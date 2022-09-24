Story Saved
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on TV under 60,000: Get up to 46% off

  By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 24, 2022 22:00 IST
Have you been planning to buy a feature-packed TV for your house for a long time? Guess what! The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale offers unbelievable discounts and deals on the latest smart TVs. So go ahead and make the most of this sale.

TVs under 60,000: TVs in this category make viewing with family a pleasurable activity. 

Is it your dream of getting one big TV with the best features? However, it is also true that these big TVs cost a lot and can put a huge dent in your pocket. There is no need to worry now, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale offers sizable discounts and deals for the best television sets in the market. You can get these discounts from 23rd September 2022 to 25th September 2022. However, if you are a Prime member, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale starts for you on 22nd September 2022!

Top TVs under 60,000

1. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

With more than a 4o% discount during the latest Amazon sale, the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV will enthral you with its mind-blowing features. It comes with a 4K Ultra HD LED display and is integrated with an AI brightness control feature. Moreover, it comes with all the smart TV features you want within your preferred price range!

Specifications:

Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5

Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: AI ThinQ & WebOS 22

Speakers: 2.0 Ch Speaker

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty

ProsCons
Crystal clear 4K experienceOnly 1 USB port
4K upscaler to watch non-4K videos in 4K 
Game optimiser and game dashboard 

2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience the immersive viewing experience with Sony Bravia with a 178-degree wide viewing angle. This ultra HD smart LED TV is offered at an almost 30% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Moreover, with all the special smart TV features, it comes with a Dolby Audio system and access to Google TV and Google Play to enhance your overall experience!

Specifications:

Processor: X1 4K Processor

OTT App Support: Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, and more

Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HDR

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Open Baffle Speaker

Warranty: 3-year warranty (1 year comprehensive + 2-year additional warranty)

ProsCons
Complete parental controlBigger displays are available with other brands in this price range
Unlimited content through Google TV 
Dolby Audio support 

3. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV

The Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is priced slightly above 60,000, but with an exchange offer, you can get it under Rs. 55,000. It is one of the few smart TVs that offers a huge 65-inch QLED display in this price range. Moreover, it has many smart TV features such as Dolby Vision, UHD AI Upscaler, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle!

Specifications:

Processor: Hi-View Engine

OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display: 65-inch Quantum Dot QLED Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 2-year comprehensive warranty

ProsCons
Minimalist bezel-less designLimited smart TV features
Superfast 60Hz refresh rate 
Immersive experience due to Dolby Atmos moving audio 

4. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV

This OnePlus U Series Smart Android TV is available at a 14% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Priced just under 60,000, it is packed with all the smart TV features such as OTT support, voice control, Google Assistant, and more!

Specifications:

Processor: Cortex-A55 x 4

OTT App Support: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play

Display: 65-inch HDR10+ Certified Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Audio with Dynaudio

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty for the panel

ProsCons
Accompanied with G52 MC1 graphic processorNone
16GB storage capacity 
Curated content at your fingertips with Oxygen Play 2.0 

5. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) S Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

At a discounted price of about 27%, the Acer S Series Smart TV is available at less than 55,000. It has all the intelligent features such as Android TV 11, Google Assistant, voice control, and more. It also has 4K upscaling technology that converts non-4K content into 4K.

Specifications:

Processor: Quad Core

OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 3 years comprehensive warranty

ProsCons
Accurate colour productionPlain design
Exceptional picture quality 
Immersive audio experience 

6. OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series

The OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series is one of the best smart TVs under 60,000. With alluring sound and extraordinary picture quality, this TV is one of the best picks if you need a 55-inch huge QLED display. Its bezel-less design and multiple connectivity options such as HDMI, USB, etc. make it one of the more popular TVs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, which is available at a 15% discounted rate!

Specifications:

Processor: Cortex-A53

OTT App Support: Prime Video, Zee5, Google Play Movies, SonyLiv, Hungama, Hotstar, ErosNow, YouTube, OxygenPlay

Display: 55-inch QLED Display

HDMI Ports: 4

Operating System: Oxygen OS with Android Pie 9.0

Speakers: Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty for the panel

ProsCons
4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports ensure maximum connectivity optionsDoes not come with a top table stand
Built-in Wi-Fi 
Mobile sync and control 

7. Power Guard 165 cm (65 inches) Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Though Power Guard is not a famous TV brand in India, its frameless 65-inch smart TV is simply stunning. A smart TV that runs on Android OS offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle, which is the industry standard nowadays. Moreover, it is available at an astonishing 45% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022!

Specifications:

Processor: A12 bionic chip

OTT App Support: Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, SonyLiv, AltBalaji, Hungama, Zee5, Oxygen Play, JioGames, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar

Display: 65-inch Ultra HD LED Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Turbo Surround Sound

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

ProsCons
Superior build qualityNot a popular TV brand
In-built voice control 
Powerful speakers 

8. Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

If you want to buy a 70-inch TV at around 60,000, the Sansui 4K ultra HD smart TV will be perfect for you. It is offered at a 36% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 and gives users excellent display quality.

Specifications:

Processor: CA53 Quad Core Processor

OTT App Support: Prime Video | Netflix | Disney + Hotstar | YouTube | Google Play

Display: 70-inch Ultra HD LED Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Atmos

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on the panel

ProsCons
Massive 4K displayLimited OTT and app support
32GB storage capacity 
Inbuilt Bluetooth 5.0 

9. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Get the 4K ultra HD smart LED TV from Toshiba at a 38% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It has a 55-inch display with a slim bezel-less design. Moreover, it is a durable TV with a 10-bit A+ grade panel.

Specifications:

Processor: Regza Engine 4K

OTT App Support: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Eros Now

Display: 55-inch Ultra HD LED Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Atmos and Regza Power Audio

Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

ProsCons
Sturdy build qualityNone
Powerful speakers 
Google TV support with watchlist 

10. Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV

With a 24% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, you can undoubtedly buy the Redmi 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV. It is integrated with a 4K LED panel, Dolby Vision, and other latest smart TV features. It is one of the best smart TVs under 60,000 in this sale!

Specifications:

Processor: MTK Cortex A55 Quad Core

OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar

Display: 65-inch 4K LED Display

HDMI Ports: 3

Operating System: Android

Speakers: Dolby Atmos and Regza Power Audio

Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty with an additional one-year warranty on the panel

ProsCons
Kids mode with parental lockLimited OTT and app support
Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 
Android TV 10 support 

Price of TVs under 60,000 at a glance:

 

ProductPrice
 Acer 164 cmRs. 54,999
OnePlus 138.8 cmRs. 59,488
Hisense 164 cmRs. 60,720
Power Guard 165 cmRs. 54,499
Sansui 178 cmRs. 60,590
Toshiba 139 cmRs. 37,360
Redmi 164 cmRs. 57,999
OnePlus 163.8 cmRs. 59,999
 LG 139 cmRs. 44,980
 Sony Bravia 108 cmRs. 45,990

Best 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Acer S Series UltraPowerful ProcessorImmersive Sound178-degree wide viewing angle
OnePlus Q1 SeriesGamma Color MagicNoise CancellationDynamic Contrast
Hisense 164 cmQuantum Dot ColorAI-powered graphic processorMoving audio
Power Guard 165 cmFrameless designAir MouseInbuilt voice controls
Sansui 178 cmBuilt-in ChromecastHands-free voice commandsVibrant UHD display
Toshiba 139 cmSmart Personalized OSRegza Power AudioHDMI with eARC support
Redmi 164 cmDolby Atmos soundBuilt-in ChromecastImpeccable visual clarity
OnePlus 163.8 cmGamma EngineOnePlus Connect 2.0HDR 10+ certified
Sony Bravia 108 cmPowerful X1 4K processor178-degree wide viewing angleOpen Baffle Speakers
LG 139 cm WebOS 22 with user profiles60Hz refresh rateGame optimizer and dashboard

Best value for money

The Toshiba 139 cm Bezelless 4K ultra smart LED Google TV offers the best value for money. It is available at a 38% discounted price and offers the latest smart TV features such as Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast support, OTT and app support, and more. It is also a sturdy TV that also offers a three-year comprehensive warranty.

Best overall

The OnePlus 138.8 cm Q1 Series 4K smart TV has to be the best overall smart TV under 60,000. It has a one-click Amazon video remote, a brilliant 4K display, and many more alluring features. The gamma colour magic works perfectly with QLED and HDR and offers an immersive viewing experience to the users. Noise cancellation, dynamic contrast, and 50w audio output are other noteworthy features that make it the best overall TV in this price range.

How to find the perfect TV for under Rs. 60,000?

It is easy to purchase smart TVs under 60,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Heavy discounts are offered at this sale, allowing you to buy the best TVs at economical prices. However, discounts are not the only thing you should consider while buying a smart TV. Here are a few things that can help you find the perfect TV under 60,000:

Exchange Offers: Exchange offers are available for many smart TVs. Therefore, you can give away your old TV and get a new one at a lower price by availing the exchange offer.

Warranty: Go for the smart TV that offers an additional warranty for the display panel. This additional warranty should be above the comprehensive warranty applicable on all TV parts.

Compare the price online: Compare the TV prices on different online shopping portals to get the best deals and discounts!

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS