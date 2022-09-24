Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale on TV under 60,000: Get up to 46% off

TVs under ₹ 60,000: TVs in this category make viewing with family a pleasurable activity.

Is it your dream of getting one big TV with the best features? However, it is also true that these big TVs cost a lot and can put a huge dent in your pocket. There is no need to worry now, as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale offers sizable discounts and deals for the best television sets in the market. You can get these discounts from 23rd September 2022 to 25th September 2022. However, if you are a Prime member, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale starts for you on 22nd September 2022! Top TVs under ₹60,000 1. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV With more than a 4o% discount during the latest Amazon sale, the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV will enthral you with its mind-blowing features. It comes with a 4K Ultra HD LED display and is integrated with an AI brightness control feature. Moreover, it comes with all the smart TV features you want within your preferred price range! Specifications: Processor: α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Zee5 Display: 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: AI ThinQ & WebOS 22 Speakers: 2.0 Ch Speaker Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Crystal clear 4K experience Only 1 USB port 4K upscaler to watch non-4K videos in 4K Game optimiser and game dashboard

2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Experience the immersive viewing experience with Sony Bravia with a 178-degree wide viewing angle. This ultra HD smart LED TV is offered at an almost 30% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Moreover, with all the special smart TV features, it comes with a Dolby Audio system and access to Google TV and Google Play to enhance your overall experience! Specifications: Processor: X1 4K Processor OTT App Support: Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, and more Display: 43-inch 4K Ultra HDR HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: Android Speakers: Open Baffle Speaker Warranty: 3-year warranty (1 year comprehensive + 2-year additional warranty)

Pros Cons Complete parental control Bigger displays are available with other brands in this price range Unlimited content through Google TV Dolby Audio support

3. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV The Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is priced slightly above ₹60,000, but with an exchange offer, you can get it under Rs. 55,000. It is one of the few smart TVs that offers a huge 65-inch QLED display in this price range. Moreover, it has many smart TV features such as Dolby Vision, UHD AI Upscaler, and a 178-degree wide viewing angle! Specifications: Processor: Hi-View Engine OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar Display: 65-inch Quantum Dot QLED Display HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: Android Speakers: Dolby Atmos Warranty: 2-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Minimalist bezel-less design Limited smart TV features Superfast 60Hz refresh rate Immersive experience due to Dolby Atmos moving audio

4. OnePlus 163.8 cm (65 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV This OnePlus U Series Smart Android TV is available at a 14% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Priced just under ₹60,000, it is packed with all the smart TV features such as OTT support, voice control, Google Assistant, and more! Specifications: Processor: Cortex-A55 x 4 OTT App Support: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now, Oxygen Play Display: 65-inch HDR10+ Certified Display HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: Android Speakers: Dolby Audio with Dynaudio Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty for the panel

Pros Cons Accompanied with G52 MC1 graphic processor None 16GB storage capacity Curated content at your fingertips with Oxygen Play 2.0

5. Acer 164 cm (65 inches) S Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV At a discounted price of about 27%, the Acer S Series Smart TV is available at less than ₹55,000. It has all the intelligent features such as Android TV 11, Google Assistant, voice control, and more. It also has 4K upscaling technology that converts non-4K content into 4K. Specifications: Processor: Quad Core OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Display HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: Android Speakers: Dolby Atmos Warranty: 3 years comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Accurate colour production Plain design Exceptional picture quality Immersive audio experience

6. OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series The OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series is one of the best smart TVs under ₹60,000. With alluring sound and extraordinary picture quality, this TV is one of the best picks if you need a 55-inch huge QLED display. Its bezel-less design and multiple connectivity options such as HDMI, USB, etc. make it one of the more popular TVs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, which is available at a 15% discounted rate! Specifications: Processor: Cortex-A53 OTT App Support: Prime Video, Zee5, Google Play Movies, SonyLiv, Hungama, Hotstar, ErosNow, YouTube, OxygenPlay Display: 55-inch QLED Display HDMI Ports: 4 Operating System: Oxygen OS with Android Pie 9.0 Speakers: Dolby Atmos Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year warranty for the panel

Pros Cons 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports ensure maximum connectivity options Does not come with a top table stand Built-in Wi-Fi Mobile sync and control

7. Power Guard 165 cm (65 inches) Frameless 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Though Power Guard is not a famous TV brand in India, its frameless 65-inch smart TV is simply stunning. A smart TV that runs on Android OS offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle, which is the industry standard nowadays. Moreover, it is available at an astonishing 45% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022! Specifications: Processor: A12 bionic chip OTT App Support: Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Eros Now, Jio Cinema, SonyLiv, AltBalaji, Hungama, Zee5, Oxygen Play, JioGames, Voot, Youtube, Hotstar Display: 65-inch Ultra HD LED Display HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: Android Speakers: Turbo Surround Sound Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Superior build quality Not a popular TV brand In-built voice control Powerful speakers

8. Sansui 178 cm (70 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV If you want to buy a 70-inch TV at around ₹60,000, the Sansui 4K ultra HD smart TV will be perfect for you. It is offered at a 36% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 and gives users excellent display quality. Specifications: Processor: CA53 Quad Core Processor OTT App Support: Prime Video | Netflix | Disney + Hotstar | YouTube | Google Play Display: 70-inch Ultra HD LED Display HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: Android Speakers: Dolby Atmos Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on the panel

Pros Cons Massive 4K display Limited OTT and app support 32GB storage capacity Inbuilt Bluetooth 5.0

9. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Get the 4K ultra HD smart LED TV from Toshiba at a 38% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. It has a 55-inch display with a slim bezel-less design. Moreover, it is a durable TV with a 10-bit A+ grade panel. Specifications: Processor: Regza Engine 4K OTT App Support: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, Jio Cinema, Zee5, Eros Now Display: 55-inch Ultra HD LED Display HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: Android Speakers: Dolby Atmos and Regza Power Audio Warranty: 3-year comprehensive warranty

Pros Cons Sturdy build quality None Powerful speakers Google TV support with watchlist

10. Redmi 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV With a 24% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, you can undoubtedly buy the Redmi 4K ultra HD Android smart LED TV. It is integrated with a 4K LED panel, Dolby Vision, and other latest smart TV features. It is one of the best smart TVs under ₹60,000 in this sale! Specifications: Processor: MTK Cortex A55 Quad Core OTT App Support: Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hotstar Display: 65-inch 4K LED Display HDMI Ports: 3 Operating System: Android Speakers: Dolby Atmos and Regza Power Audio Warranty: 1-year comprehensive warranty with an additional one-year warranty on the panel

Pros Cons Kids mode with parental lock Limited OTT and app support Built-in Bluetooth 5.0 Android TV 10 support

Price of TVs under ₹ 60,000 at a glance:

Product Price Acer 164 cm Rs. 54,999 OnePlus 138.8 cm Rs. 59,488 Hisense 164 cm Rs. 60,720 Power Guard 165 cm Rs. 54,499 Sansui 178 cm Rs. 60,590 Toshiba 139 cm Rs. 37,360 Redmi 164 cm Rs. 57,999 OnePlus 163.8 cm Rs. 59,999 LG 139 cm Rs. 44,980 Sony Bravia 108 cm Rs. 45,990

Best 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer S Series Ultra Powerful Processor Immersive Sound 178-degree wide viewing angle OnePlus Q1 Series Gamma Color Magic Noise Cancellation Dynamic Contrast Hisense 164 cm Quantum Dot Color AI-powered graphic processor Moving audio Power Guard 165 cm Frameless design Air Mouse Inbuilt voice controls Sansui 178 cm Built-in Chromecast Hands-free voice commands Vibrant UHD display Toshiba 139 cm Smart Personalized OS Regza Power Audio HDMI with eARC support Redmi 164 cm Dolby Atmos sound Built-in Chromecast Impeccable visual clarity OnePlus 163.8 cm Gamma Engine OnePlus Connect 2.0 HDR 10+ certified Sony Bravia 108 cm Powerful X1 4K processor 178-degree wide viewing angle Open Baffle Speakers LG 139 cm WebOS 22 with user profiles 60Hz refresh rate Game optimizer and dashboard

Best value for money The Toshiba 139 cm Bezelless 4K ultra smart LED Google TV offers the best value for money. It is available at a 38% discounted price and offers the latest smart TV features such as Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast support, OTT and app support, and more. It is also a sturdy TV that also offers a three-year comprehensive warranty. Best overall The OnePlus 138.8 cm Q1 Series 4K smart TV has to be the best overall smart TV under ₹60,000. It has a one-click Amazon video remote, a brilliant 4K display, and many more alluring features. The gamma colour magic works perfectly with QLED and HDR and offers an immersive viewing experience to the users. Noise cancellation, dynamic contrast, and 50w audio output are other noteworthy features that make it the best overall TV in this price range. How to find the perfect TV for under Rs. 60,000? It is easy to purchase smart TVs under ₹60,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022. Heavy discounts are offered at this sale, allowing you to buy the best TVs at economical prices. However, discounts are not the only thing you should consider while buying a smart TV. Here are a few things that can help you find the perfect TV under ₹60,000: Exchange Offers: Exchange offers are available for many smart TVs. Therefore, you can give away your old TV and get a new one at a lower price by availing the exchange offer. Warranty: Go for the smart TV that offers an additional warranty for the display panel. This additional warranty should be above the comprehensive warranty applicable on all TV parts. Compare the price online: Compare the TV prices on different online shopping portals to get the best deals and discounts!