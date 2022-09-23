Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale on laptops, Samsung TVs: Get off up to 45%

Summary:
How about watching your favourite movies and shows on a brand-new Samsung Smart LED TV? You can also play games on Samsung LEDs to enhance your experience as they create special effects and add personality to the gaming room.
This was about TVs. But what about Samsung laptops? Imagine getting an incredible deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. You would not want to miss the amazing deals and offers you can get. Isn't it? Getting work done on a sleek new laptop with incredible savings that's what one looks for. So, let's check out the best deals on Samsung TVs and Laptops:
1. Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV
The Samsung Crystal 4K Pro Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a great option for those looking for a high-quality display. It offers excellent picture quality and a wide range of features, like excellent connectivity, major OTT platforms, and Dolby Digital Plus sound output, making it a good choice for all types of viewers.
Specifications:
· Dimensions: 25 x 111.7 x 71.9 cm
· Memory: 8GB
· RAM: 1.5GB
· OS: Tizen
· Connectivity: USB, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
|Has a good memory storage
|The price is relatively high compared to other TVs on the market
|Amazing picture quality
|Some users have reported issues with viewing angles
2. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series Smart TV
For those in the market looking for a new TV, the Samsung Wondertainment Series is a great option. This model offers a variety of features that are sure to appeal to many users, including a sleek design and plenty of ports for connecting external devices.
Specifications:
· Dimensions: 8.3 x 73.2 x 43.9 cm
· RAM: 1.5GB
· Connectivity: USB, HDMI
· Resolution: 768p
|Pros
|Cons
|Provides access to streaming apps and other contents
|It does not come with a full HD resolution
|It has a reasonable price
|The audio output of the TV is not very good.
3.Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV
The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) HD Ready LED TV is an excellent option if you're looking for a reasonably priced HD TV. It has a sleek design and offers good picture quality. Moreover, this TV comes with several ports to connect HDMI and USB.
Specifications:
·Dimensions: 15.5 x 73.2 x 46.9 cm
·Display size: 32 Inches
·Connectivity: USB, HDMI
·Resolution: 720p
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes with several handy features, like HDMI and USB ports
|Some users have reported issues with the remote control
|Affordable price
|The sound quality could be better.
4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD TV
This Samsung Ultra HD TV offers stunning picture quality, thanks to its 4K resolution and HDR support. It also has a wide viewing angle and good connectivity options. It has a new Bezzle-less display and features like Alexa, web browser, PC mode, mirror view, etc.
Specifications:
· Display size: 43 Inches
· OTT: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Youtube, Hotstar
· Display technology: LED
· Resolution: 4K
· Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI
|Pros
|Cons
|Stunning picture quality
|No built-in speaker
|Good connectivity options
|A bit expensive
5.Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) The Frame Series
If you're looking for a television that doubles as art, the Samsung Frame Series TV may be worth considering. This sleek and stylish TV features 4K UHD resolution, HDR support, and a built-in art gallery with 100+ pieces of artwork to choose from.
Specifications:
·Dimensions: 22.8 x 112.4 x 67.9 cm
·Memory: 16GB
·OS: Tizen
·RAM: 2.5GB
·Connectivity: USB, HDMI
·Resolution: 4K
|Pros
|Cons
|It is easy to hang on the wall
|No built-in speaker
|Crystal clear image quality
|The price tag is relatively high
6. Samsung Galaxy Book Go Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Laptop
If you're looking for a laptop that's both affordable and powerful, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go might be just what you need. This 14-inch FHD LED lightweight laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C processor and is one of the most affordable laptops on the market. It has 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eUFS storage capacity.
Specifications:
· Series: Samsung Galaxy Book Go
· Display size: 14 Inches FHD
· Colour: Silver
· Weight: 1.38 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with Windows 10 Home in S mode pre-installed
|Some users have reported issues with the touchscreen display
|Battery life is impressive
|The built-in storage is low.
7. Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 Intel 12th Gen
This Galaxy Book2 is a 2-in-1 device that's both a laptop and a tablet. An Intel 12th Gen processor powers it, so you can expect outstanding performance while working on documents, browsing the web, or streaming movies and TV shows.
Specifications:
· Model: NP730QED-KA2IN
· OS: Windows 11 Home
· Memory: 512GB
· RAM: 16 GB
· Dimensions: 20.2 x 30.4 x 1.3 cm
· Weight:1.16 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and portable at just 2.4 pounds
|Very expensive compared to other options
|Perfect battery life at up to 11 hours
|The built-in storage is low.
8. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Intel 12th Gen Core
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 is a high-end 2-in-1 laptop released in late 2018. It's one of the first laptops to feature Intel's 12th Gen core processors, which offer significant performance improvements over previous generations. This laptop has 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 and MS Office.
Specifications:
· Colour: Silver
· Dimensions: 22.9 x 35.7 x 1.5 cm
· Weight: 1.55 kg
· Display size: 15.6 Inches FHD
|Pros
|Cons
|High-resolution display
|Consume a lot of power and generate a lot of heat
|Supports Samsung's S Pen stylus
|Highly expensive
9. Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13.3" AMOLED Display
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 13.3" AMOLED Display is an excellent laptop for those who want a high-quality display and other advanced technologies in a compact and lightweight mode. This laptop has superb performance, thanks to its 12th Gen Core i5-1240U processor, 16GB RAM, and 512 GB NVMe SSD.
Specifications:
· Colour: Graphite
· Display size: 13.3 Inches
· Resolution : 1920 x 1080 pixels
· Dimensions: 20.2 x 30.4 x 1.3 cm
|Pros
|Cons
|High-resolution display
|Shorter battery life
|High-speed processor
|Speakers are not that powerful
10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Intel 12th Gen is a 2-in-1 laptop that can be used as a laptop and a tablet. It has a large touchscreen display and is powered by an Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. You will get Windows 11 pre-installed with this laptop.
Specifications:
· Colour: Silver
· Display size: 13.3 Inches
· Resolution 1920X1080 pixels
· Dimensions: 20.2 x 30.3 x 1.2 cm;
· Weight: 1.04 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|Speedy performance
|Too highly priced
|Perfect for watching movies or working
|Currently not available in all markets
Best value for money on Samsung TV/laptops
The Samsung Galaxy Book Go is one of the best value-for-money laptops on the market today. The laptop is fantastic for daily use. Additionally, it has a long battery life and comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, which makes it user-friendly and beginner-friendly. Primarily, this laptop is perfect for all types of users, and one can buy it at a reasonable price of ₹34,990.
Best overall Samsung TV/laptop
For a long time, Samsung has been the go-to brand for televisions. Additionally, this 125 cm (50 inches) Crystal 4K Pro Series TV is the best option one can opt for during Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. It's a tremendous all-around television that offers excellent features and value.
The picture quality on this television is top-notch. It uses Samsung's Quantum Dot technology to produce over a billion colours, creating extraordinarily vibrant and realistic images. The HDR 10+ support gives you great contrast and detail in bright and dark scenes.
How to find the perfect Samsung TVs and laptops?
When it comes to choosing a new TV or laptop, here are a few things you can keep in mind:
· You'll first want to determine what features you need in a TV or laptop.
· Samsung offers a wide range of products at different price points, so consider how much you're willing to spend before making your final decision.
· Before making your final purchase, read online reviews of Samsung TVs and laptops. You can also seek expert advice like checking the testimonials to make an informed decision.
The rate of Samsung LCD TVs is high, but the quality speaks volumes. An average 32-inch full HD television Samsung TV will cost you around Rs. 36,000 in India.
The decision between Samsung and LG is difficult because they produce high-quality smart TVs. As such, there's no clear winner in this category!
The ideal TV size for your home is determined by the budget and how big your room size is. If the viewing distance falls between 4-6 ft, purchase a 32-inch TV or else, you can go for a bigger option.
TV lifespan depends on the brand, model and usage. Samsung TVs have longevity in comparison to other TVs in the same range. You should check a particular Samsung TV's reviews on Amazon to know about its average lifespan.
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts on 23rd September 2022. However, Amazon Prime users can avail of the offers from 22nd September onwards.