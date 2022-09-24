Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Tv under 40000

Grab the best TVs under 40000

It’s that time of the year again when we celebrate the best of India. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is here on Tv for Under 40000. Shop now and save big! This year's sale promises great deals on a wide range of products, including TVs. If you're looking for a new TV under ₹40,000, this is the perfect time to buy one. Explore our top 10 options of TVs under 40,000 at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale 1. Samsung crystal 4K series LED TV Samsung crystal 4K series LED TV is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their home entertainment system. It has incredible picture quality and is also easy to use and set up. The remote control includes a built-in microphone so you can easily control the TV from anywhere in the room. Specifications: Screen size : 43 Inches

Resolution : 4K

Model name : UA43AUE60AKLXL

Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Youtube, HotStar

Warranty information : 1 Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 20 Watts Output

Pros Cons The picture and sound quality are amazing Plastic body Universal remote No Considerable difference b/w the 4k and 4k pro model Bezel-less screen TV thickness is more, feels bulky

2. OnePlus Y series The OnePlus Y series LED TV is a great choice for affordable, high-quality LED TV. The TV is equipped with a built-in soundbar and subwoofer. The TV has a 4K resolution, which means it's capable of displaying high-quality video in addition to streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Specifications: Screen size : 43 Inches

Resolution : 4K

Model name : 43 Y1S Pro

Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5, Youtube, HotStar,Sony Liv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play

Warranty information : 1 Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 24 Watts Output

Pros Cons Beautiful display quality It sometimes lags a lot, especially after turning on the TV from sleep mode. Great sound quality Default Audio and Display Settings aren’t the best Bezel-Less display No input switch button on the remote.

3. Redmi smart LED TV X55 The Redmi smart LED TV X55 is a great choice for those who want a TV that's affordable and easy to use. It's also packed with great features like a built-in speaker, which means you can watch all your favourite shows right on the big screen. Specifications: Screen size : 55 Inches

Resolution : 4K

Model name : Redmi Smart TV X55

Supported internet services : Netflix, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Youtube, HotStar

Warranty information : 1 Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 30 Watts Output

Pros Cons A lot of connectivity choices Content upscaling isn't up to the mark Good picture quality with 4K HDR Below-average functionality with full-HD articles Good audio quality No batteries are included for distant

4. Toshiba bezel-less series The Toshiba bezel less series LED Google TV is a compact, sleek and stylish television that has been designed to be easy to use. This Google TV features an ultra-thin bezel with 4K resolution. Toshiba's bezel-less Google TV is a great choice for those who want an updated experience but don't want to spend too much. Specifications: Screen size : 43 Inches

Resolution : 4K

Model name : 43C350LP

Supported internet services : Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, Sony Liv, Youtube, Hungama, HotStar

Warranty information : 3-Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 24 Watts Output

Pros Cons Amazon fire tv built in Alexa commands are slow and sometimes hard to use Voice search built into remote No signal strength indicator for OTA channels Good picture quality with 4K

5. LG LED smart TV The LG LED is a smart TV that comes with a wide range of features. It has a sleek design and the best picture quality. It also has a built-in sound system, so you can enjoy music and movies without having to buy additional speakers. Specifications: Screen size : 43 Inches

Resolution : 1080p

Model name : LED SMART

Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, YouTube

Warranty information : 1 Year warranty

Refresh rate : 50 Hz

Sound : 20 Watts Output

Pros Cons Slim LED display with excellent picture quality; Supports unlimited OTT apps Limited 1-year comprehensive warranty Offers rich, flawless, multi-dimensional audio; Equipped with four fast, accurate processors Features only 1 GB RAM and 4 GB storage Features an intuitive home dashboard that can connect all your smart devices remotely from one big screen The resolution could have been higher

6. Sony bravia LED TV Sony's bravia LED TV is a great choice for those looking for a good quality display in a small, affordable package. It's designed to fit in well with your home décor and is available in various sizes and colours. Specifications: Screen size : 43 Inches

Resolution : 1080p

Model name : Bravia

Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, Voot and more

Warranty information : 3-Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 20 Watts Output

Pros Cons Excellent picture quality Lowest maximum operating distance of just 3 feet Immersive audio quality No Android interface Supports major over-the-top (OTT) services

7. Hisense smart certified android LED TV The Hisense smart certified android LED TV is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a new TV. Plus, it has Alexa Voice Control, so you can use voice commands to play music or control other functionality on your TV. This television also comes with access to Amazon's Prime Video and Netflix. Specifications: Screen size : 43 Inches

Resolution : 4k

Model name : A3A6GE

Supported internet services : Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, Voot and more

Warranty information : 2-Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 24 Watts Output

Pros Cons Built-in Chromecast The panel comes with no additional warranty Ultra-high-definition (UHD) display with a high pixel resolution High maximum operating distance

8. Acer android smart LED TV The Acer android smart LED TV is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a new TV but wanting to use the features they love without messing with the settings. The Acer Android Smart LED TV is a smart TV that's compatible with Google Home, allowing you to control your TV using voice commands. Specifications: Screen size : 50 Inches

Resolution : 4k

Model name : Acer 126 cm (50 inches) H Series 4K Ultra HD Android 11 Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDPRO (Black)

Supported Internet Services : Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Warranty information : 3-Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 60 Watts Output

Pros Cons High pixel resolution Underwhelming HDR performance Immersive audio quality High RAM and ROM; Chromecast built-in

9. AmazonBasics smart LED fire TV The AmazonBasics Smart LED Fire TV is a great way to enjoy your favourite shows and movies in the comfort of your home. With this smart LED TV, you can easily stream thousands of movies and TV shows from services with built-in support for Alexa voice commands. Specifications: Screen size : 43 Inches

Resolution : 4K

Supported internet services : Netflix, Sony liv, Alexa, Amazon Video, Hotstar, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube

Warranty information : 1 Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 20 Watts Output

Pros Cons Captivating surround sound No Android interface Fire TV OS and Alexa built-in Only 1 GB RAM A Parental control feature provided

10. Samsung wondertainment series The Samsung wondertainment series is a new line of LED TVs from the brand, which is no stranger to producing high-end displays. It has a sleek, modern design with a curved screen that makes it look like a piece of art on your wall, but it also offers tons of functionality and features. Specifications: Screen size : 43 Inches

Resolution : 1080p

Supported internet services : Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Sony Liv, Jio TV, Youtube, Hotstar, Apple TV

Warranty information : 3-Year warranty

Refresh rate : 60 Hz

Sound : 20 Watts Output

Pros Cons Good picture quality Limited apps on the app store, no Discovery+, MX player The sound quality is amazing Disney+ app does not support Dolby and 4K Great panel

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Crystal Series Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Sound: 20 Watts Output OnePlus Y Series Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Sound: 24 Watts Output Redmi Smart LED TV X55 Screen Size: 45 Inches Resolution: 4K Sound: 30 Watts Output Toshiba Bezel-less Series Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Sound: 24 Watts Output LG LED Smart TV Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 1080p Sound: 20 Watts Output Sony Bravia LED TV Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 1080p Sound: 20 Watts Output Hisense Smart Certified Android LED TV Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Sound: 24 Watts Output Acer Android Smart LED TV Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Sound: 60 Watts Output AmazonBasics Smart LED Fire TV Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 4K Sound: 20 Watts Output Samsung Wondertainment Series Screen Size: 43 Inches Resolution: 1080p Sound: 20 Watts Output

Best value for money at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Tv under 40000 Redmi Smart LED TV X55 is among the best value-for-money products, under ₹40,000. Redmi Smart LED TV X55 comes with a 45-inch LED panel with a resolution of 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels). If you're looking for a new TV under ₹40,000, this is the perfect Tv you can get. It is also equipped with HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision for an enhanced viewing experience and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The TV also has support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB. Best overall TV at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on Tv under 40000 Acer Android Smart LED TV is the best Overall TV at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 on Tv Under 40000.The Acer Android Smart LED TV is one of the most popular television sets on the market today. It offers a wide range of features and benefits that make it a great choice for anyone looking for a new television. The Acer Android Smart LED TV is a full HD television that comes with a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also has Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support How to find the perfect TV at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on TV under 40000 With so many options available for every budget, choosing the perfect TV can be challenging. There are two factors to consider when selecting a TV: your needs and your budget. Having a clear understanding of the features you need is the first step to selecting the right TV.Every device has pros and cons, so choosing one that suits your needs and your budget is important. Price list of all products at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale on TV under 40000

S. No. Product Price 1. Samsung Crystal Series ₹ 28,980 2. OnePlus Y Series ₹ 25,990 3. Redmi Smart LED TV X55 ₹ 34,990 4. Toshiba Bezel-less Series ₹ 28,990 5. LG LED Smart TV ₹ 28,980 6. Sony Bravia LED TV ₹ 34,990 7. Hisense Smart Certified Android LED TV ₹ 38,990 8. Acer Android Smart LED TV ₹ 28,999 9. AmazonBasics Smart LED Fire TV ₹ 32,999 10. Samsung Wondertainment Series ₹ 25,980