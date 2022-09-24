Sign out
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Tv under 40000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:02 IST

Summary:

If you're looking to buy a TV under 40000, Amazon is the place to be. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is here. You'll find a wide range of sizes and colours, so there's something for everyone. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will offer you great products at great prices.

Grab the best TVs under 40000

It’s that time of the year again when we celebrate the best of India. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is here on Tv for Under 40000. Shop now and save big! This year's sale promises great deals on a wide range of products, including TVs. If you're looking for a new TV under 40,000, this is the perfect time to buy one.

Explore our top 10 options of TVs under 40,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale

1. Samsung crystal 4K series LED TV

Samsung crystal 4K series LED TV is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system. It has incredible picture quality and is also easy to use and set up. The remote control includes a built-in microphone so you can easily control the TV from anywhere in the room.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 43 Inches
  • Resolution : 4K
  • Model name : UA43AUE60AKLXL
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Youtube, HotStar
  • Warranty information : 1 Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 20 Watts Output

ProsCons
The picture and sound quality are amazingPlastic body
Universal remoteNo Considerable difference b/w the 4k and 4k pro model
Bezel-less screenTV thickness is more, feels bulky

2. OnePlus Y series

The OnePlus Y series LED TV is a great choice for affordable, high-quality LED TV. The TV is equipped with a built-in soundbar and subwoofer. The TV has a 4K resolution, which means it's capable of displaying high-quality video in addition to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 43 Inches
  • Resolution : 4K
  • Model name : 43 Y1S Pro
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Youtube, HotStar,Sony Liv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play
  • Warranty information: 1 Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 24 Watts Output

ProsCons
Beautiful display qualityIt sometimes lags a lot, especially after turning on the TV from sleep mode.
Great sound qualityDefault Audio and Display Settings aren’t the best
Bezel-Less display No input switch button on the remote.

3. Redmi smart LED TV X55

The Redmi smart LED TV X55 is a great choice for those who want a TV that's affordable and easy to use. It's also packed with great features like a built-in speaker, which means you can watch all your favourite shows right on the big screen.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 55 Inches
  • Resolution : 4K
  • Model name : Redmi Smart TV X55
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Youtube, HotStar
  • Warranty information : 1 Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 30 Watts Output

ProsCons
A lot of connectivity choicesContent upscaling isn't up to the mark
Good picture quality with 4K HDRBelow-average functionality with full-HD articles
Good audio qualityNo batteries are included for distant

4. Toshiba bezel-less series

The Toshiba bezel less series LED Google TV is a compact, sleek and stylish television that has been designed to be easy to use. This Google TV features an ultra-thin bezel with 4K resolution. Toshiba's bezel-less Google TV is a great choice for those who want an updated experience but don't want to spend too much.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 43 Inches
  • Resolution : 4K
  • Model name : 43C350LP
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, Sony Liv, Youtube, Hungama, HotStar
  • Warranty information : 3-Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 24 Watts Output

ProsCons
Amazon fire tv built inAlexa commands are slow and sometimes hard to use
Voice search built into remoteNo signal strength indicator for OTA channels
Good picture quality with 4K 

5. LG LED smart TV

The LG LED is a smart TV that comes with a wide range of features. It has a sleek design and the best picture quality. It also has a built-in sound system, so you can enjoy music and movies without having to buy additional speakers.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 43 Inches
  • Resolution : 1080p
  • Model name : LED SMART
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, YouTube
  • Warranty information : 1 Year warranty
  • Refresh rate: 50 Hz
  • Sound : 20 Watts Output

ProsCons
Slim LED display with excellent picture quality; Supports unlimited OTT appsLimited 1-year comprehensive warranty
Offers rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio; Equipped with four fast, accurate processorsFeatures only 1 GB RAM and 4 GB storage
Features an intuitive home dashboard that can connect all your smart devices remotely from one big screenThe resolution could have been higher

6. Sony bravia LED TV

Sony's bravia LED TV is a great choice for those looking for a good quality display in a small, affordable package. It's designed to fit in well with your home décor and is available in various sizes and colours.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 43 Inches
  • Resolution : 1080p
  • Model name : Bravia
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, Voot and more
  • Warranty information : 3-Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 20 Watts Output

ProsCons
Excellent picture qualityLowest maximum operating distance of just 3 feet
Immersive audio qualityNo Android interface
Supports major over-the-top (OTT) services 

7. Hisense smart certified android LED TV

The Hisense smart certified android LED TV is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a new TV. Plus, it has Alexa Voice Control, so you can use voice commands to play music or control other functionality on your TV. This television also comes with access to Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 43 Inches
  • Resolution : 4k
  • Model name : A3A6GE
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, Voot and more
  • Warranty information: 2-Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 24 Watts Output

ProsCons
Built-in ChromecastThe panel comes with no additional warranty
Ultra-high-definition (UHD) display with a high pixel resolution 
High maximum operating distance 

8. Acer android smart LED TV

The Acer android smart LED TV is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a new TV but wanting to use the features they love without messing with the settings. The Acer Android Smart LED TV is a smart TV that's compatible with Google Home, allowing you to control your TV using voice commands.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 50 Inches
  • Resolution : 4k
  • Model name : Acer 126 cm (50 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android 11 Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDPRO (Black)
  • Supported Internet Services : Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar
  • Warranty information : 3-Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 60 Watts Output

ProsCons
High pixel resolutionUnderwhelming HDR performance
Immersive audio quality 
High RAM and ROM; Chromecast built-in 

9. AmazonBasics smart LED fire TV

The AmazonBasics Smart LED Fire TV is a great way to enjoy your favourite shows and movies in the comfort of your home. With this smart LED TV, you can easily stream thousands of movies and TV shows from services with built-in support for Alexa voice commands.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 43 Inches
  • Resolution : 4K
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Sony liv, Alexa, Amazon Video, Hotstar, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube
  • Warranty information : 1 Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 20 Watts Output

ProsCons
Captivating surround soundNo Android interface
Fire TV OS and Alexa built-inOnly 1 GB RAM
A Parental control feature provided 

10. Samsung wondertainment series

The Samsung wondertainment series is a new line of LED TVs from the brand, which is no stranger to producing high-end displays. It has a sleek, modern design with a curved screen that makes it look like a piece of art on your wall, but it also offers tons of functionality and features.

Specifications:

  • Screen size : 43 Inches
  • Resolution : 1080p
  • Supported internet services : Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio TV, Youtube, Hotstar, Apple TV
  • Warranty information : 3-Year warranty
  • Refresh rate : 60 Hz
  • Sound : 20 Watts Output

ProsCons
Good picture qualityLimited apps on the app store, no Discovery+, MX player
The sound quality is amazingDisney+ app does not support Dolby and 4K
Great panel 

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Crystal Series Screen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 4K Sound: 20 Watts Output
OnePlus Y SeriesScreen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 4K Sound: 24 Watts Output
Redmi Smart LED TV X55Screen Size: 45 InchesResolution: 4K Sound: 30 Watts Output
Toshiba Bezel-less SeriesScreen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 4K Sound: 24 Watts Output
LG LED Smart TVScreen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 1080p Sound: 20 Watts Output
Sony Bravia LED TVScreen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 1080p Sound: 20 Watts Output
Hisense Smart Certified Android LED TVScreen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 4K Sound: 24 Watts Output
Acer Android Smart LED TVScreen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 4K Sound: 60 Watts Output
AmazonBasics Smart LED Fire TV Screen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 4K Sound: 20 Watts Output
Samsung Wondertainment SeriesScreen Size: 43 InchesResolution: 1080p Sound: 20 Watts Output

Best value for money at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Tv under 40000

Redmi Smart LED TV X55 is among the best value-for-money products, under 40,000. Redmi Smart LED TV X55 comes with a 45-inch LED panel with a resolution of 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels). If you're looking for a new TV under 40,000, this is the perfect Tv you can get. It is also equipped with HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision for an enhanced viewing experience and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The TV also has support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB.

Best overall TV at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Tv under 40000

Acer Android Smart LED TV is the best Overall TV at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 on Tv Under 40000.The Acer Android Smart LED TV is one of the most popular television sets on the market today. It offers a wide range of features and benefits that make it a great choice for anyone looking for a new television. The Acer Android Smart LED TV is a full HD television that comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also has Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support

How to find the perfect TV at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on TV under 40000

With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect TV can be challenging.

There are two factors to consider when selecting a TV: your needs and your budget.

Having a clear understanding of the features you need is the first step to selecting the right TV.Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your needs and your budget is important.

Price list of all products at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on TV under 40000

S. No.ProductPrice
1.Samsung Crystal Series 28,980
2.OnePlus Y Series 25,990
3.Redmi Smart LED TV X55 34,990
4.Toshiba Bezel-less Series 28,990
5.LG LED Smart TV 28,980
6.Sony Bravia LED TV 34,990
7.Hisense Smart Certified Android LED TV 38,990
8.Acer Android Smart LED TV 28,999
9.AmazonBasics Smart LED Fire TV 32,999
10.Samsung Wondertainment Series 25,980

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on TV under 40000

1. Which brand of LED TV is the best of the best in India?

The best-LED TVs in India come in models from Samsung, Redmi, Mi, OnePlus, Hisense, and other manufacturers. Furthermore, Sanyo and AmazonBasics are even better choices if you're looking for a reliable TV that won't break the bank. For the best smart LED TV for your needs, please visit the section above with our top picks.

2. What is a new TV's average life span?

The average lifespan of a new TV is usually between five and ten years, but it depends on the type of TV you buy.

If you get a cheap model, your TV might not last as long. But if you get a good one, like LG or Samsung, you can expect it to last for years.

3. What should one take into account when purchasing a TV?

There are a lot of factors to consider when buying a TV, but we've narrowed it down to just a few.

1. Size: Are you going for a big screen or something smaller?

2. Display: How many inches does it have?

3. Resolution: How sharp is the picture?

