
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) Android 11 Series Full HD Smart LED TV L43M6-RA/L43M7-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50

Android TV makes it easy to get the best from your television. It is a clever and innovative way to control and synchronise your smart home gadgets. Search for shows, organise your TV programmes, and use your voice to operate this Redmi LED TV.

Specifications:

● Screen Size : 50 inches

● Display Technology : LED

● Resolution : 4K

● Refresh Rate : 60 Hz

● Connectivity : 3 HDMI ports

● Graphics Coprocessor : ‎‎‎Mali G31 MP2

● Connector Type : Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

ProsCons
30W speakersPoor after-sales service
Latest PatchWall 
Smart recommendations 
Flagship performance 
cellpic
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. Mi Notebook Ultra 3K Resolution Display Laptop

Sandblasted with a delicate ceramic finish and made of aviation-grade aluminium alloy, this notebook is a perfect choice; you can opt for this laptop at the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Its 3.2k resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB, and 16:10 aspect ratio enable all users to enjoy detailed and finest visuals.

Specifications:

● Screen Size : 15.6 inches

● CPU Mode : Core i5

● RAM Memory Installed Size : 8 GB

● Operating System : Windows 11 Home

● Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

ProsCons
High resolutionShort battery life
Intel Iris Xe Graphics 
Stereo speakers 
Lightweight 
cellpic
Mi Notebook Ultra 3K Resolution Display Intel Core I5-11300H 11Th Gen 15.6 Inches Thin Light Laptop (8Gb/512Gb Ssd/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Ms Office 21/Backlit Kb/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7Kg)
26% off 52,990 71,999
Buy now

7. Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 14 inches (35.56 cms) Thin & Light Laptop

Stereo Speakers (2 x 2W) DTS Audio Processing app support Thunderbolt 4.0 data transport rates of up to 40 Gbps and power supply for this notebook. In addition, its wider touchpad, backlight keyboard, and fingerprint panel add to its value.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size : 14 inches
  • CPU Mode : Core i5
  • RAM Memory Installed Size : 8 GB
  • Operating System : Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics
ProsCons
IPS QHD+ resolutionSlight heat issue
11-hour battery 
Fingerprint scanner 
Stereo speakers 
cellpic
Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen 14 inches(35.56 cms) Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11/MS Office 21/Backlit KB/FP Sensor/1.4 Kg)
20% off 55,990 69,999
Buy now

8. Mi Notebook Ultra 3.2K Resolution Display Laptop

The Mi Notebook Pro comes with twice as many pixels as a Full HD display to make you experience a sharp display. In addition, the notebook is more productive, as it includes an anti- prevent light interference while remaining compact.

Specifications:

● Screen Size : 15.6 inches

● CPU Mode : Core i5

● RAM Memory Installed Size : 16 GB

● Operating System : Windows 11 Home

● Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

ProsCons
High resolutionIt lacks a number key
Fine ceramic coating 
Wider touchpad 
62% larger trackpad 
cellpic
Mi Notebook Ultra 3.2K Resolution Display Intel Core I5-11300H 11Th Gen 15.6 Inches Thin Light Laptop(16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Ms Office 21/Backlit Kb/Fingerprint Sensor/1.7Kg)
22% off 59,990 76,999
Buy now

9. Mi Notebook Pro Qhd+ IPS Anti Glare Display Intel Core I5-11300H 11Th Gen 14 Inches Thin & Light Laptop

This Mi Notebook Pro has 2 X 2W Stereo Speakers Support for the DTS Audio Processing app. This notebook can enjoy detailed and crisp graphics, as it is known for featuring high-quality resolution on its Full HD display.

Specifications:

● Screen Size : 14 inches

● CPU Mode : Core i5

● RAM Memory Installed Size : 16 GB

● Operating System : Windows 11 Home

● Graphics Coprocessor : Intel Iris Xe Graphics

ProsCons
See Sharper 2560 X 1600Heating issue
Slim and lightweight 
Stereo speakers 
40 Gbps data transmission speeds 
cellpic
Mi Notebook Pro Qhd+ IPS Anti Glare Display Intel Core I5-11300H 11Th Gen 14 Inches Thin & Light Laptop (16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home/Ms Office 21/Backlit Kb/Fp Sensor/1.4 Kg)
27% off 54,990 74,999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) android 11 series HD ready smart LED TV20 Watts Powerful stereo speakersChromecast built-inA+ Grade LED panel display
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X43PatchWall 4 with IMDb integrationQuad-core processorVivid picture engine
Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X654K Ultra HD resolution3 HDMI ports30 Watts output sound
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) android 11 series full HD smart LED TV20 Watts powerful stereo speakersChromecast built-inPatchwall 4 with IMDb integration
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X5Dual-band Wi-Fi4K LED Panel DisplayBluetooth 5.0
Mi notebook ultra 3K resolution display laptop39.62 centimetres IPS 3.2K resolution1500:1 contrast ratioIntel Iris Xe graphics
Mi notebook pro QHD+ IPS anti glare display thin & light laptop35.56 centimetres IPS QHD+ resolution16:10 aspect ratio512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD  
Mi notebook ultra 3.2K resolution display laptop11th Gen Intel tiger lake Core i5-11300H processor39.62 centimetres IPS 3.2K resolution16GB DDR4 3200 MHz
Mi notebook pro Qhd+ IPS anti glare display laptop512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD  16:10 aspect ratioTUV low blue light

Products price list

ProductPrice
Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) android 11 series HD ready smart LED TVRs. 8,999
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD android smart LED TV X43Rs. 22,999
Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X65Rs. 57,999
Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) android 11 series Full HD smart LED TVRs. 20,000
Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K ultra HD android smart LED TV X5Rs. 27,999
Mi notebook ultra 3K resolution display laptopRs. 52,990
Mi notebook pro QHD+ IPS anti glare display thin & light laptopRs. 55,990
Mi notebook ultra 3.2K resolution display laptopRs. 59,990
Mi notebook pro Qhd+ IPS anti glare display laptopRs. 54,990

Best value for money:

The best Redmi TV featured in the latest Amazon Great Indian Festival is the Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. It is compatible with Internet services such as Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+Hotstar. It has three HDMI ports, dual speakers, and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It has a 178-degree broad viewing angle. It offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and 3 HDMI ports for connecting the newest game consoles, set-top boxes, and Blu-ray players.

Best Overall:

The new Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display Thin, and Light Laptop is one of the best laptops for work, home, and school. It includes a stunning full HD screen, a powerful processor, dedicated graphics, and many other excellent features. You can view movies, surf the web, store huge files and make video calls without interruptions with the Mi Notebook Pro QHD+ IPS Anti Glare Display. This is an excellent option if you're looking for a fast-processing laptop in India.

“We help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products at Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on BIBA clothes: Avail offs up to 59%
Amazon great Indian festival 2022 sale: Up to 70% discount on electronic home appliances
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Samsung mobiles
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale On Musical Instruments
Best Realme mobiles offered in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on Redmi TV and laptops

1. How much of a discount is offered on Redmi TVs and laptops during the Amazon Great Indian Festival?

2. When will the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 start?

3. Which products will likely be heavily discounted during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022?

4. Which TV brands will be available at Amazon's Great Indian Festival in 2022?

5. What sizes of Redmi televisions will be available during the Great Indian Festival Sale 2022?

View More
electronics FOR LESS