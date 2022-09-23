Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on TV under 60,000: Get up to 46% off

Summary:
Is it your dream of getting one big TV with the best features? However, it is also true that these big TVs cost a lot and can put a huge dent in your pocket. There is no need to worry now, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale offers sizable discounts and deals for the best television sets in the market. You can get these discounts from 23rd September 2022 to 25th September 2022. However, if you are a Prime member, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale starts for you on 22nd September 2022!
Top TVs under ₹60,000
1. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
With more than a 4o% discount during the latest Amazon sale, the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV will enthral you with its mind-blowing features. It comes with a 4K Ultra HD LED display and is integrated with an AI brightness control feature. Moreover, it comes with all the smart TV features you want within your preferred price range!
Specifications:
Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5
Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: AI ThinQ & WebOS 22
Speakers: 2.0 Ch Speaker
Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Crystal clear 4K experience
|Only 1 USB port
|4K upscaler to watch non-4K videos in 4K
|Game optimiser and game dashboard
2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
Experience the immersive viewing experience with Sony Bravia with a 178-degree wide viewing angle. This ultra HD smart LED TV is offered at an almost 30% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Moreover, with all the special smart TV features, it comes with a Dolby Audio system and access to Google TV and Google Play to enhance your overall experience!
Specifications:
Processor: X1 4K Processor
OTT App Support: Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, and more
Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HDR
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: Android
Speakers: Open Baffle Speaker
Warranty: 3-year warranty (1 year comprehensive + 2-year additional warranty)
|Pros
|Cons
|Complete parental control
|Bigger displays are available with other brands in this price range
|Unlimited content through Google TV
|Dolby Audio support
3. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV
The Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is priced slightly above ₹60,000, but with an exchange offer, you can get it under Rs. 55,000. It is one of the few smart TVs that offers a huge 65-inch QLED display in this price range. Moreover, it has many smart TV features such as Dolby Vision, UHD AI Upscaler, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle!
Specifications:
Processor: Hi-View Engine
OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar
Display: 65-inch Quantum Dot QLED Display
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: Android
Speakers: Dolby Atmos
Warranty: 2-year comprehensive warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Minimalist bezel-less design
|Limited smart TV features
|Superfast 60Hz refresh rate
|Immersive experience due to Dolby Atmos moving audio
4. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV
This OnePlus U Series Smart Android TV is available at a 14% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Priced just under ₹60,000, it is packed with all the smart TV features such as OTT support, voice control, Google Assistant, and more!
Specifications:
Processor: Cortex-A55 x 4
OTT App Support: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play
Display: 65-inch HDR10+ Certified Display
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: Android
Speakers: Dolby Audio with Dynaudio
Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty for the panel
|Pros
|Cons
|Accompanied with G52 MC1 graphic processor
|None
|16GB storage capacity
|Curated content at your fingertips with Oxygen Play 2.0
5. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) S Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
At a discounted price of about 27%, the Acer S Series Smart TV is available at less than ₹55,000. It has all the intelligent features such as Android TV 11, Google Assistant, voice control, and more. It also has 4K upscaling technology that converts non-4K content into 4K.
Specifications:
Processor: Quad Core
OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar
Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Display
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: Android
Speakers: Dolby Atmos
Warranty: 3 years comprehensive warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Accurate colour production
|Plain design
|Exceptional picture quality
|Immersive audio experience
6. OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series
The OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series is one of the best smart TVs under ₹60,000. With alluring sound and extraordinary picture quality, this TV is one of the best picks if you need a 55-inch huge QLED display. Its bezel-less design and multiple connectivity options such as HDMI, USB, etc. make it one of the more popular TVs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, which is available at a 15% discounted rate!
Specifications:
Processor: Cortex-A53
OTT App Support: Prime Video, Zee5, Google Play Movies, SonyLiv, Hungama, Hotstar, ErosNow, YouTube, OxygenPlay
Display: 55-inch QLED Display
HDMI Ports: 4
Operating System: Oxygen OS with Android Pie 9.0
Speakers: Dolby Atmos
Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty for the panel
|Pros
|Cons
|4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports ensure maximum connectivity options
|Does not come with a top table stand
|Built-in Wi-Fi
|Mobile sync and control
7. Power Guard 165 cm (65 inches) Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
Though Power Guard is not a famous TV brand in India, its frameless 65-inch smart TV is simply stunning. A smart TV that runs on Android OS offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle, which is the industry standard nowadays. Moreover, it is available at an astonishing 45% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022!
Specifications:
Processor: A12 bionic chip
OTT App Support: Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, SonyLiv, AltBalaji, Hungama, Zee5, Oxygen Play, JioGames, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar
Display: 65-inch Ultra HD LED Display
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: Android
Speakers: Turbo Surround Sound
Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior build quality
|Not a popular TV brand
|In-built voice control
|Powerful speakers
8. Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV
If you want to buy a 70-inch TV at around ₹60,000, the Sansui 4K ultra HD smart TV will be perfect for you. It is offered at a 36% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 and gives users excellent display quality.
Specifications:
Processor: CA53 Quad Core Processor
OTT App Support: Prime Video | Netflix | Disney + Hotstar | YouTube | Google Play
Display: 70-inch Ultra HD LED Display
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: Android
Speakers: Dolby Atmos
Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on the panel
|Pros
|Cons
|Massive 4K display
|Limited OTT and app support
|32GB storage capacity
|Inbuilt Bluetooth 5.0
9. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
Get the 4K ultra HD smart LED TV from Toshiba at a 38% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It has a 55-inch display with a slim bezel-less design. Moreover, it is a durable TV with a 10-bit A+ grade panel.
Specifications:
Processor: Regza Engine 4K
OTT App Support: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Eros Now
Display: 55-inch Ultra HD LED Display
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: Android
Speakers: Dolby Atmos and Regza Power Audio
Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty
|Pros
|Cons
|Sturdy build quality
|None
|Powerful speakers
|Google TV support with watchlist
10. Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV
With a 24% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, you can undoubtedly buy the Redmi 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV. It is integrated with a 4K LED panel, Dolby Vision, and other latest smart TV features. It is one of the best smart TVs under ₹60,000 in this sale!
Specifications:
Processor: MTK Cortex A55 Quad Core
OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar
Display: 65-inch 4K LED Display
HDMI Ports: 3
Operating System: Android
Speakers: Dolby Atmos and Regza Power Audio
Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty with an additional one-year warranty on the panel
|Pros
|Cons
|Kids mode with parental lock
|Limited OTT and app support
|Built-in Bluetooth 5.0
|Android TV 10 support
|Product
|Price
|Acer 164 cm
|Rs. 54,999
|OnePlus 138.8 cm
|Rs. 59,488
|Hisense 164 cm
|Rs. 60,720
|Power Guard 165 cm
|Rs. 54,499
|Sansui 178 cm
|Rs. 60,590
|Toshiba 139 cm
|Rs. 37,360
|Redmi 164 cm
|Rs. 57,999
|OnePlus 163.8 cm
|Rs. 59,999
|LG 139 cm
|Rs. 44,980
|Sony Bravia 108 cm
|Rs. 45,990
Best 3 features for you:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Acer S Series Ultra
|Powerful Processor
|Immersive Sound
|178-degree wide viewing angle
|OnePlus Q1 Series
|Gamma Color Magic
|Noise Cancellation
|Dynamic Contrast
|Hisense 164 cm
|Quantum Dot Color
|AI-powered graphic processor
|Moving audio
|Power Guard 165 cm
|Frameless design
|Air Mouse
|Inbuilt voice controls
|Sansui 178 cm
|Built-in Chromecast
|Hands-free voice commands
|Vibrant UHD display
|Toshiba 139 cm
|Smart Personalized OS
|Regza Power Audio
|HDMI with eARC support
|Redmi 164 cm
|Dolby Atmos sound
|Built-in Chromecast
|Impeccable visual clarity
|OnePlus 163.8 cm
|Gamma Engine
|OnePlus Connect 2.0
|HDR 10+ certified
|Sony Bravia 108 cm
|Powerful X1 4K processor
|178-degree wide viewing angle
|Open Baffle Speakers
|LG 139 cm
|WebOS 22 with user profiles
|60Hz refresh rate
|Game optimizer and dashboard
Best value for money
The Toshiba 139 cm Bezelless 4K ultra smart LED Google TV offers the best value for money. It is available at a 38% discounted price and offers the latest smart TV features such as Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast support, OTT and app support, and more. It is also a sturdy TV that also offers a three-year comprehensive warranty.
Best overall
The OnePlus 138.8 cm Q1 Series 4K smart TV has to be the best overall smart TV under ₹60,000. It has a one-click Amazon video remote, a brilliant 4K display, and many more alluring features. The gamma colour magic works perfectly with QLED and HDR and offers an immersive viewing experience to the users. Noise cancellation, dynamic contrast, and 50w audio output are other noteworthy features that make it the best overall TV in this price range.
How to find the perfect TV for under Rs. 60,000?
It is easy to purchase smart TVs under ₹60,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Heavy discounts are offered at this sale, allowing you to buy the best TVs at economical prices. However, discounts are not the only thing you should consider while buying a smart TV. Here are a few things that can help you find the perfect TV under ₹60,000:
Exchange Offers: Exchange offers are available for many smart TVs. Therefore, you can give away your old TV and get a new one at a lower price by availing the exchange offer.
Warranty: Go for the smart TV that offers an additional warranty for the display panel. This additional warranty should be above the comprehensive warranty applicable on all TV parts.
Compare the price online: Compare the TV prices on different online shopping portals to get the best deals and discounts!
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
You should get a TV from the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale because you can get discounts up to 45%. It means that your favourite TVs can be within your budget range now.
Apart from TVs, you can also get microwave ovens, refrigerators, washing machines, and other home appliances at this festival sale.
It starts on 23rd September 2022. The sale was live for Amazon Prime users on 22nd September 2022.
Yes, mobile phones are also discounted in this festival sale
Amazon organises a festival sale annually to allow customers to buy their favourite appliances, laptops, mobile devices, and other electronic devices at discounted rates before Diwali.